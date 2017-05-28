Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle

Dear Keith,

I have been a premium subscriber for some years now since the great defunding with the hope of shutting Quadrant down in the process. I have no evidence for this but believe it to be true.

Even through the Live-Ex ban when things were very hard for us, and I had to let a lot of things go, I kept subscribing.

I subscribed because I believed we need the right to say what we conservatives think and the missive to do it with. Quadrant is the place where you find common sense and no PC opinions.

It is the antithesis of the ABC who tell us what we should think and say according to the latest SJW meme.

So it was wonderful for me to read Roger’s piece, which summed up exactly what I thought, too. And in so doing, gave my voice, a forgotten voice, a larger airing.

For the piece to be pulled means I really don’t matter, that Australia really has gone over the edge, that the people who hounded Bill Leak have won.

I can understand the idea that limited resources to fund warfare defence means it is better to live to fight another day. I believe there would have been money pouring in to fund the defence, from us forgotten and bloody well fed up people. But that opportunity to take the fight to them has passed. And will make it harder for the next person to do so.

Further, I cannot understand why Nick Cater had to be so grovelingly craven in his obsequious apology to the ABC.

Why couldn’t he do a Trump and “up you?’ to them? Does the man have no spine? Is he not an advocate for free speech after all? Is he a deep cell SJW?

And that brings me to my personal dilemma.

If the Quadrant Board are so gutless that they think they should sack Roger Franklin as on line editor, then I am afraid that Quadrant no longer has the courage to voice my voice – and I will not be renewing my subscription, in any form.

I expect at the coming board meeting that the board will fully endorse Roger and announce this publicly. To do do any less is appeasement in its most basic form. And we know where that ends up.

Kind Regards

Helen