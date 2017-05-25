Where is the Sex Discrimination Commissioner and the HRC?

I picked this up from Mark Latham’s latest show. (PS – general recommendation for the show which is at marklathamsoutsiders.com)

Latham pointed to a job advertisement for a Campaign Assistant for Unions NSW – the ACTU of NSW Unions. The job ad is here (until it is taken down). But what Latham rightly highlights is this:

Salary: Unions NSW Trainee Grade 1 – $57, 869.48.

Personal Leave: 10 days per annum (accumulative).

Annual Leave: 5 week’s annual leave with 17.5% leave loading.

Long Service Leave: 2 months after 10 years’ service.

Superannuation: 9.5% employer contributions and 11.5% for female employees.

Paid Parental Leave: 52 weeks leave including 22 weeks paid parental leave or 3 weeks paid parental leave non-primary carer.

Yes. You read it correctly. The superannuation for a male employees is different to that of a female employee. Putting aside the discrimination of gender bifurcation – where are the gender fluidity police – how is this allowed? And how is this allowed from a tax exempt body.

Where are the social justice warriors? Where is the Human Rights Commission? Can this be discussed around the dining table?

According to Section 5 of the Commonwealth Sex Discrimination Act, 1984:

(1) For the purposes of this Act, a person (in this subsection referred to as the discriminator ) discriminates against another person (in this subsection referred to as the aggrieved person ) on the ground of the sex of the aggrieved person if, by reason of: (a) the sex of the aggrieved person; (b) a characteristic that appertains generally to persons of the sex of the aggrieved person; or (c) a characteristic that is generally imputed to persons of the sex of the aggrieved person; the discriminator treats the aggrieved person less favourably than, in circumstances that are the same or are not materially different, the discriminator treats or would treat a person of a different sex. (2) For the purposes of this Act, a person (the discriminator ) discriminates against another person (the aggrieved person ) on the ground of the sex of the aggrieved person if the discriminator imposes, or proposes to impose, a condition, requirement or practice that has, or is likely to have, the effect of disadvantaging persons of the same sex as the aggrieved person.

This is prima facie a breach of the Act. Where are the complaints? Where is the Commission?

Come on Commissioner Tim. Drum up some business.

