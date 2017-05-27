Dredd on the nanny state

A few weeks ago I invested in the entire Judge Dredd Complete Case Files (strictly speaking I bought all the ones I didn’t already own) and have been working my way through them. Long haul flights to Europe have contributed to that effort. Last night I re-discovered this gem from about 1990 – in the countdown to Necropolis story arc.
Readers who don’t know the Judge Dredd character and want to learn more should watch this YouTube clip.
That’s one of the nice things about a flight to London. You feel you have to use the time, but doing what?
Rereading LOTR is always excellent, or a trilogy you haven’t touched for ages, like Anne McCaffrey dragon books. Judge Dredd would do just fine. It works! Especially with a little lubrication.
If you can. A few years ago Qantas stopped serving Chivas and substituted to Red Label. Now they only have Irish and bourbon!
Tight Boots, Doomlord.
Whenever those little doubts try and settle like barbs on your shoulders, boots as tight as Judge Dredd wears them allow no wriggle room for uncertainty.
I can maintain the rage without the need for tight boots.
Irish whiskey is fit only for treating fungal infections in human beings, and blow fly strike in Merino sheep, and bourbon sold be sold in bottles marked “Not fit for human consumption.” The horror!