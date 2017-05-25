Identity politics and objective truth clash

Over recent years there has been a disturbing growth in identity politics – where people identify as part of a group: female, Islamic, LGBTI, Indigenous, African-American, child abuse victims and so forth. And these groups become the focus of campaigning for special rights, benefits, targets and to share in some victim status against the ‘privileged’ not part of such a group. Members of these groups consider membership of the group far more important than broad humanity or their country.

This has turned on its head Martin Luther King’s dream

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

Members of these groups most assuredly do not wish to be judged by the content of their character, but by the nature of the group affiliation.

And then we have postmodernism, relativism and the move away from objective truth – that ‘truths’ from these ‘disadvantaged’ groups are right whereas those from the ‘privileged’ mainstream are wrong. Or that an assertion of identity, no matter how ludicrous, must be accepted.

If you identify as an Indigenous Australia, you are an Indigenous Australian. If you identify as LGBTI, you are LGBTI. If you identify as female, you are female, irrespective of the actual truth.

ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has confirmed this at Senate Estimates. In questions from Pauline Hanson and John Williams, Guthrie said that anyone who claims to be Indigenous can apply for the ABC’s Indigenous-only jobs.

That just means that those jobs will be filled by one of three types of people: actual Indigenous Australians, liars and the deluded.

The ABC should fill its positions by merit, not by identity. So should all Government agencies. We want our Police and Defence personnel to be able to project force, not be filled with quotas of various identity groupings.

One can only hope that this madness will eventually die from its own contradictions. If we can be any identity we choose, then ultimately people will self select into groups which have the most privileges.

Then we may finally go back to the Enlightenment principles of merit, excellence and striving for the common good.

Greg Sheridan has expressed this well in today’s Australian.

This is all madness. The whole thrust of liberalism in the 20th century was to abolish all civic distinctions arising out of race, culture or inheritance. Your father may have been a beast, but you start with a clean slate. Your father may have been a prince, but you must establish your own character through your actions. Neither virtue nor vice, or any kind of civic distinction, goes to one citizen over another on the basis of race.

Maybe one can be everything? I am Anglo-Saxon and Indigenous. I am homosexual and hetrosexual. I am male and female and transgender. I am a person of colour and of no colour. I am Jewish, Islamic, Christian, Zoroastrian, Hindu, Jedi, Buddhist; a Theist and an Atheist. I have disabilities yet no disabilities. I have multiple personalities in the one body. And I am dead and I am alive. I have been born and are yet unborn. I am carbon based or silicon based. Who am I? What am I?