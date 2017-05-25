How about a forward lash before we start worrying about a backlash

That is, why don’t we first concentrate on what we can do to prevent young girls, or anyone else for that matter, from being blown to bits by 22-year-old theologians. From Nothing to see here, folks — really?.
So here was MSNBC, with Comrade Chris Matthews speaking over a live video feed from the blood-spattered Ariana Grande concert, the live screams of the terrified young girls in the background, as he says with disinterest:
“We’ll get the latest on that in a minute” — more screams — “but first, the shocking news in Washington tonight, the Washington Post reports that — ”
More fake news! . . .
Stephanopoulos: “This is also likely to inflame anti-Islamic sentiment across Britain, across Europe.”
Martha Raddatz, whose wedding Barack Obama attended, agreed: “It will likely create backlash.”
These people are insane, lacking any semblance of human feeling to advance a sick and decadent agenda. As here, in this Q&A:
Question: Why is there never a warning about Backlash before the suspect is named?
Answer: Because if the suspect turns out to be one of the few the media can claim are “right wing” (Nazis, etc.), then the media does not warn against backlash, but actively crusades in favor of it.
The cartoon above is from Quadrant Online whose website, for reasons unknown, now takes about thirty seconds to open.
Every single person who supports open borders has blood on their hands.
It should also bw repeated that the Manchester terrorist was the son of refugees. He was born and raised in England. Second and third generation muslims are just as likely to be terrorists as first generation muslims. Muslims do not belong in England or Australia or America or any European country.
The FB thing is such a wank. As for third generation migrants – you can’t predict this and even if you close the borders, the problem doesn’t go away.
Every martyr for Allah gets to go to heaven; the highest heaven of all the levels (level 7). Every martyr for Allah also gets to nominate seventy other Muslims to join him in Paradise when their time comes. This means that every Muslim who knows a wannabe-martyr well, has a vested interested in supporting and encouraging him. They will maybe get to Paradise, with no extra effort required, if they stay on his good side!
Nett effect; the best thing that could happen to a believing, observant, practicing Muslim is to aid and abet him in his mission of killing non-Muslims, in the hope/expectation of getting a sure spot for eternity with their martyr mate and Mohommed. What could anyone offer a Muslim, better than that to not aid and abet the mass-killers?
Dot (4.11pm) The answer is to ban Islam and to deport all those who associate with it. Those with nowhere to go will have to be interned. Any break-out attempts get capital punishment.
No one can ever trust a Muslim because if they do then they are likely to be alive one minute and dead the next.
Now repeat after me;
NO ONE CAN EVER TRUST A MUSLIM.
You’ve left the reservation.
Steve, since that cartoon/graphics panel above was posted at Quadrant Online on the same day that Quadrant took the decision to appease the guilt-ridden cowards taking the side of terrorists at the ABC, your post is a fine remembrance of the courage of Roger Franklin in defending civilisation in spite of the cowardice of his own management.
… says Dot, Islamic State’s best friend at the Cat.
That is a terrible thing to say and we’ve got another poster advocating for mass internment without trial and execution of escaped prisoners.
You can’t all claim satire or hyperbole.
Dot the defeatist wants us all to just give up and hug a suicide bomber.
For those like dot who are historically ignorant, it took the Spanish 700 years to get rid of their muslim invaders but they succeeded. With the right leader Australia could get rid of every single muslim within a year.
Bad Samaritan,read Larry Pickerings idea of baptising dead terrorists or their remains and dont bury them in muslim graveyards ,use holy water put bombers bits in jars and baptise them . Now they may say the martyr goes straight to allah but we would be raising doubt amongst the crazies .
For an added bonus it would cause shoomin rites commos heads to explode all over the world . After all how better to forgive the sins of the terrorists than to give them a good Christian funeral,shows, compassion and the left are big on compassio,showing thst is mot actually doing .
I’m not a “defeatist” because I don’t want to lock up thousands of (probably hundreds of thousands) people without trial and shoot them if they try and get out.
Dot (4.32pm) read again. I did not write escaped. It was attempt to escape. A much stronger deterrent!
Treat Mohammedans the way Mohammed handled his enemies.
Because of Attitudes like this
Gillian Triggs: Yassmin Abdel-Magied backlash linked to Muslim hostility
Human Rights Commission President Gillian Triggs has strengthened her public defence of Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied, linking the backlash to her controversial ANZAC Day social media posts to rising anti-Islamic sentiment.
In her last appearance at Senate estimates, Professor Triggs today suggested the public backlash towards Ms Abdel-Magied over the posts was motivated by a growing hostility towards Muslim women.
She declined to say Ms Abdel-Magied’s comments were offensive when pushed by Tasmanian Liberal Senator Eric Abetz, instead describing them as “most inappropriate.”
“The key point I was making was that the comment was unfortunately made on ANZAC Day. It was rapidly apologised for. And I think the response in relation to it was been seriously out of proportion to the mistake that was admittedly made,” Professor Triggs said. “My key concern has been the rising level of discrimination against Muslims in Australia and sadly, in particular, against Muslim women wearing the hijab. So that was the context in which these remarks were made.”
Professor Triggs was defending comments she made at the Melbourne Town Hall earlier this month in which she dismissed the ANZAC Day social media posts of Ms Abdel-Magied as a “relatively minor incident.”
Yet as Michael Smith News pointed out in
Letter to Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop regarding new information on the ABDEL-MAGEID ANZAC Day social media scandal
Wednesday, 24 May 2017
On 10 September 2016, Ms Abdel Mageid was given the opportunity to address the Festival with her Right of Reply.
The Right of Reply was video recorded and is posted online here.
After a discourse on “who owns” a particular “identity” and “who gets to decide on what is cultural appropriation”, Ms Abdel Mageid said,
“… I don’t know, like I feel like sometimes people get annoyed if you
want to claim anything for yourself or want to say well actually something
is sacred umm… and then, and, but I’m not able to take it the other way
around. So if I went around saying well, the ANZACS were kinda rubbish,
you know like Gallipoli, what is that, I would get crucified. I mean look
at me, I’m a brown Muslim woman. Like imagine if I went around hating on
Gallipoli? People would die. I would, like, but… anything that is
deem… that I deem as sacred, is fair game..“
In those prepared remarks delivered 7 months before Anzac Day 2017 Ms Abdel Mageid predicts precisely the impact her ANZAC day Facebook post would create. It shows considerable insight into both the significance of ANZAC Day and the reaction from the Australian public should she proceed to appropriate and misuse that identity.
It has been the slowest opening website for me for a long time now.
It’s worth the wait though.
As for third generation migrants – you can’t predict this and even if you close the borders, the problem doesn’t go away.
If you leave the borders open you’re exacerbating the problem. If you close the borders you’re not.
Is that so difficult to understand?
There’s a single comment under that piece:
At last count, it had 108 likes.
Footnote: her arrogant arse is wheeled out of that sinecure/bully pulpit on Sunday, July 30. I have a reminder in my phone in case I forget.
Why is one group overrepresented in troubles? I don’t remember any real problems in the past?
Pre-meditated then.
I don’t read any “insight”. No more than if you put you hand on a live stove element to experience the result.
Internment, deportation, immigration control.
http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/former-head-of-cobra-calls-for-internment-of-terror-suspects-35750960.html
If they do that then I would think that action is as close to a declaration of war as you are likely to get without actually declaring war.
Heres how Ive seen radical thugs subvert the “just get along” majority in a controlled environment. (detention)
1: Spread rumors, any sort, as long as it keeps people guessing whats going on.
2: Lie, even if confronted by dozens of witnessess, the agenda is to divide into “us and them” not establish innocence.
3: If there is an orderly system of any sort, actively seek to break it in any way possible, this feeds into points 1&2.
3: Once things are nice and stirred up persecute a minority of some sort, the idea is to present any attempt at defending themselves as an “attack” on all Muslims, not just the 10% of thugs causing trouble.
4: Wreck common “wealth”, if something is a nice community thing shit on it, you can present that as both “we are under attack” and “look the authorities dont care”.
5: Once its nice and stirred up run the “you are a bad muslim” gambit, this means getting the least radical to carry out some of your shit actions or “they are a bad muslim” which then legitimizes thieving from them, assaulting them, disrespecting them etc, once you have a few walking examples the majority who dont want any trouble will begin to fall in line.
In short its the old Bolshevik tactics of creating a crisis and exploiting it. And, if you are faced with a western type system with checks and balances and rules of law, its a remarkably effective way of both creating a power base, and making an area ungovernable.
For the likes of Tim, the objective to remove the scourge of islam requires several overlapping and interlinked strategies. Turning off the tap of immigration is only one small but essential part of the overall aim.
Much like Operation Sovereign Borders, it must have many parts to succeed, rather than rely on only one.
Starting to smell Yugoslavia circa 90’s.
Just can’t work out who is filling the mass graves.
It may vary depending on which day it is.
Has this obscene woman, Triggs (a hard leftist) had a word to say about Islamist terror attacks like Manchester?
Linking her name with “human rights” is a grotesque distortion of reality.
She would sooner defend an ideology like Islam than its victims, including its own people.
Their crony socialist corruptocrats will keep using triggs as a weapon, If redfilth gillard can scuttle back to Australia and walk straight back onto the gravy train after her clinton crime family bribe died in the arse, watch for ‘triggsy’ to get a seat on their AFL diversity committee nominating which gender gets to be victim of the round, week by week.
Who would have thought when the Two Towers went down, that within twenty years we would arrive at the point that the proles of the West would be instructed that self defence is a crime and that even talking about needing self defence is Domestic Terrorism.
That the National Party would have mp’s calling for fifty thousand islamists a year to be mass imported into rural Australia, to open up the hearts of racists?.
That halal massacres are just part of living in a western city, and that we must open the borders to mass welfare herds, because closed borders anger them and make them kill us.
The only way out is to strip all Bollards from their political class, no security details, no blast proof glass.
Having julie bishop-mugabe sniff that the government cannot protect everybody, but it is bloody well going to look after Citizen Number One, julie bishop.