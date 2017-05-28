Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost* The refrigerator of peace

*The Vengeful Ghost of Fiona Watson’s Moggie
No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.— Mark Twain
Mine has so many fridge magnets and pix weighing it down it would be hard pushed to catch a zimmer frame
#rulethyfridge
The fridge looks Asian.
Refrigerators aren’t as dumb as they look actually…… It’s that sneaky Freezer door that does for yer.
You both pick it up…. head for the stairs, grunting under the awkward bulky weight…. and as soon as you step down one step….
…. that vicious stupid freezer door will leap open attacking the face and fingers of the nearest and unbalance the whole shebang in a flawless ambush attack at the most opportune time.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Refrigerators have killed millions…. They’re that damn sneaky and awkward.
If it weren’t for Scooby Doo and the ABC…. They would’ve gotten away with it too.
The new models have internet connectivity making online collusion an added worry.
Fridge travel ban desperately needed!
No, you’ve got it all wrong. Many fridges are well adjusted to western ways. They even take in alcohol and pork products.
Frank ,can a religion of pieces activite make them fall on you through a mobile phone call ?
Are they vetted by security as they arrive from overseas ?
Do they use false identities and passports to gain admission to Australia ?
Have any arrived as “refugees” on illegal boats
?
Are any illegally detained in Australian concentration camps in Nauru or Manus Island ?
Is the untidy nayshuns “refugee” infiltration system helping them ?
Do ruddbull and shorten favour more admissions of them ?
So manu]y questions so few answers.
Lone wolf fridge with mental issues clearly.
My girlfriend left a note on my refrigerator saying “This isn’t working, goodbye”
I opened the fridge and it’s working just fine…