Before there was Donald Trump …

(HT: LS)
WARNING: Al Gore appears in the video.
Bill is beloved by the MSM. And blameless.
That was before the party put a half black muslim into the presidency,he wasn’t going to deport other non white s and co religionists , now the foolish people have defied them and put another white man there ,shame shame as senniter detirus hunch would say.
Sooo…it is widescreen?
Yep, he faked sincerity real good.
Fred,
I was actually thinking about it this morning, about how the eight years of the Obama administration are beginning to feel like a bad nightmare from which we have woken up.
That mendacious, stammering, cringing, uncouth, puppet who even now treks the planet imagining his appearing somewhere is an event.
Then there is that vast whorling vortex of hate, Michelle, who looked at the kids eating at school and decided the only way to guarantee her own cake supplies was to make them eat food that would leave them without energy.
Why be surprised?
It’s different when they do it.
I could repeat that a few time still it sinks in if you like.
That’s not the only place he is appearing – get ready for a rerun of An Inconvenient Truth in a cinema near you. I watched a trailer of same, interspersed by shots of Trump poo pooing climate change, at the movies last Saturday night. Seems with the advent of Trump, they think we all need a booster shot of fear and alarm
Not since Clive Palmer lost weight.
All the talk about what a great and beloved President Clinton was.
He was elected in 1992 with around 43% of the vote (and there was no bitching then about how the electoral college was an unfair racist system of oppression, either).
57% of the country decidedly did not want Clinton. They either voted for the conservative (George Bush) or the very conservative candidate (Ross Perot).
It was the splitting of the conservative vote that gave Clinton the win. And only two years later the public was so sick of him that they gave the House to the Republicans for the first time since the 50s.
He was re-elected in 1996, true – but only because the Republicans ran their version of Hilary Clinton. Tired, old, Bob Dole, a true Washington insider.
He remains, too, only one of two Presidents to be impeached – so far.
A disgrace. I’m sick of the never-ending Clinton nostalgia. It’s all his wife has to go on herself, and it’s completely fabricated.
And remember too that after Clinton perjured himself the Supreme Court of the United States disbarred him.
That is, they believed a former President of the United States was too untrustworthy to do conveyancing or write up wills for little old ladies.
Think about that for a second – and whenever you hear someone telling you about what a saint Bill Clinton was, throw that back at them.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of new posts by email.
We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.
WARNING: Al Gore appears in the video.
Bill is beloved by the MSM. And blameless.
That was before the party put a half black muslim into the presidency,he wasn’t going to deport other non white s and co religionists , now the foolish people have defied them and put another white man there ,shame shame as senniter detirus hunch would say.
Sooo…it is widescreen?
Yep, he faked sincerity real good.
Fred,
I was actually thinking about it this morning, about how the eight years of the Obama administration are beginning to feel like a bad nightmare from which we have woken up.
That mendacious, stammering, cringing, uncouth, puppet who even now treks the planet imagining his appearing somewhere is an event.
Then there is that vast whorling vortex of hate, Michelle, who looked at the kids eating at school and decided the only way to guarantee her own cake supplies was to make them eat food that would leave them without energy.
Why be surprised?
It’s different when they do it.
I could repeat that a few time still it sinks in if you like.
That’s not the only place he is appearing – get ready for a rerun of An Inconvenient Truth in a cinema near you. I watched a trailer of same, interspersed by shots of Trump poo pooing climate change, at the movies last Saturday night. Seems with the advent of Trump, they think we all need a booster shot of fear and alarm
WARNING: Al Gore appears in the video.
Sooo…it is widescreen?
Not since Clive Palmer lost weight.
All the talk about what a great and beloved President Clinton was.
He was elected in 1992 with around 43% of the vote (and there was no bitching then about how the electoral college was an unfair racist system of oppression, either).
57% of the country decidedly did not want Clinton. They either voted for the conservative (George Bush) or the very conservative candidate (Ross Perot).
It was the splitting of the conservative vote that gave Clinton the win. And only two years later the public was so sick of him that they gave the House to the Republicans for the first time since the 50s.
He was re-elected in 1996, true – but only because the Republicans ran their version of Hilary Clinton. Tired, old, Bob Dole, a true Washington insider.
He remains, too, only one of two Presidents to be impeached – so far.
A disgrace. I’m sick of the never-ending Clinton nostalgia. It’s all his wife has to go on herself, and it’s completely fabricated.
And remember too that after Clinton perjured himself the Supreme Court of the United States disbarred him.
That is, they believed a former President of the United States was too untrustworthy to do conveyancing or write up wills for little old ladies.
Think about that for a second – and whenever you hear someone telling you about what a saint Bill Clinton was, throw that back at them.