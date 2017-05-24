Liberty Quote
[G]overnment exists only to protect citizens’ lives and property from assault.— Brian Doherty
-
Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
Afraid of nerf guns I see.
Is mUnty trolling himself now too?
Interesting writings Lizzie.
Are you starting to get the language right though?
Start practising now: “Those Southerners wouldn’t know.”
Alternatively: “If we seceded now we could do a much better job on our own.”
“I met FirstDog recently. Nice enough fellow. Bit of a ratbag, but then again most of us are. Wouldn’t want to be at the pointy end of his rapier wit.”
Monty, I’m sure he is and he used to be quite funny, but now his stuff is just turgid, verbose and didactic. Nowadays he’s rather too busy cramming as many ‘progressive’ talking points as he can into his staff to be in any way ‘rapier-like.’
Interestingly, ‘Nice enough fellow’ was almost exactly what First Dog said about Bill Leak before his handlers pulled him into line.
You keep telling yourself that.
That, and how it is perfectly natural to wet yourself standing on train stations.
Me neither. It would be like being poked with a cushion for hours until he finally gave up puffed out.
#IllRakeWithYou
Geez. I am not going to take lectures on the horrors of didacticism from humourless Cats. PTFU, as they say theses days.
Looks like they are getting a bit antsy in Britain. Might see some forcing of politicians’ hands on this.
The politicians now have hundreds of troops protecting them while telling the rest of us to Keep Calm, Stay ‘United’ and Carry On. But who is going to protect OUR kids from the terror THEY let in?
Link
Nick
#2390708, posted on May 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm
I met FirstDog recently.
Yep, I knew you were a flea.
Comment of the day if not the week!!!
Well done that man.
In a just world –
RF would be Minister for Communications and Mitch Fifield would be an Oxford Street rent boy.
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 16h16 hours ago
ISIS isn’t killing us because we aren’t accepting enough. ISIS kills us because of who we are, plain & simple.
Groveling will do nothing.
Nick, any effects on the HKD exchange rate ? Will it still be tied to the USD ? Any suggestion that might change ?
Gasps in horreur ; in ABC land you just called Mitch Fifield an Oxfore Street rent boy!
How about a lecture on the horrors of socialism instead?
It isn’t ISIS that is killing us, it is islam/muslims.
Last time the Poms were told to “Keep calm and carry on” they weren’t living next door, on the Tube, at school, walking around with or surrounded by the threat. Big difference.
I will say that FirstDog’s stuff does have a tendency towards the material that Robert Crumb’s brother used to do, if you saw the Crumb doco, where over time it devolved from artwork into huge slabs of text. FirstDog was never anything more than a crap draughtsman though, as I am sure he would be the first to admit. As long as he still keeps cracking gags, he can get away with it.
Crikey! That First Dog site is ……. well it isn’t funny, … it’s just stupid.
No I don’t. I didn’t y Franklin’s comment was offensive; I said it was stupid. It was.
Try again.
LOL. Monty, the an errand-running bumboy for the humourless PC Stalinist ruling class, is now lecturing us about humour.
say
Franklin’s comment was many things.
However, it was not wrong.
Another one saying present political response is not enough:
After Manchester: it’s time for anger
We need more than mourning in response to the new barbarism.
After the terror, the platitudes. And the hashtags. And the candlelit vigils. And they always have the same message: ‘Be unified. Feel love. Don’t give in to hate.’ The banalities roll off the national tongue. Vapidity abounds. A shallow fetishisation of ‘togetherness’ takes the place of any articulation of what we should be together for – and against.
And so it has been after the barbarism in Manchester. In response to the deaths of more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande gig, in response to the massacre of children enjoying pop music, people effectively say: ‘All you need is love.’ The disparity between these horrors and our response to them, between what happened and what we say, is vast. This has to change.
It is becoming clear that the top-down promotion of a hollow ‘togetherness’ in response to terrorism is about cultivating passivity. It is about suppressing strong public feeling. It’s about reducing us to a line of mourners whose only job is to weep for our fellow citizens, not ask why they died, or rage against their dying. The great fear of both officialdom and the media class in the wake of terror attacks is that the volatile masses will turn wild and hateful. This is why every attack is followed by warnings of an ‘Islamophobic backlash’ and heightened policing of speech on Twitter and gatherings in public: because what they fundamentally fear is public passion, our passion. They want us passive, empathetic, upset, not angry, active, questioning. They prefer us as a lonely crowd of dutiful, disconnected mourners rather than a real collective of citizens demanding to know why our fellow citizens died and how we might prevent others from dying. We should stop playing the role they’ve allotted us.
Link
Yes HB, I saw O’Neil’s take on Facebook yesterday.
He absolutely nailed (no bad pun intended) the difference between me being accidentally killed by my Kelvinator, or choosing to go Base jumping and killing myself, vis-a-vis having some goat-fucker firing a box of 4 inch nails at me without my consent.
Bolt was on Chris Smith show earlier and when talking about the Quadrant saga used the term “zimmer frames” when talking about Quadrant readers. I happen to read Quadrant. The next time he makes a mistake in a column he will no doubt be looking for support from those same Quadrant readers.
Sorry Bolt but you could have made your point without ridiculing the readers also.
Bah-HUMBUG- ah!!! Ha ha … another one in whom the farce is strong. The amusement never ends.
The gap between the people bearing both the brunt of islam in all it’s awful recrudescence and the policies to deal with islam which are aimed at everyone, not just muslims and the elites implementing these policies while simultaneously disparaging concern about islam, has widened significantly after Manchester.
Franklin’s piece was passionate and perceptive and incisive about the hypocrisy of the elites. It’s censorship is a watershed.
Bolt did a lot of the heavy lifting on the free speech battle, and took a lot of hits.
This gets him a lot of slack.
But the “zimmer frame” comment is too much.
My Fox subscription (circa $50,000 per year) is now in danger of being cancelled.