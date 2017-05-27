Liberty Quote
Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. Holocaust deniers are not responsible for the Holocaust, but climate deniers, if they were to succeed, would share responsibility for the enormous suffering caused by global warming.— Clive Hamilton
-
Recent Comments
- srr on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- H B Bear on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Oh come on on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- srr on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- notafan on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Adelagado on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Snoopy on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Salvatore at the Pub on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- stackja on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Makka on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Mique on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Eddystone on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Adam on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Oh come on on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- H B Bear on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Libby Zee on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Oh come on on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- J.H. on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Snoopy on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Helen on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- mh on Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing
- Oh come on on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- cohenite on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- old bloke on Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- Elle on Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
-
Recent Posts
- Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Aboriginal Recognition
- Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing
- Get angry? Why? Angry at whom?
- Dredd on the nanny state
- Surely this is a form of insanity
- Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- I need some urgent advice
- Friday Forum: May 26, 2017
- Guest Post: Bruce of Newcastle An Oh Shit Moment
- Trump does well media go silent
- Where is the Sex Discrimination Commissioner and the HRC?
- How about a forward lash before we start worrying about a backlash
- Roger Moore – hiding from Blofeld
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien A defence of Roger Franklin
- Guest Post: The Vengeful Ghost* Calls for Calm After Melbourne Man Provokes Senile Aunt
- Accounting at the ABC
- Identity politics and objective truth clash
- Search/Destroy: A Strontium Dog Fan Film
- The Governance of Science
- Request for information
- Scream Test: ABC edition
- “Sick and unhinged” comments about the ABC
- Wednesday Forum: May 24, 2017
- Plain Packaging Again
- Classy
- The Life Of Julia
- Advance Australia Where?
- Does Computer + Spreadsheet = Climate Apocalypticism
- Q&A Forum: May 22, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: May 27, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
800 Responses to Open Forum: May 27, 2018
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
This is a gee up right ?
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-05-28/fatal-stabbing-in-portland/8566672
The names are almost comical.
My new, black fridge arrives tomorrow – from a distance at the right angle it could be someone wearing a burka. In view of the extremist and dangerous nature of fridges, I am a bit worried. This will take me to four fridges, three freezers and a cool room. Do you think any of the others could be in danger of radicalism, and how do I observe/report this? How do I know it is happening, even?
Worried
Helen, is it a Calvinator ?
Gough again!
thanks for the heads up Tom
I had a look for a “fridge in a burqa”. No dice, but found a Magnet
And another. 😃
Sorry, as with the Horizontal Falls account, I haven’t had time to proof read, and still don’t.
Here is the last of our travels in Western Australia, except Perth (but you know about Perth already).
Kimberleys; aboriginal missions
On our first day in Broome we took our wheels into town, walked around the main street, where I bought a couple of cotton dresses and we had coffee deciding what to do. I had picked up a few brochures at the Information Centre and one, a rather simple one, stood out. It was for a ‘Relationships’ display at the old convent of the Sisters of St. John, in a back street. I persuaded Hairy to go, and after spending time in the old picture theatre, we proceeded there quickly as it closed at one.
Mrs. Aggie: This redoubtable old lady, wearing the nameplate of ‘Aggie’ took our $5 each donation. When I started a few words chatting to her she automatically attached herself to us in the empty museum as we entered the first of five rooms chock-a-block full of memorabilia, especially photographs, but also first up a large doll, showing us the regulation all-black habit of the Sisters of St. John of God. They didn’t last long in those in this heat, said Aggie, telling us they soon changed to white attire, keeping the black for special occasions. I knew them all, she said, waving at a list of about twelve names of the sisters, except for the few at the top, she added. Did you live here? I asked. Yes, she said, I lived here all of my youth and now I come in to volunteer, as I’m over 80 years old you know.
She looked like an old-fashioned nana, stout not fat, bent over a little, short but on firmly placed feet, wearing a simple fitted cotton dress of non-descript colour, her old eyes and weathered hands still busy, seeking out pictures for us, pointing at them for their detail. Mrs. Aggie, I said, for I couldn’t help giving this dignified old lady an honorific, what is your heritage?
It was a bold question. She looked at me sharply, and said, do you think I look a little bit Chinese? Yes, I said, for she did. My father was Ling Lee (not the name she told me), he was a big shopkeeper man in Carnarvon Street, but he didn’t want to know me, didn’t even want to recognize I was his, so I came here to the Mission and the sisters. Anticipating my next query, she told me her mother was aboriginal (part-aboriginal) and holding my hand took me to a picture of some dark-skinned women on the Mission territory holding babies and said there is my mum, holding me, she came to the Mission with me. She then launched into the later period of her life, assuring me that she had nursed her mother in her later years, here at the Mission, where her mum had been brought because she was going blind.
During the war years the Mission in Broome was moved to another existing Mission, hundreds of km up the coat, at Beagle Bay on the top of the Dampier Peninsula, and it was here that Mrs. Aggie mostly grew up. Recounting her memories of the place brought tears to her eyes and mine, for she loved the place, the life she lived there, helping out the nuns with washing and baking, especially the Mother Superior, whom she revered. There is my future husband, he was on the Mission too, she told me, pointing to a young aboriginal boy of about ten. We married and I had seven children. Seven! I exclaim, saying I thought I was doing well with four, which pleased her. Where are they now? All married, it seems, and all still dropping in and out of the little cottage she now lives in down the road from the Convent in Broome.
The Mission at Beagle Bay was started by the first Catholic bishop in the area in 1884, who invited Trappist Monks from France in the 1892 to found a school there. In 1895 these monks extended their work to a mission in Broome, which later became the convent we were in now. By this time the Trappists had decided that work in Western Australia did not answer their religious needs and had left (doesn’t surprise me, says Hairy about this silent and contemplative Order). Their place was quickly taken by Pallottine monks from German: 2 priests and 4 brothers. In 1907 the St. John of God sisters took over the schooling at Beagle Bay and later in Broome. Under surveillance during the Second World War, their Mission somewhat stalled, the German monks spent their time building a brick church, and assisted by local aboriginal women, making its interior a poem in pearl to their Lady and their God, all in mother-of-pearl shell, the shell on which Broome had made its name and money in the days before the world’s buttons were made of plastic.
You should see that place, Mrs. Aggie enthuses to me about the Church. Look here at the buildings, this is where we lived (little cabins and long dormitories) and so busy we all were, gardening and taking care of everything, having our confirmations and learning and sewing and doing everything so nicely. Were you happy? Were the times tough on you? I asked. We was all happy, she replies. That boarding school mother there (pointing to an aboriginal woman in an old picture) she wouldn’t put up with no nonsense from us girls if we played up. She was tough, but we did learn.
Then I venture further: it says that the Native Protection Board sent children here who were removed from their parents, were they happy? None of us had our parents, although I always knew my mother, she says, a little defensively, but we knew them, we knew them, and we loved the Mission and the nuns. Mary Durack, in her book that I am reading, says that mothers willingly gave up their children to the Missions, I say daringly. Mrs. Aggie bristles at mention of the name. Huh? That woman is a full lady, she is a lady and she doesn’t know anything about aboriginal people, she is a Perth lady that one.
I slide away from the topic and she tells me more of how life was, how settled and quiet, and how well aboriginal people did in those days, whereas today in Broome it is sad to see the little children not at school, where a retired policeman has started yet another initiative to get them there again. In the 1940’s a woman called Betty Lockyer wrote in her book about the Beagle Bay Mission that everyone had work to do daily, all men and all women minded the children and helped the nuns in their work. Her statement about this ends with the words “There was no such thing as idle hands”. She notes that many residents called it ‘a Garden of Eden’; certainly a view that Mrs. Aggie’s memories held fast.
I note with interest too that the artist Butcher Joe Nangan, an elder ‘lawman’, whose works hang with Elizabeth Durack’s at Cable Beach Club Resort, lived and worked, with full artistic encouragement, at Beagle Bay from the nineteen twenties to the sixties.
Later, on our way back from One Arm Point after our flight over from the Horizontal Falls, by a track road to Beagle Bay, we stop briefly to look at the Church to Our Lady Mother-of-Pearlshells (as only I call it). It is a knock-out. Baroque in intent. Pearl-shell framed Stations of the Cross with naif drawings tell the Christian story of pain and redemption, and the altar is truly something to behold, lovingly decorated with the ocean’s triumph in natural pattens lined up as plates, just as the floor is also inlaid, full-fathoms five.
A thriving community still exists there, as it also seems to at One Arm Point, although here, 90km of rough track from Broome, signs warning ‘drug importers’ to desist tell of a darker side to freedom from the rule of the Church. The local parish priest is still revered, says our tour guide, and he and others have assisted in the creation of the nearby BMX track, a challenge for local children.
“those are pearls that were his eyes”, I recall from my Shakespeare, in this lonely outpost of the world, where the Buccaneer Archipelago above has not even yet been fully surveyed by oceanographers.
Allman Brothers Band – Jessica
Not bad for a bunch of old hippies.
🙂
Lizzie, wonderful writing, loved your discoveries in Broome.
Splendid shooting.
Is that the V2 WBY-X? Or one of the new run after Weatherby moved some of their production from Japan (Howa make them) to the USA?
I have been hearing very good things about the Hornady ELD-X so this is interesting confirmation.
Do you know what the MV for your rounds is?
I am using Sierra Game King SP right now and their performance on pigs and deer out to 280m is exceptional (on the property I hunt, sight lines are sub-300m), excellent bloom, excellent penetration and energy transfer, no fragmentation and the rounds to not ‘shatter’ on impact like the SP’s do and riddle the meat with frag. I am loading to 2950fps mv.
I think we are going to have to vote for Pauling first and fix the economy later.
If we don’t we still have a stuffed economy AND no freedom, no free speech.
I’d be more comfortable with that if she dropped that ID card idea.
PHON is a false dawn if ever there was one.
I going to vote Australian Conservatives ‘woke’ on Islam and small government
It’s kinda funny.
The very idea of a spy or the head of a spy agency lying is ridiculous and offensive.
It’s supposed to be a false move to dupe enemies.
Not so stupid, that everybody rolls around laughing…
Pauline is right heart wrong brain
Their paul keating?.
Not only can’t Pauline speak good like paul speak, she can’t sell a worthless piggery for millions to muslims either.
[she can’t even call the head of a judge murdering crime family, that ran Indonesia like a slave plantation, “godfather”.
See, Pauline couldn’t work the system like an insider like paul did.
Forensic accounting for formaer Australian prime ministers, so the people can see where the cash was really flowing.
Pauline is right heart wrong brain
And thus is destined to fall under the sway of some svengali figure, the latest being James Ashby.
that is very true Roger
Now Kirralee was a little smarter and picked a better svengali.
Not a Calivinator, but a Samsung – suspicious. I wish I knew more when I ordered it way back.
The legend of Keating is mostly hot air. He’s come a long, long way on the strength of his one talent, which lies in the low art of being a smartarse. This nevertheless transfixed the chattering classes, far from sophisticates themselves, who elevated it and him into all kinds of things it and he are not. He is not nearly as clever, eloquent, wittily acerbic or cultured as he thinks he is. Furthermore, in the policy arena, every good idea he put into practice or spruiked and now claims as his own, he pinched off of someone else.
Media reports that the mass media hysteria storm has seen tourism levels into America drop off since the media went rabid.
[ off course, they blame Trump himself, but can their media be plausibly blamed for the consequences of their panic mongering?.]
Re PHON. Leaders change, over time. She has more numbers at the moment than AC. It is numbers that translate to seats and seats that lead to change.
Not so stupid, that everybody rolls around laughing…
This is a cunning plan.
Everyone has heard of the ropeadope.
Not everyone has heard of the Me May Ma Mo.
OCO
He’s all that, but he did listen to Howard and reformed great swaths of the Australian economy.
The first 4 years of Hawke and Keating were possibly some of the best government we’ve ever had.
I had that worry earlier this week, Helen.
Someone here helpfully suggested storage of bacon and beer as the proper test of radicalization for any suspect fridge.
Roberts has a pretty impressive resume.
http://www.news.com.au/national/queensland/crime/police-foil-bizarre-tinnie-terror-plan/news-story/6f3d0b35f0eae1f3ac5c6c5710173675
These idiots could have done anything, anytime with a 7m boat full of fuel.
From Melbourne to Cairns before they were collared.
Is that James Bond like spy work?
Or thank God nothing happened time?
notafan
#2393528, posted on May 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm
I going to vote Australian Conservatives ‘woke’ on Islam and small government
Australian Conservatives have their good points, but they are weak on Islamic migration policies. Bernardi only wanted to ensure new migrants have to learn English, the Turnbull party then said the same thing and disarmed Bernardi’s sole difference WRT immigration policies. Bernardi is a career politician who depends on having someone else give him the policies which he will talk about. When asked what his other policies are, he said he’s waiting for them from his policy development people. His party is also over-governed, he has 24 directors for heaven’s sake.
Bernardi is a nice bloke, but he isn’t the Messiah.
In actual fact, Keating has become a rather tragic figure in his dotage. Consider the recent Keating Interviews series. What we saw was a shrunken old man kept company mainly by the manifestations of his own ego, which consisted of many decades and probably thousands of newspaper clippings of stories of himself that he had meticulously cut out and preserved, as well as his private offices, which Liberace himself might have considered a bit overfurnished.
Sad.
So THIS is a tinnie? Apparently journolice know as much about boats as they do about firearms.
Agreed but it was only possible with bipartisan support of the Lieborals. Once the Liars were back in Opposition under fat Bomber Beazley they reverted to form and blocked everything. Liars, as union appointed puppets, are incapable of acting in the national interest.
And it has only been downhill since then.
Great yarn, Elizabeth. Thanks.
The elevation of Peter Dutton as conservative hero is also perplexing. It wasn’t so long ago that he was broadly considered a useless chinless wonder ’round these parts.
Don’t really see what he’s done to deserve the plaudits he currently receives, which seem mainly to do with the fact that he has the easiest job in the coalition – to maintain a tough line on illegal boat arrivals and not dismantle OSB.
There is an ongoing debate about who was primarily responsible for the reforms of the Hawke-Keating years. Personally, I’m more inclined to attribute their incorporation into the Labor platform, and their subsequent successful passage into law, to Hawke.
Axios.com (from which comes my 11.25am link) spells out in its mission statement that it is in business to provide news coverage the agenda-driven MSM can no longer be trusted to deliver:
Tom,
I had a look at their staff page. Lots and lots of chicks most of whom look like picture perfect SJWs in waiting.
The blokes look like Gamma boy retards. Does not look promising.
Hi Marcus, it’s a stock standard, made in Japan Weatherby, same as the Howa. They were on sale about eighteen months ago for $550, I got two.
I load 56 grains of 2209 behind the 180 grain Interlocks that I hunt with, so I used the same load with the ELD-X’s. That gets about 2750 fps with the Interlocks, but the ELD’s have a long boat tail which compressed the load when I seated them to the same over all length.
They were a bit hot, so they probably were a bit quicker. The next lot will be reduced a bit!
Haven’t tried them on game, but I want a replacement for the Interlocks, as the points are a bit soft and flatten in the magazine under recoil.
I’m very impressed with their accuracy, but they are a very long projectile.
Don’t really see what he’s done to deserve the plaudits he currently receives,
It’s hard to identify a LNP MP more loathed by the MSM and greenscum. On that alone he deserves credit.
Barnaby perhaps but as a Socialist agrarian I don’t rate him anyway.
It is quite good isn’t it?
The names just keep getting better & better the further down you read!
And outlaw bikies and the CFMEU (BIRM).
Keating as Treasurer pushed for a GST under Option C at the tax summit. I think he was solid as a minister and Treasury still had some semblance of credibility at that stage. Much of the thinking had been developed prior to Hawkes election.
On the other hand Keating’s real big impact was via compulsory superannuation which has been a manifest failure if you accept the purpose was to keep people off the aged pension.
The problem with ministerial job creation runs way beyond a simple pay increment for a few party hacks.
Firstly, on the pure direct expenditure front, each minister comes with a bunch of advisors, a departmental head and a department of bureacrats.
Secondly, once you create, fir example, a Minister for Brown Trout, he cannot simply sit on his hands. He absolutely MUST interfere in every aspect of society to do with Brown Trout and, when he runs out of shit to cause in people’s lives directly associated with Brown Trout, he starts looking for tenuous links to anything which will get his head on TV. At this point he commissions a report on “The Impact of Fossil Fuels abd Climate Change on Brown Trout Habitat.”
Thank you for the Malcolm Roberts reminder,
Plenty of room on the ballot papers.
Bernardi used to be/still is anathema to many old school libs, and he recently spoke at a couple Q society functions and has generally expressed serious doubts about islam in Australia
something he wrote 12 months ago, which seems somewhat critical of islamic migration
The plot thickens.
John Howard came up with the slogan “Be Alert, Not Alarmed”.
No big deal you say.
But what medium did he choose to deliver this message?
Yes, that’s right …. FRIDGE MAGNETS.
Coincidence?
I think not.
Look into this conspiracy and report back srr.
Baked Alaska™Verified account @bakedalaska 5h5 hours ago
The #portlandstabbing was not by an alt-right white nationalist, it was by a Bernie voter who hated Trump, don’t listen to the fake news.
https://twitter.com/bakedalaska/status/868619803103182848
Hawke was the political fixer of the pair. The ideas didn’t come from Keating at all. He was better than Wayne Swan – I’ll grant him that much.
Frank LuntzVerified account @FrankLuntz 6h6 hours ago
• Tweet saying @POTUS ignored Italian translation headphones: 14,000 retweets
• Tweet correcting that he had smaller earpiece: 42 retweets
https://twitter.com/FrankLuntz/status/868596817251803138