Liberty Quote
Liberty not only means that the individual has both the opportunity and the burden of choice; it also means that he must bear the consequences of his actions. Liberty and responsibility are inseparable.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Mr Rusty on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Sparkx on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Nelson Kidd-Players on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Sparkx on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Empire on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Andreas on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Rob MW on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Sparkx on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- john constantine on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Andrew on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Tracey on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Plain Packaging Again
- Classy
- The Life Of Julia
- Advance Australia Where?
- Does Computer + Spreadsheet = Climate Apocalypticism
- Q&A Forum: May 22, 2017
- Future prosperity and can we attain it?
- Posthumous guest post from 1985. The Austrian Key
- Eight years is a long time in politics
- Monday Forum: May 22, 2017
- And yet …
- Taylor v McLachlan and others
- Cross Post: Pointman Dismantling Obama’s darker legacy.
- Andrew Bolt to launch Art of the Impossible in Melbourne @ 12:00 noon on June 6
- New South Wexit
- Liberals, tax your brains and drop the bank levy
- Open Forum: May 20, 2017
- Lies, damned lies and the media
- All Aboard the Train to Serfdom – stopping at Harare, Havana, Caracas and Canberra
- New Australian National Anthem?
- Budget Repair Proposal – Politician Super Profit Tax
- Guest Post: Beliaik TheirABC, diverse views and the FOI Act
- Macron leading France to Armageddon
- More Self-loathing Incompetence From SMH
- Is that really it?
- Tax data sharing
- I Don’t Come to Bury Ceasar
- Teaching Social Justice Through Secondary Math
- Why do the Liberals have no friends?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
290 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Cripes SRR, Winston is pretty supportive of your posts.
In my impressionable teenage years I heard, read, and believed that Enoch Powell was an intolerant racist with nothing but stupidity to guide him.
Imagine my surprise to find he was an intellectual of significant note and a courageous conservative to boot.
We could do with someone like him in Australia right now.
I did two weeks ago.
The Quadrant site is a bit slow loading. Probably getting more traffic than normal.
Glad I subscribed a couple of weeks ago.
In yarragrad, any democratically elected shire councillor that posted on social media this morning:
“cooked bacon for breakfast this morning, never forget Manchester”
would have an incident filed against them and be sent to the city for a re-education camp.
Unless it was a racist repeat offence, then he would be fired for thought crimes.
With apologies to Milius and Coppola –
What blood? Oh, wait…
Great minds, Chris!
Yeah I saw that.
Hey fellas, if you don’t want to storm a siege situation get a job as a florist.
DoS attack? I can’t load it.
“Quadrant Online has gone into meltdown.
Reckon their comments section must be drowning in leftist abuse.”
You have to be a subscriber to comment, so the lefties would have to sign up!
If a lower form of life than Dear Leader Marxist Dan has every occupied an elected legislature in Australia I am unaware of its existence:
Quite so, DD. Must be the traffic then. Won’t load for me.
AFP called in to arrest Roger Franklin:
This is the same Australian Federal Police still hiding the gay terrorist who used the biggest vehicular bomb since Oklahoma City attempting to raze the headquarters of the ACL.
I just had another go and Quadrant loaded for me this time. Took a couple of minutes though. I subscribed just after Bill Leak died and it’s great value for money.
That question is ambiguous – any lyrics that can be matched to Advance Australia Fair by definition also fit Working Class Man.
John64, it’s up for me, just a bit slow to load.
Their satrap andrews has offered government compensation, on a qualified sliding scale for any cancer that a cfa volunteer develops, no link needs to be proved to fires.
They will not be shifted from handing the right to levy a fire tax on capital over to the unions.
btw areff, you or any of your journo mates have any luck at plucking this bit of Big News out of Alphabet/Google’s memory hole –
aussie patriots suckling pig bbq stunt scares ABC staff Victorian offices
I’m getting nothing, in searches in, All, News, Images or Video, even though it was all over all those categories … once upon a time …
I know, it isn’t a competition or anything, but Blair and The Aussie Patriots were suffering “most hated” status by The Leftists, long before you and even B. Leak, and They Are The One’s Facing Gaol Right Now, for daring to care and warn of what’s come to be, and yet to come, that’s even far, far worse, so it might be a good time put aside ‘class’ and other differences, and work together for all Aussies on this one.
Something lighter from JC’s link.
Cuckold dilemmas and other great spoofs.
See –
… demanding an apology, NOT gaol time with ISIS Muslims, as is hanging over Aussie Patriots’ heads Right Now, and as Tommy Robinson Only Just MIRACULOUSLY Survived.
Bwhaahahahaha…….. You couldn’t make this shit up – Michelle Guthrie
Coming to you from the absolute pits of Australian public debate. Wake up Michelle!
Priceless. The precious ambiguity of been threatened by anecdotal truth. I thought that the destruction of radicalized organizations flaunting their prescribed legal obligations should have been top of an agenda for deradicalization.
On Wednesday morning, a note was sent out to ABC staff saying comments had been made that constituted “veiled threats” against the ABC’s Ultimo premises and had caused concern to some staff.
“ABC takes all threats against staff seriously and pro-active steps have been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of all staff and users of ABC Ultimo.
“While consideration is given to minimise inconvenience please appreciate that intermittent increased security presence and more rigorous security screening is to ensure staff safety and well-being,” the note said.
Lower than inviting a man convicted of terrorism offences on live TV?
The Gruenfilth will probably back the bill. That leaves these MLCs to decide.
The Sex Party – Fiona Patten (Northern Metropolitan)
Democratic Labour Party – Rachel Carling-Jenkins (Western Metropolitan Region)
Shooters and Fishers – Jeff Bourman (Eastern Victoria) and Daniel Young (Northern Victoria)
Vote 1 Local Jobs – James Purcell (Western Victoria)
Dickhead Dan the CMFEU Man needs two of these votes.
Does anyone really think that Rodger Franklin was threatening them? [email protected] idiots.
Says the rabid leftard tax-mooching bint to a privately funded journal. Insert the rough end of a pineapple in your gob.
What is NOT funny at all, is that Patriotic Aussies do NOT have ANY Government Funded (by the Billions of dollars), boondoggle and professional security services looking out for them; no those Government Funded Services are For ATTACKING Aussie Patriots.
A Roger Moore story, as linked at Blair’s.
Never heard it called a ‘gob’ before Balders.
Hypothetical…I told you, I fucking told you, read The King v Sharkey (1949) 79 CLR 121.
The case on BarNet Jade.
LOL.
The ABC are more terrified of an elderly (sorry Roger) online magazine editor than they are of Islamic terrorists.
This is the same ABC that let the likes of Zaky Mallah (convicted of threatening to kill Commonwealth officials and tweeted about raping female journalists) through the doors and onto Q&A three times – and the producers were fully aware of his background.
Lame.
Reverse it and add ‘hole’ to the end Sparkx.
Company line from the reptilian bitch; one little incident from an itsy bitsy, tiny minority of radicalised madmen who aren’t really muslims anyway.
By white males that is.
Lower than fabricating reports about refugees being tortured by Australian service personnel?
Lower than deceptive and deceitful stories about how juvenile offenders have been dealt with in the NT?
Lower than depicting a conservative commentator sodomising a dog?
Fair dinkum you could go on for ever. The list is endless.
Nonsense, Rog is making what a lot of people would say is a reasonable hypothetical value judgement.
It’s like a version of Sophie’s Choice. If the choice is a bunch of teenyboppers or a rabid gaggle of leftist scumbags rifling though the public purse and demanding more (with attitude) who would any reasonable person choose to let live? It’s not even a trick question.
Of course it’s the teenyboppers.
There is nothing more that journalists like than making the story all about them.
If Franklin has committed any crime it is giving these demented howler monkeys the opportunity to make a mass slaughter of children all about the despicable ABC class.
If Roger Franklin does not immediately apologize for comparing ABC staff to humanity I am going to literally go mad.
I am deadly serious.
CL, ACL bomber has been charged today says ABC but:
– No motive;
– No name;
– No affiliations.