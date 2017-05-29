Gratuitous Advertising: HR Nicholls Society Seeks New ED!

The HR Nicholls Society, Australia’s leading industrial relations reform activist organisation, is seeking a new part time Executive Director.

This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who believes in the freedoms we all hold dear, particularly a student or recent graduate, or someone retired from full-time employment who still wants to contribute to making Australia a better place. But anyone who supports the aims and objectives of the Society is welcome to apply!

For over 30 years the HR Nicholls Society has been at the forefront of fighting for a more free and more fair industrial relations system to ensure a prosperous Australia.

The society is now looking for a new Executive Director to help lead the battle of ideas in this area, and is calling for anyone who believes in a free and fair labour market to apply. Australia, a century ago, was the richest country in the world in per capita terms. In the 21st century, however, we face the prospect of continuing economic decline and a further reduction in our standards of living. A major factor in our economic decline and increasingly gloomy economic future, are our outmoded, straight-jacketing, economically debilitating industrial relations institutions. The HR Nicholls Society was incorporated in 1986 with the purpose of increasing public knowledge and debate about these issues. The Society’s ambition is to bring about urgently needed reform, in our industrial relations attitudes and institutions, through the processes of debate and argument. Our aims are: To promote discussion about the operation of industrial relations in Australia, including the system of determining wages and other conditions of employment; and

To support the reform of Australian industrial relations with the aim of promoting the rule of law in respect of employers and employee organisations alike, the right of individuals to freely contract for the supply and engagement of their labour by mutual agreement, and the necessity for labour relations to be conducted in such a way as to promote economic development in Australia.

For more information and details on how to apply go here.