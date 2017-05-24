Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

  1. Rabz
    #2389946, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    What is now happening is that the council are pressuring her to take in boarders.

    WTF?

    My sentiments exactly. Any council moron who has approached the old lady should be arrested for stalking.

    If it is true, this disgraceful cesspit of a country is even more far gone than I realised.

  2. rickw
    #2389947, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    I have a fridge

    I think I can whip up a catapult pretty quickly!

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0dwLuzLHjDc

  3. calli
    #2389948, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Paul Murray joins the Roger Franklin pile on.

    Bloody disappointing.

    Also instructive. So few people are able to read.

  4. John64
    #2389949, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Did Their ABC ever remove the Chris Kenny dog f**king item?

    Not sure, but if you Google “Chris Kenny” it’s still one of the first images to come up.

    Irrespective of the apology and financial settlement begrudgingly extracted from TheirABC, the damage was well and truly done.

  5. Des Deskperson
    #2389951, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Look, I don’t know what arrangement was actually reached with the ABC concerning the Franklin article, but at 9.15 it is still on the Quadrant website, without, so far as I can see, any significant modification.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2389952, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2389936, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:09 pm
    With hindsight, Chris Kenny ducking that dog was one of the few things the ABC got right.

    No.
    It was totally wrong.
    (It was the dog with it’s dick in Kenny, not vice-versa).

  7. cynical1
    #2389954, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Another horrifying attack.

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/24/going-stop-bombing-people-14-year-old-muslim-girl-taunted-manchester/

    These vile extremists will never win.

    Theirs might though.

    What a damp soggy box of shit the West has become…

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2389955, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Paul Murray joins the Roger Franklin pile on.

    Bloody disappointing.

    An out of shape leftist with a few redeeming features but not a lot of firepower upstairs.

  9. Boambee John
    #2389957, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    john constantine
    #2389735, posted on May 24, 2017 at 7:45 pm
    The 1.3 billion dollar a year bully that is their abc can take someone to court and just drag it out until bankruptcy breaks the little battler.

    Run photos of bollards and security protecting their abc offices in the next quadrant, compared to the security for Quadrant offices.

    We will soon see who has to have courage to speak.

    Or photos of the ACL offices?

  10. Notafan
    #2389958, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    You are right dot.

    Quadrant would be crushed. I expect that in the long run today’s controversy will do Quadrant good.

    Perhaps more people who find themselves at odds with the msm/luvvie world view will realize they have allies.
    The Church canonise people who make those kinds of deliberated heroic decisions.

    Men like Maximilian Kolbe are quite exception

  11. rickw
    #2389959, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    What is now happening is that the council are pressuring her to take in boarders.

    WTF?

    Roads, rates and rubbish. Yes the LG Act specifies a whole host of other crap but this is just ludicrous.

    My wife was WTF as well, however the lady was very clear and insistent about what they are attempting to do. I hope they bump into each other again so numbers can be exchanged. It’s a fucking disgrace.

  12. Roger
    #2389961, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    What is now happening is that the council are pressuring her to take in boarders.

    Iirc Enoch Powell mentions a similar case in his “rivers of blood” speech (not that I agree with everything therein).

  14. Fisky
    #2389966, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/24/going-stop-bombing-people-14-year-old-muslim-girl-taunted-manchester/

    Oh great. Along with the mandatory “Muslim hero” after every terror attack, we’ve now got our token “hijab tugging racist”. The narrative is complete!

  15. Fat Tony
    #2389968, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Roger

    Some time ago, you gave me a couple of excellent one line explanations regarding the differences between Hitler’s Socialism and Stalin’s Socialism.

    Could you please give me a similar explanation of the differences between Marxism, Stalinism and socialism?
    Words that are thrown around quite readily, but without distinction.

    Thanks

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2389969, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    the French booted every German out of Alsace and Lorraine, even if they were born there, even if their family had been there since 1870. They could take one sixty pound suitcase and that was that.

    It may come to that again, millions or no millions.

    The Czechs booted the long-term Germanic populations out of the Sudetinland along the Elbe valley immediately post-WWar 2. No compensation; just get out.

    If I was a Muslim in Britain I would be pulling my head in very fast, or it’s Baghdad calling.
    The anger is tremendous. Do it again and there will be Muslim blood spilled or it’s suitcases at dawn.

  17. Notafan
    #2389970, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I bet they don’t try that crap with ‘important’ people living in mansions.

    Julian Burnside still taking boarders or has he done his fair share.

  18. Leigh Lowe
    #2389971, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Uuuuurrrgggghb.
    Went to get a beer and my fridge fell on me
    It’s a Bosch … made in Turkey.
    It’s a Merkel/Erdogan conspiracy I tell ya.

  19. .
    #2389972, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Maximilian Kolbe is pretty much the most heroic person I have read about. However, he would have done nothing wrong if he didn’t do what he did. Unless he felt it wasn’t right.

  20. .
    #2389978, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    The genocide of Germans after WWII is an open, dirty secret that doesn’t get talked about much. At least 500,000 dead.

  21. Notafan
    #2389979, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    So did Dinsbury mosque iman report ‘face of hate’ to the authorities?

  22. rickw
    #2389980, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    The anger is tremendous. Do it again and there will be Muslim blood spilled or it’s suitcases at dawn.

    This is going to get as ugly as shit:

    The disarmed British People V muslims + police + politicians

    The military will most likely stay out of it or side with the British People, having done plenty of rotations through Afghanistan and Iraq the know enough about islam to not be on the wrong side of history.

  23. Boambee John
    #2389982, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Dot at 2029

    Apologies Dot, it was johanna. See 2389274 at 1441.

  24. Notafan
    #2389983, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Of course he wouldn’t have dot.

    And I believe you are correct about the slaughter of Germans after WWII.

    I like the Alsace Lorraine example became it was afaik orderly and after careful examination of people’s personal information.

  25. .
    #2389985, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    You are a good man John. Civility is still a class act, I fell short of that myself in responding to you in the first instance.

  26. cohenite
    #2389986, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    9.36PM: Quadrant article still there.

  27. Leigh Lowe
    #2389988, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    From Rickw’s link above …

    His mother, Samia Tabbal, 50, and father, Ramadan Abedi, a security officer …

    Well, well, well.
    Security officer you say?
    I wonder what research he may have done for Junior, or even assistance he might have rendered.
    The report says a bunch of rellos have decamped to Libya before the murders.

  28. Notafan
    #2389989, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    British soldiers will now be deployed as they are in France and Italy.

    This change will be permanent.

    The British should have done this after Westminster.

    Thought about such things when I walked with the crowd down Bruton Ave after the Richmond Melbourne game. Policed everywhere. At Hoddle street we were very vulnerable.

    All the people queuing up to get into bars on Swan street, squeezing on to trains and trams.

    Wed have loved to see a muslim with a heavy back pack walking towards us.

  29. rickw
    #2389990, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    The genocide of Germans after WWII is an open, dirty secret that doesn’t get talked about much. At least 500,000 dead.

    I know German brothers who as boys were in a Russian camp after WWII. “Mostly only farmers survived, they were more used to being wet and cold than anyone else.”

  30. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2389992, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Imagine a nail bomb kills some Australian school students and Clementine Ford responds by saying she wished the terrorist had bombed Quadrant instead.

    You’d all be cool with that, right?

    I don’t generally find much fault with what you write, but this is not correct. The “offensive” statement in quadrant started with “what if”, it is not a wish for anything beyond thinking about a hypothetical. You can’t compare the two. If the attention whore Ford wrote “what if quadrant was bombed” then they would be comparable, and everyone would shrug, yeah, what if, it’s as reprehensible as Charlie Hedbo being attacked.

    Being a lefty mandates that you don’t think too deeply about anything beyond your own virtue signalling and feelz.

  31. BrettW
    #2389993, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Britain calling out the Army but 80% of their police are still unarmed. Does not make sense. Heard something on radio today saying UK police are more concerned about the repercussions of being investigated if open fire than actually being attacked by a terrorist.

  32. rickw
    #2389995, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    We understand that feelings are very raw right now and people are bound to be looking for answers. However, now, more than ever, it is vital that our diverse communities in Greater Manchester stand together
    Chief Con Ian Hopkins

    They’re not searching for answers, if they are men of character they will be searching for their rifles and ammunition.

  33. hzhousewife
    #2389996, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    So did Dinsbury mosque iman report ‘face of hate’ to the authorities?

    Or the local who noticed Mr Aberdeen roaming the street muttering prayers. I have warned my neighbours that if they start marching up and down our block talking to God, I will notify the authorities, probably call 000 for an ambulance however, rather than the police,thinking it a Mental Health problem. Apologies Stimpy if I am being disrespectful of the ill, but I’d rather not get blown up.

  34. Boambee John
    #2389997, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Jihn64 at 2115

    And the internet is forever.

    On how many websites do you think the Quadrant article now appears? Removing it from the Quadrant site doesn’t even begin to erase it.

  35. john constantine
    #2389998, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    The difference between socialism and communism and Stalinism is simple.

    Kids are taught in school that socialism is the only not racist, not sexist, fair and equal and happy way for people to live.

    Kids are taught in school that anybody that rants against communism is a racist.

    Stalinism is a workaround, it lets you refer to the genocidal totalitarian insanity of their left, without opening yourself up for an instinctive counterpunch, although their abc’s Kindly Kommunist, Uncle Phillip Adams has been quite disaproving as he notes that conservative enemies are nowadays saying nasties about Uncle Joe.

    Fuck Stalinism, even if it is really marxism or leninism or trotties or whatever.

  36. Boambee John
    #2390004, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Check the ethnic cleansing of East Prussia, Silesia and Pomerania in 1945.

  37. Makka
    #2390005, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Family trips to Syria? Regular visits to Libya? Abedi did everything he could to flag is intent. Plod obviously too busy investigating all those Islamaphobia cases.

    “The 22-year-old’s identity was revealed after teams of armed police swooped on his address in Fallowfield, Manchester, The Sun reports.

    It was also reported Abedi had secret jihadi training during family trips to Syria and spooks fear he was not acting alone when he carried out the atrocity that ISIS has claimed responsibility for. According to The Sun, Abedi was born and grew up in Britain but his family hail from Libya. He dropped out of a business and management degree at Salford University in 2014 and is thought to have visited Libya – also a haven for ISIS fighters – regularly in recent years.

    Sources said there were fears Abedi may have taken advantage of the conflict to make the simple journey across the Med to Syria without alerting the British authorities.”

  38. hzhousewife
    #2390006, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    If nothing else, the Quadrant article has exposed Guthrie’s glass jaw.

    Hear hear, egg. She’s touchy touchy.

  39. john constantine
    #2390007, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Stalin killed a million Germans after the war had ended.

    Although anybody denounced as German by Stalins community political operatives was for the chop.

    Men that fought the Nazis as heroes, were denounced as Germans by political operatives and marched off to die in Stalin’s gulags.

    Ethnic cleansing, of Kaliningrad, Poland, the Baltic States,the Volgadeutsch, all went towards meeting Stalins inclination, boasted of before the war even ended, that he was going to kill a million surrendered Germans to celebrate his victory.

  40. Leigh Lowe
    #2390008, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Thought about such things when I walked with the crowd down Bruton Ave after the Richmond Melbourne game. Policed everywhere. At Hoddle street we were very vulnerable.

    All the people queuing up to get into bars on Swan street, squeezing on to trains and trams.

    Wed have loved to see a muslim with a heavy back pack walking towards us.

    Therein lies the vulnerability.
    Despite all the talk of security at the venue, I still don’t know if the Muzzy xunt was inside or outside the venue security ring.
    I must admit, since the Bourke St thing, I find myself looking for positions between the cast iron poles at pedestrian crossings in the city.
    Not just for terrorists, mind.
    It’s as much a defence against Punjabi taxi drivers as anything.

  41. Boambee John
    #2390009, posted on May 24, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    All cool Dot.

    This has been a fast moving thread, hard to keep track of everything said.

  42. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2390010, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    British soldiers will now be deployed as they are in France and Italy.

    This change will be permanent.

    The war the government dares not mention. This in no way deters or prevents martyrdom seekers.

  44. The Hunted Mind
    #2390012, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    If nothing else, the Quadrant article has exposed Guthrie’s glass jaw.

    No, it’s exposed how many deluded cucks there are on the right. Stop acting like Guthrie looks bad. She just fking owned us.

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2390013, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    FIFTY YEARS since “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” was released…

  46. Notafan
    #2390014, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    LL

    Was outside the venue at the entrance to the station,

    Daily Mail had diagrams.

    Was well planned.

    I wonder if he got off an arriving train or made his way there by foot.

  47. john constantine
    #2390016, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Has anybody ever asked their shortfilth, on the record, as to what his policy is for the disarming of the Australian people?.

    His new wife and mother-in-law want an end to frontiersmen owning firearms, but how rapidly will shorten move towards central gun depositaries and an end towards holding legally owned guns in proles homes?.

  48. cynical1
    #2390017, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4532044/Plans-Muslim-cemetery-approved-Sydney.html

    Well, there you go.

    In the same week as a “Muslim enclave” is mooted for Brisbane.

    There’s a lot of ruin in a civilization.

  49. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2390018, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I have warned my neighbours that if they start marching up and down our block talking to God, I will notify the authorities, probably call 000 for an ambulance however, rather than the police,thinking it a Mental Health problem.Apologies Stimpy if I am being disrespectful of the ill, but I’d rather not get blown up.

    No no.
    Don’t take chances with crazy people.
    Check they aren’t a Christian or an Muslim or a Buddhist or a Scientologist or a Mormon or an Atheist first though.
    I’m different.
    I can pass for sane.
    You would never know.

    🙂

  51. Fat Tony
    #2390025, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    In the same week as a “Muslim enclave” is mooted for Brisbane.

    Enclaves, hubs….how many of these fuckers are really coming into the country that we don’t know about?

  52. marg of nambour
    #2390026, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Snoopy
    #2389756, posted on May 24, 2017 at 7:53 pm
    There’s obviously a serious breach of privacy at ReachTEL. I’ll be making a complaints to ReachTEL and ACMA tomorrow.

    I note that ReachTEL is one of the sponsor/partners for the upcoming PROGRESS 2017 biennial Conference, and that Paul Oosting (GetUp! National Director) is to be one of the speakers – along with a veritable who’s who of Progressive/Leftist voices (Gillian Triggs, Tracey Spicer, Sally McManus, Jamila Rizvi, Anna Rose, Miriam Lyons, Tim Soutphommasane…).

    PROGRESS 2017 advertising spiel:
    “Our world is at a crossroads, and there has never been a more important time for civil society to come together and strengthen our efforts to make Australia a more just, sustainable and welcoming nation.
    Progress is the key biennial event that gathers, energises, and propels forward Australia’s leading campaigners, advocates and change-makers”
    http://progress2017.org.au/

  53. Leigh Lowe
    #2390030, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Was outside the venue at the entrance to the station,

    Daily Mail had diagrams.

    Was well planned.

    I wonder if he got off an arriving train or made his way there by foot.

    OK.
    Thanks.
    Someone towing a suitcase in or out of a railway station wouldn’t be totally unusual.

  54. Arnost
    #2390034, posted on May 24, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    But the left win.

    Here we are, me included, discussing the minutiae of a Quadrant comment about the ABC.

    These scum have just murdered, quite deliberately, children on a night out, in the most vile manner.

    Indeed… Areff was picked off as a means for the left to get on the attack and get the Manchester terror attack off the news. By wringing our hands and covering our heads with ash over this is just falling into their plan. 22 kids died FFS.

    The real story is that the ABC did exactly what Areff accused them of. They beat up a relatively trivial issue and – with the robot twitter drones – got everyone talking about something else.

    That no one – Kenny / Murray etc – rubs ABC’s face in it is the tragedy.

    (Oh yeah Roger… just say that you were triggered by the violence. And don’t forget to squeeze in phrases like: you wer e “literally shaking” as your “safe spaces” were abused by the feigned privilege of the ABC panelists “)

