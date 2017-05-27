Liberty Quote
Parliamentarians, like cattle, may sometimes go astray, but elections held every three or four years seem to act as a reliable prod to jolt them back on to the straight and narrow.— Nick Cater
-
-
Open Forum: May 27, 2018
Another D’rat gets arrested for pedo’ing.
and Tony Blair should be stripped of citizenship and deported to Syria…
Channel Seven does great telecasts of deportations.
The Australian is inclined to be less politically correct in its treatment of Islamic terrorism. Here is a comment on the story about 23,000 Jihadis in Britain (and they’re just the ones known to intelligence):
During World War II, Britain and America between them interned well over 100,000 “enemy aliens” who were judged to be a risk to their host country. Few of these internees would have posed anything like the risk faced by Britain today in being host to 23,000 Jihadis. It’s time such sensible risk management practices directed at the safety of the public took precedence over the spurious human rights afforded the Jihadis.
Understand this: Lewis supports importing more Muslims into Australia. That will require more ASIO agents to monitor them which is good for Lewis but not for Australia. He is on the side of the vermin.
The family of Curtis Cheng might disagree with you about the results. Sure, we haven’t had a successful mass casualty attack yet, however if we keep importing Muslims it is inevitable.
Lewis is the worst kind of public servant and the longer he serves in his current position, the more Australians will die. It really is that simple.
It makes zero sense to give the green light to importing more Muslims.
I fully agree, as you know. It won’t however be Lewis that allows more moslems into the country. Our glorious politicians will accomplish that with or without Lewis’ blessing , although Shorten does know it’s political suicide to remove OSB. The Slovenian Hag on the other hand? We simply don’t know what is really going on and can only judge from the known results.
When will the penny drop? That’s what you get for voting for the left. Depravity. Every time.
You do not “fully agree”. You believe Lewis is making decisions in the national interest.
Again; Lewis was employed as cover for bad political decisions. The appointed Lewis as head of ASIO so that they could use his ‘authority’ as an ‘expert’ to support their immigration policies.
That is it. Their is no cloak and daggers shenanigans going on. Lewis is a career public servant making pronouncements that his political masters employed him to make.
Australia interned quite a few – one was an Italian patriarch from where I used to live. Four of his sons were serving in the A.I.F., three were overseas at the time…
This Duncan Lewis character, when did he convert to Islam? Anyone know?
Lewis sees that much of his information comes from Muslims. He fears that if he is seen as anti-muslim it will dry up. So he can’t say anything anti-muslim. What he actually believes we don’t know.
At the end of WW2 European countries expelled millions of ethnic Germans.
There really is no reason that we have to accept a status quo of Muslim terrorism. We can do something about it if we have enough will.
Communist Party was banned. Jehovah’s Witnesses were banned.
This shows how thread-bear his argument is. Think about it.
Blind Freddy: The more Muslims the more terrorists.
Lewis: The more Muslims the more informers.
So, should we import more Muslims?
On reflection, and judging by press coverage.
Lewis is a patsy.
It wasn’t a great tactic, or a masterspy at work.
It was a blatant lie to try and make the small boy (Hanson) look stupid.
And the echo chamber fell for it.
But, the boy was right and the Emperor looks stupid, insipid and a liar.
All to pour water on the extremists.
The right winger extremists of course.
See the bombers go down
No wonder The They hate Katie Hopkins –
Katie HopkinsVerified account @KTHopkins May 26
The ‘most watched clip since launch’ matters now, when too many have lost children through no fault of their own
“Maddie wasn’t lost because somebody took her,
Maddie was lost because she was left to be found”
says Katie Hopkins.
http://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/katie-hopkins/katie-hopkins-madeleine-mccann/
These were the photofits Katie Hopkins mentioned, that the McCann’s sat on for 5 years –
https://wearechange.org/internet-sleuths-convinced-podestas-kidnappers-police-sketches/