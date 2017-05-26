Liberty Quote
I’m no longer angry. I am ashamed.— John Faulkner
-
-
Friday Forum: May 26, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Eleventieth
LOL
Cheating Sinc!
Turd!
The Queen visiting terror victims in hospital:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4541026/The-Queen-visits-Royal-Manchester-Children-s-Hospital.html?ito=social-facebook
Nice pics.
Singular, getting into first onto your our blog, should demand a steward’ s inquiry, shouldn’t it?
6th!
Brendan O’Neill on why anger and outrage are being outlawed by our “elites”
.
Remember the flowers after the Lindt cafe as shown on the Coroners Report. Not a picture of a ISIS flag. Not a quote from the shooter showing true motives. Just flowers.
Hi
Noinf!!!
Imagine if that drunken slob Peter Fitzsimons had researched the views on gay marriage from the subjects of his dirge filled stocking stuffers.
From last night:
Why is the Dan the imam of Victoriastan apologising to dead Chinese gold miners?
Good work from Michaelsmithnews.com
Wednesday, 11 May 2016
On Monday evening UK time Greater Manchester Police held a terrorism training exercise at the Trafford Centre shopping mall – in the wake of the real-life Paris and Brussels attacks
http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2016/05/uk-police-chief-cops-caning-from-muslims-cause-terror-exercise-too-realistic-police-apologise-for-ji.html
My God we miss Bill Leak. He would have been great this week and instead The Australian publishes some cock who makes Leunig look talented.
From the OOT:
Amusing to see the abuse being given to Margaret Court, the most prized female tennis player in history.
Can you just imagine the shit show that would eventuate if the plebiscite were to take place? We would see the sheer ugliness of politicized homosexuality and modern liberalism in all its unalloyed hideousness.
You know, I think part of the problem here, illustrated by the psychological need to ‘blow loud raspberries’, is the contempt that they have for the generation that came before them. There is no magnanimity, no sentiment of respectful disagreement. No, the immediate reaction is to organize a ritual of humiliation, on twitter, in the opinion pages of our dailies, wherever. There is no attempt to engage her, or those of a similar mind, in an argument; no, she must be branded as a ‘homophobe’ and punished, forthwith forced to wear a Scarlet H and stand before the public. The Puritans of Massachusetts do hold a candle to their heirs, modern liberals.
There is no moral difference between the abortionists and their supporters and IS and their supporters. Not in the least. Watch the video.
Corr: The Puritans of Massachusetts do NOT hold a candle to their heirs, modern liberals.
Just a heads up this global conference is coming to sydney in late june. http://www.happinessanditscauses.com.au/agenda.html
If not familiar with my work, this ties to what is actually going on in the name of ‘learning’ in K-12. It goes by the name positive education and now ‘prospective psychology’ is another of its synonyms.
Apparently Buzzfeed had a video of a woman showing her boyfriend her menstrual period. Nothing is taboo.