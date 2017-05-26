Friday Forum: May 26, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, May 26, 2017
265 Responses to Friday Forum: May 26, 2017

  1. Lysander
    #2391783, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Now which Cat might he be?

    Nick; HAHA good call!

  2. cynical1
    #2391784, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Duncan Lewis’s point is that if there was a link between refugees and terrorism we would be experiencing attacks from Vietnamese and Cambodian refugees.

    So it’s MUSLIM reffos then?

    Case closed.

    Curtis Cheng was unavailable for comment, Tori Johnson, likewise.

  3. stackja
    #2391786, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2391781, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Sydney survived:

    HMAS Kuttabul
    Ship
    HMAS Kuttabul was a Royal Australian Navy depot ship, converted from a Sydney Ferries Limited ferry. During the Japanese midget submarine attack on Sydney Harbour on 31 May 1942, Kuttabul was torpedoed and sunk, with 21 naval personnel aboard. Wikipedia

  4. jupes
    #2391787, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:50 am

    From Bolta

    ASIO director-general Duncan Lewis … said that since the national threat level was raised on the 12th of September 2014, there had been four “successful” attacks in Australia and 12 major counter-terror disruption operations, including one disruption relating to a right wing extremist.

    Left wing playbook 101: Play down Muslim terrorism, talk up “right wing extremism”. What was the “right wing extremist” planning to do Duncan? … take and murder hostages? … stab police officers? … shoot a public servant working for the police? … run down people in his car? Do tell.

    Of those four “successful attacks” how many were conducted by refugees? At least three, yet Lewis has the gall to deny the link between refugees and terrorism.

    He said there were still around 100 Australians currently fighting or engaged with terrorist groups in Syria or Iraq…

    “There are around 200 people in Australia being investigated for providing support to individuals or groups involved in the Syria Iraq conflict, including through funding and facilitation or seeking to travel there.

    “At least 64 and possibly as many as 76 Australians have been killed because of their involvement in the conflict…

    That’s close to 400 Australian terrorists since 2014 (a bit more than the only 336 Muslim terrorists in the whole world as per Dotty’s ridiculous claim).

    Also note that there are only about 100 Muslims in the ADF. So despite the ADF conducting specific recruiting campaigns, Muslims are four times more likely to join the enemy than the ADF.

  5. Senile Old Guy
    #2391788, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Other birds we heard or saw were the Barking Owl, the Blue Winged Kookaburra, the Brown Honeyeater, the Willy Wagtail, the Rainbow Bee Eater, the Rock Pigeon and the Pied Butcherbird.

    Nicely written! The common, but lovely, Rainbow Bee Eaters are my favourites.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2391789, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:51 am

    And any tips would be appreciated!

    Catherine McGregor @CateMc3273
    May 25
    Franklin needs to go. Online version second rate ALA echo chamber. Largely filled with prentious mugs who can’t get paid for copy anywhere.

    Tell her to stop being such a dick.

  7. Nick
    #2391790, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Largely filled with prentious mugs who can’t get paid for copy anywhere.

    He writes for the Daily Telegraph remember.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2391791, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:54 am

    spoke to the producer girlie

    Should have got her number Gunner.
    Lift your game.
    😁

  9. srr
    #2391792, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:54 am

    🙂

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2391739, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:10 am

    aww … are just upset

    Not upset.
    I just don’t like Commies.
    At all.

    So off you go, you naughty little Autigender boy, you, and give nota a good spanking for idolizing that Marxist O’Neill.

  10. notafan
    #2391793, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I get it

    Notafan likes Brendan O’Neil so Brendan O’Neil bad

    I remember you cussing and blinding over an article I linked about Camilia Paglia and then, doing your Golem routine when you realised that Paglia was considered to be one of the good guys.

    Hey I like Jordan Peterson too, (nothing to do with your endless reposting)

    Obviously there can never be enough professional propagandists to smear survivors of professional child abusers, can there, notafan.

    You can’t let that Fiona Barnett liar and her smears about Cardinal Pell and many others go can you? You want it to be true, I wonder why?

  11. H B Bear
    #2391794, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Guy Rundle, the reporter at large for Crikey, is one of the most original, scintillating and theoretically-minded public intellectuals in Australia.

    Bwahahaaaa. Where is ACCC when you really need them? Staking out a petrol station again I expect.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2391795, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Tell her to stop being such a dick.

    Tell her “Can’t bat, can’t bowl, can’t hack being a man. “

  13. .
    #2391796, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:56 am

    TG,

    Nice background.

    Now, start meming. REEEEEEEEEEEE!

  14. H B Bear
    #2391797, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Although the $5 entry charge does suggest they know their audience well.

  15. Some History
    #2391799, posted on May 26, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Although the $5 entry charge…

    It’s $5 to get in and $50 to get out.

