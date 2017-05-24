Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

Posted on 8:00 am, May 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
290 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

  1. .
    #2389173, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Cripes SRR, Winston is pretty supportive of your posts.

  2. Old School Conservative
    #2389174, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    mh
    #2389124, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:17 pm
    …Enoch Powell was right.

    In my impressionable teenage years I heard, read, and believed that Enoch Powell was an intolerant racist with nothing but stupidity to guide him.
    Imagine my surprise to find he was an intellectual of significant note and a courageous conservative to boot.
    We could do with someone like him in Australia right now.

  3. Chris
    #2389175, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    The best way to support Quadrant is of course by subscribing.

    I did two weeks ago.

  4. Eddystone
    #2389178, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    The Quadrant site is a bit slow loading. Probably getting more traffic than normal.

    Glad I subscribed a couple of weeks ago.

  5. john constantine
    #2389179, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    In yarragrad, any democratically elected shire councillor that posted on social media this morning:

    “cooked bacon for breakfast this morning, never forget Manchester”

    would have an incident filed against them and be sent to the city for a re-education camp.

    Unless it was a racist repeat offence, then he would be fired for thought crimes.

  6. Empire
    #2389180, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    With apologies to Milius and Coppola –

    If I had one division of Roger Franklins our troubles here would be over very quickly…

  7. The Beer Whisperer
    #2389181, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    And his Rivers of Blood speech prescient and powerful delivered almost 50 years go in April, 1968 in Birmingham which in some areas is simply unrecognisable

    What blood? Oh, wait…

  8. Eddystone
    #2389182, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Great minds, Chris!

  9. C.L.
    #2389183, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    They also ran some sob story about the SOGGIES ringing their loved ones to say goodbye before they entered the café.

    Yeah I saw that.
    Hey fellas, if you don’t want to storm a siege situation get a job as a florist.

  10. Empire
    #2389184, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    The Quadrant site is a bit slow loading. Probably getting more traffic than normal.

    DoS attack? I can’t load it.

  11. Des Deskperson
    #2389185, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    “Quadrant Online has gone into meltdown.

    Reckon their comments section must be drowning in leftist abuse.”

    You have to be a subscriber to comment, so the lefties would have to sign up!

  12. John64
    #2389186, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    If a lower form of life than Dear Leader Marxist Dan has every occupied an elected legislature in Australia I am unaware of its existence:

    PREMIER Daniel Andrews has offered firefighters rights of cancer compensation in new laws before parliament — but it will be in exchange for a vote to dismantle the CFA.

  13. John64
    #2389187, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    You have to be a subscriber to comment, so the lefties would have to sign up!

    Quite so, DD. Must be the traffic then. Won’t load for me.

  14. C.L.
    #2389188, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    AFP called in to arrest Roger Franklin:

    The Australian Federal Police have been notified that the online editor of the Australian conservative journal Quadrant wrote an opinion piece saying that, “had there been a shred of justice”, the Manchester blast would have “detonated in an Ultimo TV studio”.

    He added that, if such an attack took place, “none of the panel’s likely casualties would have represented the slightest reduction in humanity’s intelligence, decency, empathy or honesty”.

    This is the same Australian Federal Police still hiding the gay terrorist who used the biggest vehicular bomb since Oklahoma City attempting to raze the headquarters of the ACL.

  15. Tracey
    #2389189, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I just had another go and Quadrant loaded for me this time. Took a couple of minutes though. I subscribed just after Bill Leak died and it’s great value for money.

  16. Andrew
    #2389190, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Name that tune…
    You made us drink your alcohol
    You made us use your drugs
    You poisoned all our waterholes
    Put smallpox on our rugs

    That question is ambiguous – any lyrics that can be matched to Advance Australia Fair by definition also fit Working Class Man.

  17. Des Deskperson
    #2389191, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    John64, it’s up for me, just a bit slow to load.

  18. john constantine
    #2389192, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Their satrap andrews has offered government compensation, on a qualified sliding scale for any cancer that a cfa volunteer develops, no link needs to be proved to fires.

    They will not be shifted from handing the right to levy a fire tax on capital over to the unions.

  19. srr
    #2389193, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    btw areff, you or any of your journo mates have any luck at plucking this bit of Big News out of Alphabet/Google’s memory hole –

    aussie patriots suckling pig bbq stunt scares ABC staff Victorian offices

    I’m getting nothing, in searches in, All, News, Images or Video, even though it was all over all those categories … once upon a time …

    I know, it isn’t a competition or anything, but Blair and The Aussie Patriots were suffering “most hated” status by The Leftists, long before you and even B. Leak, and They Are The One’s Facing Gaol Right Now, for daring to care and warn of what’s come to be, and yet to come, that’s even far, far worse, so it might be a good time put aside ‘class’ and other differences, and work together for all Aussies on this one.

  20. The Beer Whisperer
    #2389194, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Something lighter from JC’s link.

    Cuckold dilemmas and other great spoofs.

  21. srr
    #2389195, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    See –

    Infidel Tiger
    #2389112, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has demanded an apology and the removal of an article from the Quadrant website

    Australia’s elite twitterists and mediaists are more concerned with a hypothetical rather than an actual slaughter.

    Such a frustrating time to be alive. Everyday is a double face palm. We need to take these people to the woodshed.

    … demanding an apology, NOT gaol time with ISIS Muslims, as is hanging over Aussie Patriots’ heads Right Now, and as Tommy Robinson Only Just MIRACULOUSLY Survived.

  22. Sparkx
    #2389196, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Bwhaahahahaha…….. You couldn’t make this shit up – Michelle Guthrie

    “But to express the wish that, if there were any justice, the horrific terrorist bombing in Manchester would have taken place in the ABC’s Ultimo studio and killed those assembled there is a new low in Australian public debate.”

    Coming to you from the absolute pits of Australian public debate. Wake up Michelle!

  23. Rob MW
    #2389197, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Priceless. The precious ambiguity of been threatened by anecdotal truth. I thought that the destruction of radicalized organizations flaunting their prescribed legal obligations should have been top of an agenda for deradicalization.

    On Wednesday morning, a note was sent out to ABC staff saying comments had been made that constituted “veiled threats” against the ABC’s Ultimo premises and had caused concern to some staff.

    “ABC takes all threats against staff seriously and pro-active steps have been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of all staff and users of ABC Ultimo.

    “While consideration is given to minimise inconvenience please appreciate that intermittent increased security presence and more rigorous security screening is to ensure staff safety and well-being,” the note said.

  24. Andreas
    #2389198, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    there is a new low in Australian public debate

    Lower than inviting a man convicted of terrorism offences on live TV?

  25. Empire
    #2389199, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    PREMIER Daniel Andrews has offered firefighters rights of cancer compensation in new laws before parliament — but it will be in exchange for a vote to dismantle the CFA.

    The Gruenfilth will probably back the bill. That leaves these MLCs to decide.

    The Sex Party – Fiona Patten (Northern Metropolitan)
    Democratic Labour Party – Rachel Carling-Jenkins (Western Metropolitan Region)
    Shooters and Fishers – Jeff Bourman (Eastern Victoria) and Daniel Young (Northern Victoria)
    Vote 1 Local Jobs – James Purcell (Western Victoria)

    Dickhead Dan the CMFEU Man needs two of these votes.

  26. Sparkx
    #2389200, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    “ABC takes all threats against staff seriously…..”

    Does anyone really think that Rodger Franklin was threatening them? [email protected] idiots.

  27. Baldrick
    #2389201, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has demanded an apology and the removal of an article from the Quadrant website saying how it would have been better if the Manchester bombing took place in the Q&A studio.

    Says the rabid leftard tax-mooching bint to a privately funded journal. Insert the rough end of a pineapple in your gob.

  28. srr
    #2389202, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Des Deskperson
    #2389118, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    This is the funniest bit about the ABC’s reaction to Roger’s article. From the Grauniad:’

    The ABC’s national security manager, Jason Alcorn, has written to staff about the Quadrant article and assured them that “proactive steps have been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of all staff and users of ABC Ultimo”.

    “While consideration is given to minimise inconvenience please appreciate that intermittent increased security presence and more rigorous security screening is to ensure staff safety and wellbeing,” Alcorn said.

    “The safety and security of all ABC staff is a shared responsibility, be alert and not alarmed and if you see something unusual or suspicious, use your judgment and report [it].””

    What is NOT funny at all, is that Patriotic Aussies do NOT have ANY Government Funded (by the Billions of dollars), boondoggle and professional security services looking out for them; no those Government Funded Services are For ATTACKING Aussie Patriots.

  29. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2389203, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    A Roger Moore story, as linked at Blair’s.

  30. Sparkx
    #2389204, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Never heard it called a ‘gob’ before Balders.

  31. .
    #2389205, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    The Australian Federal Police have been notified that the online editor of the Australian conservative journal Quadrant wrote an opinion piece saying that, “had there been a shred of justice”, the Manchester blast would have “detonated in an Ultimo TV studio”.

    He added that, if such an attack took place, “none of the panel’s likely casualties would have represented the slightest reduction in humanity’s intelligence, decency, empathy or honesty”.

    Hypothetical…I told you, I fucking told you, read The King v Sharkey (1949) 79 CLR 121.

    The case on BarNet Jade.

  32. Mr Rusty
    #2389206, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    LOL.

    The ABC are more terrified of an elderly (sorry Roger) online magazine editor than they are of Islamic terrorists.

    This is the same ABC that let the likes of Zaky Mallah (convicted of threatening to kill Commonwealth officials and tweeted about raping female journalists) through the doors and onto Q&A three times – and the producers were fully aware of his background.

    Lame.

  33. Baldrick
    #2389207, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Reverse it and add ‘hole’ to the end Sparkx.

  34. cohenite
    #2389208, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Tintarella di Luna

    #2389115, posted on May 24, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    But it is not ‘a single act’: it is one in an on-going, never ending, series of attacks.

    Well Fiona Scott gives her views about Islamist attack and the murder of Curtis Cheng and the one little incident

    Company line from the reptilian bitch; one little incident from an itsy bitsy, tiny minority of radicalised madmen who aren’t really muslims anyway.

  35. Nick
    #2389209, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    ABC takes all threats against staff seriously…..”

    By white males that is.

  36. John64
    #2389210, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    there is a new low in Australian public debate

    Lower than inviting a man convicted of terrorism offences on live TV?

    Lower than fabricating reports about refugees being tortured by Australian service personnel?

    Lower than deceptive and deceitful stories about how juvenile offenders have been dealt with in the NT?

    Lower than depicting a conservative commentator sodomising a dog?

    Fair dinkum you could go on for ever. The list is endless.

  37. JC
    #2389211, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has demanded an apology and the removal of an article from the Quadrant website saying how it would have been better if the Manchester bombing took place in the Q&A studio.

    Nonsense, Rog is making what a lot of people would say is a reasonable hypothetical value judgement.

    It’s like a version of Sophie’s Choice. If the choice is a bunch of teenyboppers or a rabid gaggle of leftist scumbags rifling though the public purse and demanding more (with attitude) who would any reasonable person choose to let live? It’s not even a trick question.
    Of course it’s the teenyboppers.

  38. Infidel Tiger
    #2389212, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    There is nothing more that journalists like than making the story all about them.

    If Franklin has committed any crime it is giving these demented howler monkeys the opportunity to make a mass slaughter of children all about the despicable ABC class.

  39. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2389213, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    If Roger Franklin does not immediately apologize for comparing ABC staff to humanity I am going to literally go mad.
    I am deadly serious.

  40. Lysander
    #2389214, posted on May 24, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    This is the same Australian Federal Police still hiding the gay terrorist who used the biggest vehicular bomb since Oklahoma City attempting to raze the headquarters of the ACL.

    CL, ACL bomber has been charged today says ABC but:

    – No motive;
    – No name;
    – No affiliations.

