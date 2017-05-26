Friday Forum: May 26, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, May 26, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
18 Responses to Friday Forum: May 26, 2017

  1. Sinclair Davidson
    #2391399, posted on May 26, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Eleventieth

  2. Brislurker
    #2391400, posted on May 26, 2017 at 12:03 am

    LOL

    Cheating Sinc!

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2391405, posted on May 26, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Singular, getting into first onto your our blog, should demand a steward’ s inquiry, shouldn’t it?

  7. Natural Instinct
    #2391417, posted on May 26, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Brendan O’Neill on why anger and outrage are being outlawed by our “elites”

    After Manchester: it’s time for anger
    We need more than mourning in response to the new barbarism.
    .
    After the terror, the platitudes. And the hashtags. And the candlelit vigils. And they always have the same message: ‘Be unified. Feel love. Don’t give in to hate.’ The banalities roll off the national tongue. Vapidity abounds. A shallow fetishisation of ‘togetherness’ takes the place of any articulation of what we should be together for – and against. And so it has been after the barbarism in Manchester. In response to the deaths of more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande gig, in response to the massacre of children enjoying pop music, people effectively say: ‘All you need is love.’ The disparity between these horrors and our response to them, between what happened and what we say, is vast. This has to change.

    It is becoming clear that the top-down promotion of a hollow ‘togetherness’ in response to terrorism is about cultivating passivity. It is about suppressing strong public feeling. It’s about reducing us to a line of mourners whose only job is to weep for our fellow citizens, not ask why they died, or rage against their dying. The great fear of both officialdom and the media class in the wake of terror attacks is that the volatile masses will turn wild and hateful. This is why every attack is followed by warnings of an ‘Islamophobic backlash’ and heightened policing of speech on Twitter and gatherings in public: because what they fundamentally fear is public passion, our passion. They want us passive, empathetic, upset, not angry, active, questioning. They prefer us as a lonely crowd of dutiful, disconnected mourners rather than a real collective of citizens demanding to know why our fellow citizens died and how we might prevent others from dying. We should stop playing the role they’ve allotted us.
    As part of the post-terror narrative, our emotions are closely policed. Some emotions are celebrated, others demonised. Empathy – good. Grief – good. Sharing your sadness online – great. But hatred? Anger? Fury? These are bad. They are inferior forms of feeling, apparently, and must be discouraged. Because if we green-light anger about terrorism, then people will launch pogroms against Muslims, they say, or even attack Sikhs or the local Hindu-owned cornershop, because that’s how stupid and hateful we apparently are. But there is a strong justification for hate right now. Certainly for anger. For rage, in fact. Twenty-two of our fellow citizens were killed at a pop concert. I hate that, I hate the person who did it, I hate those who will apologise for it, and I hate the ideology that underpins such barbarism. I want to destroy that ideology. I don’t feel sad, I feel apoplectic. Others will feel likewise, but if they express this verboten post-terror emotion they risk being branded as architects of hate, contributors to future terrorist acts, racist, and so on. Their fury is shushed. ‘Just weep. That’s your role.’

    The post-terror cultivation of passivity speaks to a profound crisis of – and fear of – the active citizen. It diminishes us as citizens to reduce us to hashtaggers and candle-holders in the wake of serious, disorientating acts of violence against our society. It decommissions the hard thinking and deep feeling citizens ought to pursue after terror attacks. Indeed, in some ways this official post-terror narrative is the unwitting cousin of the terror attack itself. Where terrorism pursues a war of attrition against our social fabric, seeking to rip away bit by bit our confidence and openness and sense of ourselves as free citizens, officialdom and the media diminish our individuality and our social role, through instructing us on what we may feel and think and say about national atrocities and discouraging us from taking responsibility for confronting these atrocities and the ideological and violent rot behind them. The terrorist seeks to weaken our resolve, the powers-that-be want to sedate our emotions, retire our anger, reduce us to wet-eyed performers in their post-terror play. It’s a dual assault on the individual and society.

    .
    Remember the flowers after the Lindt cafe as shown on the Coroners Report. Not a picture of a ISIS flag. Not a quote from the shooter showing true motives. Just flowers.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2391424, posted on May 26, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Imagine if that drunken slob Peter Fitzsimons had researched the views on gay marriage from the subjects of his dirge filled stocking stuffers.

  11. Zyconoclast
    #2391425, posted on May 26, 2017 at 12:52 am

    From last night:
    Why is the Dan the imam of Victoriastan apologising to dead Chinese gold miners?

  12. Zyconoclast
    #2391426, posted on May 26, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Good work from Michaelsmithnews.com

    Wednesday, 11 May 2016

    On Monday evening UK time Greater Manchester Police held a terrorism training exercise at the Trafford Centre shopping mall – in the wake of the real-life Paris and Brussels attacks

    http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2016/05/uk-police-chief-cops-caning-from-muslims-cause-terror-exercise-too-realistic-police-apologise-for-ji.html

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2391431, posted on May 26, 2017 at 1:33 am

    My God we miss Bill Leak. He would have been great this week and instead The Australian publishes some cock who makes Leunig look talented.

  14. dover_beach
    #2391434, posted on May 26, 2017 at 2:20 am

    From the OOT:

    But it is equally our right to blow loud raspberries in her general direction.

    Amusing to see the abuse being given to Margaret Court, the most prized female tennis player in history.

    Can you just imagine the shit show that would eventuate if the plebiscite were to take place? We would see the sheer ugliness of politicized homosexuality and modern liberalism in all its unalloyed hideousness.

    You know, I think part of the problem here, illustrated by the psychological need to ‘blow loud raspberries’, is the contempt that they have for the generation that came before them. There is no magnanimity, no sentiment of respectful disagreement. No, the immediate reaction is to organize a ritual of humiliation, on twitter, in the opinion pages of our dailies, wherever. There is no attempt to engage her, or those of a similar mind, in an argument; no, she must be branded as a ‘homophobe’ and punished, forthwith forced to wear a Scarlet H and stand before the public. The Puritans of Massachusetts do hold a candle to their heirs, modern liberals.

  15. dover_beach
    #2391435, posted on May 26, 2017 at 2:36 am

    INVESTIGATIVE ‘An eyeball just fell down into my lap!’ Planned Parenthood directors joke about killing preborn children:
    Dr. Susan Robinson, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte abortionist:

    The fetus is a tough little object, and taking it apart, I mean, taking it apart on day one is very difficult. …

    You go in there, and you go, “Am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good, fetus. [stabbing sound effect] What have I got? Nothing. Let’s try again.

    Dr. Deborah Nucatola, Senior Director of Medical Services, Planned Parenthood Federation of America:

    You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants a brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.

    Dr. Uta Landy, founder of Consortium of Abortion Providers (CAPS), Planned Parenthood Federation of America:

    An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross! (laughter)

    Dr. Stacey De-Lin, Director of Abortion Services, Planned Parenthood of New York City:

    But we certainly do intact D&Es (dilation and extraction). …

    Dr. Ann Schutt-Aine, Director of Abortion Services, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast:

    If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus (navel), I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix, and pull off a leg or two, so it’s not PBA (partial-birth abortion).

    There is no moral difference between the abortionists and their supporters and IS and their supporters. Not in the least. Watch the video.

  16. dover_beach
    #2391436, posted on May 26, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Corr: The Puritans of Massachusetts do NOT hold a candle to their heirs, modern liberals.

  17. Robin
    #2391437, posted on May 26, 2017 at 3:16 am

    Just a heads up this global conference is coming to sydney in late june. http://www.happinessanditscauses.com.au/agenda.html

    If not familiar with my work, this ties to what is actually going on in the name of ‘learning’ in K-12. It goes by the name positive education and now ‘prospective psychology’ is another of its synonyms.

  18. classical_hero
    #2391438, posted on May 26, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Apparently Buzzfeed had a video of a woman showing her boyfriend her menstrual period. Nothing is taboo.

