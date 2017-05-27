Liberty Quote
Society exists for the benefit of its members – not the members for the benefit of society.— Herbert Spencer
-
-
Open Forum: May 27, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Boom!
It is exactly 9.20PM Hanoi time. Good evening all.
cucked
Forf.
Has anyone come to the defense of Margaret Court publicly? She must be disappointed that the arena she honoured with her name denied her, as did Tennis Australia, both with the meaningless bromide of ‘equality, inclusion, and diversity’, which Roger pointed out, ironically, excludes her and her opinion in the name of ‘inclusion’ and ‘diversity’.
dover were the 1700’s degenerate and unruly?
Already? I just got here, haven’t even got my pants on yet…
Back in the late 1800’s during the last mining boom the west was swamped by asian / arab chancers and mercenaries thanks to open borders and easy money.
30 years later we had the white australia policy and in the US the KKK.
Discuss the similarites between this age and that age.
From the Australian:
‘Targeted’? Oh, so commenting on a news story now means you’ve been ‘targeted’. If you read her letter it is not in the least an attack, Court simply raises a problem with surrogacy.
So she should. Wilfilly using IVF or adoption to have a child that is banned from having a mother or a father is sick child abuse and ought to be banned.
Oh that’s right. It WAS banned about five minutes ago.
Tonight my baby girl curled up on me and went to sleep, her ma wanted her to go to bed but she’d missed dad too much this week and just wouldn’t have it, she was in pure cozy bliss as she nodded off on dad.
Children of lezzos are banned from ever knowing any of that stuff.
Poor things.
Hogarth certainly thought so. But it was a mixed bag, I think, but heading in that direction very fast.
There seemed to be a lot of prostitution and the whole exiling of petty criminals to distant lands idea must have been bourne out of a culture of hatred towards the lower classes which could have only arisen in a godless time like now.
Do you recall the public discussion that occurred when these changes were to be considered by the Parliament and amendments made? No, neither can I.
Thank you, LNP.
Katie Hopkins gone from LBC for using the lower case of final solution rather than “Final Solution”. Two characters is now the new line on the frontier of political correctness.
I do hope those that supported Quadrant did so with the caveat that Roger F is kept on. The Board meets next week and will capitulate like craven cowards to whichever voice is louder. Shout your lungs out, please.
In separate news, Bill Leak has a beautiful new Grand-Nephew. I hope he grows up in a better World than we are living in now.
o frabjous day. New Fred. And good night. Put up the ‘do not disturb’ sign, sweetheart, and bugger the breakfasting by 10.30. We’ll wake late. Brunch sounds good.
There’s a certain kind of anti-social lunatic today that ejaculates their politics into inappropriate settings. Like at work and social gathering and things. Always leftwing cocks.
It’s really awful, were there always these kinds of people? I’m trying to imagine that in 1960 someone was going on about stoopid evil JFK the way the guy at work awkwardly goes on about drumph at least once a day to no avail.
Normal people don’t do that.
Well, yes, the 1700s was the apex of the Enlightenment, twostix. One of its chief accomplishments being the Marquis de Sade. So the parallels are profound.
Steven Conroy, a Victorian and victorian federal MP, openly flouted Victorian law re IVF and travelled to NSW to get IVF that it was illegal for him to get in Victoria.
Apparently we’re supposed to take the law very seriously though.
Oh God, these dicks that go on and on about Trump in such settings are the most boring people alive.
Was it Queen Victoria who created the opposite force in the 1800’s or was it a counter revolution to the 1700’s degeneracy and she was just at the right place at the right time do you think?
He spends his day on Reddit.
I don’t know anyone elses politics, I think it’s about 60/40.
The thing is nobody else talks about it, it’s anti-social to talk politics in polite company.
Yet the corrosive effect is very real and creates a downward spiral.
Autistic nerds need to be censored for the good of the nation.