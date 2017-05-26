I need some urgent advice

I am heading off to California and while I am at Stanford for a couple of days I expect I will see the person who I have known longer than anyone else in the whole of my life. But he is now from California and has all the political blindness that comes not just from being on the left coast, but from being right in the heart of Silicon Valley. He knows my political views, but is too obtuse to leave off. And although we are an ocean apart, he never lets up from sending me political junk mail, with the latest torrents about Donald Trump and the disaster he supposedly is. Here are the latest few:
Economic dynamism falls across the US
Donald Trump’s epic betrayal of America’s middle class
Donald Trump’s unpredictability is destabilising the world
Trump Told Russians That Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey Eased Pressure From Investigation
One a day, sometimes two and today three. I don’t think you can open the first three, but he thoughtfully includes the entire article in the body of the emails for me to read. But you can see from their titles what I mean.
As those who read my posts will know, I am an easy going person, highly tolerant of different opinions, and especially welcome the views of leftist ideologues and economic ignoramuses. Nevertheless, I worry that I might inadvertently say something on this last time we may meet, along the lines of you are the stupidest, dumbest nit-f’n-wit I have ever met in my life, which might mean we sever this lifelong friendship. We managed to make it through eight years of George Bush Jr, eight years of Obama, including the 2008 election where his wife asked, but surely you don’t support Sarah Palin (addressed to my wife, of all things, who is the hardliner in the family). But this time it’s different, specially having written a book and all (Melbourne launch at 12:00 noon on June 6) which I have naturally never mentioned to him. Nor does he even know I blog.
Other than major trancs and a crash course in Zen, is there any advice on what I should do to get through these days?
California is also home to our generation’s foremost military historian and classicist. You can read his books: https://www.amazon.com/Victor-Davis-Hanson/e/B000APGQDU/ref=sr_tc_2_0?qid=1495753512&sr=1-2-ent and work your way through his blog http://victorhanson.com/wordpress/about-vdh/
As you go through VDH, you can make little exclamations of joy and surprise at the quality of academic thought and erudition that springs from the West Coast of the US
I Steve. Suggest the “Serenity Now” strategy. See here for application – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auNAvO4NQnY
Never consort with the enemy unless you have something to gain.
Nothing is forever. It’s time you othered him.
Trump is doing pretty well on his first overseas tour. Perhaps there can a few minor meetings of the mind on that – so long as there’s no comparison with Obama’s disasters.
What I find incredibly hard to understand is that it is becoming more and more obviously that Trump’s first and foremost objectives are security and jobs for Americans. How can any American argue with this?
Spartacus has the best advice
Send him an express copy of your book, with a cheery “Looking forward to seeing you!” He may–may–relaise the futility of sending you all the fake news. He may be hospitalised with apoplexy. In any case, you’ll be able to say that, for the sake of the friendship, the two of you really should not discuss politics.
The downside is that he may pop up as a troll on the blog.
If you like, you can get the feel of it by sending me a copy of your book first.
Lots of alcohol and drugs.
You could pretend that your real passion is remote control models and you are looking forward to your first Amazon drone delivered pizza…and other related small talk.
Play dumb? You don’t pay attention to American politics. Or is that not a feasible option?
When I was in the US I was doing a lot of “yes, it’s just terrible isn’t it, I don’t really quite know what is going on. I’m sure that Trump supporters had their reasons for voting for him though.” Kind of a middle ground*.
*NB. Was there for a client and my client had people on all sides of politics. Easier to not rock the boat.
*NB2. I’m not really a Trump fan, anyway. But prefer him to the D’rats of course.
Although it would be easier to let him go, he sounds like a really useful resource: you always know what the enemy is thinking.
Steve. Don’t forget to smile as you destroy the lies he accepts as truth,looks like the Ministry of Truth has done its job . Habitual liars tell so many they begin to believe their own crap , Have a good trip ,hope you survive the terrible Trumo Dictatorship , be understanding with your friend he can’t help being mentally deranged California has the ”
Why pretend at all? Your friend doesn’t. In fact, as with all leftists, he boasts his opinions.
Do the same. Don’t retreat or be afraid of your opinions.
It’s how the left wins: making us uncomfortable to say anything.
Control the words and you control the thought.
If the precious snowflake can’t handle it, he’s the immature one.
This is my advice.
Steve .. If your friend is a true leftie he will not ask about what you are up to , nor how your world is . Their self interest means that any question they ask is only to get the topic back to them .
Change the subject to gerbil warming and when he is really fired up, cut off his head
A useful phrase is That turns out not to be the case.
I’m with Bela on this one. He may see the funny side of it; too bad if he doesn’t.
Leftism is a mental disease. There’s nothing you can do that will change his mind. Only a close, personal encounter with, ah, diversity will change that, if he survives. And sometimes, not even then.
My advice? Cut him loose. You don’t need the stress.
Hate the ideology, not the person.
Also, chose one small topic to debate, and convince him of that.
Like unravelling a tapestry, start with pulling at a single thread.
Don’t try to combat his whole world view.
You really have to be kidding Steve. You are highly intolerant. You consistently insult and abuse those of us who do not agree with you on Trump.
I recommend that you accept that on Trump you are wrong, very wrong. In any case, a friendship with this person over so many years deserves to be nurtured and you should not try and convince your friend of your cause. Best to steer the conversation to anything other than Trump.
Ditch the dope.
Sounds like he doesn’t respect you.
Stand up for yourself and your values.
Give it to him with both barrels.
And throw in some colourful Australian vernacular.
Steve, I say a couple of things to lefty associates, family members etc:
– the 20th Century happened……
and
– there are 2 numbers you need to know to develop a cogent understanding of the 20th century – 100 million, and I Billion. Communists slaughtered 100 million human beings in the 20thC, and they forced 1 Billion humans into slavery at the point of a gun.
If that doesn’t disrupt their smugness, point out that Barack Obama is the son of that totalitarian political culture.
Find the one thing where leftist ideology most negatively impacts on him.
And keep working, and working and working away at it. Turn every conversation back to it. If he is divorced make everything about the power the state has to take his kids off him, force him to pay alimony. How he is a sucker. Etc, etc.
If he wants to build a house, start on about building regulations and taxes.
Make it personal, and make him see he is a stooge and a sucker.
Just say “You sound as though you are trying to convince yourself, why this self doubt now?”
Steve, just show him this thread. Job done.
… but he thoughtfully includes the entire article in the body of the emails for me to read.
Oh, that doesn’t sound good. AND in California. Steve, what you need is a miracle…. which do happen. Let us pray.
Get a safe space.
The other option is to try and out looney him from the left. Preface each with something like “I’m not sure if this is true but it seems plausible”.
Before hooking up in person do some research and go armed with the looniest shit you can find.
The ‘documentary’ EeUnacknowledged would be good start.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7k2QJi2g_SMVWdqYWNUdlM3ZkU/view?usp=drivesdk
You won’t change him but it’ll be a hoot finding out what his limits are. If indeed he has any.
Play the Outsider; from an Australian perspective Trump looks a little different to the way your friend sees things, but of course, you are interested in how Australians (dump us all in it) may have a less than perfect understanding of how things are in America. Nod sagely to his explanations and don’t say much. Your ‘uninformed’ perspective and gentle probing for facts, offering those you have ‘heard about’, may make him slowly review some of his Californian groupthink (good if it does; not your problem if it doesn’t). Agree that Trump is a ‘wild card’ (that can mean anything) and something of a ‘rough diamond’ (ditto) but that the times are interesting. Talk about old times and good things – art, music, housing, making a living, travel, families. It is too late to destroy an old friendship and create bad feelings; you will regret doing that. Don’t say you blog, and rabbit on about Says Law etc. Bore him with economics (I take it he is not an economist), because politics ‘doesn’t interest’ you much these days, ‘it’s hard to know what to believe, isn’t it?’. Sow doubt. At best you will destroy some leftist certainties without losing the friendship. He will probably catch the drift that you aren’t much of a lefty now and will also join in the edging around contentious issues. The friendship is likely valuable to him too.
Just do what all tolerant leftists do to their friends who have opposing political viewpoints; disown him and never talk to him again.
But being evil right wing people we usually cant do that, so talk about sport and not politics.
Steve, a good way to break through is to ask what he wants, then follow up by asking him how we get there. That provides you with vast points of attack to trigger cognitive dissonance by pointing out how it fails.
It destroys the narrative. It breaks the talking point and let’s you control the conversation. This is selling 101. Control the conversation by asking the questions. Then follow up with more questions. Then destroy the answers.
Once you get them saying the equivalent of a Miss Universe contestant stating she wants world peace, you know they have lost. And if they don’t realise it then, then a simple “you sound like a Miss Universe contestant” will trigger the “Oh, shit” moment when they realise that they sound like an idiot.
I wish I had a lefty friend so I could do exactly that. This is an opportunity to offer the red pill.
You know it makes sense, and this time I mean it.
Ask him what he thinks about Australia interfering in domestic American politics when redfilth gillard bribed their clinton crime family with four hundred million dollars of borrowed money, the taxpayer has to pay back [with compound interest].
Half a billion dollars now is the true cost and snowballing., ask him how many poor people that would help in America, and does he think that gillards dismal political tin ear might have led to hilary’s downfall?.
Oh, don’t forget to ask him how Trump’s policies differ from Bill Clinton’s 30 years ago. Destroy the narratives.
It is actually a bit sneaky of you if you have left him with the false sense of security that you’re still leaning that way….perhaps he’s secretly a republican now. In any case, I think there’s humour in the situation whether the friendship persists is another matter. It will be interesting to hear how you go.
Give it to him with both barrels, Steve.
Passivity on your behalf is only encouraging him.
It appears discussion at some point is unavoidable, as a tv will be on somewhere.
You know the type of snowflake it is and how quick it will melt.
You are well armed and will surprise him.
Be gentle. : )
…and Malcolm X comes back with another “I hate Steve” moment.
Steve, maybe your friend already posts here.
This one seems as stuck on as a dag on a sheep’s arse.
You really have to be kidding Steve. You are highly intolerant. You consistently insult and abuse those of us who do not agree with you on Trump.
I recommend that you accept that on Trump you are wrong, very wrong. In any case, a friendship with this person over so many years deserves to be nurtured and you should not try and convince your friend of your cause. Best to steer the conversation to anything other than Trump.
Steve, I also recommend that you do the opposite of whatever this guy says.