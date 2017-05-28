Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost* The refrigerator of peace

Posted on 3:00 pm, May 28, 2017

*The Vengeful Ghost of Fiona Watson’s Moggie

36 Responses to Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost* The refrigerator of peace

  1. dweezy2176
    #2393585, posted on May 28, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Mine has so many fridge magnets and pix weighing it down it would be hard pushed to catch a zimmer frame
    #rulethyfridge

  2. C.L.
    #2393586, posted on May 28, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    The fridge looks Asian.

  3. J.H.
    #2393592, posted on May 28, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Refrigerators aren’t as dumb as they look actually…… It’s that sneaky Freezer door that does for yer.

    You both pick it up…. head for the stairs, grunting under the awkward bulky weight…. and as soon as you step down one step….

    …. that vicious stupid freezer door will leap open attacking the face and fingers of the nearest and unbalance the whole shebang in a flawless ambush attack at the most opportune time.

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Refrigerators have killed millions…. They’re that damn sneaky and awkward.

    If it weren’t for Scooby Doo and the ABC…. They would’ve gotten away with it too.

  4. Frank
    #2393593, posted on May 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    The new models have internet connectivity making online collusion an added worry.

  5. Combine Dave
    #2393604, posted on May 28, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Fridge travel ban desperately needed!

  6. Tim Neilson
    #2393610, posted on May 28, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    No, you’ve got it all wrong. Many fridges are well adjusted to western ways. They even take in alcohol and pork products.

  7. Dr Fred Lenin..
    #2393612, posted on May 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Frank ,can a religion of pieces activite make them fall on you through a mobile phone call ?
    Are they vetted by security as they arrive from overseas ?
    Do they use false identities and passports to gain admission to Australia ?
    Have any arrived as “refugees” on illegal boats
    ?
    Are any illegally detained in Australian concentration camps in Nauru or Manus Island ?
    Is the untidy nayshuns “refugee” infiltration system helping them ?
    Do ruddbull and shorten favour more admissions of them ?
    So manu]y questions so few answers.

  8. Gab
    #2393628, posted on May 28, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Lone wolf fridge with mental issues clearly.

  9. chrisl
    #2393637, posted on May 28, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    My girlfriend left a note on my refrigerator saying “This isn’t working, goodbye”

    I opened the fridge and it’s working just fine…

  10. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2393647, posted on May 28, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    And the tourists are worried about dropbears.

  11. calli
    #2393660, posted on May 28, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Sheesh. We’ve known for years that fridges are evil.

  12. calli
    #2393662, posted on May 28, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Beware the Ninja fridge. They’re unstoppable.

  13. [email protected]
    #2393676, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Freeza jolly good fellah

  14. Adam
    #2393677, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Dear God, I’ll do anything, I’ll even be nice to monty, just stop this meme.

  15. Nick
    #2393678, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    No no, fridges are the appliances of peace ! There is nothing in their manuals but love. Besides, look at the damage other appliances such as toasters cause.

  16. done deal
    #2393680, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    The real axis of evil: Isis, bees, fridges.

  18. Uh oh
    #2393685, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Well may you all laugh but don’t forget that Tony Abbott bought a 2nd hand fridge off Gumtree not long after his dismissal. It was in all the papers. Well where is that fridge now? Probably still in Abbott’s garage patiently waiting for Mal to drop in for a beer.

  19. done deal
    #2393687, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    replace isis in the axis work motor vehicles

  20. done deal
    #2393691, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    so there we have it: cars, bees, fridges. If only George W had realised what the real evil axis was he would have saved trillions

  21. done deal
    #2393692, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    uh uh, uh oh; patiently waiting for the fridge to drop on Mal

  22. Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2393695, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Fridges must be deported en mass!

  23. calli
    #2393696, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Dear God, I’ll do anything, I’ll even be nice to monty, just stop this meme.

    See what happens? Let your guard down. Just once.

    That’s how they achieve World Domination.

    Stay strong, Adam.

  24. Shy Ted
    #2393700, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    The cartoonist can’t draw. Is he the Guardian cartoonist? Could this be the beginning of the next big thing in cartooning, “First fridge on the moon”?

  25. done deal
    #2393704, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    fridge falls on first living inhabitant of moon…

  26. incoherent rambler
    #2393708, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Lone wolf fridge with mental issues clearly.

    Update: Police are searching for 57,000 of the fridge’s associates.

  27. done deal
    #2393710, posted on May 28, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    that’s what happened to the ‘man in the moon’ you know

  28. Some History
    #2393716, posted on May 28, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    As the fridges continue their reign of terror, the SJW’s chant:

    All we are saying… is give fridge a chance

    All we are saying… is give fridge a chance

    LEAVE FRIDGE ALONE! à la…..

  29. Notafan
    #2393724, posted on May 28, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    It’s too late, they’ve already fully infiltrated.

    Not only did we let them into our countries, we let them into our homes.

    Why didn’t we listen?

    #newworldorder

  31. stackja
    #2393741, posted on May 28, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Liberty Quote
    As soon as we surrender the principle that the state should not interfere in any questions touching on the individuals mode of life, we end by regulating and restricting the latter down to the smallest detail.

    — Ludwig von Mises

    Thermostat?

  32. .
    #2393742, posted on May 28, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Needs more “alert, not alarmed” magnets.

  33. stackja
    #2393744, posted on May 28, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Habib
    #2393738, posted on May 28, 2017 at 6:49 pm
    Too much ice.

    Southerly change from the Antarctic.

  34. Some History
    #2393760, posted on May 28, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    ISIS bigwig overheard ordering, “Get rit of da frich….NOW!”

  35. Muddy
    #2393778, posted on May 28, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    In the interests of my fragile ego, I’m reposting this from the tail end of a fred a couple of days ago, in the hope that you bunch of apostates worship me like you know you want to:

    This inflammatory article is a prime example of why pieceful followers of the Fridglamic faith the world over are so in fear of their lives they are forced to lash out pre-emptively simply to defrost themselves. It is the height of non-refridgerated decadence and moral debasement to imagine that all humans face life looking forward, and that therefore a frontlash must precede a backlash. In Fridglam, we face backward with humility and temperance.

    The comments above are Fridgefauxbia at its most blatant and provocative. Given the overwhelming evidence that Fridglam is the most feminist faith, they are also offensively misogynistic.

    Fridglims, however, are universally open-minded and forgiving, so let us close the door on this blasphemy, and all gather together on the one shelf: uncovered meat, fruit, vegetables, and dairy.

    Pieces be with you and about you. May you see the light.

  36. Some History
    #2393789, posted on May 28, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    ISIS sending all its fridges to the West….. as refugees. Urges Arab followers to do same.

    Latest: Boatload of refugee fridges spotted off the Italian coast.

    Number of fridge arrivals in Europe up 1800%.

