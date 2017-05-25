Guest Post: Peter O’Brien A defence of Roger Franklin

Scene: ABC Ultimo Studio. Monday Night Q&A.
Host Tony Jones:
Good evening and welcome to Q&A. Tonight’s panel includes Niki Savva, columnist for The Australian, Mona Chalabi of the Guardian and American scientist Lawrence Krauss.
In the wake of yesterday’s tragic bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in which 22 young people lost their lives, I would like to get the view of panellists on how this attack, tragic though it is, fits into a global context. Mona Chalabi, can we start with you.
Mona Chalabi:
Actually, the threat of Islamic fundamentalism, if you want to view it in terms of number of dead bodies, which, as awful as it sounds, is the way to kind of make sense of some threat, actually, really, isn’t that present…
… the chance of being killed by a foreign-born terrorist is one in 3.6 million … but all of our perception of threat has been distorted because of the way that risk is presented to us by politicians.
Tony Jones:
Thank you, Mona. Lawrence Krauss?
Lawrence Krauss:
Actually, Tony, You’re more likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you.
It didn’t happen in that sequence of course but, if it had, would anybody be outraged by Roger Franklin’s outburst against this vacuous and dangerous drivel?
But Monday night’s Q&A did happen in the wake of many previous atrocities. The panellists had, at their disposal, extensive knowledge of the effects of terrorism on countless innocent families but, with the comfort of swiftly fading memories, felt able to mouth these comforting (for them) platitudes.
The point that Roger Franklin was making was that we too easily relegate these events to history once the candlelit vigils have been complete. And as long as we keep doing that, apologists like those on Monday night’s Q&A will continue to weaken the political resolve to take more resolute and effective action to put an end to the threat rather than to just counter it. In that sense they are contributing to the deaths that will, inevitably, come in the future. In much the same way that 1200 unfortunates who drowned off the coast of Australia in recent years would have been better off if the likes of Sarah Hanson-Young had not held such sway with decision makers.
Draw your own conclusion from that.
The ABC has made itself a legitimate target by being a broadcast facility for the enemy. Scramble 1st flight 3Sqn, JDAM fused for contact, HE MK84. Only 2 birds tasked, eta to target 25. Launch once target fully acquired, minimise collateral, possibility of noncoms in target area. Zero AAA or high cover. Only low value targets in primary.
larry Pickering has come up with a btilliant solution to islamic terrorism Baptise the remains orcorpse of terrorists .holy water and all those who blow themselves tobits ,scrape up remains put ina jarmarked with their new Christian names and bury in the paupers section . No 72virgins for baptised christian apostates ?
When you blow yourself up or commit a terrorist act your corpse belongs to the State .to dipose of by civilised burial ,a Christian burial in a Christian country ,whats wrong with that ?
Just imagine the mind bending that would cause amongst the islamofascists and their commofascist allies .heads exploding all over the world , Its so simple but the best psychowar move I have heard of .it makes the cia and kgb look like school kids . Now the hard bit finding a leader with the guts to implement it ,it totally negates the 72 virgin paradise crap you become a martyr for bugger all ? Even the illiterate peasant will understand this.
…apologists like those on Monday night’s Q&A will continue to weaken the political resolve to take more resolute and effective action to put an end to the threat rather than to just counter it. In that sense they are contributing to the deaths that will, inevitably, come in the future.
Add to them the useless “counter-terrorism experts” who identify the causes of terrorism as poverty and exclusion and the politicians who listen to them and then express bewilderment that another terrorist act has been committed despite all the tax payer dollars invested in the Muslim community.
The media are force multipliers for terrorists. Without publicity terrorism dies; without name recognition the terrorists get less reward for their murders.
Social media has diluted the responsibility of the old MSM, but now every private publisher on facechook shares culpability.
Brievik was sponsored by the media who published his picture and his writings, their contract with him to do so was written in the ink of the previous mass killing coverage.
Habib:
Is Roger in the above comments Roger Franklin? I note the “offending” article has now been deleted from Quadrant’s website. I wonder if Roger has been fired. No new posts today, which is unusual. Very disappointed in Windschuttle’s craven reaction.
No.
Not to my knowledge.
Indeed. Even more disappointed by Nick Cater’s grovelling performance on The Drum last night.
He was engaging in hyperbole. The fact this is outrageous shows just how dumb this nation has become.
I will not resubscribe to Quadrant after the back down by Windschuttle and backstabbing by another board member. Roger there are plenty of sites that are proud to display your patriotic writings so please continue to support Australian culture.
Chris: Adder cleared to engage targets of opp using non frag ord following initial run.
Is Roger in the above comments Roger Franklin?
No.
Roger F. posts here under a nom de plume, whyisitso.
Windy by name and by nature, Cater cravenly crawled into a crater. Is there a single “conservative” in this pathetic burrow of blouses that possesses even just one shrivelled testicle, with a few wisps of hair attached? Too stupid, weak and enfeebled to survive.
I for one welcome our new pointy-shod, dishtowel and fanbelt becrowned overlords*.
*Script for issue at all broadcasters. Might hold off the katos for a day or so.
disappointed by Nick Cater’s grovelling performance on The Drum last night.
Also Miranda Devine on PML. I switched off.
The article (linked below) was mentioned once or twice in passing on the Open Forum, but I think it deserves another mention and a link to go with it.
Here is an extract – the entire article is a must-read and really does deserve its own guest post on Catallaxy.
Link here.
Obviously what runs through Kraus’ss veins is closer to refrigerant than blood. (Apologies for the misplaced apostophe)
Anyway, I assume the audience didn’t walk out on their honorable guest, having been enthralled by the latest statistics and humanity of fridges.