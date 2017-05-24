Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

Posted on 8:00 am, May 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,512 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2391068, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    So now the Australian media regards back channel leaks between US intelligence agencies and the NYT/WaPo to be a Bad Thing.

    Amirite?

  2. Roger
    #2391070, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Keep calm and carry on.

    Oh, and put 4000 troops on the streets in defiance of a long standing tradition, close off public access to the centre of British democracy, Westminster and cancel the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, just to be safe.

    And more bollards…

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2391071, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    UK cops ‘stop sharing attack info with US’

    Press Association
    6:44PM May 25, 2017

    British police have stopped sharing information on the Manchester suicide bombing with the US, the BBC reports, because of fears that leaks in the American media could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb maker.

    If confirmed, the halt to the sharing investigative details with Britain’s most important defence and security ally would underscore the level of anger in Britain at leaks to the US media of details about the police investigation.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise the issue with Donald Trump on Thursday, a government source told Reuters, after the New York Times published detailed pictures of the crime scene in Manchester where 22 people were killed.

    The pictures included the remains of the suspected bomb, the rucksack worn by the suicide bomber and showed bloodstains amid the wreckage.

    The BBC said on Thursday that Manchester police hoped to resume normal intelligence relationships soon but is currently furious.

    From the Oz.

  4. The Beer Whisperer
    #2391072, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Trump is to blame. He made the US intelligence agents share their splodey pics with the NYT.

    If Trump is so goddamned capable, why don’t they let him just fix things?

  5. Baldrick
    #2391074, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Just in case any Quadrant readers without zimmer frames missed it earlier:

    Andrew Bolt/Chris Smith – relevant bit starts at 20:30
    “I think a lot of people are making mileage out of this in order to get the ABC off the hook. I think the reaction, the ABC posting extra security. I mean, give me a break. As if the Quadrant audience would get their zimmer frames out of the cupboard and shuffle off and go and do … come on, give me a break.” – Andrew Bolt 25 May 2017.

  6. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2391075, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    A couple years ago they did a series of low level runs from Port Melbourne to the City over pur place … lights out and doors open.
    Certainly not much “sneak up on ’em” factor.

    Joint military/ police counterterrorism exercise. It used to be held around Grand Prix time but moved to May this year. The CBD was awash with fuzz last few weeks.

    The Blackhawk has relatively a lot of rotor blade area moving lots of air. If it seemed quieter than usual in Syndey NS Redneck, probably a case of higher forward airspeed and wind direction.

  7. memoryvault
    #2391076, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    All we have is truth. Banish that and we have nothing. People here are arguing that a tiny part of society should push that particular fight at the cost of all others. Playing to lose is a stupid strategy. There are no tactics, no strategy, just fight from behind a small indefensible rock because principle.

    Sorry Beery, but this game isn’t played that way. The other side have no interest in your “tactics”, “strategies”, or rules of engagement. Now that Windschuttle and Quadrant have demonstrated that they can be intimidated into backing down, the attacks on them will be continuous, merciless, and brutal. It will now continue until Quadrant has closed its doors forever, and Windschuttle has gone into quiet retirement, a broken, destroyed man.

    Trust me. I’ve been in this game a long time now, and I’ve seen it all too many times. If you’re not going to fight on principle, then you may as well give it away right now. You’ve already lost.

  8. Armadillo
    #2391078, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    The Trump hysteria now reaching epic proportions.

    Watching one of the morning shows on Saturday. One of the lady presenters with a pointy nose breathlessly reported that Trump was meeting with a foreign Governments officials and they had been requested to keep their presentations to him short, to use simple language and lots of pictures.

    The smirk at the end indicated she thought herself to be pretty hilarious.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2391082, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    It will now continue until Quadrant has closed its doors forever, and Windschuttle has gone into quiet retirement, a broken, destroyed man.

    Isn’t the last volume in his series “The Fabrication Of Aboriginal History” due to be published, soon?

  10. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2391083, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    JC/ Dot

    National Tiles operates in four states. I’d call that national.

    We did business with them recently. An audio testimonial from Frank may be forthcoming.

  11. JC
    #2391085, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Emp

    Please don’t do it again. The prick plagues the airwaves something awful and he should be punished for the radio trolling. He’s only just less despicable than Tony Jones in my book and Springer-Jones is eminently despicable.

  12. JC
    #2391087, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I’m just throwing it out there.

    Out of Ray Hadley, Alan Jones, Kyle Sandilands and Tony Jones, who would be the most despised media personality.

    I’d have to say that it would be Tony Jones, no?

