Get angry? Why? Angry at whom?

Janet Albrechtsen has an otherwise excellent op-ed in the Australian this morning.
First Islamic terrorists chose to kill Jews in their homeland and beyond. Then they murdered Americans working in New York’s tall buildings. They murdered people travelling on London trains and buses, too, then French journalists and cartoonists.
Islamic terrorists struck Paris again, slaughtering people at a rock concert and in nearby restaurants. Islamic terrorists blew up people at an airport and a train station in Brussels and drove into people strolling along Nice’s promenade, people walking along London’s Westminster Bridge. A Copenhagen street, the Boston Marathon, a Sydney cafe, Berlin’s Christmas markets, a pedestrian mall in Stockholm, Christians, Yazidis and Muslims across the Middle East. Thousands slaughtered by Islamic terrorists with no borders, physical or moral.
On Monday, Islamic terrorists murdered children in Manchester.
That list is incomplete. But what should we do?
Keep calm and carry on? No. Not again. Evil triumphs when good men and women do nothing more than offer up platitudes, light candles, post hashtags and recite poems.
Ordinarily I’d agree with Janet. But after the events of this week, why bother? In addition to Janet being angry, and Brendan O’Neill being angry, Piers Morgan being angry, our good friend Roger Franklin got angry too. Roger asked, what I thought, a perfectly good question:
What if that blast had detonated in an Ultimo TV studio? Unlike those young girls in Manchester, their lives snuffed out before they could begin, none of the panel’s likely casualties would have represented the slightest reduction in humanity’s intelligence, decency, empathy or honesty.
True – an early version, quickly retracted, was a bit more intemperate but the question remains valid. Yet this allowed the ‘moral outrage’ of liars and fools to side step the fact that mere hours before a heinous terrorist attack targeting teenyboppers a government agency – the Australian Broadcasting Corporation – had been mocking people’s legitimate fears of terrorism. For my troubles in defending Roger and re-raising his question I had to put up with a stream of abuse on social media. Without any self awareness or irony one lefty asked me:
… if an article in Green Left Weekly had said that “If there was any justice, the bomb would have exploded at an Institute of Public Affairs seminar” there would be no disagreement among commenters here about the plain meaning of such a statement.
It seems to me that is the very point Roger was making – our lefty friends are very sanguine about the concerns of the little people until they themselves are impacted . In any event over the years I have had many lefties suggest that I engage in act of self-harm and the like – not to mention the rude and abusive letters sent to my home – so I am underwhelmed by their sudden discovery of civil discourse.
Back to Janet’s point though. What is the point of being angry when that anger has no outlet or positive consequence? Even Paul Murray is calling for Roger to be sacked. Nick Cater appeared on The Drum to offer a grovelling apology to the ABC. The cause of civilisation and freedom doesn’t need martyrs it needs patriots. It certainly doesn’t need quislings. Yet the best advice I can give is for good men and women to bite their tongues and to carry on.
You ok, Sinc?
Well written in fact very well written. Congrats.
Right. Well. Ok then.
I was going to get angry, had even done so in the past, but clearly, now, I’d better be a good girl and just bite my tongue.
After I have done that however, I’m likely to get angry again. Helps me, even if it does not further the cause.
Whenever I get asked that question I always think of this excellent song.
🙂
Further:
Anger dose not resolve issues of ideology BUT it does supply the initiating fuel to do something. The follow on from the articles you refer to is to develop strategies and then plans on how to make the change of that which makes us angry.
Admirable words.
However, methinks the cause of civilisation and freedom first needs some advocates.
Media and politicians who will speak freely.
We, it seems, have neither.
minor typo last sentence
“advice” not “advise”
No, you do not need to bite your tongue.
You debate the quislings and stand up for civil society and rights. You encourage the govt to take firmer action on those here and those wishing to come here. etc.
Anger is not needed – just passion and unrelenting will.
[Thanks. Sinc]
So we just give up the fight? How about we stress how much better our values are, how much more the democratic capitalistic world has outshone the Islamic world and push back on their backwards beliefs. Instead everyone just rolls over, nothing to see here.
People should be praised when they do the dangerous thing and push back against Islam, rather than be pilloried by the likes of the ABC
So I ask what will it take to do something? How many kids need die before we push back?
Reminds me about the Jill Meagher murder. Normally ABC types don’t care much for crime, but when one of their own gets murdered, suddenly it becomes a big issue.
Around the time Jill Meagher was murdered, another woman, Sarah Cafferkey was murdered, by a convicted murderer no less! It didn’t really get the attention of the ABC .
What Sinc said x10power6.
Carry on.
Subscribe to Quadrant.
Keith Windschuttle demonstrated some class and sensitivity.
That contrasts with the ABC which is in the gutter every day.
I’ve come across people like Paul Murray, overly friendly desperate to be one of the cool kids but end up stabbing all around them in the back.
Back to Janet’s point though. What is the point of being angry when that anger has no outlet or positive consequence?
Only an academic could have written this drivel. There is a very definite point to being angry, without being angry, you are accepting what has happened, without being angry, others won’t understand how strongly you feel, without being angry, you won’t find a way to create positive consequences.
People should be fucking angry, without it they’re little more than cattle queued up outside the islamic slaughterhouse.
The ABC doesn’t want a war on terror. It would much prefer to see a war on fridges.
… continue to wake up those who are still asleep.
Use social(ist) media.
Have quiet chats with friends, family, neighbours, members of your local clubs.
Comment about world affairs to your local butcher, baker or candlestick maker.
The silent majority has to understand that it need not remain silent in the face of evil.
The silent majority has to understand that it too possesses power.
… if an article in Green Left Weekly had said that “If there was any justice, the bomb would have exploded at an Institute of Public Affairs seminar” there would be no disagreement among commenters here about the plain meaning of such a statement.
Why?
The IPA aren’t the ones running interference for the fuckers.
No. Justice is reaping what you sow.
Hippies getting nail bombed and poofs flying from roofs.
See then, if they love the smell of diversity and tolerance.
Mixed with the smell of charred flesh.
Dang Sinc, MyChem on the Cat. My RMIT daughter will be most impressed.
Anger might motivate one to take action, because without action, the problem will continue.
Maybe if people became angry at the political and bureaucratic classes that have introduced this problem, maybe those classes will change or be replaced.
Very, very well said. We have indeed seen a conga-line of suckholes, cowards and quislings over the RF affair, for sure. And that’s just on our own side. Glad to see someone with the stones to, under their own byline, call these people out for their shameful behaviour.
As Iraq war veteran, legal counsel and top selling author David French wrote after the Manchester attack, politicians of all stripes have now sided with the Lefties in accepting that Islamic terrorism is now just a part of life, a “minor irritant” for most of us. They won’t say that publicly, of course, but their actions – their failure to aggressively root out terrorist training camps (how long have we been in Afghanistan? why did we destroy the security of Libya? why did we tolerate a “weak” ISIS for so long? who do we support Syrian jihadis against Assad?) and their refusal to countenance immigration restrictions on people coming from the lands of jihad (even Trump’s proposal was far too modest) ensure that ordinary Westerners, including children, will be subject to death and maiming from terrorist attacks for years to come. And after each attack the same hypocritical, lily livered politicians will appear on our TV screens from their secured locations and lament how terrible and inexplicable it all is and announce the next restriction on our freedom that must be introduced for our safety.
[RTWT]
Well I’m bloody angry about it and my local member knows it, fwiw. In the meantime we can use alternative media like the Cat educate others.
Back in the 1970’s a bloke called Robert De Pugh wrote one of the first “prepper” books, called “Can You Survive”? In it he made the point that you cannot fight for change from within a corrupt system as the system will simply corrupt itself further to evade your efforts. To fight with any hope of accomplishing anything you must be prepared to step outside the existing rules of the corrupt system.
Last year, with an election approaching, and on the back of Mark Textor’s infamous “they don’t matter” sneer, I suggested people send the Liberal Party a message by withholding their vote from them, and simply marking their ballot paper with “WDM” (We Don’t Matter), so Party scrutineers would know just who, exactly, had lost a vote, and why.
It’s academic now as to whether it was a good idea or not, or whether it would have worked or not, or accomplished anything. What is relevant is the sheer tidal wave of ridicule, vitriol and abuse merely positing the idea generated. I may as well have suggested blowing up Liberal Party HQ.
The bottom line is if people aren’t prepared to take even the baby step of withholding their vote from a corrupt, rigged electoral system, designed specifically to ensure the election of one of the major parties, then there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell of ever effecting any kind of change.
Question? How to grow the State.
Create a problem (mass importation into Western societies of an intolerant, violent and incompatible culture).
Wait for the problem to physically manifest (bombings, mass shootings, vehicular attacks etc)
Devise a solution (reduce the ability of citizens to defend themselves, reduce innate freedoms, caution citizens that they must be tolerant and accepting of the changed situation, do nothing to address what is going on, tell citizens that they must not get angry and instead publically mourn, and then carry on with life as usual)
Outcome (the State has grown its control and influence)
A very well written article by Janet A!