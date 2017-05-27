Open Forum: May 27, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, May 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

297 Responses to Open Forum: May 27, 2018

  1. Nick
    #2392666, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    How many of us provoke our fridges by storing alcohol and pork in them ?

  2. Nick
    #2392667, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Shappelle Corby has the eyes of a goat.

  3. Dan Dare
    #2392668, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Triumph Herald swing action (name ?) rear suspension would tuck under and tip you over quick smart!
    Radicalised suspensions must have got under the radar back then.

  4. calli
    #2392669, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    I’m giving my fridge safe haven. It’s an apostate.

  5. Dr Faustus
    #2392670, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Turnbull and Shorten straddle the rabbit-proof fence:

    Both Mr Turnbull and Mr Shorten were tight lipped on whether they would endorse a new permanent indigenous representative body and didn’t want to pre-empt the final recommendations.

    “We will consider them with the greatest of respect and gravity as is appropriate to accord to them,” Mr Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.

    “I have no doubt that we need to have a greater voice in decision making in this country for our First Australians, but the form of that, I’m not going to start speculating on,” Mr Shorten said in Melbourne.

    They know that a referendum to ask permission to make the government of Australia even more dysfunctional and expensive than it already is would be an electoral disaster.

    On form, Turnbull will opt to kick the can down the road: and Shorten will greasily weaponise the issue, with some sort of promise to use executive power to exhume ATSIC and set up some sort of Bribery Commission “because the Turnbull Government has been hijacked by the extreme Right“.

  6. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2392671, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    You MOVED a fridge Winston. I bet you were saved from annihilation because you wore your Hi-viz vest.

  7. Dan Dare
    #2392673, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Then there was the old Vauxhall knee action front suspension. A potential brake hose cutter.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2392674, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Stan Grant and ‘your A.B.C.” getting away with the old lie that Section 127 of the Constitution prevented Aborigines being counted in the census…

  9. Bad Samaritan
    #2392675, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    This site’s layout really gives me the sh*ts. Why not do it like the Newscorp sites so’s you can answer comments directly instead of 50 posts later when no-one has a clue who’s being answered/

    OK, so for all those asking about Mrs Court, my least favourite Lib MP Greg Hunt has vigorously supported her, and my least favourite current PM, Mal, has also defended her. FFS, change this stupid layout!

  11. Roger
    #2392677, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Stan Grant and ‘your A.B.C.” getting away with the old lie that Section 127 of the Constitution prevented Aborigines being counted in the census…

    And Noel Pearson in The Oz.

  12. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2392678, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Islamic fridges.
    What fresh hell is this?
    Should I be alert and alarmed?

    Didn’t we all get ‘fridge magnets’ at one time to help in the fight against terrorism.
    A fifth column within?
    I have never trusted those things anyway.

  13. Oh come on
    #2392679, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    That way is shit, BS. There’s a reason Bolt’s and Blair’s blogs are shadows of their former, non-News selves.

  14. Dr Fred Lenin.
    #2392680, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    President Trump has changed his mind about gerbil worming someone familiar with his thinking told a CNN reporter today CNN is only 93 per cent against the illegal Trump regime and supports the leader of the resistance obama and his financial supporters soros ,gold sachs and the clinton loan sharks .

  15. Roger
    #2392681, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Why not do it like the Newscorp sites so’s you can answer comments directly instead of 50 posts later when no-one has a clue who’s being answered

    Samaritan, just copy and paste the gist of the comment being responded to and put it in italics, as above.

  16. johanna
    #2392682, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I briefly worked in electrical retail, and fridges, washers, etc were “whitegoods” while TVs, stereos etc were “browngoods.”

    Still trying to work out how to remove the white privilege implications from that.

    Of course, a lot of the former whitegoods are now stainless steel, that being the fashion du jour. Even more complicated.

    As an aside, I am amazed how the relevant companies have persuaded consumers that stainless steel appliances are schmick. They show every single fingermark, and quickly look like your kitchen never gets cleaned.

    I’m currently buying a new fridge, and will save about $400 to get a white one from last year.

    There is always money to be made from eejits.

    Oh, and my fridges know their place – one toe over the line and they get relegated to the garage, never to darken the kitchen again.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2392683, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Turnbull and Shorten straddle the rabbit-proof fence

    Turnbull and Shorten are on one side of the Rabbit-Proof Fence.
    Abbott is on the other side of it.

    It’s an idea which works in all sorts of nice ways. 😀

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2392684, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Yes but have any of you ever attacked a fridge with a rake?

  19. srr
    #2392685, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 25m

    You can literally trace the roots of why The New York Times pushes acceptance of [email protected]

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAzJMC0WAAQdO23.jpg

    The Lying Media is also the Disgusting Media.
    __________________

  20. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2392686, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    This site’s layout really gives me the sh*ts. Why not do it like the Newscorp sites so’s you can answer comments directly instead of 50 posts later when no-one has a clue who’s being answered/

    Newscorp sites are not the Cat. The Cat works by people addressing each other and knowing each other, and the blockquote facility allows you to identify the key point you to which you are responding. Discussion moves on and around on the Cat, not directly. It’s a place of sidetracks and eddies and flows. Enjoy.

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2392687, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Shappelle Corby has the eyes of a goat.

    That’s a compliment in certain parts of the world.

  22. Makka
    #2392688, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Oh, and my fridges know their place – one toe over the line and they get relegated to the garage, never to darken the kitchen again.

    Mine is given hard labour if it get’s too uppity. At present it is holding up a bottle of Capn Morgan and a bottle of Old Tawny. Any more lip and it will cop a cask of my favourite everyday red.

  23. Oh come on
    #2392689, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Our friend, Noel Pearson. Who branded every Australian Prime Minister bar Whitlam a racist.

  24. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2392691, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Black fridges and bathroom fittings are now becoming very fashionable.
    Diversity has arrived in the world of domestic appliances.

  25. Rev. Archibald
    #2392692, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I also have the eyes of a goat.
    I keep them in my fridge, next to the eight eggs.

  26. Dr Faustus
    #2392693, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    It’s an idea which works in all sorts of nice ways.

    Indeed.

  27. old bloke
    #2392694, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Shappelle Corby has the eyes of a goat.

    Did she bring her boogie board back with her?

  28. dweezy2176
    #2392695, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Newscorp sites are not the Cat. The Cat works by people addressing each other and knowing each other, and the blockquote facility allows you to identify the key point you to which you are responding. Discussion moves on and around on the Cat, not directly. It’s a place of sidetracks and eddies and flows. Enjoy.

    +1 .. Newscorp sites are also PC (tho Blair may be an exception)

  29. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2392696, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    I was thinking the other way. Centre Court could be Sodomy Stadium. Tongues Arena is perfect for Court #1 . The outer courts would recognise the more interesting interspecies practices.

    I must say, I like the Christian gentleman acerbic wit, Bruce.

    Court 13 – sponsored by Emetophiliacs Anonymous.

  30. Oh come on
    #2392697, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Can Bali keep her, please?

  31. Zyconoclast
    #2392700, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has declined a request to host an event to mark Islam’s holy month of Ramadan,

    This is the same guy who recently signed the Fairbanks arctic climate change thingy.

  32. Oh come on
    #2392702, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Noel Pearson, the greatest orator since MLK. Primarily because he plagiarised MLK’s oratorical style down to the last cadence.

  33. srr
    #2392704, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    /pol/ News Forever Retweeted
    Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸‏Verified account @JackPosobiec 4h4 hours ago

    Eric Clanton lawyer confronted by /pol/

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/868237499776290817
    ..
    Michael Rowlands: “/pol/ Was Right”
    The Thinkery [= Carl = Sargon of Akkad]

    May 26, 2017
    Just because it was evidence, doesn’t mean it was evidence.

    First video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTlyO

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iDbv-vXDn8
    ____________________________

    One of the most telling moments of the shift of power, was when the /pol/ guy told Clanton’s Lawyer that he (the Lawyer), could have posted anonymous threats against Clanton, and the Lawyer quickly backed off that, now failed in front of the world, line of defence.

  34. johanna
    #2392705, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Just noticed that I am supping my soup with an RAN spoon. It came from I know not where, probably an op shop or group house long ago. It has the RAN logo on the end of the handle.

    Very solid and heavy, will last hundreds of years. Looks quite nice, too.

    I suppose that the armed services have contributed quite a bit of cutlery to the wider public over the years.

  35. Winston Smith
    #2392706, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    GM;

    Great Aboriginal Library

    Yes that’d be the one. “The Great Library of Rabbit Flats.”
    Disappeared during the conflict between The Great Aboriginal Empire and The Second Coming of Godzilla.
    A tragedy.

  36. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2392707, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Shappelle Corby has the eyes of a goat.

    Dammit, you are spot on!

  37. Infidel Tiger
    #2392709, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Any idea if Rod Laver is in to queer couplings?

    What about Queen Victoria?

    We need to start stripping the names from all public buildings that arent gung ho for lezzos and homos.

  38. Mark A
    #2392710, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Oh come on
    #2392679, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    That way is shit, BS. There’s a reason Bolt’s and Blair’s blogs are shadows of their former, non-News selves.

    I think the main reason is that both of them, but mainly bolta is bending over backwards to favour lefty trolls.
    Unless you complain you can post 3 or more times for every of your posts appearing on the blog.
    Plus the registration of course.

  39. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2392711, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Bad Samaritan – Jonova went from Cat-style to nested comments some time ago. It works, but I personally prefer the stream-of-consciousness flavour of the Cat, since that way you can stay abreast of several conversations at once, and new ones when and as they start. At Jonova’s the comments at the bottom get little attention since the top ones tend to suck you in. That doesn’t happen here.

    Works better on a PC with a mouse and a scroll-wheel. On a phone you’d wear a trench in the screen with your thumb.

    Joanne also doesn’t get 2,000 comment threads like the Cat.

  40. hzhousewife
    #2392712, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Let’s just rename everything the Waleed Ali whatsit right now, and be over and done with it.

  41. Zyconoclast
    #2392713, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Is Maocolm going to host an Iftar dinner at his Point Piper home this year? If not, why not? Surely the need to build bridges with the Muslim community is as important as ever. Will Yasmin be sitting at the top table?

    I fully expect him to do this and to have Yasmin sitting at the top table with him. He has such a tin ear and is so clueless that there is simply no other eventuality that is possible.

    Every talks about how hopeless a politician Maocolm is.
    He managed to get the PM job. Every portfolio he has had has left a lasting and disasterous legacy.

    If he were just incompetent, you would occasionally fluke a good thing.
    His master plan of publicly merging the NLP (AKA as the Turnbull Coalition Team) with the Greens and ALP is working beautifully

  42. johanna
    #2392714, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2392691, posted on May 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Black fridges and bathroom fittings are now becoming very fashionable.
    Diversity has arrived in the world of domestic appliances.

    Yikes! Shiny black surfaces show marks almost as badly as stainless steel.

    That is why black cars are not popular. Paradoxically, they are harder to keep looking clean than white ones.

    Perhaps it is a conspiracy by the purveyors of cleaning products.

  43. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2392717, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    What about Queen Victoria?

    QVB is safe. There must be lots of queens who call themselves ‘Victoria’.

  44. Nick
    #2392720, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    What about Queen Victoria?

    That’s ok, it has homosexual overtones. Flinders St Station is ok too as he surveyed Australia with George Bass as same sex explorers.

  45. Mark from Melbourne
    #2392722, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    I have just finished gluing my cat’s feet to the bottom of my fridge. Along with several slices of toast, buttered side up.

    Granted the cat is less than pleased and it is a monstrous waste of toast, but I am almost certain that the fridge will no longer be able to hit the ground in the event it makes an attempt at a death plunge.

  46. Roger
    #2392724, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Primarily because he plagiarised MLK’s oratorical style down to the last cadence.

    King was a black Baptist preacher from Georgia.

    Pearson is a lapsed Lutheran lawyer from Cooktown.

    It’s the most ridiculous piece of cultural appropriation, yet whiteys from the big smoke lap it up.

  47. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2392725, posted on May 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Flinders St Station is ok too as he surveyed Australia with George Bass as same sex explorers.

    Rum, sodomy and the lash?
    Excellent LP, btw.

