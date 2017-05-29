A Land Called Delusionalia

Once upon a time in an artificial territory called Delusionalia lived Malcolmstiltskin. Delusionalia was an artificial city named for the indigenous word for spendthrift.

Malcolmstiltskin was only a recent resident of Delusionalia having moved there from the coastal town of Point Piplandia where he was know there as Mr Harbour-side Mansion.

Arriving in Delusionalia, Malcolmstiltskin decided he wanted to live in the biggest and shiniest house in the land. The biggest and shiniest house in the land was known as Delusionalia Lodge and inside lived Little Red Abbotthood.

Malcolmstiltskin arrived at Delusionalia Lodge and knocked on the door. Upon hearing the knock, Little Red Abbotthood opened the door and invited Malcolmstiltskin in to the special Cabinet room. But unsatisfied that Little Red Abbotthood would still be around, he huffed and puffed and blew Little Red Abbotthood right out of the Cabinet. Little Red Abbotthood was also banished from Delusionalia Lodge.

Having conquered Delusionalia Lodge, Malcolmstiltskin decided to take a walk where he met Scottlebelle. Scottlebelle was no ordinary resident of Delusionalia. Scottlebelle was a once loyal friend of Little Red Abbotthood and was a magic fairy whose magic wand sprinkled jobs and growth dust. But the magic jobs and growth dust worked in an evil way, sucking money and resources from far and wide to create jobs and growth, but only in Delusionalia.

One bright and shiny day, the infamous Profligate Brothers, Shortsel and Gretaphon, rode into Delusionalia. They had just been to the official Delusionalia Weaving and Spin shop where the new in-house weaver made them each a new suit of clothes that was said to invisible to those who where not virtuous and signaled as much.

Shortsel and Gretaphon thus traveled through Delusionalia with essentially no clothes, but none of the residents would say anything for fear that they would be called misogynists or racists. Not even Malcolmstiltskin or Scottlebelle would say anything.

On particular day, a meeting was called in the special meeting room at Capitol Hill. Together, Malcolmstiltskin, Scottlebelle, Shortsel and Gretaphon all agreed that record levels of jobs and growth dust be sprinkled and as far and wide as possible. The residents of Delusionalia were delighted. Those outside the walls of Delusionalia were not and slowly became destitute.

In the end, Malcolmstiltskin and all the other residents of Delusionalia lived happily ever after. Defined benefit pensions and gold cards all around!

