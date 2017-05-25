How about a forward lash before we start worrying about a backlash

That is, why don’t we first concentrate on what we can do to prevent young girls, or anyone else for that matter, from being blown to bits by 22-year-old theologians. From Nothing to see here, folks — really?.
So here was MSNBC, with Comrade Chris Matthews speaking over a live video feed from the blood-spattered Ariana Grande concert, the live screams of the terrified young girls in the background, as he says with disinterest:
“We’ll get the latest on that in a minute” — more screams — “but first, the shocking news in Washington tonight, the Washington Post reports that — ”
More fake news! . . .
Stephanopoulos: “This is also likely to inflame anti-Islamic sentiment across Britain, across Europe.”
Martha Raddatz, whose wedding Barack Obama attended, agreed: “It will likely create backlash.”
These people are insane, lacking any semblance of human feeling to advance a sick and decadent agenda. As here, in this Q&A:
Question: Why is there never a warning about Backlash before the suspect is named?
Answer: Because if the suspect turns out to be one of the few the media can claim are “right wing” (Nazis, etc.), then the media does not warn against backlash, but actively crusades in favor of it.
The cartoon above is from Quadrant Online whose website, for reasons unknown, now takes about thirty seconds to open.
Every single person who supports open borders has blood on their hands.
It should also bw repeated that the Manchester terrorist was the son of refugees. He was born and raised in England. Second and third generation muslims are just as likely to be terrorists as first generation muslims. Muslims do not belong in England or Australia or America or any European country.
The FB thing is such a wank. As for third generation migrants – you can’t predict this and even if you close the borders, the problem doesn’t go away.
Every martyr for Allah gets to go to heaven; the highest heaven of all the levels (level 7). Every martyr for Allah also gets to nominate seventy other Muslims to join him in Paradise when their time comes. This means that every Muslim who knows a wannabe-martyr well, has a vested interested in supporting and encouraging him. They will maybe get to Paradise, with no extra effort required, if they stay on his good side!
Nett effect; the best thing that could happen to a believing, observant, practicing Muslim is to aid and abet him in his mission of killing non-Muslims, in the hope/expectation of getting a sure spot for eternity with their martyr mate and Mohommed. What could anyone offer a Muslim, better than that to not aid and abet the mass-killers?
Dot (4.11pm) The answer is to ban Islam and to deport all those who associate with it. Those with nowhere to go will have to be interned. Any break-out attempts get capital punishment.
No one can ever trust a Muslim because if they do then they are likely to be alive one minute and dead the next.
Now repeat after me;
NO ONE CAN EVER TRUST A MUSLIM.
You’ve left the reservation.
Steve, since that cartoon/graphics panel above was posted at Quadrant Online on the same day that Quadrant took the decision to appease the guilt-ridden cowards taking the side of terrorists at the ABC, your post is a fine remembrance of the courage of Roger Franklin in defending civilisation in spite of the cowardice of his own management.
… says Dot, Islamic State’s best friend at the Cat.