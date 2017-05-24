Liberty Quote
The welfare state has done to black Americans what slavery couldn’t do, what Jim Crow couldn’t do, what the harshest racism couldn’t do. And that is to destroy the black family.— Walter Williams
Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
Good, so need need to sell my petrol beast and buy and electric car because oil/petrol will be cheaper.
Soldiers deployed in Australia, in the aftermath of the Hilton Hotel bombing wasn’t right? Those of us deployed at the next CHOGM conference were there as a futile exercise, for show only?
The 1967 referendum Factsheet 150
On 27 May 1967 a Federal referendum was held. The first question, referred to as the ‘nexus question’ was an attempt to alter the balance of numbers in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The second question was to determine whether two references in the Australian Constitution, which discriminated against Aboriginal people, should be removed. This fact sheet addresses the second question.
The sections of the Constitution under scrutiny were:
51. The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of the Commonwealth with respect to:-
…(xxvi) The people of any race, other than the aboriginal people in any State, for whom it is necessary to make special laws.
127. In reckoning the numbers of the people of the Commonwealth, or of a State or other part of the Commonwealth, aboriginal natives should not be counted.
The removal of the words ‘… other than the aboriginal people in any State…’ in section 51(xxvi) and the whole of section 127 were considered by many to be representative of the prevailing movement for political change within Indigenous affairs. As a result of the political climate, this referendum saw the highest YES vote ever recorded in a Federal referendum, with 90.77 per cent voting for change.
It is interesting to note that because the majority of parliamentarians supported the proposed amendment, a NO case was never formulated for presentation as part of the referendum campaign. Copies of the YES case can be located on files identified below.
The Constitution was changed, giving formal effect to the referendum result, by the Constitution Alteration (Aboriginals) 1967 (Act No 55 of 1967), which received assent on 10 August 1967.
The right to vote
The 1967 referendum did not give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples the right to vote. This right had been legislated for Commonwealth elections in 1962, with the last State to provide Indigenous enfranchisement being Queensland in 1965.
Kind of reminds me of the government not wanting to fund the no case for the Aboriginal recognition referendum while handsomely funding the yes case.
Some things never change.
Reminds me of all the “paperless society” articles of the early nineties.
Look how well that turned out.
Yes, it was a joke.
Lighten up.
#2391376, posted on May 25, 2017 at 11:22 pm
Soldiers deployed in Australia, in the aftermath of the Hilton Hotel bombing wasn’t right? Those of us deployed at the next CHOGM conference were there as a futile exercise, for show only?
Only remember the events vaguely. I think Fraser was Pm at the time.
I served zulu, I know a soldiers’ worth, and it’s not on the streets of a peaceful democratic nation.
Just as a matter of interest, what could you as a serviceman with bugger all experience in policing or counter-espionage or sabotage do better than people trained in those areas could do?
In other words, you were there to ensure the people that all is well and they can go on with their lives.
In short for show.
Then they inflicted the “open plan office” what a succees that was…
Australian 1967 Referendum
The 1967 referendum made history: Australians voted overwhelmingly to amend the constitution to include Aboriginal people in the census and allow the Commonwealth to create laws for them.
History
There are common misconceptions about what the 1967 Referendum actually changed.
What the referendum was about
The 1967 Referendum proposed to include Aboriginal people in the census.
The 1967 Referendum proposed to allow the Commonwealth government to make laws for Aboriginal people.
What the 1967 Referendum was not about
did not give Aboriginal people the right to vote. This right was already introduced in 1962.
did not grant them citizenship. By the time of the referendum, most of the specific federal and state laws discriminating against Aboriginal people had been repealed [21].
was not about equal rights for Aboriginal people. The Constitutional change would not impact at all on laws governing Aboriginal people. However, campaigners hoped that a ‘yes’ vote would require the Commonwealth government to enact reforms which would eventually achieve better rights for Aboriginal people [21].
Clever campaigners nonetheless understood to introduce these aspects into their campaigns and use them to favour a ‘yes’ vote.
Constitution of the Commonwealth: sections 51, 127
Before Australia became a nation it consisted of separate, sovereign colonies (today’s states and territories). For these colonies to form the Commonwealth a Constitution was drafted and each colony had to pass legislation agreeing to become part of the Commonwealth. Then they needed to hold referendums where all electors could have a direct vote on the issue. A ‘Yes’ majority was achieved at each referendum, which took place between 1898 (South Australia) and 1900 (Western Australia) [1], paving the way for the passing of the Constitution.
Influenced by colonial views of the 18th century the founding fathers of the Constitution incorporated sections which later ignited discussions which led to the 1967 Referendum. These were sections 51 and 127.
Section 51
Section 51 of the Constitution covers legislative powers of the parliament. It details for which areas the parliament can make laws, such as trade, taxes, communication, financial and so on, but also people, for example for marriage. As far as people are concerned the Constitution reads:
“51. The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of the Commonwealth with respect to:- […]”
The people of any race, other than the aboriginal race in any State, for whom it is deemed necessary to make special laws.—Constitution, section 51, clause 26, pre-1967
Section 51 meant that the federal government could make laws for anyone in Australia – except its Aboriginal population. Originally this clause was worded that way to enable parliament to make laws discriminating against racial groups like the Kanakas in Queensland [22]. The words ‘other than the aboriginal race in any State’ were intended to exempt Aboriginal people from discrimination.
A historic scan of the original section 51 of the Constitution. Section 51 of the Constitution which excluded Aboriginal people from any federal laws [1].
The 1965 Prime Minister Robert Menzies argued passionately against changing this section and held that if the phrase was removed the parliament could set up “a separate body of industrial, social, criminal and other laws relating exclusively to Aborigines”. The inclusion of the words were thought to be “a fundamental safeguard against discriminatory Commonwealth legislation directed against [Aboriginal people]” [6].
But as it stood the Commonwealth also had no power to make laws for the benefit of Aboriginal people.
An important point of referendum supporters was that if the federal government, and not the state governments, make laws for Aboriginal people the laws which varied greatly from state to state [27] would become uniform, and they hoped for the benefit of Aboriginal people.
Nope. Franklin didn’t get a pass and nor does Bolt.
Fight them with their own rules.
Peter FitzSimons – Fathers Day book writer and the man who apologised to Osama bin Laden – attacks a woman in his latest column for not agreeing with a man:
Margaret Court’s anti-gay rights stance deserves a boycott of its own.
FitzSimons calls upon people to ridicule Court for her views – which is an incitement, potentially, to actual violence. Given the terrorist attack on the ACL by a disgruntled homosexual (we all know that, right?), police should be informed, as also the Human Rights Commission.
Meanwhile, the stadium named in Court’s honour has issued a statement in support of gay “marriage.” That’s right: stadiums are now issuing statements:
I served my time, as a lance jack of infantry, LAC of the Royal Australian Air Force, rifleman. machine gunner, and mortar crewman, and a soldiers worth is to do as you are told, and keep your mouth shut.
Speaking of. Did anyone else hear the rubbish that Mancunian poet laureate was going on with this morning?
Much was being made too of a 95 year old J*wish lady and her Muslim friend (both from Leeds iirc) being paraded around the square in Manchester.
It’s heartening to read so many encouragements to fortitude directed by Catallaxy commenters at terrorist target and tried-in-court Andrew Bolt (living in police-advised hiding), and “stolen generations” piñata Keith Windschuttle.
Melbourne & Olympic Parks does not support Margaret Court’s comments and we remain an organisation committed to embracing equality, diversity and inclusion; from our fans to our colleagues who deliver the events that people love to attend.
I’m crap at playing tennis.
Will they embrace my crapiness by giving me an equally diverse chance and include me in the 2018 Australian Open?
Professional faggot Joel Creasy has posted on Facebook that he was hacked off by another man at Margaret Court Arena.
This is our new future.
Good book by one Graham Wilson – de bunking the myths of the Australian Imperial Force, in Wobbly Wobbly One – it seems that the cherished myth that the artillery cut out, at the Tenth Light Horse attack at the Nek, seven minutes early, at Gallipoli was a myth after all –
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2391390, posted on May 25, 2017 at 11:47 pm
Getting late, I bid you good night.
The total market value of bitcoins , according to a trader blog, is now US$90 Billion.