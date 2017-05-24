Liberty Quote
The national budget must be balanced. The public debt must be reduced; the arrogance of the authorities must be moderated and controlled. Payments to foreign governments must be reduced. If the nation doesn’t want to go bankrupt, people must again learn to work, instead of living on public assistance.— Marcus Tullius Cicero
Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
So now the Australian media regards back channel leaks between US intelligence agencies and the NYT/WaPo to be a Bad Thing.
Amirite?
Keep calm and carry on.
Oh, and put 4000 troops on the streets in defiance of a long standing tradition, close off public access to the centre of British democracy, Westminster and cancel the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, just to be safe.
And more bollards…
From the Oz.
If Trump is so goddamned capable, why don’t they let him just fix things?
Just in case any Quadrant readers without zimmer frames missed it earlier:
Joint military/ police counterterrorism exercise. It used to be held around Grand Prix time but moved to May this year. The CBD was awash with fuzz last few weeks.
The Blackhawk has relatively a lot of rotor blade area moving lots of air. If it seemed quieter than usual in Syndey NS Redneck, probably a case of higher forward airspeed and wind direction.
Sorry Beery, but this game isn’t played that way. The other side have no interest in your “tactics”, “strategies”, or rules of engagement. Now that Windschuttle and Quadrant have demonstrated that they can be intimidated into backing down, the attacks on them will be continuous, merciless, and brutal. It will now continue until Quadrant has closed its doors forever, and Windschuttle has gone into quiet retirement, a broken, destroyed man.
Trust me. I’ve been in this game a long time now, and I’ve seen it all too many times. If you’re not going to fight on principle, then you may as well give it away right now. You’ve already lost.
Watching one of the morning shows on Saturday. One of the lady presenters with a pointy nose breathlessly reported that Trump was meeting with a foreign Governments officials and they had been requested to keep their presentations to him short, to use simple language and lots of pictures.
The smirk at the end indicated she thought herself to be pretty hilarious.
Isn’t the last volume in his series “The Fabrication Of Aboriginal History” due to be published, soon?
JC/ Dot
National Tiles operates in four states. I’d call that national.
We did business with them recently. An audio testimonial from Frank may be forthcoming.
Emp
Please don’t do it again. The prick plagues the airwaves something awful and he should be punished for the radio trolling. He’s only just less despicable than Tony Jones in my book and Springer-Jones is eminently despicable.
I’m just throwing it out there.
Out of Ray Hadley, Alan Jones, Kyle Sandilands and Tony Jones, who would be the most despised media personality.
I’d have to say that it would be Tony Jones, no?