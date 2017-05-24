Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

Posted on 8:00 am, May 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,009 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. DrBeauGan
    #2390371, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I have decided to blow up or drop fridges on the ABC, also Mitch Fifeld. This is not inspired by Areff’s article but by the reaction to it. They can’t read. CL and a few others are on the same list. An inability to read plain English is a disability so grave that putting them out of their misery is the kindly thing to do. It will also make the world a better place for the rest of us.

    I hope they are all having a pants wetting panic from this post.

  2. Beef
    #2390372, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Quadrant complaining of a loss of tax payer funding, now censoring itself to socialists. Fuck em.

  3. cynical1
    #2390373, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Turnbull has to go.

    He is a jinx.

    How many days since he declared Indonesia a tolerant, Islamic paradise?

    http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/indonesia-radical-islam-rising/news-story/23ab97672afcaa2edcf650e82b96c2bd

  4. Tom
    #2390375, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Areff’s Q&A piece has now been taken down and all the goodwill (and subscriptions) Quadrant had assembled has been trashed. Keith Windschuttle is a grovelling coward.

  5. Old School Conservative
    #2390376, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Imam Tawhidi was on fire in the Sunrise clip posted.
    “Radicalisation is caused by Islamic scriptures”
    “Stores sell IS flags with full audacity and create a jihadi atmosphere.”
    “Islam was spread by the sword”.

    Go you good thing. I hope Australian politicians are listening and take action to stamp out Islamic terror.

  6. Tailgunner
    #2390377, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:23 am

    First whiff of grapeshot and they are heading for the exits

    Good description of Keith Windshuttle!
    But not cordite, just a tut-tut from the enemy then it was Hande Hoch!
    #collaborator

  7. Roger
    #2390378, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:23 am

    In Mitch Fifield we have an Arts minister who can’t recognise the literary genres of satire or invective.

    He needs to be educated. Here’s his Canberra phone number: (02) 6277 7480.

  8. Tailgunner
    #2390381, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:27 am

    If Quadrant folds what replaces it?

    We do.

  9. stackja
    #2390382, posted on May 25, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I repeat:

    stackja
    #2390207, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:15 am
    Just read the ‘article’:

    Life isn’t fair and death less so. What if that blast had detonated in an Ultimo TV studio? Unlike those young girls in Manchester, their lives snuffed out before they could begin, none of the panel’s likely casualties would have represented the slightest reduction in humanity’s intelligence, decency, empathy or honesty.

    Fact check: True! Tax funded ABC peddles lies.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *