Trump does well media go silent

Why Trump has been out of the news today: Trump’s Middle East Trip Was a Big, Surprising Success—and the Iranian Regime is Nervous. A few excerpts for the record:
So how is Trump’s first foreign trip as president playing out? Suddenly, the scandal-mired President seems like a plausible world leader. He is certainly a more welcome guest in the capitols of America’s traditional allies than his predecessor, President Barack Obama. In addition to enjoying the show, viewers at home—the ones who voted for Trump last fall—likely appreciate the $110 billion arms deal Trump struck with Saudi Arabia. With another $350 billion to come over the next decade, those contracts will certainly help put assembly-line Americans back to work. . . .
The Iranian regime isn’t very happy. Trump’s photo ops stole the entire foreign policy news cycle from an Iranian regime that wanted a few days of good press after its rigged presidential elections last Friday. The message that Tehran received from the presidential pomp and circumstance in Riyadh is that things are different now.
The Obama administration moved quietly behind the scenes to reorient American policy toward Iran, while it pulled the rug out from under traditional American allies. Among other things, the Obama White House leaked Israeli strikes against Hezbollah convoys, it coordinated operations with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, and it stood aside as Bashar al-Assad waged a genocidal campaign in Syria so as not to affect the prospects of the nuclear deal with Iran.
The Iranians know how much they owe the Obama administration—whether it was air support for Qassem Soleimani in Tikrit, legitimization of Iranian interests in Yemen, deterring Israel from striking their nuclear facilities, turning a blind eye as they built a highway from Tehran to Baghdad to Damascus to Beirut.
Now the Americans are dancing with the Arabs and praying with the Jews, and Iran is on its own again.
Sounds good to me. Why not to everyone? Meanwhile a few extras from Drudge to remind ourselves there is more going on than the sacking of the FBI Director:
President Trump is playing the left the left into self destruction ,they \will drown in their own bitter \ gall. The old sauying “give them enough rope” works. well with the left , they always outsmart themselves , self destruction is their strong point . He still has three and a half years of swamp draining to go , then possibly four more eight years should inflict terminal damage on the u.n.communists and their islamofascist allies.
Defund them keep up the good work,we will follow one day soon .
I don’t get it, Steve. Why do you think the arms deal with Saudi Arabia is a good thing? This is one of the vilest regimes in the world. In fact pound for pound it’s more vile than the Iran’s.
Saudi Arabia is our enemy not our friend for the all the reasons that don’t need to be presented.
This is just business as usual and hardly draining the swamp.
Not exactly – there have been a few meeja pieces obsessing over Melania and Ivanka’s wardrobe choices.
Gee, where will all those arms eventually end up, I wonder?
Are they ever going to use that stuff? Apart from harassing Iranian surrogates in Yemen, that is. And Yemen must be one of the ME’s vilest regimes.
It’s all big ticket high tech stuff, isn’t it? A bit beyond the capability of a Landcruiser technical.