Friday Forum: May 26, 2017
Nick; HAHA good call!
Duncan Lewis’s point is that if there was a link between refugees and terrorism we would be experiencing attacks from Vietnamese and Cambodian refugees.
So it’s MUSLIM reffos then?
Case closed.
Curtis Cheng was unavailable for comment, Tori Johnson, likewise.
Sydney survived:
From Bolta
Left wing playbook 101: Play down Muslim terrorism, talk up “right wing extremism”. What was the “right wing extremist” planning to do Duncan? … take and murder hostages? … stab police officers? … shoot a public servant working for the police? … run down people in his car? Do tell.
Of those four “successful attacks” how many were conducted by refugees? At least three, yet Lewis has the gall to deny the link between refugees and terrorism.
That’s close to 400 Australian terrorists since 2014 (a bit more than the only 336 Muslim terrorists in the whole world as per Dotty’s ridiculous claim).
Also note that there are only about 100 Muslims in the ADF. So despite the ADF conducting specific recruiting campaigns, Muslims are four times more likely to join the enemy than the ADF.
Nicely written! The common, but lovely, Rainbow Bee Eaters are my favourites.
And any tips would be appreciated!
Catherine McGregor @CateMc3273
May 25
Franklin needs to go. Online version second rate ALA echo chamber. Largely filled with prentious mugs who can’t get paid for copy anywhere.
Tell her to stop being such a dick.
He writes for the Daily Telegraph remember.
spoke to the producer girlie
Should have got her number Gunner.
Lift your game.
😁
🙂
So off you go, you naughty little Autigender boy, you, and give nota a good spanking for idolizing that Marxist O’Neill.
I get it
Notafan likes Brendan O’Neil so Brendan O’Neil bad
I remember you cussing and blinding over an article I linked about Camilia Paglia and then, doing your Golem routine when you realised that Paglia was considered to be one of the good guys.
Hey I like Jordan Peterson too, (nothing to do with your endless reposting)
You can’t let that Fiona Barnett liar and her smears about Cardinal Pell and many others go can you? You want it to be true, I wonder why?
Bwahahaaaa. Where is ACCC when you really need them? Staking out a petrol station again I expect.
Tell her to stop being such a dick.
Tell her “Can’t bat, can’t bowl, can’t hack being a man. “
TG,
Nice background.
Now, start meming. REEEEEEEEEEEE!
Although the $5 entry charge does suggest they know their audience well.
Although the $5 entry charge…
It’s $5 to get in and $50 to get out.