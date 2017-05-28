Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.
John Stuart Mill (1867)
This is quite the opposite from “the best advice I can give is for good men and women to bite their tongues and to carry on”.
We live in the best civilisation the planet has yet been able to construct – more free, more prosperous, more tolerant than any that has ever before existed – yet we are very near to descending into a dark age none of us or our children or our children’s children will then ever live to see end of. Just this, going on right now, should scare you into some clear thinking about what is before us and what we need to do: BA BANK HOLIDAY CHAOS British Airways cancels ALL flights from Heathrow and Gatwick after systems go down across entire world causing havoc for British holidaymakers – but airline denies cyber attack. Nihilism is a genuine force in the world. This lovely life we have constructed has enemies as depraved and determined as any we have ever faced, some outside the wall and some within, who would see our way of life obliterated. And make no mistake, they will do it if they can. And they can and will if we let them. And unless we become determined to fight them at every turn, we will lose.
In the world we are in there is one big issue, so large the others near enough do not count.
Donald Trump is our last line of defense. Tony Abbott was on the same path but without the strength of purpose. The Coalition is now led by its own version of Tanya Pliberseck. An inane incompetent fool without a single feature worthy of respect. He is now being pushed against his will to do what needs to be done by others who see what needs to be done. Peter Dutton is emerging from the pack as our own man of vision and character. Our own domestic political miracle, like Trump’s win in the US, was that the Coalition did not lose the last election. We, too, will have one more try.
And it’s true, it’s not anger we need but a clear-headed resolve. We need this to be just the start: Dutton says ‘best outcome’ for Australians fighting in Syria is to get ‘killed over there’ and he didn’t mean our soldiers. I am happy to welcome Janet onto this side of the fight. This was the pull quote in The Australian:
Trump offered up the kind of moral clarity that drove the West to defeat Nazis and Soviet communists.
Trump has offered moral clarity and much else. He offers a will to resist and the means to fight back. We will not get a second chance.
Cohn talking on Trump at G7:
““He came here to learn. He came here to get smart. His views are evolving, exactly as they should be,” Mr Trump’s economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Friday.”. Reuters
I’m staggered. Is he learning like how Al Gore enlightened Clive Palmer. Why can’t we all know. Bloody secretive bankers; they’re a worry. Something is amiss here.
The best outcome for Australians fighting in Syria is to get killed over there .
Of course it is. The worst outcome is for them to come back here physically intact.
These people should be enough to go to Syria. That should be policy. But they should not be allowed back.
The best outcome for Australians fighting in Syria is to get killed over there .
Of course it is. The worst outcome is for them to come back here physically intact.
These people should be encouraged to go to Syria. That should be policy. But they should not be allowed back.
After the Curtis Cheng murder, the Parramatta mosque should have been shut down until they demonstrated how they were going to dissuade further attacks amongst their worshippers. Any other organisation would have been, but for political correctness, it was not.
In other words, for political correctness, good men did nothing.
The ground for the rise of people like Trump, Farage LePen and others in Europe was prepared not by indifference to politics, but people getting so pissed off with the current status quo that they decided to give them a shot. I sense that same sentiment growing in Oz.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2016/02/25/people-are-pissed-off/
Pointman
from The Pointman
Cat Dancing
Rob K – Cohn does a nice line in humble respect for the elected representative doesn’t he?
Trump went to the Muslim leaders and demanded that they ‘Drive out the extremists! Drive them out!’.
Whereas, here in Australia it’s all ‘Shoosh. Don’t go upsetting them now. We need their co-operation. Shoosh’
There is no plain speaking on any free to air television, and very little on radio. Individual politicians can be admired for speaking out, but without a common purpose and resolve, no party will make a difference here.
You just don’t get it Steve do you? Trump offers nothing. Trump is the emperor with no clothes. If you think Trump is going to save our civilisation you have rocks in your head. Better to contemplate our demise or fight back – we need a Churchill.
That our politicians are generally clueless when it comes to Islamic terror is bad enough, but even worse is the advice they get from our mealy mouthed security and intelligence agencies. Without a change, we are set for decades of domestic terror alerts and attacks.
Every returning rape-jihadi is a force for the dewesternisation of Australia.
A critical mass of returned corpse-bothering wahhabis in Australias cities means that our corrupt kleptocrats can Bollardise our economy, borrowing as much as it takes to protect their oligarchs and their teeming minions [ but not the proles.] The crushing power of the State will create a brand new debt funded force to ensure the proles are compliant with the framed agenda, and not led into Domestic Terror Backlash.
The disarming of legal registered firearm owners will be required so that jihadis cannot steal their guns, and to avoid acts of Domestic Terrorism where homowners commit the Domestic Terror crime of excessive force in response to home invasion.
Self defence is Domestic Terrorism.
Saying that self defence should be encouraged is a Domestic Terror thought crime.
Their nationals mp andrew broad [ australias safest conservative seat] tells us he is instructed that there is a backlog of half a million migrants queued on the northern border that will have to be merkeled, so racists must open their hearts.
Known to the leftist idiots as ‘lack of nuance’
Maybe some legal wonk can explain to me why the laws don’t work (or aren’t being applied in these situations).
I thought we had laws for
* fighting against our country
* fighting in any foreign action under someone elses flag
* treason
Is the lack of prosecutions (ala Baby Hicks) because this is not officially a war?
I am not at all sure that the Deep State (the Elite) will not get at Trump and bring him back to their fold.
The stupid kuffar threw real money at them to “keep the kids out of trouble”. Appeasers and useful idiots.
After the Curtis Cheng murder, the Parramatta mosque should have been shut down until they demonstrated how they were going to dissuade further attacks amongst their worshippers. Any other organisation would have been, but for political correctness, it was not.
Beery, 1300 years of islam being being complete arseholes says that when you close a mosque, it gets donated to either a pork butcher or a Christian Church.
Is the lack of prosecutions (ala Baby Hicks) because this is not officially a war?
The normal legal course would be “Treason and Sedition” IMHO, however, I think that politicians don’t want to put this charge on the publics radar because a lot of them are just as exposed as Hicks on this point- “donations “.
In other words, for political correctness, good men did nothing.
They did give a warning before raiding,err, inspecting the Mosque.
Wouldn’t want any increase in tensions, caused by finding the odd weapon.
Time to think more seriously about Dutton with his not-so-safe seat and all that. Turnbull’s run has been shot for long enough and watching on was fun for a while, but when people so obviously stop listening there’s no Machiavellian defibrillator powerful enough. The potential for electoral wipeout grows and as much as we’re right to instinctively loathe the wets the open-borders risk of a Shorten-Plybers mess trying to emulate Brussels is real. The whole shooting match, national and Liberal would be a lot safer with Dutton up front in Captains Class and in pure electoral calculus you can bet your bottom dollar seats like Capricornia, Forde, and Flynn would be safer into the bargain. The risk of a by-election in Wentworth is worth the play.
The deconstruction of Australian society will accelerate with the coming show trials of the dead settler culture.
Their left will open a rolling taxfunded multi-front blitz to rewrite Australian history, imposing todays politically correct standards on any historical figure they can convict of thought crimes.
The excuse will be aboriginal rights, but the outcome will be pure Stalinism, their left already have lists of figures to be purged from history, they just need the taxfunding to live a life of luxury while they do it.
Their shorten earnestly lecturing the voteherds that the Abbottbeast stole babies from Aboriginal mothers while giving them smallpox infected blankets in exchange, and that only gough whitlam freeing the Aboriginal slaves and giving Aboriginals the vote and counting Aboriginals as human beings opened up Australia to the pathway to cultural change like Rhodesia was changed, this is what our showtrials will be like.
You just don’t get it Steve do you? Trump offers nothing. Trump is the emperor with no clothes. If you think Trump is going to save our civilisation you have rocks in your head. Better to contemplate our demise or fight back – we need a Churchill.
Nobody offers a solution.
The cancer is spreading because a toxic parasitical organism has infected the body.
What does a Churchill do with home grown terrorists?
Execute? Won’t happen.
Deport? Where to.
Incarcerate. Good luck. We cannot even control them in Supermax.
Sorry, but I see the Balkans on steroids.