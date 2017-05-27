Dredd on the nanny state

A few weeks ago I invested in the entire Judge Dredd Complete Case Files (strictly speaking I bought all the ones I didn’t already own) and have been working my way through them. Long haul flights to Europe have contributed to that effort. Last night I re-discovered this gem from about 1990 – in the countdown to Necropolis story arc.

Readers who don’t know the Judge Dredd character and want to learn more should watch this YouTube clip.