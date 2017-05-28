Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle

Dear Keith,
I have been a premium subscriber for some years now since the great defunding with the hope of shutting Quadrant down in the process. I have no evidence for this but believe it to be true.
Even through the Live-Ex ban when things were very hard for us, and I had to let a lot of things go, I kept subscribing.
I subscribed because I believed we need the right to say what we conservatives think and the missive to do it with. Quadrant is the place where you find common sense and no PC opinions.
It is the antithesis of the ABC who tell us what we should think and say according to the latest SJW meme.
So it was wonderful for me to read Roger’s piece, which summed up exactly what I thought, too. And in so doing, gave my voice, a forgotten voice, a larger airing.
For the piece to be pulled means I really don’t matter, that Australia really has gone over the edge, that the people who hounded Bill Leak have won.
I can understand the idea that limited resources to fund warfare defence means it is better to live to fight another day. I believe there would have been money pouring in to fund the defence, from us forgotten and bloody well fed up people. But that opportunity to take the fight to them has passed. And will make it harder for the next person to do so.
Further, I cannot understand why Nick Cater had to be so grovelingly craven in his obsequious apology to the ABC.
Why couldn’t he do a Trump and “up you?’ to them? Does the man have no spine? Is he not an advocate for free speech after all? Is he a deep cell SJW?
And that brings me to my personal dilemma.
If the Quadrant Board are so gutless that they think they should sack Roger Franklin as on line editor, then I am afraid that Quadrant no longer has the courage to voice my voice – and I will not be renewing my subscription, in any form.
I expect at the coming board meeting that the board will fully endorse Roger and announce this publicly. To do do any less is appeasement in its most basic form. And we know where that ends up.
Kind Regards
I second that!
Well said Helen.
I need to buy a chicken farm just so I can access sufficient white feathers to send to all those who deserve them in Australia.
I didn’t see Nick Cater’s apology.
Was it really so grovelling?
If Quadrant is the home of “far right, extreme conservatives”, or whatever the latest smear is, then they are going to need a new insult for those of us who think Quadrant shouldn’t have caved.
..
That is the crux of it.
If you don’t want to continue the fight, just keep quiet.
Don’t pull this shit of apologising.
Roger was wrong. If the bomb had gone off in Ultimo that wouldn’t result in the smallest possible loss to humanity. That honour is with the HRC.
Further, I cannot understand why Nick Cater had to be so grovelingly craven in his obsequious apology to the ABC.
I continue to find it perplexing that he apologized in the first place.
And to think that he hosted Bill Leak’s last public function. Leak would be rolling in his grave over this cravenness.
Good for you, Helen. Well said.
Completely agree with you Helen
I was very disappointing that the Quadrant pulled the article
If ‘I threw up in my mouth a bit’ is a shoe and
Cater’s performance on The Dumb a foot, well, a shoe has never fit a foot so well.
What Nick Cater said.
It’s as though Cater values his regular spot on The Dumb more highly than the principles we all assumed he held dear.
Damn straight, Helen.
Thank You Helen.
I second that, Helen.
Exactly my thoughts, my story, why I subscribed to Quadrant and why I renewed.
Where else do we turn?
My thoughts exactly.
I subscribed a few days ago and bought my first paper copy yesterday. I did it in support of Roger and despite my dissappointment in Keith W and Nick C.
Going to be an interesting board meeting but will be a very courageous decision if get rid of Roger.
The grovelling apology was enough. I want the board meeting to be all about fight back and ridiculing the ABC and the majority of its staff at every opportunity. In fact every issue should have an article dedicated to the ABC.
When I heard of this controversy, I immediately thought of Betjeman’s “Slough” . Back in 1937 there were no calls for Betjeman to apologise for his mock clarion call for the destruction of a whole town and many of its inhabitants. Our modern ABC SJWs are such philistines, not to recognise the genre.
Come friendly bombs and fall on Slough!
It isn’t fit for humans now,
There isn’t grass to graze a cow.
Swarm over, Death!
Come, bombs and blow to smithereens
Those air -conditioned, bright canteens,
Tinned fruit, tinned meat, tinned milk, tinned beans,
Tinned minds, tinned breath.
Mess up the mess they call a town-
A house for ninety-seven down
And once a week a half a crown
For twenty years.
And get that man with double chin
Who’ll always cheat and always win,
Who washes his repulsive skin
In women’s tears:
And smash his desk of polished oak
And smash his hands so used to stroke
And stop his boring dirty joke
And make him yell.
But spare the bald young clerks who add
The profits of the stinking cad;
It’s not their fault that they are mad,
They’ve tasted Hell.
It’s not their fault they do not know
The birdsong from the radio,
It’s not their fault they often go
To Maidenhead
And talk of sport and makes of cars
In various bogus-Tudor bars
And daren’t look up and see the stars
But belch instead.
In labour-saving homes, with care
Their wives frizz out peroxide hair
And dry it in synthetic air
And paint their nails.
Come, friendly bombs and fall on Slough
To get it ready for the plough.
The cabbages are coming now;
The earth exhales.
Well said, Helen.
They need to study Bill Leak’s method – every opportunity he ridiculed the AHRC and Triggs.
Quadrant needs to do the same if they still possess an iota of honour.
Instead of an apology, it should have been “It’s a pity the ABC is so in fear of metaphorical criticism. The article will be removed because we can’t be bothered wasting time over a fake conflict based on rhetorical ignorance.”
Women like you encouraged the cream of Australian manhood to die in the most pointless conflict perhaps in all of history.
I seem to remember that harridan calling for “Someone to glass the 4lettervaginaword”.
Abbott, she meant.
And around about the time being on Q&A.
Never mentioned of course.
If Quadrant had fought, I would have kicked in for a fighting fund.
ABC apologises for trivialising soccer match…
http://www.news.com.au/sport/football/worst-football-coverage-in-the-history-of-australia/news-story/9509e18b0b22f2f88776cfa7bc6376e1
For trivialising terrorism….
Very well said Helen. And that apology from Cater … words fail me. A faithful member of the political class.
Send a few letters to Miranda Divine on Sky Live she announced she is on the board of Quadrant and was very critical of Quadrant and the article.
Seems pretty fair.
Yassmin Abdel-Magied gets fired from the ABC as a result of the controversy following the post on her personal Facebook page Lest we forget the refugees we lock up – a peaceful message. (I know, technically she wasn’t ‘let go’ for this reason…but who believes that?)
Roger Franklin doesn’t get fired from Quadrant for posting on Quadrant’s official page that “if there had there been a shred of justice”, the ABC studios should have been bombed, killing his fellow-Australians who just happen to have a different opinion to him. Not exactly a peaceful message. (I know, the board is ‘considering’ firing him, but really, with all the support he’s getting here?)
We are of course different to the Muslims, who, Sunni v. Shia, who blow each other up, and some of us too, because of different opinions. We are honourable Australians who support each others freedom of speech, even it we absolutely disagree, and would never blow each other up over a difference of opinion, either actually or rhetorically. Would we?
(Clearly, not the same ‘Helen’!)
As far as I can tell Yassmin Abdel-Magied has not been fired from the ABC – her show was cancelled. And the ABC has not been blown up either. So what’s your point?
False equivalence, dot.
I wouldn’t call modern Australian politicians, bureaucrats et al, the cream of anything, let alone manhood.
However, modern politicians, bureaucrats et al, do float to the top and resemble something else that floats before it is flushed around the S-bend…
Actions are what you really measure people and organizations by….. It would seem that Quadrant when put to a small test, failed miserably.
The ABC are defending Islamofascism by minimizing the deeds and violence of Islamic extremists by pretending that refrigerators and American policemen are more dangerous that Islamofascist suicide bombers….. and the Quadrant couldn’t even sustain their criticism and outrage towards the ABC’s insane assertions.
Ah, well. That’s the end of that. If it’s money and prestige the Quadrant are more interested about, then they would be better off catering to the Leftist’s politically correct narrative then… Indeed if they go over to the other side, they’ll be lauded for ever and offered funding beyond their wildest dreams.
…. all they have to do is lift the lid on Conservative extremism. I’m sure they can put their heads together and come up with something….. Then it’ll be, Refrigerators, American Policemen and Middle aged Conservative voters who are all more dangerous that Islamic Terrorism.
ffs.
As I said under another post here, very well said, Helen.
Supineness personified. Cater did not even attempt to rationalise what Franklin wrote. This battle is lost: polite, impotent old men castrating themselves while genuflecting at the later of the vile abc.
Cats, please write to Keith voicing your support of Roger, if you haven’t already done so. I really, really want to give the board every chance to support him. He is a good man and does not deserve this hounding by people who say they are for free speech.
Other “Helen” writes….. “Roger Franklin doesn’t get fired from Quadrant for posting on Quadrant’s official page that “if there had there been a shred of justice”, the ABC studios should have been bombed, killing his fellow-Australians who just happen to have a different opinion to him. Not exactly a peaceful message.”
No “other Helen”, Franklin was pointing out that had the bomb exploded in the ABC studios….. These ABC elitist suck holes wouldn’t have been making their insane assertions that fukin’ refrigerators and American Policemen were more dangerous than Islamic Terrorists….. That was his point.
There was no violence or threat implied by Franklin… It was an expression of contempt about their dumbassery.
Anyway, can’t be bothered anymore….. If you really believe refrigerators are the true danger to Western Society….. Then you just keep on truckin’ that way and see where it gets ya.