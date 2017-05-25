Identity politics and objective truth clash

Posted on 7:29 am, May 25, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

Over recent years there has been a disturbing growth in identity politics – where people identify as part of a group: female, Islamic, LGBTI, Indigenous, African-American, child abuse victims and so forth. And these groups become the focus of campaigning for special rights, benefits, targets and to share in some victim status against the ‘privileged’ not part of such a group. Members of these groups consider membership of the group far more important than broad humanity or their country.

This has turned on its head Martin Luther King’s dream

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

Members of these groups most assuredly do not wish to be judged by the content of their character, but by the nature of the group affiliation.

And then we have postmodernism, relativism and the move away from objective truth – that ‘truths’ from these ‘disadvantaged’ groups are right whereas those from the ‘privileged’ mainstream are wrong. Or that an assertion of identity, no matter how ludicrous, must be accepted.

If you identify as an Indigenous Australia, you are an Indigenous Australian. If you identify as LGBTI, you are LGBTI. If you identify as female, you are female, irrespective of the actual truth.

ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has confirmed this at Senate Estimates. In questions from Pauline Hanson and John Williams, Guthrie said that anyone who claims to be Indigenous can apply for the ABC’s Indigenous-only jobs.

That just means that those jobs will be filled by one of three types of people: actual Indigenous Australians, liars and the deluded.

The ABC should fill its positions by merit, not by identity. So should all Government agencies. We want our Police and Defence personnel to be able to project force, not be filled with quotas of various identity groupings.

One can only hope that this madness will eventually die from its own contradictions. If we can be any identity we choose, then ultimately people will self select into groups which have the most privileges.

Then we may finally go back to the Enlightenment principles of merit, excellence and striving for the common good.

Greg Sheridan has expressed this well in today’s Australian.

This is all madness. The whole thrust of liberalism in the 20th century was to abolish all civic distinctions arising out of race, culture or inheritance. Your father may have been a beast, but you start with a clean slate. Your father may have been a prince, but you must establish your own character through your actions. Neither virtue nor vice, or any kind of civic distinction, goes to one citizen over another on the basis of race.

Maybe one can be everything? I am Anglo-Saxon and Indigenous. I am homosexual and hetrosexual. I am male and female and transgender. I am a person of colour and of no colour. I am Jewish, Islamic, Christian, Zoroastrian, Hindu, Jedi, Buddhist; a Theist and an Atheist. I have disabilities yet no disabilities.  I have multiple personalities in the one body. And I am dead and I am alive. I have been born and are yet unborn. I am carbon based or silicon based. Who am I? What am I?

10 Responses to Identity politics and objective truth clash

  1. stackja
    #2390188, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Australia like the world has let the ‘inmates’ run the ‘asylum’.

  2. jupes
    #2390191, posted on May 25, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Who am I? What am I?

    Well normally you are an idiot, but in this case you have written a good post. Well done.

  3. jupes
    #2390196, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:00 am

    In questions from Pauline Hanson and John Williams, Guthrie said that anyone who claims to be Indigenous can apply for the ABC’s Indigenous-only jobs.

    That would have irked the cloth-eared bint to be questioned by Pauline Hanson.

  4. gbees
    #2390200, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:04 am

    “In questions from Pauline Hanson and John Williams, Guthrie said that anyone who claims to be Indigenous can apply for the ABC’s Indigenous-only jobs.”

    That’s fine …. I can identify as a female, indigenous, disabled person so I’m a shoe in for the job. No one can challenge me on that otherwise I’ll take them to the court with the backing of the Aust Human Rights Commission.

    The world has definitely gone mad …

  5. A Lurker
    #2390204, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

    There is a quote I like by Marcus Tullius Cicero, and it goes like this…

    “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”

    Trouble is, although wise Cicero said that a nation can survive its fools and the ambitious; identity politics draws to itself both the fools and the ambitious, creating in the end, a Traitor Class, a nest of termites who, in their quest for wealth, power and influence, ceaselessly work against Australia and Australians.

    We know who the traitors are in Australia because so many of them sit on Government benches in Parliament House; occupy positions of authority in Education and Universities, Law Courts and organisations like the AHRC; are talking heads on radio, television, newspapers and other media outlets; and occupy positions of power in business.

    Then we may finally go back to the Enlightenment principles of merit, excellence and striving for the common good.

    Unlikely in our lifetime. This will be our grandchildren’s battle.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2390219, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:23 am

    How would we be if Orwell hadn’t written Animal Farm and 1984?
    The former being particularly apt to this discussion.

    In identity politics the special people, once they gain power, so often use that power to persecute others whom they dislike. They become more equal than the rest.

    By contrast in a liberal democracy when all are equal before the law it is much harder to keep power, then use it in that way. And if power is temporary you are less likely to commit such acts lest the next guy does it to you. So most of the persecution we see comes from illiberal societies and ideologies.

    I’m sad that our democracy is rapidly becoming an illiberal one.

  7. hzhousewife
    #2390223, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:29 am

    It all started when we told our kids that they could be whatever they wanted to be.

  8. cui bono
    #2390229, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Their push for Constitutional Recognition may well turn out to be their Retreat from Moscow.

  9. Mundi
    #2390232, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:40 am

    A better question is how the fuck they can be allowed to have “indigenous only” jobs and if or not she thinks its racist.

  10. Diogenes
    #2390250, posted on May 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

    One of my students showed me this (yes they see it as ridiculous as well)…

    I sexually Identify as an Attack Helicopter. Ever since I was a boy I dreamed of soaring over the oilfields dropping hot sticky loads on disgusting foreigners. People say to me that a person being a helicopter is Impossible and I’m fucking retarded but I don’t care, I’m beautiful. I’m having a plastic surgeon install rotary blades, 30 mm cannons and AMG-114 Hellfire missiles on my body. From now on I want you guys to call me “Apache” and respect my right to kill from above and kill needlessly. If you can’t accept me you’re a heliphobe and need to check your vehicle privilege. Thank you for being so understanding.

    Apache the Helisexual

