Where is the Sex Discrimination Commissioner and the HRC?

Latham pointed to a job advertisement for a Campaign Assistant for Unions NSW – the ACTU of NSW Unions. The job ad is here (until it is taken down). But what Latham rightly highlights is this:
- Salary: Unions NSW Trainee Grade 1 – $57, 869.48.
- Personal Leave: 10 days per annum (accumulative).
- Annual Leave: 5 week’s annual leave with 17.5% leave loading.
- Long Service Leave: 2 months after 10 years’ service.
- Superannuation: 9.5% employer contributions and 11.5% for female employees.
- Paid Parental Leave: 52 weeks leave including 22 weeks paid parental leave or 3 weeks paid parental leave non-primary carer.
Yes. You read it correctly. The superannuation for a male employees is different to that of a female employee. Putting aside the discrimination of gender bifurcation – where are the gender fluidity police – how is this allowed? And how is this allowed from a tax exempt body.
Where are the social justice warriors? Where is the Human Rights Commission? Can this be discussed around the dining table?
According to Section 5 of the Commonwealth Sex Discrimination Act, 1984:
(1) For the purposes of this Act, a person (in this subsection referred to as the discriminator ) discriminates against another person (in this subsection referred to as the aggrieved person ) on the ground of the sex of the aggrieved person if, by reason of:
(a) the sex of the aggrieved person;
(b) a characteristic that appertains generally to persons of the sex of the aggrieved person; or
(c) a characteristic that is generally imputed to persons of the sex of the aggrieved person;
the discriminator treats the aggrieved person less favourably than, in circumstances that are the same or are not materially different, the discriminator treats or would treat a person of a different sex.
(2) For the purposes of this Act, a person (the discriminator ) discriminates against another person (the aggrieved person ) on the ground of the sex of the aggrieved person if the discriminator imposes, or proposes to impose, a condition, requirement or practice that has, or is likely to have, the effect of disadvantaging persons of the same sex as the aggrieved person.
This is prima facie a breach of the Act. Where are the complaints? Where is the Commission?
Come on Commissioner Tim. Drum up some business.
Aside from the interesting question of the superannuation differential, the listed conditions for what is presumably a fairly humble position (even with the ultimate potential for climbing the ladder into State or Federal Cabinet) are an excellent illustation of how very uncompetitive the Australian economy has become.
David:
what was the outcome of the request ?
