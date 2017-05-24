Liberty Quote
Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.— H.L. Mencken
-
-
Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
478 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
Sorry, I only just saw the comment from John 64 regarding the site.
$85 per year for the dead tree version delivered to your mailbox monthly is money well spent.
Worth it for Tim Blair’s contributions alone.
Cripes SRR, Winston is pretty supportive of your posts.
In my impressionable teenage years I heard, read, and believed that Enoch Powell was an intolerant racist with nothing but stupidity to guide him.
Imagine my surprise to find he was an intellectual of significant note and a courageous conservative to boot.
We could do with someone like him in Australia right now.
I did two weeks ago.
The Quadrant site is a bit slow loading. Probably getting more traffic than normal.
Glad I subscribed a couple of weeks ago.
In yarragrad, any democratically elected shire councillor that posted on social media this morning:
“cooked bacon for breakfast this morning, never forget Manchester”
would have an incident filed against them and be sent to the city for a re-education camp.
Unless it was a racist repeat offence, then he would be fired for thought crimes.
With apologies to Milius and Coppola –
What blood? Oh, wait…
Great minds, Chris!
Yeah I saw that.
Hey fellas, if you don’t want to storm a siege situation get a job as a florist.
DoS attack? I can’t load it.
“Quadrant Online has gone into meltdown.
Reckon their comments section must be drowning in leftist abuse.”
You have to be a subscriber to comment, so the lefties would have to sign up!
If a lower form of life than Dear Leader Marxist Dan has every occupied an elected legislature in Australia I am unaware of its existence:
Quite so, DD. Must be the traffic then. Won’t load for me.
AFP called in to arrest Roger Franklin:
This is the same Australian Federal Police still hiding the gay terrorist who used the biggest vehicular bomb since Oklahoma City attempting to raze the headquarters of the ACL.
I just had another go and Quadrant loaded for me this time. Took a couple of minutes though. I subscribed just after Bill Leak died and it’s great value for money.
That question is ambiguous – any lyrics that can be matched to Advance Australia Fair by definition also fit Working Class Man.
John64, it’s up for me, just a bit slow to load.
Their satrap andrews has offered government compensation, on a qualified sliding scale for any cancer that a cfa volunteer develops, no link needs to be proved to fires.
They will not be shifted from handing the right to levy a fire tax on capital over to the unions.
btw areff, you or any of your journo mates have any luck at plucking this bit of Big News out of Alphabet/Google’s memory hole –
aussie patriots suckling pig bbq stunt scares ABC staff Victorian offices
I’m getting nothing, in searches in, All, News, Images or Video, even though it was all over all those categories … once upon a time …
I know, it isn’t a competition or anything, but Blair and The Aussie Patriots were suffering “most hated” status by The Leftists, long before you and even B. Leak, and They Are The One’s Facing Gaol Right Now, for daring to care and warn of what’s come to be, and yet to come, that’s even far, far worse, so it might be a good time put aside ‘class’ and other differences, and work together for all Aussies on this one.
Something lighter from JC’s link.
Cuckold dilemmas and other great spoofs.
See –
… demanding an apology, NOT gaol time with ISIS Muslims, as is hanging over Aussie Patriots’ heads Right Now, and as Tommy Robinson Only Just MIRACULOUSLY Survived.
Bwhaahahahaha…….. You couldn’t make this shit up – Michelle Guthrie
Coming to you from the absolute pits of Australian public debate. Wake up Michelle!
Priceless. The precious ambiguity of been threatened by anecdotal truth. I thought that the destruction of radicalized organizations flaunting their prescribed legal obligations should have been top of an agenda for deradicalization.
On Wednesday morning, a note was sent out to ABC staff saying comments had been made that constituted “veiled threats” against the ABC’s Ultimo premises and had caused concern to some staff.
“ABC takes all threats against staff seriously and pro-active steps have been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of all staff and users of ABC Ultimo.
“While consideration is given to minimise inconvenience please appreciate that intermittent increased security presence and more rigorous security screening is to ensure staff safety and well-being,” the note said.
Lower than inviting a man convicted of terrorism offences on live TV?
The Gruenfilth will probably back the bill. That leaves these MLCs to decide.
The Sex Party – Fiona Patten (Northern Metropolitan)
Democratic Labour Party – Rachel Carling-Jenkins (Western Metropolitan Region)
Shooters and Fishers – Jeff Bourman (Eastern Victoria) and Daniel Young (Northern Victoria)
Vote 1 Local Jobs – James Purcell (Western Victoria)
Dickhead Dan the CMFEU Man needs two of these votes.
Does anyone really think that Rodger Franklin was threatening them? [email protected] idiots.
Says the rabid leftard tax-mooching bint to a privately funded journal. Insert the rough end of a pineapple in your gob.
What is NOT funny at all, is that Patriotic Aussies do NOT have ANY Government Funded (by the Billions of dollars), boondoggle and professional security services looking out for them; no those Government Funded Services are For ATTACKING Aussie Patriots.
A Roger Moore story, as linked at Blair’s.
Never heard it called a ‘gob’ before Balders.
Hypothetical…I told you, I fucking told you, read The King v Sharkey (1949) 79 CLR 121.
The case on BarNet Jade.
LOL.
The ABC are more terrified of an elderly (sorry Roger) online magazine editor than they are of Islamic terrorists.
This is the same ABC that let the likes of Zaky Mallah (convicted of threatening to kill Commonwealth officials and tweeted about raping female journalists) through the doors and onto Q&A three times – and the producers were fully aware of his background.
Lame.
Reverse it and add ‘hole’ to the end Sparkx.
Company line from the reptilian bitch; one little incident from an itsy bitsy, tiny minority of radicalised madmen who aren’t really muslims anyway.
By white males that is.
Lower than fabricating reports about refugees being tortured by Australian service personnel?
Lower than deceptive and deceitful stories about how juvenile offenders have been dealt with in the NT?
Lower than depicting a conservative commentator sodomising a dog?
Fair dinkum you could go on for ever. The list is endless.
Nonsense, Rog is making what a lot of people would say is a reasonable hypothetical value judgement.
It’s like a version of Sophie’s Choice. If the choice is a bunch of teenyboppers or a rabid gaggle of leftist scumbags rifling though the public purse and demanding more (with attitude) who would any reasonable person choose to let live? It’s not even a trick question.
Of course it’s the teenyboppers.
There is nothing more that journalists like than making the story all about them.
If Franklin has committed any crime it is giving these demented howler monkeys the opportunity to make a mass slaughter of children all about the despicable ABC class.
If Roger Franklin does not immediately apologize for comparing ABC staff to humanity I am going to literally go mad.
I am deadly serious.
CL, ACL bomber has been charged today says ABC but:
– No motive;
– No name;
– No affiliations.
Yes, there are many decent men in the world. A wonderful story.
I can find hundreds of examples on twitter where people have said shit like “I hope Pell gets it” or “dies” or “gets fucked up.” Extending to “Catholics should be burned” and the usual Leftist crap.
Not one, not once, ever, AFP involved.
“The ABC’s national security manager, Jason Alcorn, has written to staff about the Quadrant article and assured them that “proactive steps have been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of all staff and users of ABC Ultimo”.
Only in a tax-payer funded, unaccountable, leftist cult organization can this occur.
Australia deserves to be in the toilet. The left are vandals. They must be resisted. Deny them your money, your respect, your time. Laugh at them. They are truly, as Trump says, LOSERS.
Looks like the identity of the ACL Barbeque Bandit may soon (finally) be revealed:
Usual Leftist ‘logic’.
When the zuK government sets up gulags to stop islamofascist conquest mthe inmates muslim and open borders fascists should be made to get on their knees five times a day in front of a statue in the centre of the camp of St Enoch Powell . A huge one should be erected outside parliament and all politicians. Aparatchiks and journalists should be made to grovel in front of it five times a day,to remind them of past stupidities
The communist media destroyed Enoch like they are trying to do with President Trump but it wont work this time the people have woken up to their deceit and lies journalism is in its death throes .
Suppression order to follow?
mh
I was thinking this morning “How would people greet Enoch Powell if he was to come back today.?”
Sort of like a caption contest without a piccie.
My effort;
“Look at what your hate speech has led to!”
Almost as if there were a connection to recent events, the still anonymous ACL ‘car fire’ victim is scheduled to front the Canberra Magistrates Court.
The Sun also managed to find a picture of the scum
Roger Franklin for AOTY. You know it makes sense.
The ABC warning their staff is hilarious. Personally I think they should set up sandbags and have Commandoes in their foyer and strip search all, except oppressed Muslims in burkas, entering their buildings.
Somebody tell Malcolm or Fiefield to call Guthrie and stop making ABC more of a joke than it already is.
No doubt Media Watch, and highest paid per minute TV person , will be on the case next week
Factcheck status: True
Need for UK to have:
BrettW;
Were they rushed to a secure place?
Almost as if there were a connection to recent events, the still anonymous ACL ‘car fire’ victim is scheduled to front the Canberra Magistrates Court.
I expect you Canberra Cats to do some investigating work on this.
Mentally ill minds want to know the truth.
Gained quite a reputation for teaching Muslims interpretative dancing, with liberal use of “Anne Marie L’Amperage” in the mid 1960’s…
Seems the followers of the religion of pieces don’t like long legged young ladies in short skirts..
Re Lindt Cafe, does the Coroner understand plain English?
Monis did not “execute” Tori, he murdered him!
They pay for the taxifares of muslim activists to attempt gotchas in the studios and are concerned about people pointing out their alliance with terrorism.
The blood of terror victims is on the enablers hands.
Pick your sides.
Any energy sector Cats know much about this flammable ice gas extraction tech?
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/energy/flammable-ice/
Readers of this blog will be pleased to know an (anonymous) man has finally been charged with the Australian Christian Lobby bombing two months ago:
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/charges-laid-over-car-explosion-outside-australian-christian-lobby-canberra-office-20170524-gwbw7a.html
The use of ‘execute’ was always a cynical attempt at undermining CP.
It’s the uncovered hair wot done it, Two Alpha.
Remember areff: Always escalate! Never back down.
Radio news just reporting Sean Black staffer (PR) of Senator Malcolm Roberts been arrested by Qld Police but for what not mentioned.
A KEY One Nation staffer Sean Black has been arrested by detectives.
Offences unspecified, but:
One Nation is certainly consistent in recruiting colourful identities.
Seriously, I was told in Dubai that “it is necessary for women to cover themselves from head to foot, so that good, pious Muslim men are not moved by thoughts of lust.”
Roger Franklin, I hope you don’t apologise! Escalate! Always escalate.
Can Michelle Guthrie be charged for laying trivial complaints with the AFP?
Hey areff – great work mate.
These fuckers have been promoting policies that ruin other people’s lives for decades now, without a shred of accountability or consequences for themselves.
But when it is turned back on them, well they don’t like it up ’em do they Mr Mainwaring!
Give ’em hell mate! Tell these apologists for religious fascism where to stick their sanctimony!
I have just been reading Senator Mitch Fifield’s comments about Roger’ article. Fifield would have to be the lowest of the low. No self-respecting person could vote for a Liberal Senate ticket containing him.
cohenite at 1127
. “Islam is the antithesis of the West. Islam must be destroyed and if it isn’t the West will be.”
Let me re-phrase that.
Allah is the anti-C*****.
A KEY One Nation staffer Sean Black has been arrested by detectives.
The purge has begun.
What did he say about the ABC?
The great joke with the ABC is that our constant calls to Rabz the place and salt the earth are of no concern until they want to take the heat off of their child killing allies.
Then, and only then, do they break into calculated hysterics.
Pure evil.
The young lady I once noticed in Dubai’s Mall obviously hadn’t heard that. Her white dress was thin enough to show her lacy thong quite clearly. I presume her man did not object… Quite a contrast to the pillar boxes.
A horrible human being and a despicable liar.
Manchester — little more than Melbournibad’s size (4.5m) with 2.8m people — has more than 60 (SIXTY!!!) moozley mosques, Blair tells me. What could possibly go wrong?
…little more than half Melbournibad’s size …
Note that Franklin’s article is being selectively edited in all the attack pieces.
There’s an interesting account of the moral dilemma, faced by the French in using torture, in Algeria, in Alistair Horne’s classic “A Savage War Of Peace.”
Once again the principle seems to be “Don’t cultivate discipline in yourself – impose conditions on others so you don’t have to have discipline.”
By the same toke, the rest of the world is not Muslim, so…
Dishonest curs.
I was toying with subscribing. This has sealed the deal.
Areff , as dot mentioned, is now to be considered a domestic terrorist due to writing an article filled with thought-crime hypotheticals.
He’s going to get the Roosh V “pro-rape advocate” treatment now!
We should organise some pro-Areff Meet-Ups….
And use the Roosh meet-up passcode -” Do you know the way to the petshop?”
Any energy sector Cats know much about this flammable ice gas extraction tech?
The Chinese are apparently using hot water circulation to break down the hydrate and produce methane. They are apparently producing at about 10,000 cu m/day from a single well – which is impressive from a demonstration perspective, but a long way from an economic offshore rate.
Early days.
The Communications minister routinely says he has no authority to intervene at the ABC when complaints are made to him yet he feels compelled to take on a private magazine for publishing a harmless piece of invective (i.e. a recognised literary form). What an unprincipled grub he is.
Now the AFP have been called in? Peak idiocy reached.
I was toying with subscribing. This has sealed the deal.
I definitely am.
It’s only money I would donate to charities, or orphans, or refugees, or Aboriginal kids, or strippers anyway.
Areff can use this to his great benefit only if in the initial stages he shows signs of a willingness to esculate.
Actually there is no other alternative.
Now the AFP have been called in? Peak idiocy reached.
Someone remind areff to vacuum the shed before they drop by.
Standards must be maintained.
I am thinking about reviewing my security arrangements. How do I tell the family and people at work that refrigerators are a source of concern ? Does anybody know which brands of fridge are more likely to kill me than others ? Are the police monitoring the activities of fridges ? Is an esky with ice safe ?
If I transport a fridge in a vehicle does it in increase the chances of a traffic accident ? Are fridges allowed on planes or in concert venues ? Are they being allowed to buy State of Origin tickets ?
Personally I think the washing machine looks a bit more suspicious but seems a Q&A terrorism expert says fridges are the threat.
I need a safe space. Perhaps I can seek sanctuary in local ABC offices where there are stepped up security measures. Bit worried that they might profile me,as I am white, as a potential threat. Need to find a black full body burka quick. If I wear a multi coloured burkha and big bright glasses will my chances of sanctuary be better ? If I say I am transgender will they also offer me a job whilst hiding from fridges ? I will sue if they ask to look under the burka. I am thinking the Media Watch job looks good and that white dude is clearly not from a minority group. Have just signed up to follow Clem Ford and David Marr on social media as that will add to my credibility.
Is my problem covered by the NDIS as my lawn needs mowing ?
I am thinking about reviewing my security arrangements. How do I tell the family and people at work that refrigerators are a source of concern ? Does anybody know which brands of fridge are more likely to kill me than others ?
You really need to worry about German ovens.
We all know what they are capable of.
It’s always about the children with the left , except when it isn’t.
Roger should have waved around a banner outside the ABC saying “Behead those who waste taxpayers’ funds”, that would have been all cool.
We say a lot of stuff here that is OTT.
While I enjoy the Rabz Doctrine, I joke that following it with ‘Mountain of skulls’ would involve violence against women and gays, and I am against that.
Struths ‘pure evil’ in itts OTT way is hyperbole, but in a way he is actually right.
The mechanism that makes political correctness so harmful and the ABC so nauseating goes under many names, reflects serious divisions, but at its root it means leftists and especially the distilled leftist screaming circles in the media and academia, cause the wrong responses to social evils which in many cases make them much worse.
The enormous troughs of other people’s money their values waste includes opportunity costs unbounded; the deaths resulting from their moral posturing include those 1200 at sea but also the victims of mass shootings and family murders and suicides encouraged by media creating copycats.
Media and its partners in politics and society do not accept restraints on their behaviour, and constantly reward and teach terrorists. Homegrown jihadis in Oz and England are rewarded with social significance they do not deserve, because they are pathetic scum. Same for McVeigh or Brievik as for Mohammeds I to 120,0000.
The evil of moral posturing is preventing effective action as a society to win this war.
The use of the word was deliberate. “Murder” technically applies only to someone who has been accused and/or convicted in a court. As a quasi-judicial officer, Barnes was just avoiding using legally incorrect terminology.
As I said above, I think he is a lot smarter than people give him credit for.
Refrigerators espousing and ideology to kill is a new one on me.
I’ll check mine, but I’m pretty confident it’s a pacifist.
Stay tuned, Struth, and make sure you check Quadrant Online every day.
Johanna. …..
Please explain.
‘I expect you Canberra Cats to do some investigating work on this.”
Well, my theory that it might have been someone with diplomatic or consular immunity was probably wrong, but I’ll keep an eye on developments.
He comes from Deakin, Inner South and fairly posh, abutting on to very posh Forrest to the east. It has a fashionable shopping centre with boutique delis. Average house price $1.3 million, average weekly rent $988. Socio-economically, the perp is unlikely to be an One Nation supporter.
Areff can use this to his great benefit only if in the initial stages he shows signs of a willingness to esculate.
He needs to say something like
“If only I was the Canberra ACL Bomber.
Then no one would even know I exist. ”
Or come out as a transgender gender fluid non-practicing Muslim.
An old DV incident involving an ex according to my sources. AFP are probably pulling a Triggs and waiting for a “convenient” moment to pounce and heap maximum embarrassment on PHON.
How old are Lee Rhiannon’s kids? And where do they live? If this doesn’t have political connections I’ll be surprised.
‘Any energy sector Cats know much about this flammable ice gas extraction tech?’
China Has Successfully Mined ‘Fire Ice’ From The Sea
http://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/Energy-Breakthrough-China-Has-Successfully-Mined-Fire-Ice-From-The-Sea.html
Silent Knight?
‘I expect you Canberra Cats to do some investigating work on this.”
Joanna undercover.
Des you already look like a deskperson.
Make it happen you lot.
All you lot have to do is get enough of you to film each entrance all day on the 7th and take photos of any crispy critter.
It’s not rocket science.
Sky pianos, overhead anvils and ceiling-suspended fridges are a a suitable response to those ideologies.
One of the better sky pianos, I think, is the A10 Warthog.
Islamic terrorists threaten to attack Westerners and those concerned about said threat are admonished for their Islamophobia.
A retired journalist writes a satirical piece of invective (a recognised literary form) about the ABC and they up their security processes.
Says it all, really.
Don’t let the bastards grind you down, Roger.
Quadrant just got me as a new subscriber.
Thanks to Areff!
Go them like a savage dog mate.
‘Fox News has retracted an online story promoting conspiracy theories about the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, saying the May 16 article “was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting. ‘
https://www.mediamatters.org/blog/2017/05/23/fox-news-retracts-online-seth-rich-report-while-hannity-keeps-pushing-conspiracy/216613
Well done, areff, aka Roger Franklin
Love your work. Magnificent! 😊
Ramp it up.
Don’t give ’em an inch.
Beef #2389275, posted on May 24, 2017 at 2:43 pm
There’s definitely a tipping point when it comes to refridgerators. They’re in league with vending machines on that point.
I wish ours was. If you don’t talk to it nicely in fires ice cubes at you from its dispenser.
#173 MANCHESTER BOMBINGS: THE POLITICALLY INCORRECT TRUTH.
Gavin McInnes | Louder With Crowder
[Gavin from about 25 minutes – he also makes clear what does draw certain arseholes to convert … almost like he evesdropped on me when a bloke who loved his mussies mates, used to come around]
Quadrant online subscription is only just over one dollar per week.
If you don’t subscribe you need an uppercut.
How old are Lee Rhiannon’s kids? And where do they live? If this doesn’t have political connections I’ll be surprised.
I might be wrong but this seems like way too much effort for a genderfluid vegan hippy Commie.
Remember, Areff: If there is one thing the left loves is someone they have mercilessly excoriated and publicly degraded repenting their earlier obstinate wrong-headedness and pleading their rehabilitation, and readiness to betray those who were once allies.
John Hewson comes to mind.
And Winston Smith, who finally does love Big Brother.
Why do they need security when they have safe spaces? Can’t they just hold a vigil or something to ward off terrorists or non-leftist white men? Are they seriously trying to tell us unicorns don’t work? Why wasn’t I told?
“Just go on as before…”
It will seal the deal for me also, as long as they do not apologise.
Subsea methane hydrates are good for hundreds of Saudi Arabia’s worth of gas.
Their greens claim that disturbing the hydrates will cause cataclysmic tidal waves.
Not economic, the Japanese look at them for energy self sufficiency, but too dear and hassle filled.
Harvard Talk: Postmodernism & the Mask of Compassion
Jordan B Peterson
May 22, 2017
I was invited to speak at Harvard University in mid-April on the use of compassion as a mask for the advance of the profoundly anti-western postmodern and neomarxist doctrines.
There was a fair bit of controversy surrounding the invitation (which accounted in part for the relatively confrontational tone of the interview/discussion).
There were protesters in attendance, one of whom insisted (as is quite common) in speaking out of turn, because, of course, her comments were so important that putting them forward justified breaking the agreed-upon rules. That said, the protesters were civil.
Dr Faustus at 2.36
Thanks.
Steyn very good on Manchester:
Commenters at the Australian are boring it up Guthrie and Fifeild.
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=ABC+boss+Michelle+Guthrie+demands+apology+from+Quadrant&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b&gfe_rd=cr&ei=HxUlWcG_OurDXvnhu9gO
Steyn very good on Manchester:
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
I have no idea who this person is, but interesting a person from The Yartz is weighing into the debate:
The Manchester-born singer Morrissey has slammed politicians around the globe for living in a “bullet proof bubble” while refusing to describe attacks like those on Manchester by their proper name: Islamic extremism.
In a passionate reaction to an attack in his hometown that killed 22 people among them children, Morrissey — better known as a peace-loving vegan singer from The Smiths — unleashed on those politicians that described the attack as “the work of an ‘extremist.”
“An extreme what?” he asked. “An extreme rabbit?”
He derided politicians that are kept safe from attacks by armed guards, while the public remains a target.
“In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private,” Morrissey said, in a post on his Facebook page, Morrissey Official. “Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.
Link
What next, the one with the funny sunglasses?
The solution to this islamofascist/u,n,communist worldwide plot is to detain them at whoevers pleasure ,and make them work for their bread . The west could will never negotiate with the Russians to lease the old gulag sites north of Magadan in far east Siberia ,have a look on google maps of the road north from Magadan the Kolyma area is perfevct for these dangerous maggots . Lease the gulags and make the detainees mine the minerals for their keep . Being Guards there would provide employment for the local hard as nails Siberians who are used to the harsh climate . As far as escapees are concerned ,dont worry ,put a few bol]ttles of vodka reward on their heads dead or alive for capture ,both ears will do] as proof of capture ,and if the local hunters dont get them the climate will,strangely global warming hasnt reached there yet.
And another thing.
Nicholas Reece.
The biggest twat on TV. Well, after Squalid Ali.
If they had been drinking in a bar, I reckon Rowan Dean would have snotted him last night
on the Murray show.
Nicholas is an oily, smarmy, smirking parasite via a TV link. Catch the prick in real life, my God
that face would make a nice punching bag.
Relax everyone. It’s over. The new weapon against terrorism has just been rolled out. Joining the illustrious hashtag, killer teddy, burning candle and devastating FB filter we now have…defiant poems;
Just 80 years ago the region was producing the Lancaster Bomber.
Allah (al-Illah) translates as “The [One] God” – and Mohd ibn Abdullah spent his first 40 years or so praying towards Jerusalem while either reading or being read the Torah (tawrat, in Arabic), depending on whether you accept claims that he was illiterate. He was, for all intents and purposes, an apostate Jieu who appointed himself a prophet. There is no serious debate about the fact that Allah is undoubtedly the God of Abraham (Ibrahim).
If you were to assert that Mohd is himself the anti-Christ, there would be some theological basis for a Christian to hold that view.
I have no idea who this person is,
The Smith’s!
Meat is murder!
Come on man….
Comrade Rhiannon has kids?
You mean someone actually …………..?
Eew!
Radicalization in the West: The Homegrown Threat
‘The ACLU and its allies have succeeded in getting a federal court to order the New York Police Department to remove from its website the prescient and far-reaching 2007 report, “Radicalization in the West: The Homegrown Threat.” But you can read it here, courtesy of Judicial Watch.’
http://www.judicialwatch.org/bulletins/heres-the-suppressed-nypd-terror-report/
note the Sydney-Melbourne timeline
No, an extreme refrigerator*.
* h/t: Lawrence Krauss
Relax everyone. It’s over. The new weapon against terrorism has just been rolled out. Joining the illustrious hashtag, killer teddy, burning candle and devastating FB filter we now have…defiant poems;
FMD.
Doesn’t look like many Englishmen standing up there either. Says it all, really.
Morrissey Official
10 hrs ·
Celebrating my birthday in Manchester as news of the Manchester Arena bomb broke. The anger is monumental.
For what reason will this ever stop?
Theresa May says such attacks “will not break us”, but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues. Also, “will not break us” means that the tragedy will not break her, or her policies on immigration. The young people of Manchester are already broken – thanks all the same, Theresa. Sadiq Khan says “London is united with Manchester”, but he does not condemn Islamic State – who have claimed responsibility for the bomb. The Queen receives absurd praise for her ‘strong words’ against the attack, yet she does not cancel today’s garden party at Buckingham Palace – for which no criticism is allowed in the Britain of free press. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an “extremist”. An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?
In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.
Morrissey
23 May 2017.
I have never respected a vegan before but I am willing to admit I am wrong in this case.
DJT is about to meet Pope Che at the Vatican. Just a hunch: you’re going to see Pope Che converting from Marxism back to Christianity.
Arts Minister Mitch Fifield calls Quadrant comments on Manchester attack “sick and unhinged”, says its a new low in public debate
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
The first thing that a real conservative minister for the arts would do would be to shut down the entire government arts department and then cancel his ministry.
Paul Ryan’s agenda has been a much bigger liability for the GOP than Trump’s scandals
I have never respected a vegan before but I am willing to admit I am wrong in this case.
Stimpy,
Morrissey is a lefty dirtbag. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. He’s only managed to get one thing right in about 50 years. It will pass.
Quadrant is a great magazine. It deserves our support and $. Very many interesting and challenging articles. Personally I find it a more interesting read than the IPA magazine which can sometimes come across as “preaching to the choir”.
DJT is about to meet Pope Che at the Vatican.
He better wash the Don’s feet if he knows whats good for him.
Not his hands though.
They are too big.
If Don sees any refugee’s in the Vatican the sh*t is going to hit the fan.
Hopefully George can get some money and property tips off him while he’s there too.
A comment at the Oz:
Unfortunately, the IPA magazine often doesn’t even manage that much. They absolutely love open borders, and will be promoting open borders even after the latest atrocity caused by open borders.
And.
While that freak was suggesting that fridges were more dangerous than Muslim terrorists, anyone
catch snowcone’s snark.
Freak: “More change of being killed by a falling fridge in America”.
Mr Henderson (350,000 taxpayer $ PA.) “Or a policeman, if you’re black”.
Fucking sanctimonious arsehole.
I’d like the fucker to go on a stroll around the Southside of Chicago at closing time.
If Quadrant or Franklin apologies I will track them down and cut off their heads.
It will pass.
Oh I hate him again already.
It’s why I said “in this case.”
Vegans are almost as inhuman as ABC staff or ABC staff that are vegans.
hallelujah!
A check of the stove has shown it to be as dangerous as the refrigerator.
Both threaten to destroy the planet by releasing gas into the atmosphere at any time. The cat has been added to the security patrol. This has caused some issues with head of security but a few choice bones has eased his concerns to date.
Unfortunately, the IPA magazine often doesn’t even manage that much. They absolutely love open borders, and will be promoting open borders even after the latest atrocity caused by open borders.
They should actually consider changing their name to “Institute Of Open Borders” to save time.
Mark Steyn on radio, re Manchester
Explain what?
We have an arts minister ? Save some money and combine that portfolio with whomever dishes out the NDIS dough..
Unfortunately the IPA is now dominated by young autists who can’t compute that real life sometimes involves maniacs responding to something greater than market forces.
And they allow LNP politicians to attend their functions which tells me that they are in fact just a revenue raising outfit that has a newsletter.
They will never see another dime of my money until they name the Liberals as an enemy of freedom.
6 Minutes on the True Purpose of University Education
Jordan B Peterson
May 23, 2017
I recently spoke at Harvard University, in interview format, on the topic: Mask of Compassion: Post-Modernism & Neo-Marxism.
This is a five minute clip from that talk (available in full at http://bit.ly/2qKZTwS) on the true purpose of university education.
Educate yourself. Become articulate — able to think, form arguments, act and lead. Transcend your ignorance and victimhood. Reduce the suffering in the world. Lead a heroic life.
That’s the purpose of any university education worthy of the term.
Stimpy
The vegan I’d be looking out for is Pat Condell’s next video
Another gem amongst the many pro-Roger comments in The Oz:
If only Bill Leak were here. I am picturing Dirty Harry with a Kelvinator, and he is not afraid to use it.
The purpose of university is to build bureaucratic empires and enslave the young to decades of contingent debts.
More like ‘as an internal memo between the choir’.
But the IPA Review was how I found out that I was not alone in this country, and people actually fought back at political correctness. Found it on a newsstand and it shook my ABC-poisoned foundations.
My theory is that he is connected to the security services, and they are very embarrassed about the link, whatever it is, and perhaps the possibility that he might shoot his mouth off.
Whatever the story is, it seems unlikely that we will ever find out all of it.
Manchester Bomb Suspect Had Terrorism Training Abroad
Let’s see,
– spends time in Libya, Syria, etc.
– “clear ties” to AQ
– family dobs him in
If only there was some indication, some clue that might have forewarned us.
Looks like we got our own man in the iron mask.
You can subscribe AND donate to Quadrant online.
They will never see another dime of my money until they name the Liberals as an enemy of freedom.
Liberalism is dead.
We must all embrace national populism.
We must brainwash our children to be controversial, hilarious, and attractive Youtube idealogues mobilising and recruiting fellow youth worldwide to our cause.
Without the children we are lost.
All of us.
Yes I f*cking said it.
Have any of the blind monkeys in charge at The Australian noticed the disconnect between the comments on their articles and the journalists?
Support for Franklin is almost unanimous in comments.
It isn’t dead yet, but it has been poisoned ever since Federation. Check the body for traces of arsenic.
No. Your true Green Leftist reproduces by fission, like other forms of bacteria.
The vegan I’d be looking out for is Pat Condell’s next video
I can’t watch him anymore.
The cognitive dissonance created by watching and listening to a vegan be right about ANYTHING is incredibly painful to me and I just cannot do it.
I’m sorry.
Whatever the story is, it seems unlikely that we will ever find out all of it.
There is no “we”.
I’m not in Canberra.
I need you guys to be “Stimpy’s Angels” and find out what the f*ck is going on.
Please.
🙂
I’ll bring the video recorder.
It really is a hoot over at the OZ
I love the idea of them going peacefully but it would not be with out harm. Separating them from those pay cheques would be a herculean task requiring dangerous and indelicate surgery.
If Quadrant or Franklin apologies I will track them down and cut off their heads.
F*ck that.
I’ll drop a fridge on them.
i say to those ABC lefties, go peacefully without harm
Typo.
“without haram”
Words are worse than nail bombs.
The things we learn.
Argosy Li will be big.
They have a very talented chemist, china funding expected soon and Lithium Carbonate Equivalent price will rise with a supply squeeze. When Chinese have signed argosy will have a line of credit and agreement for 2,000 tons of LCE, produce stage 2 and probably stage 3 tonnage, have most of Rincon and will be able to purchase Pocitos and Mina Teresa.
http://www.argosyminerals.com.au/
‘Liberalism is dead’
Wrong. We protest McGowan tomorrow. But you lot never were Lib base or establishment , just fringe nutters. The Party doesn’t need to take notice of you lot.
The Liberal party had a liberal base?
LOL
Like a fridge with men-tal disorders
I will lay you down.
*apologies to Simon and Garfunkel.
The Party doesn’t need to take notice of you lot.
I literally am a fringe nutter you idiot.
“The qualitative evidence is I don’t matter.”
Btw, Stimpy:
The law of non-contradiction, put simply, is that two mutually exclusive propositions cannot both be true in the same way. For example, the proposition ‘A is B’ contradicts the proposition ‘A is not B’. Meaningful communication between human beings is not possible without at least implicitly affirming the law of non-contradiction.
The Bible plainly teaches that Jesus is God’s eternally begotten Son who came in the flesh.
The Quran plainly teaches that Jesus was not God’s Son since it is not fitting that Allah should have a son and Allah would never become incarnate (“enfleshed”).
Now, while you may not believe that either proposition is true, if you wish to be logical you cannot deny that those are mutually exclusive propositions. Both cannot be true. Thus the Bible and the Quran cannot both be true. Religious texts are subject to the law of non-contradiction…even the texts of Zen Buddhism! 🙂
It is indeed a weird day when I and other Cats agree with Morrissey about anything to do with politics.
Of course, as I alluded to above, it is starting to dawn on the entertainment industry that this kind of thing is seriously bad juju for their business model.
So the Manchester bombers aren’t low level mugs, but well connected to the Obama/Clinton backed and funded Muslim rat lines … timing …
Massive Contradiction – John Brennan Completely Contradicts FBI Director James Comey on Congressional Notification…
Posted on May 23, 2017 by sundance
BUSTED !!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/23/massive-contradiction-john-brennan-completely-contradicts-fbi-director-james-comey-on-congressional-notification/
No problem. Craters have been banned from smoking in public areas.
‘If only Bill Leak were here’
[email protected]
Hi! Just thought I’d pop in to scare the kids!
Big headlines for foodies! Ten has told Masterchef to drop its Bombe Alaska competition. Political correctness gone mad!
…it is starting to dawn on the entertainment industry that this kind of thing is seriously bad juju for their business model.
That may be true, but Morrissey seems genuinely affronted. Manchester is his home town, after all.
But yes, weird to be in agreement with him!
It’s pretty dead.
Just look at the classically liberal Turnbull’s budget…
That’s the closest thing we’ve got.
Imagine how bad Shorten will ratchet left and how big he’ll spend once he gets into power.
BREAKING:
PM Maladroit Blight Trumble calls for more bollards!
Meanwhile, he ponders the inexplicable nature of this evil that bollards must defend us against.
I just heard Fiona Wiley(?) on ABC local radio talking about the start of Ramadan with the moslem bloke from the ABC religion unit.
They were commenting about what a tough time Moslems will be having after the Manchester bombing.
This is typical and unsurprising.
The unusual bit was how the ABC host described how her nephew had a non-moslem father and a moslem mother. He had been to Singapore to get an adult circumcision so he could marry a devout Indonesian moslem girl.
She then reveals that her brother converted to Islam so he could marry a moslem girl.
BREAKING:
PM Maladroit Blight Trumble calls for more bollards!
Meanwhile, he ponders the inexplicable nature of this evil that bollards must defend us against.
He should order some bollocks as he defiantly does not have any of these.
Quick chaps, hide behind this bollard whilst the nail bomber / truck driver /machete wielding / AK47 ..etc.
Concealment is not cover. On a more serious note, I sleep soundly at night knowing that we have the world’s best watch list..
The law of non-contradiction, put simply, is that two mutually exclusive propositions cannot both be true in the same way.
Laws do not apply to God.
Human concepts such as truth, lie, justice, fairness, love, sin, forgiveness, life, death, sanity, madness, do not apply to God.
The Bible plainly teaches that Jesus is God’s eternally begotten Son who came in the flesh.
The Bible was NOT written by God.
Don’t the gospels contradict each other when talking about the resurrection?
The Quran plainly teaches that Jesus was not God’s Son since it is not fitting that Allah should have a son and Allah would never become incarnate (“enfleshed”).
The Quran is a cheap knockoff of an unamed religion allegedly translated badly according to quite a few people. Also not written by God.
It is also a f*cking terrible read and I’ve read it three times just to make sure I wasn’t crazy(not in Arabic because I refuse to talk like I have a furball in my throat and besides it is an ethnic language I haven’t bothered to learn.)
Betcha they never do “Moors and Christians”. It’s yummy.
Yep, This is Its Real Name: Moors and Christians (a.k.a. Spanish Black Beans and Rice)
If Quadrant apologise, the publication won’t be worth reading any longer. Gone will be the free ideas to say what needs to be said, for fear of offending somebody else.
Nick
#2389129, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:22 pm
Besides, why would the ABC be at all worried? After all, Ultimo being attacked is less likely than dying at the hands of a fridge, no?
Exactly
“My theory is that he is connected to the security services, and they are very embarrassed about the link, whatever it is, and perhaps the possibility that he might shoot his mouth off.”
The fact that Senator Zed Seselja doesn’t appear to have taken the matter up – despite the fact that, as a reportedly devout Christian as well as a Territory Senator, he should have a strong interest in it – is, I think , telling; they have obviously gotten to him.
Security rogue or some important person’s son. A lot of MPs and mandarins have residences in Deakin.
The Tumpenator now live in the Vatican with Pope Che.
D’oh! Trumpenator.
Laws do not apply to God.
God is the source of all true and good laws, including the law of non-contradiction.
They reflect his nature, which includes truth as an attribute.
I’m vomiting at that. My thoughts are with the parents who will bury a child this week. What a swell time they will have eh?
The Manchester bomber, Salman Abedi, was the son of two Lybians? Children need a mother and a father, not just two women.
Phew. Another day when a fridge hasn’t killed me. I was a bit worried when I went to get some milk for a cuppa but I’m OK. Don’t have to face death again til supper time.
From the Oz. Surely anyone with the brains of a demented jellyfish would realize it wasn’t open slather?
That would explain why the “peak oil” false narrative dropped off a cliff in the last couple of years. Or maybe it was fracking.
Anyone who thought the Aboriginal constitutional thing had a snowballs chance in hell should read this “pro” piece at the Gruinaid.
Its designed to ensure no-one outside the goats cheese triangle votes in favor.
Five factors that will shape the outcome for ‘recognise’ at Uluru
Paul Daley
1: The settler state’s founding document
Since British invasion in 1788, Indigenous people have not surrendered the continent to the occupier. As the sign outside Canberra’s Aboriginal Tent Embassy reminds us, “Sovereignty – never ceded”. Many Indigenous people, their views reflected by some in the Uluru delegation, have no desire to be recognised in the federated settler state’s founding document.
…
2: Truth telling
There have been suggestions from mainstream Australian politicians – taken up by some black leaders – that the constitution’s preamble ought to contain some “poetic” reference to Indigenous continental history. Such poetry would bely an honest reflection of history and there’s been virtually no interest in it from the community meetings.
Discussions focused heavily on the need in Australia for a South Africa-style public truth process to deal with the orchestrated violence against Aboriginal people (mass shootings, burning of bodies, widespread poisoning, the theft of children, the violence of “native police” against other Indigenes) and associated assimilationism that conspired to vanish them.
Proponents argue truth telling should be intrinsic to treaties which could – if there was a later desire – precede some form of later constitutional recognition.
….
3: Lessons of history
The historical symmetry and symbolism of neat consensus at Uluru is irresistible for federal proponents of recognise, who’ve sunk tens of millions of dollars into the PR “Recognise” campaign. But Australian history continues to betray our Indigenous people.
…
4: Too little post-1967
The Federal Council for the Advancement of Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders and the earlier Aboriginal Australian Fellowship were predominantly non-Indigenous organisations that proved critical to the black struggle for “yes” at the 1967 referendum which gave the commonwealth powers to legislate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people.
..
Australians voted “yes” in droves in 1967 and Indigenous support for the referendum was far more widespread and unified. But the discomforting truth remains: Australia has been utterly remiss since then on advancing Indigenous outcomes.
…
5: Whose vote?
Should Uluru arrive at a form of words for a “recognise referendum”, whose voices will carry it across the line to win broad voter support? Indigenous activists are at best divided on the broad proposition (see point 1), while non-Indigenous voters will not be subject to the same consensus (white, middle-class) activism of the likes of Jessie Street and Faith Bandler that led to the 1967 outcome. Legitimate Indigenous divisions would be far more pronounced this time, while illegitimate (racially motivated) opposition from reactionary columnists and megaphone shock jocks would likely resound.
Its amazing how stupid people can be, its almost like the “leaders” at the conference are ensuring it will fail so their own private gravy trains as “leaders” continues on.
No, what the NSW Coroner needs to say is the whole shebang was a clusterfuck from go to whoa.
Phew. Another day when a fridge hasn’t killed me. I was a bit worried when I went to get some milk for a cuppa but I’m OK. Don’t have to face death again til supper time.
I just snuck in and got a beer from the fridge, (not Coopers – fuck em). I think it noticed me but I got away clean.
had the misfortune to be tuned into Current Affair on 9 last night when Mal-odious launched into his best Churchillian, “We will fight them on the beaches” rendition .. It was so stilted & stage managed that, even, Tracey Grimshaw had to cut him off ….. and this is the bloke we are supposed to look to for leadership … bwaaaaaaaaah!
On a brighter note still without my NBN connection (May 4 disconnect) but because I live next door to the local library have worked out how to tap into their connection .. Zap Zowie free internet .. only drawback is downloading is blocked .. still tomozza the technician is due (2 cancellations .. by them.. later) sooooooo fingers and other bits crossed!
Remember Nick O’Malley? Until recently, he was the Washington support act for Fakefacts Get Trump troll Paul McGoo. After his poisonous “news” piece earlier today, O’Malley has now written an opinion piece about Roger Franklin’s denouncement of the ABC’s protected class of moozley apologists, who (as Franklin pointed out) will never have their bodies ripped apart by a suicide bomb.
I’m still trying to work out how the strange, guilt-ridden leftoid brain works:
I have no idea what he’s trying to say.
Breaking news. Yassmin can always go back to the oil and gas industry, can’t she?
Giggle. Another three ASX lithium announcements today:
I know the guys doing the LIT work, I suspect they can out-chemist your very talented chemist. And Argentina ain’t exactly a great place to do business, even now that Kirchner has been booted.
He writes that as if it’s never happened. I wonder what Bill Leak’s family must think ?
IS has declared Marawi City the first Phillips State belonging to the Caliphate. The AFP are currently fighting the Maute group.
http://www.mindanews.com/top-stories/2017/05/duterte-declares-martial-law-in-all-of-mindanaos-27-provinces-and-33-cities/
https://twitter.com/search?q=marawi+mindanao&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch
She can survive quite nicely Zulu on the myriad of government sponsored quango’s where she has a voice.
Quite so. Lots of jobs available in Saudi and Iran. Oh wait…she’s female.
A TV station that wants to be politically incorrect could broadcast El Cid.
Nah, none of them have the bollocks to do it!
IVANKA TRUMP TO MEET VICTIMS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING WHILE IN ROME
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/05/23/ivanka-trump-to-meet-victims-of-human-trafficking-while-in-rome/
Pope Francis Moves General Audience to Make More Time for Trump Visit
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/23/pope-francis-moves-general-audience-to-make-more-time-for-trump-visit/
Freedom bollards now join freedom sacks. Rise up. Be free.
Bollards, bollards, bollards everywhere. At least it will help the Hilldebeast 2020 campaign. They can just prop her up anywhere.
I’ve posted the link to the full movie here a couple of times, no one seemed interested.
Here it is again, the full 3 hours and eight minutes in bluray quality, for those who want to watch it with their kids and others in need of it.
El Cid 1961
1080p BluRay x264 anoXmous
PM Maladroit Blight Trumble calls for more bollards!
If you put the bollards close enough together you can build a wall, muslims on one side, everyone else on the other, basically a border. Wait a minute! We already have borders, let’s just use them!!
– NSW Coroner Michael Barnes today, stating that Tori Johnson was legally killed.
The ABC is cutting the show hosted by activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied.
Is the ABC running scared? Seems very unlike them? Will Yassmin simply bob up elsewhere like other unflushable taxpayer funded turds that Australia is renowned for?