Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer

Don’t people love titles? “Professor” is a great title – it invokes superiority and learning (although there are plenty of professors with no idea whatsoever).
Professor the Hon. Kristina Keneally – what a combination. It only needs an AC to round out the name and cement lifetime respect.
Except Kristina isn’t a Professor. She has an Adjunct Professor gig with Macquarie University’s Graduate School of Management to ‘mentor women students and lead the school’s efforts to boost the number of women doing MBAs’.
Yet Kristina calls herself ‘Professor the Hon. Kristina Keneally’ on her own webpage. She is on the Referendum Council and also listed as Professor Keneally.
This is what got Clive Palmer and Jane Halton into trouble.
I suppose it easy for non-academics to get confused between Professor, Associate Professor and Adjunct Professor. And if you’re a Major General, isn’t it nice to be called General? Or if you’re an Assistant Secretary why not Secretary?
Come on Kristina, get with the 21st century and call yourself simply Kristina Keneally. Drop all the highfalutin appeal to authority.
Perhaps real professors – such as Sinclair Davidson – should call themselves Mr Davidson (like surgeons) to make a statement against the appropriation of an academic title by non-academics?
I’ve always felt that anyone pushing their honorifics outside of their field of play is a wanker.
Thankfully, Australia does not carry the English habit of military titles after retirement, although I notice Major General David Morrison tried it on for a while. And we have no truck with the American Mr President-for-life stuff for pollies… ex-PM is about enough.
If I’m in a busy hospital emergency department, I’ve got no worries calling someone Doctor. If I see them on the Links, it’s a mark of humanity that I’ll try to recall their Christian name.
If I’m in church, Father or Reverend.
It makes no sense to call someone Professor outside a lecture hall… and even more so if said Professor is not in the faculty.
Mind you, I call my lovely vet wife Doctor… if she’s still got her surgery gear on.
I remember the Cats were all calling ourselves PhD a few years ago, but I can’t recall why.
Mocking some SJW no doubt.
And the likes of Keneally pretend not to like knighthoods.
Once we get Ms Keneally to drop her undeserved “Professor” we really should move onto “Dr Karl”.
Mr Kruszelnicki doesn’t have a doctorate in any field, and he doesn’t practise medicine, so he has a hide to trumpet himself as “Dr Karl” in an effort to add credibility to his unscientific observations on scientific matters.
Yes, she is not entitled to call herself Professor. She is also not entitled to call herself The Hon, which she had for the short time that she was NSW Premier. It is a title that applied only while she was in that office.
A sinecure, so to speak…
She is a rather nicer looking sort of fraud than Professor Palmer.
Just saying.
Clive has finer cankles.