Open Forum: May 27, 2018

  1. JC
    #2393097, posted on May 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Another D’rat gets arrested for pedo’ing.

    A 29 year old staffer for NYC mayor Bill De Blasio’s office has been arrested and charged with two felonies after police found a massive collection of child porn on his laptop, according to court documents. NYPD’s investigation began March 29th when Jacob Schwartz, 29, handed over his laptop – on which over 3,000 images and 89 videos were discovered depicting sexual acts with children as young as 6 months old.

  2. Some History
    #2393098, posted on May 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    and Tony Blair should be stripped of citizenship and deported to Syria…

    Channel Seven does great telecasts of deportations.

  3. Ubique
    #2393099, posted on May 27, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    The Australian is inclined to be less politically correct in its treatment of Islamic terrorism. Here is a comment on the story about 23,000 Jihadis in Britain (and they’re just the ones known to intelligence):

    During World War II, Britain and America between them interned well over 100,000 “enemy aliens” who were judged to be a risk to their host country. Few of these internees would have posed anything like the risk faced by Britain today in being host to 23,000 Jihadis. It’s time such sensible risk management practices directed at the safety of the public took precedence over the spurious human rights afforded the Jihadis.

  4. jupes
    #2393100, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    What matters to me is the results. So far we’ve escaped the worst of what these moslem vermin can and have dished up and I’m sure that’s not by accident or because these Islamic scum aren’t trying hard enough. I certainly hope that continues.

    Understand this: Lewis supports importing more Muslims into Australia. That will require more ASIO agents to monitor them which is good for Lewis but not for Australia. He is on the side of the vermin.

    The family of Curtis Cheng might disagree with you about the results. Sure, we haven’t had a successful mass casualty attack yet, however if we keep importing Muslims it is inevitable.

    Lewis is the worst kind of public servant and the longer he serves in his current position, the more Australians will die. It really is that simple.

  5. Makka
    #2393101, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    It makes zero sense to give the green light to importing more Muslims.

    I fully agree, as you know. It won’t however be Lewis that allows more moslems into the country. Our glorious politicians will accomplish that with or without Lewis’ blessing , although Shorten does know it’s political suicide to remove OSB. The Slovenian Hag on the other hand? We simply don’t know what is really going on and can only judge from the known results.

  6. Tom
    #2393103, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    … 3,000 images and 89 videos were discovered depicting sexual acts with children as young as 6 months old.

    When will the penny drop? That’s what you get for voting for the left. Depravity. Every time.

  7. jupes
    #2393106, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    I fully agree, as you know.

    You do not “fully agree”. You believe Lewis is making decisions in the national interest.

    It won’t however be Lewis that allows more moslems into the country. Our glorious politicians will accomplish that with or without Lewis’ blessing …

    Again; Lewis was employed as cover for bad political decisions. The appointed Lewis as head of ASIO so that they could use his ‘authority’ as an ‘expert’ to support their immigration policies.

    That is it. Their is no cloak and daggers shenanigans going on. Lewis is a career public servant making pronouncements that his political masters employed him to make.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2393107, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    During World War II, Britain and America between them interned well over 100,000 “enemy aliens” who were judged to be a risk to their host country

    Australia interned quite a few – one was an Italian patriarch from where I used to live. Four of his sons were serving in the A.I.F., three were overseas at the time…

  9. Gab
    #2393108, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    This Duncan Lewis character, when did he convert to Islam? Anyone know?

  10. DrBeauGan
    #2393109, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Lewis sees that much of his information comes from Muslims. He fears that if he is seen as anti-muslim it will dry up. So he can’t say anything anti-muslim. What he actually believes we don’t know.

  11. stackja
    #2393110, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Rita Panahi on Cassie Sainsbury: Cocaine accused is no Schapelle Corby
    Rita Panahi, Herald Sun
    May 14, 2017 9:00pm
    Subscriber only

    The sympathy for Corby was in large part due to her story being entirely plausible. Corby’s defence that she was the innocent victim of corrupt baggage handlers was given weight by some within the Australian Federal Police and several media reports on drug syndicates involving rogue airline workers.

    It all seemed too imprudent to be true, but then again, most folk in prison aren’t there because of their sound judgment and intelligence.

    Public opinion would eventually turn against Corby as people became more familiar with some of the more colourful members of her family but there is no doubt that many reasonable folk believe that, guilty or not, she’s paid too high a price.

    In Sainsbury’s case, the inconceivability of her story, together with the half-truths and conflicting accounts shared by those closest to her, have resulted in a deep apathy about her plight.

    And for her sake, I hope Sainsbury’s family stops mouthing off on social media and elsewhere about how the “corrupt” Colombians are making “an example of her”. No good comes from insulting the country where your loved one has allegedly committed a serious crime.
    RITA PANAHI IS A HERALD SUN COLUMNIST
    [email protected]
    @ritapanahi

  12. jupes
    #2393113, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    During World War II, Britain and America between them interned well over 100,000 “enemy aliens” who were judged to be a risk to their host country.

    At the end of WW2 European countries expelled millions of ethnic Germans.

    There really is no reason that we have to accept a status quo of Muslim terrorism. We can do something about it if we have enough will.

  13. stackja
    #2393114, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2393107, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Communist Party was banned. Jehovah’s Witnesses were banned.

  14. jupes
    #2393116, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Lewis sees that much of his information comes from Muslims. He fears that if he is seen as anti-muslim it will dry up. So he can’t say anything anti-muslim.

    This shows how thread-bear his argument is. Think about it.

    Blind Freddy: The more Muslims the more terrorists.

    Lewis: The more Muslims the more informers.

    So, should we import more Muslims?

  15. cynical1
    #2393119, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    On reflection, and judging by press coverage.

    Lewis is a patsy.

    It wasn’t a great tactic, or a masterspy at work.

    It was a blatant lie to try and make the small boy (Hanson) look stupid.

    And the echo chamber fell for it.

    But, the boy was right and the Emperor looks stupid, insipid and a liar.

    All to pour water on the extremists.

    The right winger extremists of course.

  16. chrisl
    #2393120, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    See the bombers go down

  17. srr
    #2393121, posted on May 27, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    No wonder The They hate Katie Hopkins –

    Katie Hopkins‏Verified account @KTHopkins May 26

    The ‘most watched clip since launch’ matters now, when too many have lost children through no fault of their own

    “Maddie wasn’t lost because somebody took her,
    Maddie was lost because she was left to be found”
    says Katie Hopkins.

    http://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/katie-hopkins/katie-hopkins-madeleine-mccann/

    These were the photofits Katie Hopkins mentioned, that the McCann’s sat on for 5 years –

    https://wearechange.org/internet-sleuths-convinced-podestas-kidnappers-police-sketches/

