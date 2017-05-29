Liberty Quote
Written laws are like spider’s webs; they will catch, it is true, the weak and the poor, but would be torn in pieces by the rich and powerful.— Anacharsis
Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
Just while no one’s watching
Make it a Corby-free zone.
Podium?
Four on the floor.
Top five!
6 from Pilbara
First ten?
Remember the Manchester massacre.
Gotta be quick…
Their ABC News has been giving blanket coverage on the alleged police failures referred to in the Lindt Café Inquest – I should have been more careful when I deployed my nose cam when I chatted with Virginia Trioli this morning but I think the message is more important than my dignity…
https://youtu.be/hBAzZ4fIjEw
Monday already.
Form a line for your lemon and coriander rice right over here by the urn, folks. BYO cup and straw.
… and remember how quickly Quadrant folded in the face of Leftard hand-wringing.
I was only 14…
And MSM in general.
And sorry to disappoint but we’re out of salmon. The Pal factory just called and said they’re short of pink meat.
Another great victory for moochers.
Remember the Manchester massacre.
Fake news. Couldn’t really have happened. A whole lot of enlightened progressive intellectuals on Q&A told me so.
What are the odds?
Sometimes I wake in the early hours and wonder whether I’m in bizarro world.
Charlie Sykes, a former conservative radio host who’s now a Never Trumper, was on Amanda Vanstone’s little ABC radio show called Counterpoint at 1am to inform us that Trump is bad, and that the vast right wing media machine in the USA steps in and protects him every time he does something wrong. The thing has become tribal, he said, with torrents of right wing trolldom stepping up. Amanda appeared to agree.
This is the reverse of the world as we know it. The torrent of abuse and misinformation is largely that of the left. There, like here, they outnumber the conservatives in the mainstream media by a long chalk. He went on to say that all the right wing audience were doing was looking for confirmation of their bias, and wanted the counter argument to whatever the latest issue was to be spoon fed to them. In fact, what many of us did was look for more detail, more information, more truthful reporting than we were getting from the MSM.
Counterpoint used to be a good show when run by characters with some conservative tendencies and an awareness of the various issues running week to week. The ABC sometimes tries to point to it as an example of how “not biased” they are, a show run for and by conservatives. Back in the days and early mornings when it was properly structured and hosted (the late Paul Comrie-Thomson, and Michael Duffy) they hamstrung it by giving it the worst timeslots, never an early evening spot. Those prime time spots will be forever dominated by their array of book shows and assorted ABC wankology.
Now that it is poor in content and hosted by a very uninspiring Amanda Vanstone, it deserves those hard-to-find spots.
Damn, those fridges are at it again.
Now compare our contribution to Poland or Spain for example in the Second Gulf War.
America would be within their rights to cut us off.
The view that “Australia doesn’t need nuclear weapons” is not in itself false but it is a highly qualified statement.
Perhaps the US values moral support more highly than I’ve contemplated.
Then again, they did do it to themselves.
Maybe he should have said: “We made ourselves look like idiots.”
Today show host Karl Stefanovic has this morning attacked the frenzied media coverage of Schapelle Corby’s return to Australia after 13 years.
Interestingly, he included his own network in the impassioned tirade, which has surely left Nine News executives fuming.
“I realise there’s interest but why oh why oh why?” Stefanovic ranted. “Schapelle Corby — rightly or wrongly — has been convicted of drug smuggling. She’s done her time and has the right to live her life in relative peace, if that’s what she wants. Maybe she wants mayhem. Whatever. I don’t care.
“There are far more important things in life than pursuing and losing Schapelle Corby. We in the media have a responsibility to inform but I reckon we were all made to look like idiots yesterday — and to what end?
“Where Schapelle is, what she looks like … come on. We know. And you know what? It ain’t that interesting. Move along, please.”
Link
Or the cost of us remaining under the US security umbrella is lower than you calculated, dot. I’d say each side gets decent value from the arrangement.
It’s ok, just a Killvinator fridge left out for council roadside pick-up. Police jumping the shark.
As their abc have breathlessly revealed, mandy vanfilth is a mafia godfather, so she has to tack left twice as hard as insider lefties to be half as tolerated in their abc staffroom.
I was listening to the British Broadcasting Caliphate last night – yes, that’s my fault – and the reporter/commentator was talking about the Macron handshake with Trump at G7. He started waxing lyrical about how France appears to have found itself another great leader in Macron, one more in a long line of great French leaders. He went on to say how Macron’s performance has really endeared him to the French public. The radio program host pushed the political commentator further on what Macron had done exactly, and once again he described Macron’s handshake with Trump and how Macron would not release Trump’s hand. This was showing Trump that he wouldn’t take a backward step.
The first thing Theresa May should be doing following her election win is examining the funding model of it’s national broadcaster. The BBC is a joke.
The Socialist Broadcasting Service desperately fighting any further commercialisation because either it proves it can’t raise revenue or succeeds and gets pulled off the taxpayer tit.
Still not as hive minded as the ALPBC staff co-op.
Morning all from Montreal. Still 10.00 pm dimanche here. Quebec tomorrow. Can not believe the organised, concerted anti-Trump movement here. Fucking unbelievable and, in fact, downright scary! They are threatened!!
ABC overnight? I would prefer Michael McLaren.
Morning all
Re: Parramatta lockdown…
If police are on the scene it is usually nothing to worry about as they are slow and usually arrive post-explosion. I’m sorry but it’s sad but true.
2GB reports: Suspicious package.
Damn, those fridges are at it again.
It could be worse.
Imagine Grigsies fridge.
Shiny new fred. And here am I (no, there I was), lamenting my fingernails on the old one.
Just found out from Canadian TV that the Portland killer was because we “allow” people free speech.This leads to hate and bigotry, and so must be curtailed.
And the UK killing was because we are not resilient enough. Dinkum!
Stop it, Stimps. I am fragile this morning.
Still on Sandgroper time.
.,
If you want to get ahead in life… Look in Grigory’s fridge.
We found that in Canada too, Bruce. Enjoying your observations of the French side of it.
2GB reports: Parramatta all clear.
What does a cross-dressing fridge stuffed full of socks and Birds-Eye ‘cuisine-in-a-box’ have to do with anything.
Oh, and fuck off Septimus.
There has to be a resistance movement somewhere in Canada, but we didn’t find it.
I did explode a few heads in the pool at Banff though.
With my intellect and Trump talk, I hasten to add. 🙂
This is true. Typical of the ABC, it ripped the idea of Q&A from the BBC. The BBC equivalent is called Question Time. I would urge anyone to go and have a look at an episode of BBC Question Time on YouTube. You will generally see a panel that isn’t loaded with leftists plus a token conservative – the panel is usually balanced and represents a broad range of views. The host isn’t afraid to chase the panel members down and grill them over something they’ve said or on a position they’ve held – he plays the role of devil’s advocate in a very balanced fashion and doesn’t make the show about his opinions. Oh, and the audience. If anyone ever doubted that the Q&A audience is stacked to the brim with leftists posing as conservatives, just go and have a look at Question Time. You’ll be able to contrast how a real audience possessing a genuine diversity of opinion behaves and responds with what you see on Q&A. The audience questions on Question Time are rapid fire and apparently unscreened, unlike the droning, essay-length, pre-approved audience questions on Q&A. The host regularly throws to audience members for impromptu questions.
The BBC is like the ABC, but much better.
And so they should be. A steady stream of Muzzies fleeing Trump’s America are being welcomed in at border crossings and given Merkel-style hospitality. What could possibly go wrong?
Hehe…
French Socialist President Really Proud of Shaking Trump’s Hand
Good thing Macron wasn’t standing where the Montenegro guy was or he’d’ve been flattened.
Grigs’s fridge is a kettle.
I wonder what kind of reaction one would get wandering the streets wearing a T-shirt that said
“Free Speech results in Hate and Bigotry – Shut it Down “
Lizzie, love your work. 👍
Gough
Not really priestly training. He is a man. Men, as a rule, don’t ’emote’ on cue. Certainly not the men of Pell’s generation.
Stackja,
Thanks for that link to the old Catallaxy site. Interesting stuff and prescient.
Macron was just pissed that Trump wouldn’t give him Milo’s phone number.
Why are we still in Afghanistan ?
More MOAB’s into these cave complexes.
No reason to waste Aussie lives on this backward, corrupt regime.
I was listening to BBC radio recently and the host was haranguing a member of the Hungarian government on his government’s views on George Soros. The BBC host was pronouncing Soros as SHoroSH. The BBC host wanted him to admit that Soros had done something good with his ‘funding’ for a Hungarian university. The Hungarian, much to his credit, held his line and the BBC host was getting increasingly angry. Another pathetic performance from the BBC.
Where we are at present in Montreal, we’d make a bloody fortune!!
Journalist asks General James Mattis what keeps him awake at night.
His response is brilliant:
Yes. That’s the f-ing ticket.
Video.
The most recent original idea from someone at TheirABC was B1 and B2.
It’s fun that you now cannot tell whether an academic journal article is a piss-take or not.
University of Arizona Scholar Identifies as a Hippopotamus in Academic Journal
Xenogenders? Sounds like he’s been visiting Newtown coffee shops too often.
He has a herd.
This is for real? Wow.
This is for real? Wow.
In the near future, not having a university education will be a source of pride and legitimacy.
My small part in the ‘wrecking’ silly asian’ process:
As a very young teen, I handed out ‘vote yes’ cards at the ’67 referendum. I can’t remember how I was inveigled into it, I think it was a friend who had something o do with ABSCHOL, a foundation raising money for Indigenous scholarships. Nor can I remember how it was I was stationed at a polling both somewhere in Richmond – that’s the one in inner east Melbourne, near but not at that weird, Sumarian style town hall.
All I can remember is that it was a long dull, grey Melbourne afternoon. I have no recollection of the attitudes – guilty, happy, surly – of the voters, and my main recollection is of one of my err, colleagues, a young Liberal handing out (presumably) ‘vote yes” cards – on behalf of the party.
He was a lumpish young fellow – probably 20 – who first claimed he worked for ASIO but later laughed it off as joke and said he was a public servant.
Curiously, I asked him why he joined the Young Liberals – I’d never met one before – and his response, delivered with an almost consciously and theatrically lecherous slobber – was as follows:
“Because there are 15,000 thousand single women between the ages of 16 and 30!”
I dunno if this guy stayed in the Liberal Party or whether he became in any way influential in policy making – he’d probably be 70 by now – but his attitude may help explain the roots – no pun intended – of what some might describe as the party’s current policy and intellectual poverty
Far out. Eagle Farm’s turf has been so bungled that this Saturday’s Group 1 Oaks will be moved to Doomben. An utter humiliation.
Tranimals? What about Xylosexuals? Marrying Trey the Tree? I’m gonna make you bark like a tree, baby!
Thought Police and Political Correctness in Modern Academia
(THE SAAD TRUTH_133)
A brand which they went on to rubbish by making part of their self-serving campaign for free access to other people’s wallets.
The monopoly on the forums of debate in Australia has meant that the left has not had to engage in other ideas. There has been a consequent atrophy of intellect on the left – which is why our lefties don’t matter anywhere. Instead, they trawl the Village Voice and such looking for their opinions.
I watched some of Nick Cater’s apology on the ABC today.
The ABC women he was talking to really smelt the blood in the water, didn’t they?
Nick should have ridiculed them, not apologised.
Instead he allowed them to escalate, an opportunity which they gleefully accepted, up until the point where I switched off.
I’m reconsidering my decision to continue subscribing to Quadrant.
The ballot box isn’t working, the soap box has collapsed.
What next? (NADT, a disclaimer added because the opposition has no morals, no responsibility, but lots of influence.)
He is the kind of guy that would have majored in nutrition in a B Sc at university nowadays.
Government to deploy 30 additional Aussie troops to Afghanistan
Wow! just WOW .. the Taliban will be begging for peace at this rate .. why put another 30 lives on the line for no gain .. An entire country at war and we add another 30 to the 170 who should have been be pulled out, by now, anyway .. the difference this will make is immeasurable! . has the MOAB brigade been withdrawn?
30 soldiers…yep I see why America keeps us under its NMD and nuke AEGIS…
Depravity and crime beyond words. Until now almost beyond imaging.
A murdering pervert cheerfully describes holding a living baby inside the mother, so they can tear off a leg or two “so it’s not a partial birth abortion”.
Watch it now as Youtube will take this down – the baby-murder industry has its tame judges on the payroll.
Link
Be warned, this is grim. It’s worse than listening to National Socialist Einsatztruppen describing their work.
CL – you are more computer luterate than I, how do I download this vile thing?
Topender who is shapely cornby> never erd of er,the meeja always overdoes things , the kids get over excited , must be all the sugar in the lattes ,did she get a civic reception from the green local council?
Government to deploy 30 additional Aussie troops to Afghanistan
I wonder if any of the wymens will be heading to the front line.
Nota, thanks again for the Carmody quote source.
I created a new Facebook account for myself and used it to criticise Carmody’s foul approach.
Reply from TheirABC over this tweet from their Business and Finance host Elysse Morgan, poking fun at the Trump’s choice of dress at the Vatican :
So there you have it. Poking fun at religious garments is fine now because ‘many other media figures did it.’ Bring on the burka.
President Trump Has Perfectly Positioned Angela Merkel as The De Facto Head of
The EU…
Posted on May 28, 2017 by sundance
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is at the root of the European Union’s most terrible policies, both financial and social. However, her life-skills within EU politics have refined her instincts at playing the wounded indian routine to avoid responsibility in the aftermath of the consequences.
In addition Merkel points the finger at others never taking ownership of the catastrophic outcomes from her expressed socialist and left-wing multicultural policies. The economic migrants from the Mid-East and North Africa flooding the EU are the most visible example.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/merkel-trump.jpg
The conversations at the most recent G7 summit displayed an intensely smart and strategic approach by U.S. President Donald Trump in that he accepted the EU positions that enhanced their vulnerability (collective trade) and yet refused to accept EU positions that would have weakened U.S. economic outcomes (ie. climate agreements).
…
More evidence of this approach surfaced when President Trump called out NATO for not funding their own defense, and simultaneously affirmed a strong security relationship with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/rex-tillerson-af1.jpg
It was not coincidental that Secretary Rex Tillerson broke away from the G7 summit and personally visited the U.K. after the Manchester terrorist attack.
Tillerson’s unscheduled dispatch to England sent a message that President Trump was not only looking at future bilateral trade in the U.K’s best interests, but that he was also willing to support bilateral military defense for a nation that has broken away from the insufferable stupidity of the EU.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/28/president-trump-has-perfectly-positioned-angela-merkel-as-the-de-facto-head-of-the-eu/#more-133448
I think nowadays at Catallaxy you just post the unadorned link, Marcus.
They are the resistance. To democracy, freedom, peace and civilisation.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago
All the fearmongers said Trump was becoming a globalist and now Merkel says Trump can’t be trusted because he opposes globalism. Funny.
..
Merkel thinks flooding Germany with dangerous terrorists is a GOOD idea and that global warming is her biggest threat. Yep, she’s nuts.
Don’t worry, Balders. Have a look at the faces of Trump and pope Francis. The latter is being photo-trolled.
Many British libertarians take pride in evading the BBC licence fee. Most people just cough up, but there are loads of holdouts. The BBC presumes that *every* household in the nation consumes BBC products, so if you own a TV or a radio, that means you must be watching or listening to the BBC and are therefore liable to pay the fee. The BBC has delegated its fee evasion unit to one of those awful Therese Rein-type private sector companies that prey on citizens on behalf of the state. They basically target single mothers, pensioners and other soft touches and bully them into paying up using scary sounding letters and threats of prosecution and whatnot. However, if you simply keep your television out of your front room (apparently the agents of these companies are not above peeping through windows to see whether you have a TV or not) and take a firm Tony Soprano-style getthafuckouttahere stance with one of these busybodies (who often demand to take a look around your place to see if you have a TV or not – some people don’t realise they have no right of entry and you can tell them to take a hike), they rapidly move on to a softer mark and you don’t hear from them again.
Oh, and they also have these absurd-looking ‘TV detector vans‘ which they allege are able to pinpoint a TV signal from a precise spot in a room in an apartment block, but they haven’t ever released details of the top-secret technology that allows them to do this. And there has never been a single prosecution that has resulted from the influence of these vans on an investigation.
JohnWickofPolitics @Gingrich_of_PA 10h
JohnWickofPolitics Retweeted Vince Coglianese
Thank a vet. Enjoy Memorial Day and explain to your kids why we celebrate it.
And enjoy this quote 👇
..
Gen. Mattis just dropped another quote for the ages.
https://twitter.com/TheDCVince/status/868844403787538432
Marcus: there are a number of web sites where you can paste in the URL link from the top address bar of the youtube video you are viewing. Make sure you download it as an MP4
Just google “download youtube videos” will bring up a number of download sites.
Baldrick – you might want to inquire of the ALPBC why they employ such ignorant people?
OCO,
Same thing in Italy with their state broadcaster, RAI.
They knocked on my door a few times demanding entry to inspect the premises etc. How I dealt with them depended on my mood, ranging from wasting as much of their time as I could before they realised the gig was up, to a ‘get off my property before I sick the dog on ya’.
I never paid the exorbitant fee in all the years I was there.
In the Age of word intolerance, all that is left is action. What could possibly go wrong?
It’s incredible how much effort the media is putting in to expose the contents of this video.
“Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, a former senior intelligence analyst turned whistleblower, said the war in Afghanistan was lost long ago.”
‘Senior’?? So far as I am aware, Wilkie was never more than what we would today call an EL 1, middle middle management level and arguably overpaid compared to his line agency colleagues at that level, since he probably wouldn’t have had any of the usual budgetary, program management, procurement or even supervisory responsibilities.
It always puzzles me how a person at such a pedestrian level could have become the key player that he seems to claim he was in that drama.
There are also small matters like Pine Gap. Again, the cost of keeping Australia under the US’s security umbrella probably isn’t all that high – the US wants a presence in the region so much of it would be sunk costs anyhow.
Australia has value in that it will pretty much always accompany the US into a conflict if requested. Often, the US won’t even need to request – we’ll be offering before they even pick up the phone. And we have strategic defence assets that are of genuine value to the US, such as the SAS.
ABC overnight? I would prefer Michael McLaren.
Is he on overnight Saturday and Sunday? That shift on most stations is usually very poor due to the inane callers. I can take a certain amount of BBC World Service via News Radio, but on the weekend it’s often three hours of soccer. The ABC RN does have some listenable segments now they’ve ditched that appalling US program which droned on about someone’s self-discovery book ad nauseum.
I just need something interesting enough to distract the brain for a while, but not so exciting it’s going to stop me going back to sleep. The soccer people might as well be speaking Esperanto, while those Californian crystal therapists and navel gazers were so hideous it made me angry.
top 100…good grief…is it Monday already??
Bananaby seems to have gotten under the Aardvark of Beaconsfield’s skin. Good on him.
OK, CL. I will try that. Thanks
Thanks Will. I’ll do that. This thing’s so damned horrible I want a copy to use in debate.
Baldrick, I got a response from Craig McMurtie at the ACT re the Elysse Morgan tweet
I did reply, pointing out the double standards, ahem, applied to the religion of refrigeration .
The excuse was basically hey other people were rude too.
‘Disgrace’ is such a limp lettuce leaf. Shortarse would have done better to say nothing if that is the best he can do.
As srr mentioned, today (May 29) is America’s Anzac Day — Memorial Day. Here’s Michael Ramirez’s tribute to the fallen.
Lol Baldrick
I just scrolled up
it’s a copy and paste of the same response I got
How do you embed? Never works for me.
Just post the raw link, as CL advised.
That is sick. Don’t want to watch it, I know that these types of uber-sickos exist, and that’s enough.
OCO – agreed. It’s a damned industry, though. They take orders for the heads of babies but has they say ‘getting them out is tricky’. That’s after they have hacked the baby to pieces. Alive.
Morally, these people are so evil it defies belief.
Drudge reports that Manchester Police have arrested the 14th lone wolf connected to the attack.
I do but it doesn’t appear. Should you see it in the draft that appears below before posting?
Get ready for a rerun of An Inconvenient Truth in a cinema near you. I watched a trailer of same, interspersed by shots of Trump poo pooing climate change, at the movies last Saturday night. Seems with the advent of Trump, they think we all need a booster shot of fear and alarm
mh
#2394266, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:25 pm
The BBC is like the ABC, but much better.
I was listening to BBC radio recently and the host was haranguing a member of the Hungarian government on his government’s views on George Soros. The BBC host was pronouncing Soros as SHoroSH.
I’m afraid that is how it should be pronounced, it means next in line BTW.
He made it up himself, His real name is George Schwartz.
Mike Moore needs to develop as a filmmaker. He just does the same old crap in every new docco. Even if you were fully down with MM’s politics, I don’t know how you wouldn’t find his style really boring and repetitive.
FMD. QT is held up to await the arrival of John McCain onto the floor of the House. Now the Waffler is giving him an almighty tongue bath, slaver, slobber, drool.
Rev Bill Crew has apparently ‘rebuked’ Margaret Court in an interview with Kerryn Phelps.
I bet Bill didn’t ‘rebuke’ Yammie Yammie
Bill is an acceptable Christian with just the right kind of theology of course.
He obviously has a particularly inspired theological tradition that allows him to hold unique and novel understandings of Christ’s message to the world
How convenient.
No.
Oh come on
#2394302, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:52 pm
Oh, and they also have these absurd-looking ‘TV detector vans‘ which they allege are able to pinpoint a TV signal from a precise spot in a room in an apartment block, but they haven’t ever released details of the top-secret technology that allows them to do this. And there has never been a single prosecution that has resulted from the influence of these vans on an investigation.
————————
Not a secret OCO let alone top secret.
In those days they used CRTs that required deflection coils on the neck of the pic.tube.
Two deflection currents were needed, horizontal and vertical at decent power.
They were listening for the horizontal frequency, there was a considerable leakage despite the metal cage the transformer was housed in. Relatively easy to pick up from the street.
What is he doing in Australia?! Talk about yesterday’s man.
The woman in the video talking about dismembering babies is a psychopath. As I’ve said before, there is a point at which these people are legitimate targets. They are mass murderers.
McCain in Canberra. I bet the Donald is thinking, not far enough; but its good you’re somewhere other than here in the US.
Tits Peanuthead follows Lord Waffleworth with an equally drooling and nauseating contribution.
McCain might drown in saliva.
Overcome with curiosity re OCO’s post (12.52pm above) re British TV detector vans.
I ran an Electromagnetic Radiation Tester instrument over my ancient plasma flatscreen TV. It measured a negligible 12.5 at point blank range and zero at 50cm distance.
By way of contrast the equally ancient microwave oven cranked out 34.7 at zero range, 13.2 at 20cm and zero at 50cm.
There may have been a case for detecting old cathode ray tube TV’s that emit some minimal X Ray radiation, but more modern LED and plasmas do not emit X Rays.
I call bulldust on these vans being able to detect operating TVs through walls.
PR confidence trick.
Let’s re-write that for truth:
ONA, not DSO.
Rev Bill Crew has apparently ‘rebuked’ Margaret Court in an interview with Kerryn Phelps
The Reverend Crews belongs to the “Uniting Church”, a former Christian sect which has long since eschewed orthodoxy for a social gospel that resembles noting so much as The Green’s manifesto.
The gerund in their name refers to their original intention, when formed in 1977, to be the catalyst for uniting the various churches in Australia. As they have tumbled ever outward from the centre of orthodoxy, however, they have only succeeded in spawning a number of new independent church bodies who, while they may not be sure what moral or doctrinal orthodoxy, is, certainly know what it isn’t: the Uniting Church.
Pedro the Ignorant
#2394364, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:13 pm
Flat screen TVs operate differently, doubt if you could detect them from any distance.
With those old TVs, believe me, they noisy buggers, as far as electromagnetic radiation was concerned.
Some were so bad that the harmonics played havoc with cheap radio receivers.
Surely they’d be better off jamming the boradcast signal and checking who came out to check if anything happened with the neighbors?
Addendum; the numbers in my post above refer to “microtesla”, a unit of measurement of electromagnetic radiation fields.
I couldn’t work out how to write the Greek symbol (mu) for “micro” . Doh!
Didn’t he get discharged under the “up or out” scheme? (If you don’t get promoted by a certain time, you’re discharged.)
The Reverened Bill Crews – for a reverend he is – is a favourite on The Dumb, where his contributions are entirely predictable and delivered with much faux righteous bluster. But hey, at least The Dumb can claim they have a Christian clergyman on and are thus “inclusive”.
To her credit Julia Baird does invite the thoughtful conservative Anglican clergyman Michael Jesen on occasionally, whom she must know from their student days at Moore College.
Jensen
Paul McG. About to accept a redundancy from Fairfax.
Haha nota, answering complaints by copy and paste. How very ABC.
https://youtu.be/XvGmOZ5T6_Y
See!
Rev Bill Crew has form on politics.
The Loaves and Fishes Restaurant in Ashfield serves a healthy and free meals every day of the year.
Does serve a purpose.
LOL.
Does serve a purpose.
Cover?
The world seems like a horribly sick place today. I am going to the gym to push some iron
See this in media anywhere?
Black daycare worker tortures 8-month old white baby to death in cold blood.
http://narrative-collapse.com/2017/05/28/police-say-daycare-worker-tortured-baby-to-death-on-camera/
Getting near the bottom of the barrel then. Will there be anyone around for the private equity guys to sack?
Johannes Leak – his dad would’ve been proud.
Isn’t Phelps one of Sydney’s high strutting Lezzos? Hardly likely to interview anyone outside the echo chamber.
More than made it for Rugby League then, just one more & there’ll be enough for a Rugby Union team.
I’ve a feeling there’ll be an Aussie Rules team by the time the “Lone” wolfys have all been rounded up – possibly even enough for a cricket match (2 x teams + umpires).
Yes!
Wolf pack grows.
When I was at uni in the early 2000s, Young Liberal recruiters on O-day would simply hand out membership forms to anyone who would take them and say “this is a ticket to free booze”.
Fitzy?
Probably not ABC!
Johannes Leak – his dad would’ve been proud.
Yes!
He’s inherited the gift, but with his own style. Good for him!
Yep, and as I said, ‘evidence’ they have gathered has never been submitted as part of a prosecution for not paying one’s licence fee.
Drudge reports that Manchester Police have arrested the 14th lone wolf connected to the attack.
Looks like the Wolfschanze (Wolf’s Lair) has had a good dust-down and make over. Or maybe it’s just a B&B these days, for those passing through.
Not once.
“The Lone Wolves of Manchester” seems to have a larger membership than some Rotary Clubs.
Seriously, how long can this “Lone” Wolf fiction be kept up?
M C at 12.38
That is absolutely gross. And they are all women. Evil.
the latest on that accord:
If Fakefacts was an actual news reporting organisation, it would send him an invoice for the damage done to the company’s bottom line (vis., the collapse in its circulation) by the disinformational gibberish he has written and his utterly incompetent “coverage” of the 2016 US presidential election, which he said Trump had no chance of winning.
Bananaby gets up to answer a Dorothy-Dixer on Adani. 3 ALP members including Turtlehead Bowen punted before he can get half way through his answer.
Tony Burqa demands Bananaby apologises for his remarks earlier in the day about Shorten, Beaconsfield and Adani. Bananaby tells him to get stuffed.
Interesting. You seem to be agreeing that the moral support is more important. Interesting to see what cost our rock ribbed loyalty has. I’m not arguing that it is too great, it would be interesting to see if reliable sources have evaluated this.
OCO
Would it not be prudent to accept some sunk costs and guard against an isolationist left wing President like Sanders or the US running out of money? These things can’t be made right with writing cheques. It requires writing cheques and waiting a few years.
Thwe Waffler seems unusually animated and shouty today. Wonder if he and McCain have been into Lucy’s cooking sherry.
The Three
AmigosMilksops.
Today’s Hse of Reps Question Time… there was Turnbull looking flushed with expectation. Senator McCain (the biggest inside Republican enemy of Trump) had arrived in the House and was sitting yonder for all to gaze at. Well the PM was positively beside himself with excitement as he rose to welcome him. And the greatest suck-up in the history of suck-ups followed. It was so un-Australian.
Love McCain – hate Trump. That was the message.
It’s not that crazy actually. It’s been well known for years that CRT screens can be read from hundreds of meters away.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tempest_(codename)
But I expect they were simply gagging for Bill Shorten to deliberately drag them into the political fray. The degenerate creature built his political career on Beaconsfield – and the death of Larry Knight.
Believe it or not these are actually available in some European countries without a permit.
Gas revolver shoots rubber bullets.
Baldrick. I think the hostess in the middle is telling Her Man to ask McCain if there have been any changes to The Trumpinator’s telephone number.
Just wondering how the fridges are going to remember the 1967 6 day war ?
Be careful out there people..
Either that GM, or she’s telling McCain she’ll happily serve as his Deputy for any party led by his good self.
Dot, I suspect we already maintain a credible enough defence force to deter all but the most aggressive of conventional invaders. That’s without US help. If we were suddenly abandoned by the US, there would be a period in which we could conceivably be vulnerable to, say, a determined Chinese invasion that’s willing to suffer significant casualties. It would, as you mentioned, take a few years to bolster our defences so that they become capable of repelling such a force. I guess our defence planners view such a scenario as highly unlikely, and so haven’t gone to much effort in planning for such a contingency. I don’t blame them for that.
Mark A, that sounds a bit like the weapon that the psycho assassin played by Javier Bardem uses in No Country For Old Men .
That’s a great movie, BTW.
China would only need to cut off our sealanes, they wouldn’t bother with a land invasion.
I actually thought fridges were disarmed around 1967 when they lost the locking door catch. My Mum’s single door Westinghouse does not have an interlock, just the rubber seal with an inbuilt magnetic strip; whereas my grandmothers’ old fridges (British General Eelectric, I think) had a handle that was connected to a latch and would not open from the inside. That damned light did nothing to help, either.
agree it’s a great movie and in black and white too
Found one!
Got one of those. They also shoot flares and tear gas. A friendly local would be robber a couple of years back wandering my backyard at midnight can attest to the noise it makes (sounds like a shotgun). If fence jumping were an Olympic sport, the guy would have been a definate gold medalist.
FIL bought it in America for MIL when the Iranian revolution started. No idea how he got it through customs, but like most other things, possibly under his pilots cap. That’s how he smuggled a heap of travelers checks out of Iran and into the UK for Jewish friends. The MIL presented them at a bank in London and the teller made her sign them all, which she dutifully did with the signature “Rod Stewart”. LOL.
Yes OCO. Maybe that’s where the Libs problems began? “Free booze” paid for by your membership. Sounds like Turnbull’s latest budget: Lotsa free stuff woohoo (paid for by you).
We’d run out of fuel within a fortnight.
Oh come on
#2394428, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm
Mark A, that sounds a bit like the weapon that the psycho assassin played by Javier Bardem uses in
Yes it does.
My attention was called to FB page and I was stunned that quite genuine looking pistols are freely available and free to carry for self protection. Some spray a noxious gas only, but some shoot rubber bullets, effective for up to ten meters.
Try anything even remotely like that here!
New world order? Angela Merkel signals doubt about global partnerships
Finely-tuned antennae at work…
Lost in moderation. Try again.
Got one of those. They also shoot flares and tear gas. A friendly local would be robber a couple of years back wandering my backyard at midnight can attest to the noise it makes (sounds like a shotgun). If fence jumping were an Olympic sport, the guy would have been a definate gold medalist.
FIL bought it in America for MIL when the Iranian revolution started. No idea how he got it through customs, but like most other things, possibly under his pilots cap. That’s how he smuggled a heap of travelers checks out of Iran and into the UK for J3w1sh friends. The MIL presented them at a bank in London and the teller made her sign them all, which she dutifully did with the signature “Rod Stewart”. LOL.
We’d run out of fuel within a fortnight.
And thus food too.
What the fuck is that reporting? 14 people arrested over one attack and they are all lone wolves?
We’d get plenty of warning of an impending Chinese invasion. They’d have to diversify away from Australian LNG – that’d be a big red flag for us right there.
Adam
#2394442, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:39 pm
We’d run out of fuel within a fortnight.
And thus food too.
Quick conversion to LPG would save us as far as food goes.
They would have had to be bloody quick to beat Lucy to it.
Aren’t we in the process of building a strategic oil reserve?
Anyway, we still refine oil in Kwinana. In a tight spot this could be diverted exclusively for military purposes. Civilian automobile use will take a hit, though!
Queensland Deputy Premier, the undead Jackie Trad, has been given the Gypsy’s Warning that the Greens will no longer give her the preferences she needs to hold onto her seat – because coal.
Adani coal mine in doubt over Queensland Government refusal to facilitate federal loan
Government confirms ‘middleman’ role in possible Adani loan after Deputy Premier sparks confusion
This is how we roll in Queensland…
Quick conversion to LPG would save us as far as food goes.
I’m talking about harvesting. Good luck with a quick LPG conversion there.
And if China blocked our LNG exports, it’d find itself at war with Japan and South Korea pretty quickly. These countries rely on a steady supply of Australian LNG to keep the lights on.
Some of the greatest, most inspiring, moments in British and American history have been when not supporting Germany in its goals.
In fact, quite to the contrary.
Adam
#2394451, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm
Quick conversion to LPG would save us as far as food goes.
I’m talking about harvesting. Good luck with a quick LPG conversion there.
Just watch how quickly biodiesel production starts when peeps get hungry.
Last WW many unlikely factories were converted to military productions within weeks.
It’s a miracle Trump did not use a baseball bat on most of the NATO leaders, excluding May, who has a bit of ticker. They got off light with a shove and some crunching hand-shakes.
Anyway, an unlikely scenario. China has no need to build a Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere.
And that’s why I worship with the Pressbuttons. (Not to be confused with the splodey ones)
siltstone wrote 2 comments in the thread Helen: Letter to Keith Windschuttle.
The link didn’t work for me, and assuming siltstone is referring to this:
https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2013/09/what-charles-copeman-achieved-at-robe-river/
It behoves CFers to read the entire Q article posted by siltstone.
And in remembrance of a few extraordinary, and decent Australians.
If the link doesn’t work use a search engine with the ‘Quadrant + article title’ instead.
How the American left sees single payer for healthcare.
The cost? Another US$200 in addition to the $200 billion of federal grants already in place.
But even paradise has a price. The Senate committee pegged its bill’s cost at $400 billion a year, which is likely conservative since analysts assume utilization rates close to those for Medicaid in which patients lack access to many specialists. About $200 billion could be re-allocated from other government health-care programs including Medicaid and Medicare, though this would require federal waivers. The rest would require higher taxes.
A $200 billion tax hike would be equivalent to a 15% payroll tax, which would come on top of the current 15.3% federal payroll tax. The Senate staff analysis estimates that “between 25% and 50% of the payroll tax revenues would represent a new tax on employees, not likely to be offset by higher wages.” The report dryly concludes that “the state-wide economic impacts of such an overall tax increase on employment is beyond the scope of this analysis.”
Democrats could as usual try to soak the rich with higher income taxes, but the wealthy in California already pay a 13.3% top marginal rate. The state would have to confiscate nearly all the income of all of its millionaires to pay for it.
Debate on nuclear submarines going on over at The Australia.
Is it time to begin a discussion on nuclear-powered submarines (known as SSNs) for the Royal Australian Navy?
Link
Hang on, Barnaby didn’t invoke the dead miner!
YOU did, Peanut Head!
Is this another refuge often Shorten scoundrel? How many of these refuges does he have?
So there you have it. Shorten runs and hides behind a dead miner to avoid answering questions about jobs for miners, then dogwhistles to permanently enraged leftists.
Cali is boned. I wonder if the Mexicans will have it back.
“Didn’t he get discharged under the “up or out” scheme? (If you don’t get promoted by a certain time, you’re discharged.)”
That is certainly my understanding, KK2A
And while I don’t know about Wilkie himself, it used to be standard – though certainly not official – practice for civilian intelligence agencies – and other areas of Defence – to recruit ADF officers who had been forced to retire because they had reached a certain age without reaching a certain rank. This had very little to do with ability and experience, it was a scam to help a mate supplement his pension. Someone who had gone down the same route previously would rig the selection criteria, stack the selection panel.
Of course, by no means everyone who joined the APS after leaving the ADF were in on this racket – they were concentrated in particular areas, procurement as well as intelligence – but as a perversion of the merit principle, it was far more blatant, widespread and dangerous that any ‘diversity’ program I’ve ever encountered.
As for Wilkie, as I commented earlier, I have never understood how such a mediocre middle level ONA desk officer with at least three levels of hierarchy above him managed to became such a key player. I’m told that for years after in ONA he was still widely despised as a vain little grandstander.
Of the. Often FFS.
No description of offender.
Is it time to begin a discussion on nuclear-powered submarines (known as SSNs) for the Royal Australian Navy?
Oh lordy. Let me guess; the Froggies will build em for us.
Er, Mexico. Hi. Yeah we’ve been thinking about that whole Mexican-American War thing and we’ve decided we just aren’t comfortable with how it all worked out for you guys. So we were kind of thinking about giving some territory back. Look, it’s got a thriving film industry, a tech hub that’s second to none AND the best part is most of its residents are already your nationals!
JC – Just so that you know what Trump is up against:
…And Now For The Bad News (Saturday)
It’s actually a good thing that Governor Moonbeam is moving to a single payer model, because that means California has to pay for it. Which will be fun, but at least Trump can burn him off and let Cali sink under their own stupidity without spending federal dollars he doesn’t have.
Moving health expenditure out to the states is probably the only way he has a chance to balance the budget.
Twitter is advising me to follow Mark Colvin. Has he returned? Can Twitter now access the other side?
All out of fridge jokes. Time to move onto swales. Name that tune…
Farmer Turnbull had a coal mine
EIEIO
And on that mine he had a swale
EIEIO
With a swale drain here
And a swale drain there
Here a swale, there a swale
Everywhere a swale drain
Farmer Turnbull had a swale
And saved the Barrier Reef.