How about a forward lash before we start worrying about a backlash

That is, why don’t we first concentrate on what we can do to prevent young girls, or anyone else for that matter, from being blown to bits by 22-year-old theologians. From Nothing to see here, folks — really?.

So here was MSNBC, with Comrade Chris Matthews speaking over a live video feed from the blood-spattered Ariana Grande concert, the live screams of the terrified young girls in the background, as he says with disinterest: “We’ll get the latest on that in a minute” — more screams — “but first, the shocking news in Washington tonight, the Washington Post reports that — ” More fake news! . . . Stephanopoulos: “This is also likely to inflame anti-Islamic sentiment across Britain, across Europe.” Martha Raddatz, whose wedding Barack Obama attended, agreed: “It will likely create backlash.”

These people are insane, lacking any semblance of human feeling to advance a sick and decadent agenda. As here, in this Q&A:

Question: Why is there never a warning about Backlash before the suspect is named? Answer: Because if the suspect turns out to be one of the few the media can claim are “right wing” (Nazis, etc.), then the media does not warn against backlash, but actively crusades in favor of it.

