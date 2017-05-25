Guest Post: Bruce of Newcastle An Oh Shit Moment

One of my favourite memes is the Oh Shit! moment. It’s that feeling you get when you realise that something is about to happen which you really really aren’t going to like. The inevitability of it has a terrible momentum. Sort of like déjà vu all over again.

The very best ones are when the actual outcome isn’t fatal. You can look back in relief, and lie to yourself by saying “that wasn’t too bad”.

I’ve never met Keith Windschuttle but I suspect he had a robust oh shit moment yesterday. Forgive me sir if I am wrong. The realization that a giant pissed-off bulldozer called the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is bearing down upon you I think qualifies. Oh. Shit!

I don’t blame Quadrant for backpedalling one bit. However that is another story.

My favourite Oh Shit moment of all time occurred a while ago. On the 4th of September 401 BC to be exact. At dawn.

Cyrus the brother of the Persian Emperor wanted to knock him off and take the throne. He had plenty of local soldiers, but to add some oomph he hired about 13,000 Greek mercenaries. Many of these were Athenians down on their luck after their city lost the Peloponnesian Wars. The Greek hoplites were the Abrams tanks of the day. Unstoppable.

The Battle of Cunaxa saw Cyrus and his brother face off. It was going reasonably well for Cyrus’s guys – the Greeks routed their Persian opponents. But then Cyrus spotted the Emperor and his guard. According to Xenophon he then took his bodyguard of 600 heavy cavalry off and attacked the Emperor’s 6,000. Cyrus went all in – he personally attacked his brother and wounded him. But in doing so he received a javelin just under one eye and expired.

Which brings us to dawn next morning. The Greeks had no idea that their paymaster had suffered a quite unsuccessful death or glory moment, until the news arrived just then.

The Persians, having sorted out their differences, were now united into a huge army under Artaxerxes the Emperor. Which left the small matter of the Greek mercenary force deep inside the Persian Empire and surrounded by a vast horde of very unhappy Persians.

Oh shit.

The story of their escape back to Greece is awe inspiring and amazing. Well worth reading. Xenophon’s Anabasis is available free from Project Gutenberg at the link.

My hope is that Quadrant, like Clearchus’s guys, can live to fight another day too.

Which brings me to my final Oh Shit moment, which is from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. I include this video in honour of physicist Lawrence Krauss.