46 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

    the ATO is grateful for a UK terrorist getting them out of the news.

    Just photographed moon and star against the faintest beginning of sunrise.
    The moon a shallow cup, its shadowed disk behind;
    you in Perth still in darkness, the light of day over East.

    Liberty Quote
    An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile — hoping it will eat him last.

    — Winston Churchill

    Chris
    #2388890, posted on May 24, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Just before 5am AEST thunderstorm awoke how many in Sydney?

    chris – can you put the photo online somewhere and post a link (please)?

    Anger still boiling here over terrorists.

    I agree must be fought – previous point about scale of them was not defeatist – just a bigger challenge

    Just before 5am AEST thunderstorm awoke how many in Sydney?

    I heard a bit of wind whistling outside. Did we have an EWE again? Why weren’t we warned?

    So what was it this time? A month of rain falling in an hour? Flooding due of course to climate change ™, not to councils being too busy promoting renewable energy and refugee advocacy to maintain the drains*? Extreme heat? Cold? Unseasonal snow? Unseasonal lack of snow?

    *My council actually sweeps the rubbish into the gutter. Then the street sweeper get some of it, and the rest goes into the drains.

    Empire Day Bonfires
    Photographs supplied by Graeme Saunders
    A plaque commemorates the Empire Day bonfires.
    Originally celebrated on 24 May (Queen Victoria`s birthday), popular observance declined in the postwar period. Renamed (British) Commonwealth Day in the 1950s, and moved in 1966 to 11 June it was more commonly known as Cracker Night and celebrated by bonfires and the lighting of fireworks until stricter government regulation reduced their availability.

    18th Battalion A.I.F

    Maxwell, Joseph (1896–1967)
    Maxwell was awarded the Victoria Cross after an attack on the Beaurevoir-Fonsomme line near Estrées on 3 October, 1918. After his company commander was wounded he took charge. Reaching the strong enemy wire under intense fire, he pushed forward alone through a narrow passageway in the wire and captured the most dangerous machine-gun, disposing of the crew. His company was thus able to penetrate the wire and take the objective. Shortly afterwards, again single-handed, he silenced a machine-gun holding up a flank company. Later, with two men and an English-speaking prisoner, he encouraged about twenty Germans in a nearby post to surrender, and in doing so was briefly captured himself. Awaiting his opportunity, he drew a pistol concealed in his respirator haversack, killed two of the enemy and escaped with his men under heavy rifle-fire. He then organized a party and captured the post.
    In just over twelve months Maxwell was awarded the D.C.M., the M.C. and Bar and the V.C., and he was only 22 when the war ended.

    Me, last night:

    Has the media found a Muslim or merely brown “hero” yet?

    YES!!

    Yay!
    (Tip: scroll for extra LOLz).

    Social media boffins say “you’re never wrong for long “.
    How do they reconcile this with “the Internet never forgets “?

    Their msm selection of worthwhile media clicks has their mamamia offering a smirking photo of waleed the denouncer, with the headline:

    “That’s how you stick it up ’em.”

    They probably could have picked a better morning to use their gold logie winning waleed to bash tories.

    dover_beach
    #2388900, posted on May 24, 2017 at 8:21 am
    Peter Augustine Lawler has died. RIP.

    Requiescat in pace.

    C.L.
    #2388916, posted on May 24, 2017 at 8:29 am
    A second brown hero!

    At ABC Online.

    I’m ‘browned off’.

    Tommy Robinson in Manchester: “Politicians have sold us out”
    Rebel Media

    May 23, 2017
    Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media reports from Manchester after the May 22 terrorist attack. He explains the shocking links between UK politicians and Islamic terrorists, and the local mosque’s connection with ISIS. MORE:

    British authorities have warned a new terror attack may be “imminent“, after identifying the suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in an attack on a crowded pop concert in Manchester. The man suspected of carrying out Britain’s deadliest bombing in nearly 12 years was named as Salman Abedi, aged 22, a student at the University of Salford, near Manchester city centre. This morning British Prime Minister Theresa May said there was a possibility Abedi was part of a wider network and said the country’s terror alert level was being upgraded to “critical”.

    What happened to the ‘lone wolf’ attack argument? A ‘wider network’ suggests that there is an actual terrorist organisation, or movement, operating in the UK.

    (Thanks, calli.)

    Life isn’t fair and death less so. What if that blast had detonated in an Ultimo TV studio? Unlike those young girls in Manchester, their lives snuffed out before they could begin, none of the panel’s likely casualties would have represented the slightest reduction in humanity’s intelligence, decency, empathy or honesty.

    If areff apologises for that statement of the bleeding obvious I will be extremely annoyed.

    That didn’t take long.

    Minister told Snowy 2.0 price higher

    Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg knew the expansion of the Snowy Hydro scheme could cost nearly double the $2 billion price Australians were told by the prime minister.

    A massive expansion of the iconic hydropower scheme will also require a major upgrade to the poles and wires needed to transmit the electricity it creates.

    Snowy Hydro is working with NSW electricity grid operator Transgrid to determine how much that would cost.

    So we’re up to $4 billion with more on the way for poles and wires.
    All for a project which produces no electricity – it just stores electricity produced elsewhere.

    For that $4 plus billion we could build several high efficiency coal plants. And if you built one on the site of Munmorah, which is currently being blown up, you’d potentially save on poles and wires and other infrastructure.

    Nick Donnelly‏ @ProtectthePope 2h2 hours ago

    .@PrisonPlanet quotes St Augustine* in video #ManchesterBombing
    Gives me more hope than @Pontifex @CardinalNichols

    *
    Hope has two beautiful daughters; their names are Anger and Courage.
    Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they don’t remain as they are.

    Manchester Attack: What They’re NOT Telling You
    Paul Joseph Watson

    May 23, 2017
    Which is more important – not hurting Muslims’ feelings, or our children being blown up?

    Mamamia bans Manchester Massacre perpetrator’s name and details …
    Top quality journalism:
    We know who the Manchester suicide bomber is. Mamamia will not be naming him.

    In the wake of 22 people losing their lives, and while 59 others recover in hospital from serious injuries, Mamamia has made the decision to not publish the man’s name who was so callously responsible.

    This story is not his.

    We don’t want to know the name of the man who stood in the middle of a crowd full of kids and exploded a bomb.

    We do not care about his motivation. We don’t care about his cause. There is nothing worth knowing about why a person would do that.

    If he was a white Christian, they would publish his name.
    Their response to the massacre is to protect Islam. That’s their number 1 priority.

    Lots of good pix of Roger Moore in this article:

    http://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/roger-moore-dead-aged-89-10482929

    He sure looked like he was having fun.

    Their mamamia have it covered, quoting their perfect man.

    “For Waleed Aly, we need to keep going about our usual lives, and not let fear win.

    “This is plumbing new depths of depravity,” Waleed said. “And you can’t avoid having that kind of reaction… but living your life, that’s how you stick it up them.”

    But what if you cannot live your life any more, because your culture and way of life have been declared to be reactionary to the forces of Revolution?. What if you do not want to drop your head and muddle along with your life, while Stalinists organise for your kind to be Purged?.

    What if you can’t live your life because totalitarianism has killed your kids, or turned your kids into radical left wing militia members that only live to denounce you for waleeds pleasure?.

    In the UK, Give Blood NHS tweets:

    We are responding to last night’s tragic incident in Manchester.

    It’s mass murder by a f*cking Islamic terrorist, not a ‘tragic incident’.

    I despise these people, airbrushing the truth from a terrorist attack which has killed at least 22 young girls at a pop concert, and injured another 60. Get it? A demented Muslim, likely with assistance of others (one already arrested), deliberately planned to murder a large number of young girls.

    Just before 5am AEST thunderstorm awoke how many in Sydney?

    I was awake when a cracker came across the valley from a very long distance away. It rumbled for so long I wasn’t sure it was thunder until 20min later when the storm came overhead.

    Their revolution must topple the racist, misogynist, deplorable and obsolete dominos.

    Their left simply hate Frontiersman free living culture so much, that their seething rage is willing to accept bombing little kids as a small price to pay for the eternal genocide of all those that disrespect Stalin.

    We do not care about his motivation. We don’t care about his cause.

    Just as he wouldn’t care about snuffing out your pointless lives in an instant.

    I am really starting to get very fed up with having to share this planet with so many irredeemable fuckwits.

    It simply won’t do.

    “For Waleed Aly, we need to keep going about our usual lives, and not let fear win.

    Code for “do not resist. If you lose a child to a terrorist, suck it up. Submission is holy and good”.

    A demented Muslim, likely with assistance of others (one already arrested), deliberately planned to murder a large number of young girls.

    Business as usual for “the religion of peace”.

    Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
    Dave Cullen‏ @DaveCullenCF 2h

    Heartbreaking & enraging to see Tommy Robinson barely able to contain his tears. When will British people wake up?

    https://twitter.com/DaveCullenCF/status/867120161509310465

    Has the media found a Muslim or merely brown “hero” yet?

    Given past history, that Cosmo twit gave a shout out to the least safe place for a tween girl in the Greater Manchester Area.

    C.L.
    #2388929, posted on May 24, 2017 at 8:40 am
    Mamamia bans Manchester Massacre perpetrator’s name and details …

    Typical.

    We do not care about his motivation. We don’t care about his cause. There is nothing worth knowing about why a person would do that.

    You think that? Do you? Do you?

    This is the clearest case of willingly putting one’s head in the sand that I’ve ever seen.

    #MANCHESTERBOMBING RESPONSE: Unity?! How About Honesty…
    StevenCrowder

    May 23, 2017
    An early morning response to the heinous, cowardly actions of terrorist losers across the world. Unity? How about honesty? How about an alliance against the worldview that seeks to destroy the western world?

