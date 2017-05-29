Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer

Don’t people love titles? “Professor” is a great title – it invokes superiority and learning (although there are plenty of professors with no idea whatsoever).

Professor the Hon. Kristina Keneally – what a combination. It only needs an AC to round out the name and cement lifetime respect.

Except Kristina isn’t a Professor. She has an Adjunct Professor gig with Macquarie University’s Graduate School of Management to ‘mentor women students and lead the school’s efforts to boost the number of women doing MBAs’.

Yet Kristina calls herself ‘Professor the Hon. Kristina Keneally’ on her own webpage. She is on the Referendum Council and also listed as Professor Keneally.

This is what got Clive Palmer and Jane Halton into trouble.

I suppose it easy for non-academics to get confused between Professor, Associate Professor and Adjunct Professor. And if you’re a Major General, isn’t it nice to be called General? Or if you’re an Assistant Secretary why not Secretary?

Come on Kristina, get with the 21st century and call yourself simply Kristina Keneally. Drop all the highfalutin appeal to authority.

Perhaps real professors – such as Sinclair Davidson – should call themselves Mr Davidson (like surgeons) to make a statement against the appropriation of an academic title by non-academics?