Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
You never listen to a word I say.
the ATO is grateful for a UK terrorist getting them out of the news.
WooHoo number two
At least a bronze.
It’s a photo for number two.
Would you believe, first decile?
In!
Just photographed moon and star against the faintest beginning of sunrise.
The moon a shallow cup, its shadowed disk behind;
you in Perth still in darkness, the light of day over East.
Early to rise gets you higher up the ladder ,the quick and the dead innit?
Tally-ho!
Good morning after the storm the sun is welcome and warmly shining
Just before 5am AEST thunderstorm awoke how many in Sydney?
chris – can you put the photo online somewhere and post a link (please)?
Anger still boiling here over terrorists.
I agree must be fought – previous point about scale of them was not defeatist – just a bigger challenge
Peter Augustine Lawler has died. RIP.
I heard a bit of wind whistling outside. Did we have an EWE again? Why weren’t we warned?
So what was it this time? A month of rain falling in an hour? Flooding due of course to climate change ™, not to councils being too busy promoting renewable energy and refugee advocacy to maintain the drains*? Extreme heat? Cold? Unseasonal snow? Unseasonal lack of snow?
*My council actually sweeps the rubbish into the gutter. Then the street sweeper get some of it, and the rest goes into the drains.
18th Battalion A.I.F
2 days to Ramadan.
Me, last night:
YES!!
Yay!
(Tip: scroll for extra LOLz).
Social media boffins say “you’re never wrong for long “.
How do they reconcile this with “the Internet never forgets “?
I got nuttin.
Their msm selection of worthwhile media clicks has their mamamia offering a smirking photo of waleed the denouncer, with the headline:
“That’s how you stick it up ’em.”
They probably could have picked a better morning to use their gold logie winning waleed to bash tories.
Morning all.
A second brown hero!
At ABC Online.
Requiescat in pace.
I’m ‘browned off’.
Tommy Robinson in Manchester: “Politicians have sold us out”
Rebel Media
May 23, 2017
Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media reports from Manchester after the May 22 terrorist attack. He explains the shocking links between UK politicians and Islamic terrorists, and the local mosque’s connection with ISIS. MORE:
What happened to the ‘lone wolf’ attack argument? A ‘wider network’ suggests that there is an actual terrorist organisation, or movement, operating in the UK.
(Thanks, calli.)
If areff apologises for that statement of the bleeding obvious I will be extremely annoyed.
That didn’t take long.
Minister told Snowy 2.0 price higher
So we’re up to $4 billion with more on the way for poles and wires.
All for a project which produces no electricity – it just stores electricity produced elsewhere.
For that $4 plus billion we could build several high efficiency coal plants. And if you built one on the site of Munmorah, which is currently being blown up, you’d potentially save on poles and wires and other infrastructure.
Nick Donnelly @ProtectthePope 2h2 hours ago
.@PrisonPlanet quotes St Augustine* in video #ManchesterBombing
Gives me more hope than @Pontifex @CardinalNichols
Manchester Attack: What They’re NOT Telling You
Paul Joseph Watson
May 23, 2017
Which is more important – not hurting Muslims’ feelings, or our children being blown up?
Mamamia bans Manchester Massacre perpetrator’s name and details …
Top quality journalism:
We know who the Manchester suicide bomber is. Mamamia will not be naming him.
If he was a white Christian, they would publish his name.
Their response to the massacre is to protect Islam. That’s their number 1 priority.
Lots of good pix of Roger Moore in this article:
http://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/roger-moore-dead-aged-89-10482929
He sure looked like he was having fun.
Their mamamia have it covered, quoting their perfect man.
“For Waleed Aly, we need to keep going about our usual lives, and not let fear win.
“This is plumbing new depths of depravity,” Waleed said. “And you can’t avoid having that kind of reaction… but living your life, that’s how you stick it up them.”
But what if you cannot live your life any more, because your culture and way of life have been declared to be reactionary to the forces of Revolution?. What if you do not want to drop your head and muddle along with your life, while Stalinists organise for your kind to be Purged?.
What if you can’t live your life because totalitarianism has killed your kids, or turned your kids into radical left wing militia members that only live to denounce you for waleeds pleasure?.
It’s mass murder by a f*cking Islamic terrorist, not a ‘tragic incident’.
I despise these people, airbrushing the truth from a terrorist attack which has killed at least 22 young girls at a pop concert, and injured another 60. Get it? A demented Muslim, likely with assistance of others (one already arrested), deliberately planned to murder a large number of young girls.
I was awake when a cracker came across the valley from a very long distance away. It rumbled for so long I wasn’t sure it was thunder until 20min later when the storm came overhead.
Their revolution must topple the racist, misogynist, deplorable and obsolete dominos.
Their left simply hate Frontiersman free living culture so much, that their seething rage is willing to accept bombing little kids as a small price to pay for the eternal genocide of all those that disrespect Stalin.
Just as he wouldn’t care about snuffing out your pointless lives in an instant.
I am really starting to get very fed up with having to share this planet with so many irredeemable fuckwits.
It simply won’t do.
Code for “do not resist. If you lose a child to a terrorist, suck it up. Submission is holy and good”.
Business as usual for “the religion of peace”.
Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
Dave Cullen @DaveCullenCF 2h
Heartbreaking & enraging to see Tommy Robinson barely able to contain his tears. When will British people wake up?
https://twitter.com/DaveCullenCF/status/867120161509310465
Given past history, that Cosmo twit gave a shout out to the least safe place for a tween girl in the Greater Manchester Area.
Typical.
You think that? Do you? Do you?
This is the clearest case of willingly putting one’s head in the sand that I’ve ever seen.
#MANCHESTERBOMBING RESPONSE: Unity?! How About Honesty…
StevenCrowder
May 23, 2017
An early morning response to the heinous, cowardly actions of terrorist losers across the world. Unity? How about honesty? How about an alliance against the worldview that seeks to destroy the western world?