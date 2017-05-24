Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

Posted on 8:00 am, May 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
521 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

  1. calli
    #2389521, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Youse lot are so cool and with it. I had to look up this Morrissey bloke. 😳

    Sounds like a two minute hate to me. All over until next time.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2389522, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Btw if anyone wants some visual therapy after today’s cut-and-thrust there’s a nice selection between Helen Mirren as a smoking Morgana in Excalibur (SBS2) or on 9GO a tights-equipped Gerard Butler in 300. Both at 9pm, so make your choice…wisely.

    The world will know that free men stood against a tyrant, that few stood against many, and before this battle was over, even a god-king can bleed.

    Some lefty has to use that in a speech against Trump.

  3. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2389524, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Dot responded that “murdered” could not be used because Monis had not been tried and convicted.

    Cain was the first “illegal killer”.
    And no he didn’t kill illegals.
    Sigh.

  4. calli
    #2389528, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Quadrant to withdraw Roger’s piece.

    Well that’s another jackboot in the face of freedom.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2389529, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Helen Mirren as a smoking Morgana in Excalibur

    + higher than I can count.

  6. calli
    #2389536, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    The parasites at the ABC can sleep soundly in their beds tonight, knowing that big bad bogey-words won’t harm them.

  7. egg_
    #2389538, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    What about other white-goods ?

    That self-identify as fridges?

  8. Atoms for Peace
    #2389540, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Mark. Easy way to spot a radicalised fridge. Chuck some ham in and watch what happens.

  9. lotocoti
    #2389541, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    No contest.
    Carl Orff and the orchard.

  10. dopey
    #2389546, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Bought my first Quadrant in 1977. It sowed some seeds which helped cure me of leftism. I still buy it from the newsagent in Glebe. Must be careful carrying it home, might get sprung by Eva Cox.

  11. Adam
    #2389547, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Quadrant to withdraw Roger’s piece.

    No fucking way.

  12. egg_
    #2389548, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Btw if anyone wants some visual therapy after today’s cut-and-thrust there’s a nice selection between Helen Mirren as a smoking Morgana in Excalibur (SBS2) or on 9GO a tights-equipped Gerard Butler in 300. Both at 9pm, so make your choice…wisely.

    I’ll take SBS2 – Grigs can have 9GO!.

  13. H B Bear
    #2389549, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    The ABC is discussing future opportunities with Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied, despite axing the show she hosts.

    The ALPBC staff co-op is the Australian Hotel California, you can check out but you can never leave. Teh Australian today,

    ABC head of current affairs and Gold Walkley winner Bruce Belsham is retiring after three decades with the national broadcaster.

    Another 30+ year veteran at the co-op water cooler. Has anyone ever worked at a place so full of time-servers? Now that commercial media is all but dead you can understand that prising anyone off the taxpayers tit at the staff co-op is a task of Quentin Dumpsterish proportions. However, prior to the 80s or 90s the real money was made in commercial TV and radio (and still is for a handful of people). The place is the media equivalent of the Manson Family.

  14. Mark from Melbourne
    #2389550, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Quadrant to withdraw Roger’s piece.

    Oh for heaven’s sake!

    Have some guts, areff and co. You were just beginning to make some inroads.

  15. Baldrick
    #2389551, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Quadrant to withdraw Roger’s piece.

    They’ve just lost me as a customer.

  16. calli
    #2389555, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Have some guts, areff and co. You were just beginning to make some inroads.

    Don’t be too hasty boys. There’s more than one way to skin a skunk.

  17. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2389556, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    DO NOT SUBSCRIBE TO QUADRANT!!

    Can’t be said enough.

  18. egg_
    #2389557, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    in more danger from a falling, flung Qwerty

    Do they award points for the most well flung?

  19. Adam
    #2389558, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Quadrant magazine today “unreservedly apologised” to ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie for an online article that suggested it would have been better off if the Manchester terrorist had bombed the public broadcaster’s Sydney headquarters.

    The magazine’s editor in chief, Keith Windschuttle, responded to Ms Guthrie late today in a letter agreeing the “intemperate wording” in the article was a “serious error of judgment and should not have been published”.

    The article will be withdraw from the magazine’s website, he said.

    “Even though I do not share all of the interpretations expressed in your letter, I accept your assurance about the offence it caused you and your staff. You have my unreserved apology for any concerns it might have given you,” Mr Windschuttle wrote.

    They folded. I can’t believe it. Game over. Never, ever apologise. All they want is an admission of guilt on their terms. Once they have that then they really go to town. I can’t believe they folded like this.

  20. egg_
    #2389560, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Teh Dumb – Climate Justice in the red centre from the Magic Aborigine.

    /Of course…

  21. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2389563, posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    I’d never have picked Windschuttle as a coward, but there you go.

    DO NOT SUBSCRIBE TO QUADRANT.

    CANCEL SUBSCRIPTIONS.

