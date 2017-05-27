Surely this is a form of insanity

What’s the technical term for evading reality? Whatever it is, this is the worst example I have seen: Trump talks terrorism while Europe shouts ‘Climate!’:
While terrorism may top President Donald Trump’s agenda, European leaders keep pressing him on climate change and the environment.
French President Emmanuel Macron worked on Trump during lunch Thursday, urging the U.S. president not to ditch the 196-nation Paris Agreement on climate change before getting on a plane to Sicily, Italy.
“My wish is that the United States takes no hurried decision,” Macron said Thursday after meeting with Trump in Brussels. . . .
The Trump campaign pledged to pull out of the deal, which Trump has criticized as being bad for American workers. And he called climate change a “hoax” created by China.
The administration delayed its decision until after its five-country, nine-day foreign trip through the Middle East and Europe. Allies have taken the opportunity to try to take the administration’s temperature on the issue and press him during their time in this beautiful ancient city on the importance of protecting the earth.
Senate Democrats joined the push. In anticipation of the conference, 40 Senate Democrats signed a letter to the president urging him not back out of the international agreement.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday that a decision on the agreement had yet to be made.
He called it a “difficult balancing act” to address climate change while keeping the economy thriving.
“We’re still thinking about that,” Tillerson said. “He hasn’t made a final decision.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will also be at the G7, told supporters Tuesday at a meeting on the environment that she would press the administration.
“I am still trying to convince the doubters,” Merkel said.
Wanting to protect the environment is not in any way the same as being taken in by the global warming swindle.
AND LET ME ADD THIS: From Drudge right now:
WEEKEND: Vegas Boosts Memorial Day Security After ISIS Threat…
Ramadan Warning…
DHS chief: You’d ‘never leave house’ with my terror info…
HOLIDAY RING OF STEEL IN UK…
AND SOME MORE FROM THE OZ: Terror risk in Australia ‘has never been greater’ with the subhead:
Experts say a mass-casualty attack is a matter of where and when, not if
No need to worry about catastrophic global warming if your head is rolling down the street.
The EU pollies don’t want to talk about country shoppers and terrorism. They don’t want to talk about their wretched finances. They don’t want to talk about their paltry NATO expenditures.
Thus moaning about a non-existent problem is the way to avoid all that inconvenient truthy stuff.
According to his economic adviser, Goldsach’s Gary Kohn, Trump thinks coal is for losers. See the open thread for an update.
So far he has shown a tendacy to bark rather than bite. For all our sakes I hope he leaves the talks never to return.
Donald Trump will make the final decision. The rest is fake news.
Given ruinables are a fake solution to an imaginary problem, real value in coal is being destroyed by government and coal is the lowest cost feedstock for baseload generation, at some time in the future someone is going to make a motza out of coal.
The swindle runs deep.
Six Elites to One Against Trump on Climate in ‘Honest’ Exchange at G-7
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-05-26/merkel-says-it-was-six-to-one-against-trump-on-climate-change
Stand strong Mr President. That’s one part of the swamp that needs draining.
Fwiw, some cats might enjoy this: Milton Friedman explains the power of the market – I, Pencil
https://twitter.com/markantro/status/867813560889466881
If Trump goes weak on this we’re stuffed.
Six to one against Trump on climate change.
How many to one is it on the wonderfulness of the EU?
French President Emmanuel Macron worked on Trump during lunch Thursday…
Macron is an idiot presumably Trump knows this after having met him.
He has announced plans to establish an open border agreement with Algeria and wants France to take more refugees.
See Paris while you can, mes amis. Notre Dame will one day be a mosque.
The upshot is Fatty could be angling for nuke and nuke research.
From whom to whom?
How nice of everyone wanting to make President Trump’s decision for him.
I thought so.
Great Republican win in Montana:
Trump is clearly a climate sceptic.
Unfortunately Ivanka and Jared aren’t.
Motherhood doesn’t help either. All that sleep deprivation.
So the equation is “how do I pull out of Paris and defund the catastropharians without breaking my family apart?”
Tough question.
Perhaps the recent persecution of those two by the left will give them a road to Damascus moment. It may do. Here’s hoping.
Douglas Murray great in today’s Aus. I think Europe is doomed. Britain may survive thanks to Brexit.
It’s clarifying to think of Islam not as a religion, but as a hostile colonial empire.
Europeans talking “climate” is no less crazy than the guy who just walked around holding hands with the King of Saudi Arabia before signing a billion dollar arms deal with them, talking terrorism.
Both “sides” here are completely hopeless on the actual issue of terrorism.