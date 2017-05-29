Before there was Donald Trump …

(HT: LS)
WARNING: Al Gore appears in the video.
Bill is beloved by the MSM. And blameless.
That was before the party put a half black muslim into the presidency,he wasn’t going to deport other non white s and co religionists , now the foolish people have defied them and put another white man there ,shame shame as senniter detirus hunch would say.
Sooo…it is widescreen?
Yep, he faked sincerity real good.
Fred,
I was actually thinking about it this morning, about how the eight years of the Obama administration are beginning to feel like a bad nightmare from which we have woken up.
That mendacious, stammering, cringing, uncouth, puppet who even now treks the planet imagining his appearing somewhere is an event.
Then there is that vast whorling vortex of hate, Michelle, who looked at the kids eating at school and decided the only way to guarantee her own cake supplies was to make them eat food that would leave them without energy.
Why be surprised?
It’s different when they do it.
I could repeat that a few time still it sinks in if you like.
That’s not the only place he is appearing – get ready for a rerun of An Inconvenient Truth in a cinema near you. I watched a trailer of same, interspersed by shots of Trump poo pooing climate change, at the movies last Saturday night. Seems with the advent of Trump, they think we all need a booster shot of fear and alarm
The dominant lesson of the Great Depression and the Great Recession is that when government overspends, overtaxes and over-regulates, economic freedom is suppressed and economic growth vanishes.
