Surely this is a form of insanity

What’s the technical term for evading reality? Whatever it is, this is the worst example I have seen: Trump talks terrorism while Europe shouts ‘Climate!’:
While terrorism may top President Donald Trump’s agenda, European leaders keep pressing him on climate change and the environment.
French President Emmanuel Macron worked on Trump during lunch Thursday, urging the U.S. president not to ditch the 196-nation Paris Agreement on climate change before getting on a plane to Sicily, Italy.
“My wish is that the United States takes no hurried decision,” Macron said Thursday after meeting with Trump in Brussels. . . .
The Trump campaign pledged to pull out of the deal, which Trump has criticized as being bad for American workers. And he called climate change a “hoax” created by China.
The administration delayed its decision until after its five-country, nine-day foreign trip through the Middle East and Europe. Allies have taken the opportunity to try to take the administration’s temperature on the issue and press him during their time in this beautiful ancient city on the importance of protecting the earth.
Senate Democrats joined the push. In anticipation of the conference, 40 Senate Democrats signed a letter to the president urging him not back out of the international agreement.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday that a decision on the agreement had yet to be made.
He called it a “difficult balancing act” to address climate change while keeping the economy thriving.
“We’re still thinking about that,” Tillerson said. “He hasn’t made a final decision.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will also be at the G7, told supporters Tuesday at a meeting on the environment that she would press the administration.
“I am still trying to convince the doubters,” Merkel said.
Wanting to protect the environment is not in any way the same as being taken in by the global warming swindle.
No need to worry about catastrophic global warming if your head is rolling down the street.
Squirrel!
The EU pollies don’t want to talk about country shoppers and terrorism. They don’t want to talk about their wretched finances. They don’t want to talk about their paltry NATO expenditures.
Thus moaning about a non-existent problem is the way to avoid all that inconvenient truthy stuff.
Steve
According to his economic adviser, Goldsach’s Gary Kohn, Trump thinks coal is for losers. See the open thread for an update.
Donald Trump will make the final decision. The rest is fake news.
Given ruinables are a fake solution to an imaginary problem, real value in coal is being destroyed by government and coal is the lowest cost feedstock for baseload generation, at some time in the future someone is going to make a motza out of coal.
The swindle runs deep.
Six Elites to One Against Trump on Climate in ‘Honest’ Exchange at G-7
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-05-26/merkel-says-it-was-six-to-one-against-trump-on-climate-change
Stand strong Mr President. That’s one part of the swamp that needs draining.
Fwiw, some cats might enjoy this: Milton Friedman explains the power of the market – I, Pencil
https://twitter.com/markantro/status/867813560889466881