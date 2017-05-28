Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Aboriginal Recognition

We are led to believe that there is overwhelming public support for indigenous recognition in the Constitution. All that remains is for a formula to be developed that is acceptable to both indigenous Australians and the Australian population at large. This we are told will “reconcile” the two groups. All sides of politics have subscribed to this view, the general idea being bipartisan but, Labor in particular is unable to resist politicking around the edges such is the febrile nature of our body politic at the moment.
But reading Stephen FitzPatrick’s piece in the Weekend Australian is instructive.
He starts off by telling us that:
Indigenous leaders have issued a united challenge to Malcolm Turnbull to back a constitutionally recognised Aboriginal “voice’’ to parliament that would influence legislation, and a separate process leading to treaties.”
Which leads one to ask, why is it a “challenge”? Why such confrontational language? Why not “invited”, “recommended” or “requested”? Have not both the Coalition and Labor pledged bipartisan support for some form of recognition? Why did they not issue the “challenge” also to Bill Shorten, given the hideous prospect that he may be the Prime Minister by the time anything comes of this?
He then goes on to say:
Indigenous leaders called for a referendum to be put to the Australian people to provide “constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country”.
Which leads one to ask, in what way are they not empowered now? They can vote, they can stand for Parliament, they can attend school and university, they can freely travel to wherever opportunity beckons, they can say whatever they like without fear of persecution, they can marry whom they like, they have access to grants and programs not available to others and so on.
One could argue that many are not economically empowered but that applies equally to the general population. And failure to redress this problem is not for want of money and good intentions over many decades.
And what is “their rightful place” in their own country if it is not defined as full citizenship?
In what way is Stan Grant, for example, disempowered? What is Professor Marcia Langton’s “rightful place” in our country?
Are we, in fact, talking about the same country? According to the official Statement issued by the Referendum Council “sovereignty has never been ceded or extinguished” (pdf). In this context, sovereignty is defined as the authority of a state to govern itself or another state. Even if we accept that diverse aboriginal groups had a primitive sovereignty over their own tribal lands (a doubtful proposition), that sovereignty could be extinguished by an overarching sovereignty established initially in each colony and eventually by the Commonwealth. And the need for an overarching sovereignty may have been arguable in 1788 but it is beyond doubt that today it is imperative and, one way or another, it would have been imposed, by now, by some external power. There is nothing to suggest that aboriginal groups would have come together of their own volition to establish a nation as we know it today. And, in any case, Keith Windschuttle, in his excellent book “The Break Up of Australia”, argues convincingly and in great detail that such “sovereignty” as existed was, in fact, ceded.
The Statement also “calls for establishment of a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution”. What does this mean?
And what are we to make about the proposal for an indigenous body set up “to scrutinise proposed legislation and make recommendations”? The example given in the Statement is native title legislation, which sounds rather benign but what about legislation such as the “intervention” legislation? What chance would there be of getting any agreement from the advisory body on something such as this? Or legislation, for example, that imposes penalties on parents for not sending their children to school? And what would be the upshot of government ignoring the recommendations of such a body in the interests of good policy?
Interestingly, Turnbull and, surprisingly, Shorten have both been circumspect in their response to the Uluru Statement.
One of the stated aims of this process was “to unite us”. Tellingly, this is not a phrase we have ever heard from the indigenous protagonists.
Whatever this process is about, it is not about reconciliation.
A while back on catallaxy someone linked to a great document that talked in detail about refuting their position of sovereignty. Does anyone remember that? It was probably around the time the report on the Gillard/Rudd thing which knocked back soverignty. It had details in it about the total amount of land ‘given’ back, which as something like 30% of Australia with another 30% in progress.
I’m tired of the exercise in “white guilt.” Until who is, and who isn’t Aboriginal is defined, I’ll be voting “No” in any referendum, and I won’t be bound by any “treaty.”
Why not this….why not that…. Why not tell th0se that identify as aboriginal that they have progressed so little in the intervening fifty years, there is NO reason to change anything. Yet another minority attempting to exercise undue and unreasonable influence over the (admittedly disinterested) majority. 1967 was democratic and good, Mabo was undemocratic ( 7 judges?) and thoroughly bad, and this next effort will be a disaster
Just the latest move of the goalposts by the Aboriginal Industry.
Hardly. One of the rules of politics is that there are never any votes in blackfella issues. Which is precisely why this can is still being kicked down the road after a decade or more. Even tin eared Lord Waffleworth knows this.
‘First Nations’ sounds like something that they’ve copied from American activists and have attempted to paste onto Australia.
I’d put ‘First Nations’ into the same box as the word ‘Civilization’ – because some people (notably activists and the media) from time to time attempt to describe Aboriginal culture as the world’s oldest civilization.
The facts are: Prior to white settlement Aboriginals in Australia were predominately hunter-gatherer nomadic tribes. There was no assumption or claim of nationhood. There were no towns or cities and few permanent settlements. There was no standing army. No government. No currency and no form of trade except barter. No written text, only Mesolithic-level cave art and carvings. There were no libraries. No megalithic structures were built. Their technology level was majority Mesolithic with some Neolithic tech. There was certainly no agriculture or farming. They certainly possessed an ancient culture, an animist spirituality, and storytelling tradition, but nothing more.
So this idea of Aboriginal nations is absurd, and just as absurd as the concept of an Aboriginal civilization.
Liberate aboriginals from communist opression,treat them exactly the same as other Australian citizens . They are being used by the green communist u,n.unelected government fascists Divide et Impera,divide and rule the motto of the left .
In the words of the legendary Rod Tidwell :
“Show me the money !”.
My understanding is that “First Nations” were a Canadian concept.
Thanks for the correction – still my point remains that it is a copy/paste from elsewhere.
“what happened 200 years ago does not have anything with people living today
There was no ‘invasion’ in 1788. A peaceful settlement of a virtually empty land was always the intention of the ‘new Australians’. Unfortunately conflict occurred, but no soldiers were ever sent to Australia to conquer the natives.
If any “indigenous recognition” is needed it should only be a recognition that before “white settlement” – call it colonisation, or whatever you will – the land was occupied by disparate groups of nomadic tribes.
Put fancy words to it but don’t try to pretend that they were the custodians of the land – survival was their sole need and they did what they had to do to achieve it.
The Meaning of the word Aborigine and Aboriginal
The word “Aborigine” is usually used to refer to the original native people of an area before the arrival of invading or colonising people from elsewhere. It is derived from the Latin word aborīginēs which was used by the Romans to refer to the people who lived in Italy before they took over the area. It is derived from the Latin stem words ab+origine meaning ‘from the beginning’. This word was borrowed into the English language and by the 1800s the words Aborigines and Aboriginals were firmly established as descriptions for the original native people of Australia.
Historically they called themselves by the name of their tribe or language group.
Some groups, however, called themselves by place names.”
Their left want tax funded show trials out of this, a bottomless bucket to use to denounce the racist imperialist running dog settlement of Australia, to deligitimise old Australia as part of dewesternising our future.
Margaret Court got off light when she was denounced.
Their purges will get nastier as their show trials gain critical mass.