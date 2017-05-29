Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

  Peewhit
    #2394175, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Just while no one’s watching

  mh
    #2394177, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Make it a Corby-free zone.

  Mark from Melbourne
    #2394183, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Top five!

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394187, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:36 am

    First ten?

  stackja
    #2394189, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Remember the Manchester massacre.

  Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2394191, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Gotta be quick…

  Bill Thompson
    #2394195, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Their ABC News has been giving blanket coverage on the alleged police failures referred to in the Lindt Café Inquest – I should have been more careful when I deployed my nose cam when I chatted with Virginia Trioli this morning but I think the message is more important than my dignity…

    https://youtu.be/hBAzZ4fIjEw

  Oh come on
    #2394198, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Form a line for your lemon and coriander rice right over here by the urn, folks. BYO cup and straw.

  Baldrick
    #2394200, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Remember the Manchester massacre.

    … and remember how quickly Quadrant folded in the face of Leftard hand-wringing.

  Mother Lode
    #2394206, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I was only 14…

  stackja
    #2394208, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Baldrick
    #2394200, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:44 am
    Remember the Manchester massacre.

    … and remember how quickly Quadrant folded in the face of Leftard hand-wringing.

    And MSM in general.

  Oh come on
    #2394209, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:46 am

    And sorry to disappoint but we’re out of salmon. The Pal factory just called and said they’re short of pink meat.

  stackja
    #2394211, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Police operation shuts down Parramatta CBD
    The Sydney Morning Herald-15 minutes ago
    A large police operation is under way in the Parramatta CBD on Monday morning, with officers blocking access to the Westfield shopping …

  Snoopy
    #2394213, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Another great victory for moochers.

    If you haven’t heard the news, the government backed down and has killed the Bill to double the hourly advertising limit on SBS.￼

    In a Save Our SBS web campaign with former SBS World News Australia presenter Mary Kostakidis, thousands of people emailed their MP and Senators opposing the Bill.

    If we had not acted, the government and SBS would have persisted to put even more ads on SBS.

  Tim Neilson
    #2394214, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Remember the Manchester massacre.

    Fake news. Couldn’t really have happened. A whole lot of enlightened progressive intellectuals on Q&A told me so.

  Baldrick
    #2394215, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    What are the odds?

    Libby Zee
    #2354346, posted on April 14, 2017 at 7:46 pm
    I do like Lady Gaga

    Grigory M
    #2286627, posted on February 6, 2017 at 12:29 pm
    Gaga – oo la la – she is amazing. Excellent Half Time Show.

  herodotus
    #2394216, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Sometimes I wake in the early hours and wonder whether I’m in bizarro world.

    Charlie Sykes, a former conservative radio host who’s now a Never Trumper, was on Amanda Vanstone’s little ABC radio show called Counterpoint at 1am to inform us that Trump is bad, and that the vast right wing media machine in the USA steps in and protects him every time he does something wrong. The thing has become tribal, he said, with torrents of right wing trolldom stepping up. Amanda appeared to agree.

    This is the reverse of the world as we know it. The torrent of abuse and misinformation is largely that of the left. There, like here, they outnumber the conservatives in the mainstream media by a long chalk. He went on to say that all the right wing audience were doing was looking for confirmation of their bias, and wanted the counter argument to whatever the latest issue was to be spoon fed to them. In fact, what many of us did was look for more detail, more information, more truthful reporting than we were getting from the MSM.

    Counterpoint used to be a good show when run by characters with some conservative tendencies and an awareness of the various issues running week to week. The ABC sometimes tries to point to it as an example of how “not biased” they are, a show run for and by conservatives. Back in the days and early mornings when it was properly structured and hosted (the late Paul Comrie-Thomson, and Michael Duffy) they hamstrung it by giving it the worst timeslots, never an early evening spot. Those prime time spots will be forever dominated by their array of book shows and assorted ABC wankology.

    Now that it is poor in content and hosted by a very uninspiring Amanda Vanstone, it deserves those hard-to-find spots.

  Oh come on
    #2394217, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Damn, those fridges are at it again.

  .
    #2394218, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Oh come on
    #2394193, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:40 am
    We aren’t, dot. We pay our way. You’ll notice Australian forces beside US forces in every conflict that the US is involved in and in need of some multilateral support.

    Now compare our contribution to Poland or Spain for example in the Second Gulf War.

    America would be within their rights to cut us off.

    The view that “Australia doesn’t need nuclear weapons” is not in itself false but it is a highly qualified statement.

    Perhaps the US values moral support more highly than I’ve contemplated.

  Top Ender
    #2394219, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Then again, they did do it to themselves.

    Maybe he should have said: “We made ourselves look like idiots.”

    Today show host Karl Stefanovic has this morning attacked the frenzied media coverage of Schapelle Corby’s return to Australia after 13 years.

    Interestingly, he included his own network in the impassioned tirade, which has surely left Nine News executives fuming.

    “I realise there’s interest but why oh why oh why?” Stefanovic ranted. “Schapelle Corby — rightly or wrongly — has been convicted of drug smuggling. She’s done her time and has the right to live her life in relative peace, if that’s what she wants. Maybe she wants mayhem. Whatever. I don’t care.

    “There are far more important things in life than pursuing and losing Schapelle Corby. We in the media have a responsibility to inform but I reckon we were all made to look like idiots yesterday — and to what end?

    “Where Schapelle is, what she looks like … come on. We know. And you know what? It ain’t that interesting. Move along, please.”

    Link

  Oh come on
    #2394220, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Or the cost of us remaining under the US security umbrella is lower than you calculated, dot. I’d say each side gets decent value from the arrangement.

  Baldrick
    #2394221, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Police operation shuts down Parramatta CBD

    It’s ok, just a Killvinator fridge left out for council roadside pick-up. Police jumping the shark.

  john constantine
    #2394222, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

    As their abc have breathlessly revealed, mandy vanfilth is a mafia godfather, so she has to tack left twice as hard as insider lefties to be half as tolerated in their abc staffroom.

  mh
    #2394223, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I was listening to the British Broadcasting Caliphate last night – yes, that’s my fault – and the reporter/commentator was talking about the Macron handshake with Trump at G7. He started waxing lyrical about how France appears to have found itself another great leader in Macron, one more in a long line of great French leaders. He went on to say how Macron’s performance has really endeared him to the French public. The radio program host pushed the political commentator further on what Macron had done exactly, and once again he described Macron’s handshake with Trump and how Macron would not release Trump’s hand. This was showing Trump that he wouldn’t take a backward step.

    The first thing Theresa May should be doing following her election win is examining the funding model of it’s national broadcaster. The BBC is a joke.

  H B Bear
    #2394224, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:56 am

    The Socialist Broadcasting Service desperately fighting any further commercialisation because either it proves it can’t raise revenue or succeeds and gets pulled off the taxpayer tit.

  H B Bear
    #2394226, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:58 am

    The first thing Theresa May should be doing following her election win is examining the funding model of it’s national broadcaster. The BBC is a joke.

    Still not as hive minded as the ALPBC staff co-op.

  Bruce in WA
    #2394227, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Morning all from Montreal. Still 10.00 pm dimanche here. Quebec tomorrow. Can not believe the organised, concerted anti-Trump movement here. Fucking unbelievable and, in fact, downright scary! They are threatened!!

  stackja
    #2394229, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

    herodotus
    #2394216, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    ABC overnight? I would prefer Michael McLaren.

  Lysander
    #2394231, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Re: Parramatta lockdown…

    If police are on the scene it is usually nothing to worry about as they are slow and usually arrive post-explosion. I’m sorry but it’s sad but true.

  stackja
    #2394234, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Lysander
    #2394231, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:02 pm
    Re: Parramatta lockdown…

    If police are on the scene it is usually nothing to worry about as they are slow and usually arrive post-explosion. I’m sorry but it’s sad but true.

    2GB reports: Suspicious package.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2394235, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Damn, those fridges are at it again.

    It could be worse.
    Imagine Grigsies fridge.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2394236, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Shiny new fred. And here am I (no, there I was), lamenting my fingernails on the old one.

  Bruce in WA
    #2394237, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Just found out from Canadian TV that the Portland killer was because we “allow” people free speech.This leads to hate and bigotry, and so must be curtailed.

    And the UK killing was because we are not resilient enough. Dinkum!

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2394240, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Imagine Grigsies fridge.

    Stop it, Stimps. I am fragile this morning.
    Still on Sandgroper time.

  Rev. Archibald
    #2394241, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2394235, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    Damn, those fridges are at it again.

    It could be worse.
    Imagine Grigsies fridge.

    .,
    If you want to get ahead in life… Look in Grigory’s fridge.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2394245, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Can not believe the organised, concerted anti-Trump movement here. Fucking unbelievable and, in fact, downright scary! They are threatened!!

    We found that in Canada too, Bruce. Enjoying your observations of the French side of it.

  stackja
    #2394246, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    2GB reports: Parramatta all clear.

  Mother Lode
    #2394247, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    It could be worse.
    Imagine Grigsies fridge.

    What does a cross-dressing fridge stuffed full of socks and Birds-Eye ‘cuisine-in-a-box’ have to do with anything.

    Oh, and fuck off Septimus.

  stackja
    #2394248, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Government to deploy 30 additional Aussie troops to Afghanistan
    9news.com.au-2 hours ago
    Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, a former senior intelligence analyst turned whistleblower, said the war in Afghanistan was lost long ago.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2394249, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    And the UK killing was because we are not resilient enough. Dinkum!

    There has to be a resistance movement somewhere in Canada, but we didn’t find it.

    I did explode a few heads in the pool at Banff though.
    With my intellect and Trump talk, I hasten to add. 🙂

  Oh come on
    #2394250, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Still not as hive minded as the ALPBC staff co-op.

    This is true. Typical of the ABC, it ripped the idea of Q&A from the BBC. The BBC equivalent is called Question Time. I would urge anyone to go and have a look at an episode of BBC Question Time on YouTube. You will generally see a panel that isn’t loaded with leftists plus a token conservative – the panel is usually balanced and represents a broad range of views. The host isn’t afraid to chase the panel members down and grill them over something they’ve said or on a position they’ve held – he plays the role of devil’s advocate in a very balanced fashion and doesn’t make the show about his opinions. Oh, and the audience. If anyone ever doubted that the Q&A audience is stacked to the brim with leftists posing as conservatives, just go and have a look at Question Time. You’ll be able to contrast how a real audience possessing a genuine diversity of opinion behaves and responds with what you see on Q&A. The audience questions on Question Time are rapid fire and apparently unscreened, unlike the droning, essay-length, pre-approved audience questions on Q&A. The host regularly throws to audience members for impromptu questions.

    The BBC is like the ABC, but much better.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2394253, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    They are threatened!!

    And so they should be. A steady stream of Muzzies fleeing Trump’s America are being welcomed in at border crossings and given Merkel-style hospitality. What could possibly go wrong?

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2394254, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    The radio program host pushed the political commentator further on what Macron had done exactly, and once again he described Macron’s handshake with Trump and how Macron would not release Trump’s hand.

    Hehe…

    French Socialist President Really Proud of Shaking Trump’s Hand

    Congratulations France, if you thought Hollande was an embarrassment, his former crony is aspiring to be even bigger joke.

    What did Macron actually get out of his time with Trump? Nothing. But he did have an extended handshake. So he’d like the French to be really impressed by his ability to shake President Trump’s hand at length.

    Good thing Macron wasn’t standing where the Montenegro guy was or he’d’ve been flattened.

  Oh come on
    #2394257, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Grigs’s fridge is a kettle.

  hzhousewife
    #2394258, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I wonder what kind of reaction one would get wandering the streets wearing a T-shirt that said
    “Free Speech results in Hate and Bigotry – Shut it Down “

  Bruce in WA
    #2394260, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Lizzie, love your work. 👍

  stackja
    #2394261, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Oh come on
    #2394250, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    The BBC is funded by public subscription in the form of a Licence Fee and licence payers paid £2,658 million in fees in the latest audited financial year (2002-2003) making the BBC the most extensive and best funded Public Service Broadcaster in the world.

    Gough

    Licence to… watch TV? | National Film and Sound Archive of Australia
    https://www.nfsa.gov.au/latest/radio-and-tv-licences
    In subsequent years the listeners’ licence fee underwent various changes … Whitlam Government decided on 18 September 1974 to abolish radio and TV ..

  C.L.
    #2394262, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Nevertheless, it is revealing of the emotionalism of our society that Pell is condemned not so much for anything he did or didn’t do (in fact he was a pioneer in combating priestly abuse and compensating victims) but because of his perceived lack of empathy with victims. I suspect that if Pell did display a lack of empathy it is not because he is a sociopath, for he doesn’t appear to display the other markers of this personality disorder, but because that’s how his priestly training formed him in an earlier era when self-discipline was highly valued.

    Not really priestly training. He is a man. Men, as a rule, don’t ’emote’ on cue. Certainly not the men of Pell’s generation.

  Adam
    #2394263, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Stackja,

    Thanks for that link to the old Catallaxy site. Interesting stuff and prescient.

  Oh come on
    #2394264, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Macron was just pissed that Trump wouldn’t give him Milo’s phone number.

  feelthebern
    #2394265, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Why are we still in Afghanistan ?
    More MOAB’s into these cave complexes.
    No reason to waste Aussie lives on this backward, corrupt regime.

  mh
    #2394266, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    The BBC is like the ABC, but much better.

    I was listening to BBC radio recently and the host was haranguing a member of the Hungarian government on his government’s views on George Soros. The BBC host was pronouncing Soros as SHoroSH. The BBC host wanted him to admit that Soros had done something good with his ‘funding’ for a Hungarian university. The Hungarian, much to his credit, held his line and the BBC host was getting increasingly angry. Another pathetic performance from the BBC.

  Bruce in WA
    #2394267, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I wonder what kind of reaction one would get wandering the streets wearing a T-shirt that said
    “Free Speech results in Hate and Bigotry – Shut it Down “

    Where we are at present in Montreal, we’d make a bloody fortune!!

  C.L.
    #2394268, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Journalist asks General James Mattis what keeps him awake at night.
    His response is brilliant:

    “Nothing. I keep other people awake at night.”

    Yes. That’s the f-ing ticket.
    Video.

  John64
    #2394270, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Typical of the ABC, it ripped the idea of Q&A from the BBC.

    The most recent original idea from someone at TheirABC was B1 and B2.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2394271, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    It’s fun that you now cannot tell whether an academic journal article is a piss-take or not.

    University of Arizona Scholar Identifies as a Hippopotamus in Academic Journal

    This article explores the formation of a tranimal, hippopotamus alter-ego. Confronting transgender with transpecies, the author claims that his hippopotamus “identity” allowed him to (verbally) escape, all at once, several sets of categorization that govern human bodies (“gender,” “sexuality,” age). He starts with an account of how his metaphorical hippo-self is collectively produced and performed, distinguishing the subjective, the intersubjective and the social. The article then investigates the politics of equating transgender and transpecies, critically examining the question of the inclusion of “xenogenders” in the trans political movement.

    Xenogenders? Sounds like he’s been visiting Newtown coffee shops too often.

    “I do strongly love when my friends call me ‘hippo,’ refer to my ‘paws’ and pretend that they see no difference between me and one of my stuffed hippopotamuses, except that I’m a little bigger than most of them,” Morin writes. “In a surprising, sometimes overwhelming way I find comfort in this collectively performed animal identity.”

    He has a herd.

    On the University of Arizona’s website, Morin is touted as an exciting addition to the institution’s LGBT Studies program.

    This is for real? Wow.

  Adam
    #2394272, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    This is for real? Wow.

    In the near future, not having a university education will be a source of pride and legitimacy.

  Des Deskperson
    #2394273, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    My small part in the ‘wrecking’ silly asian’ process:

    As a very young teen, I handed out ‘vote yes’ cards at the ’67 referendum. I can’t remember how I was inveigled into it, I think it was a friend who had something o do with ABSCHOL, a foundation raising money for Indigenous scholarships. Nor can I remember how it was I was stationed at a polling both somewhere in Richmond – that’s the one in inner east Melbourne, near but not at that weird, Sumarian style town hall.

    All I can remember is that it was a long dull, grey Melbourne afternoon. I have no recollection of the attitudes – guilty, happy, surly – of the voters, and my main recollection is of one of my err, colleagues, a young Liberal handing out (presumably) ‘vote yes” cards – on behalf of the party.

    He was a lumpish young fellow – probably 20 – who first claimed he worked for ASIO but later laughed it off as joke and said he was a public servant.

    Curiously, I asked him why he joined the Young Liberals – I’d never met one before – and his response, delivered with an almost consciously and theatrically lecherous slobber – was as follows:

    “Because there are 15,000 thousand single women between the ages of 16 and 30!”

    I dunno if this guy stayed in the Liberal Party or whether he became in any way influential in policy making – he’d probably be 70 by now – but his attitude may help explain the roots – no pun intended – of what some might describe as the party’s current policy and intellectual poverty

  C.L.
    #2394274, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Far out. Eagle Farm’s turf has been so bungled that this Saturday’s Group 1 Oaks will be moved to Doomben. An utter humiliation.

  .
    #2394275, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Tranimals? What about Xylosexuals? Marrying Trey the Tree? I’m gonna make you bark like a tree, baby!

  srr
    #2394276, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Thought Police and Political Correctness in Modern Academia
    (THE SAAD TRUTH_133)

  Mother Lode
    #2394277, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    The most recent original idea from someone at TheirABC was B1 and B2.

    A brand which they went on to rubbish by making part of their self-serving campaign for free access to other people’s wallets.

    The monopoly on the forums of debate in Australia has meant that the left has not had to engage in other ideas. There has been a consequent atrophy of intellect on the left – which is why our lefties don’t matter anywhere. Instead, they trawl the Village Voice and such looking for their opinions.

  Eddystone
    #2394279, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I watched some of Nick Cater’s apology on the ABC today.

    The ABC women he was talking to really smelt the blood in the water, didn’t they?

    Nick should have ridiculed them, not apologised.

    Instead he allowed them to escalate, an opportunity which they gleefully accepted, up until the point where I switched off.

    I’m reconsidering my decision to continue subscribing to Quadrant.

    The ballot box isn’t working, the soap box has collapsed.

    What next? (NADT, a disclaimer added because the opposition has no morals, no responsibility, but lots of influence.)

  .
    #2394280, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    “Because there are 15,000 thousand single women between the ages of 16 and 30!”

    He is the kind of guy that would have majored in nutrition in a B Sc at university nowadays.

  dweezy2176
    #2394281, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Government to deploy 30 additional Aussie troops to Afghanistan

    Wow! just WOW .. the Taliban will be begging for peace at this rate .. why put another 30 lives on the line for no gain .. An entire country at war and we add another 30 to the 170 who should have been be pulled out, by now, anyway .. the difference this will make is immeasurable! . has the MOAB brigade been withdrawn?

  .
    #2394282, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    30 soldiers…yep I see why America keeps us under its NMD and nuke AEGIS…

  Marcus Classis
    #2394283, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Depravity and crime beyond words. Until now almost beyond imaging.

    A murdering pervert cheerfully describes holding a living baby inside the mother, so they can tear off a leg or two “so it’s not a partial birth abortion”.

    Watch it now as Youtube will take this down – the baby-murder industry has its tame judges on the payroll.

    Link

    Be warned, this is grim. It’s worse than listening to National Socialist Einsatztruppen describing their work.

    CL – you are more computer luterate than I, how do I download this vile thing?

  Dr Fred Lenin
    #2394284, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Topender who is shapely cornby> never erd of er,the meeja always overdoes things , the kids get over excited , must be all the sugar in the lattes ,did she get a civic reception from the green local council?

  Adam
    #2394285, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Government to deploy 30 additional Aussie troops to Afghanistan

    I wonder if any of the wymens will be heading to the front line.

  Old School Conservative
    #2394286, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Nota, thanks again for the Carmody quote source.
    I created a new Facebook account for myself and used it to criticise Carmody’s foul approach.

  Baldrick
    #2394289, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Reply from TheirABC over this tweet from their Business and Finance host Elysse Morgan, poking fun at the Trump’s choice of dress at the Vatican :

    Dear Baldrick
    Thanks for your email. And I’m sorry the tweet caused you concern. Elysse Morgan certainly didn’t mean to be disrespectful to the dress code of a religion, or cause offence. She was attempting to make a light-hearted observation about Melania and Ivanka Trump’s choice to wear very formal black veils when they met the Pope. She wasn’t alone in this, it was a reaction shared by many other media figures around the world and others who replied or commented about her tweet.
    A Vatican spokesperson has said that it isn’t a requirement and dress codes are now more relaxed.
    Nonetheless Elysse has been made aware of your concerns and we certainly appreciate your feedback.

    Regards
    Craig McMurtrie
    Head Network
    ABC News

    So there you have it. Poking fun at religious garments is fine now because ‘many other media figures did it.’ Bring on the burka.

  srr
    #2394291, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    President Trump Has Perfectly Positioned Angela Merkel as The De Facto Head of
    The EU…
    Posted on May 28, 2017 by sundance

    Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is at the root of the European Union’s most terrible policies, both financial and social. However, her life-skills within EU politics have refined her instincts at playing the wounded indian routine to avoid responsibility in the aftermath of the consequences.

    In addition Merkel points the finger at others never taking ownership of the catastrophic outcomes from her expressed socialist and left-wing multicultural policies. The economic migrants from the Mid-East and North Africa flooding the EU are the most visible example.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/merkel-trump.jpg

    The conversations at the most recent G7 summit displayed an intensely smart and strategic approach by U.S. President Donald Trump in that he accepted the EU positions that enhanced their vulnerability (collective trade) and yet refused to accept EU positions that would have weakened U.S. economic outcomes (ie. climate agreements).

    More evidence of this approach surfaced when President Trump called out NATO for not funding their own defense, and simultaneously affirmed a strong security relationship with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/rex-tillerson-af1.jpg

    It was not coincidental that Secretary Rex Tillerson broke away from the G7 summit and personally visited the U.K. after the Manchester terrorist attack.

    Tillerson’s unscheduled dispatch to England sent a message that President Trump was not only looking at future bilateral trade in the U.K’s best interests, but that he was also willing to support bilateral military defense for a nation that has broken away from the insufferable stupidity of the EU.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/28/president-trump-has-perfectly-positioned-angela-merkel-as-the-de-facto-head-of-the-eu/#more-133448

  C.L.
    #2394293, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I think nowadays at Catallaxy you just post the unadorned link, Marcus.

  The Beer Whisperer
    #2394294, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Morning all from Montreal. Still 10.00 pm dimanche here. Quebec tomorrow. Can not believe the organised, concerted anti-Trump movement here. Fucking unbelievable and, in fact, downright scary! They are threatened!!

    They are the resistance. To democracy, freedom, peace and civilisation.

  srr
    #2394297, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago

    All the fearmongers said Trump was becoming a globalist and now Merkel says Trump can’t be trusted because he opposes globalism. Funny.
    ..
    Merkel thinks flooding Germany with dangerous terrorists is a GOOD idea and that global warming is her biggest threat. Yep, she’s nuts.

  The Beer Whisperer
    #2394299, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Reply from TheirABC over this tweet from their Business and Finance host Elysse Morgan, poking fun at the Trump’s choice of dress at the Vatican :

    Don’t worry, Balders. Have a look at the faces of Trump and pope Francis. The latter is being photo-trolled.

  82. Oh come on
    #2394302, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Many British libertarians take pride in evading the BBC licence fee. Most people just cough up, but there are loads of holdouts. The BBC presumes that *every* household in the nation consumes BBC products, so if you own a TV or a radio, that means you must be watching or listening to the BBC and are therefore liable to pay the fee. The BBC has delegated its fee evasion unit to one of those awful Therese Rein-type private sector companies that prey on citizens on behalf of the state. They basically target single mothers, pensioners and other soft touches and bully them into paying up using scary sounding letters and threats of prosecution and whatnot. However, if you simply keep your television out of your front room (apparently the agents of these companies are not above peeping through windows to see whether you have a TV or not) and take a firm Tony Soprano-style getthafuckouttahere stance with one of these busybodies (who often demand to take a look around your place to see if you have a TV or not – some people don’t realise they have no right of entry and you can tell them to take a hike), they rapidly move on to a softer mark and you don’t hear from them again.

    Oh, and they also have these absurd-looking ‘TV detector vans‘ which they allege are able to pinpoint a TV signal from a precise spot in a room in an apartment block, but they haven’t ever released details of the top-secret technology that allows them to do this. And there has never been a single prosecution that has resulted from the influence of these vans on an investigation.

  83. srr
    #2394304, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 10h
    JohnWickofPolitics Retweeted Vince Coglianese

    Thank a vet. Enjoy Memorial Day and explain to your kids why we celebrate it.
    And enjoy this quote 👇
    ..
    Gen. Mattis just dropped another quote for the ages.
    https://twitter.com/TheDCVince/status/868844403787538432

  84. will
    #2394305, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Marcus Classis
    Watch it now as Youtube will take this down – the baby-murder industry has its tame judges on the payroll….how do I download this vile thing?

    Marcus: there are a number of web sites where you can paste in the URL link from the top address bar of the youtube video you are viewing. Make sure you download it as an MP4

    Just google “download youtube videos” will bring up a number of download sites.

  85. H B Bear
    #2394306, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Baldrick – you might want to inquire of the ALPBC why they employ such ignorant people?

  86. Adam
    #2394307, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    OCO,

    Same thing in Italy with their state broadcaster, RAI.

    They knocked on my door a few times demanding entry to inspect the premises etc. How I dealt with them depended on my mood, ranging from wasting as much of their time as I could before they realised the gig was up, to a ‘get off my property before I sick the dog on ya’.

    I never paid the exorbitant fee in all the years I was there.

  87. The Beer Whisperer
    #2394308, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    The ballot box isn’t working, the soap box has collapsed.

    In the Age of word intolerance, all that is left is action. What could possibly go wrong?

  88. dover_beach
    #2394309, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    A murdering pervert cheerfully describes holding a living baby inside the mother, so they can tear off a leg or two “so it’s not a partial birth abortion”.

    Watch it now as Youtube will take this down – the baby-murder industry has its tame judges on the payroll.

    It’s incredible how much effort the media is putting in to expose the contents of this video.

  89. Des Deskperson
    #2394310, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    “Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, a former senior intelligence analyst turned whistleblower, said the war in Afghanistan was lost long ago.”

    ‘Senior’?? So far as I am aware, Wilkie was never more than what we would today call an EL 1, middle middle management level and arguably overpaid compared to his line agency colleagues at that level, since he probably wouldn’t have had any of the usual budgetary, program management, procurement or even supervisory responsibilities.

    It always puzzles me how a person at such a pedestrian level could have become the key player that he seems to claim he was in that drama.

  90. Oh come on
    #2394311, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    30 soldiers…yep I see why America keeps us under its NMD and nuke AEGIS…

    There are also small matters like Pine Gap. Again, the cost of keeping Australia under the US’s security umbrella probably isn’t all that high – the US wants a presence in the region so much of it would be sunk costs anyhow.

    Australia has value in that it will pretty much always accompany the US into a conflict if requested. Often, the US won’t even need to request – we’ll be offering before they even pick up the phone. And we have strategic defence assets that are of genuine value to the US, such as the SAS.

  91. herodotus
    #2394312, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    ABC overnight? I would prefer Michael McLaren.

    Is he on overnight Saturday and Sunday? That shift on most stations is usually very poor due to the inane callers. I can take a certain amount of BBC World Service via News Radio, but on the weekend it’s often three hours of soccer. The ABC RN does have some listenable segments now they’ve ditched that appalling US program which droned on about someone’s self-discovery book ad nauseum.
    I just need something interesting enough to distract the brain for a while, but not so exciting it’s going to stop me going back to sleep. The soccer people might as well be speaking Esperanto, while those Californian crystal therapists and navel gazers were so hideous it made me angry.

  92. mizaris
    #2394315, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    top 100…good grief…is it Monday already??

  93. John64
    #2394317, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Bananaby seems to have gotten under the Aardvark of Beaconsfield’s skin. Good on him.

    Shorten slams ‘thoughtless’ deputy PM
    Australian Associated Press

    Labor leader Bill Shorten has demanded Barnaby Joyce apologise in parliament for comments making light of Mr Shorten’s role as a former union boss during the Beaconsfield mine disaster.

    The deputy prime minister on Monday said the opposition leader was not standing up for mine workers as Indian mining giant Adani weighed up whether to proceed with its Carmichael coal project in Queensland.

    “I remember Mr Shorten – didn’t he stand outside a gold mine down in Tasmania … he put on the hi-vis shirt and the bomber jacket, told us all how he was with the working man,” Mr Joyce told reporters.

    “Well, he is not with them now. He has left them for dead.”

    Mr Shorten labelled the Nationals party leader a “disgrace” on Twitter before taking to the floor of parliament to respond.

    “This is not a random comment from a Twitter troll, this is the person who is meant to be the deputy prime minister of Australia,” he told MPs.

    He called on Mr Joyce to stand up in parliament and apologise to the family of Larry Knight, the miner who died at Beaconsfield in April 2006.

    “(They) didn’t need this whole thing dragged up again by the thoughtless comments of the deputy prime minister of Australia.”

  94. Marcus Classis
    #2394318, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    OK, CL. I will try that. Thanks

  95. Marcus Classis
    #2394319, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Thanks Will. I’ll do that. This thing’s so damned horrible I want a copy to use in debate.

  96. notafan
    #2394321, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Baldrick, I got a response from Craig McMurtie at the ACT re the Elysse Morgan tweet

    I did reply, pointing out the double standards, ahem, applied to the religion of refrigeration .

    The excuse was basically hey other people were rude too.

  97. Mother Lode
    #2394322, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Mr Shorten labelled the Nationals party leader a “disgrace”

    ‘Disgrace’ is such a limp lettuce leaf. Shortarse would have done better to say nothing if that is the best he can do.

  98. Tom
    #2394323, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    As srr mentioned, today (May 29) is America’s Anzac Day — Memorial Day. Here’s Michael Ramirez’s tribute to the fallen.

  99. notafan
    #2394325, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Lol Baldrick

    I just scrolled up

    it’s a copy and paste of the same response I got

  100. dover_beach
    #2394327, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    How do you embed? Never works for me.

  101. Marcus Classis
    #2394330, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Just post the raw link, as CL advised.

  102. Oh come on
    #2394337, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    That is sick. Don’t want to watch it, I know that these types of uber-sickos exist, and that’s enough.

  103. Marcus Classis
    #2394339, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    OCO – agreed. It’s a damned industry, though. They take orders for the heads of babies but has they say ‘getting them out is tricky’. That’s after they have hacked the baby to pieces. Alive.

    Morally, these people are so evil it defies belief.

  104. Mother Lode
    #2394340, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Drudge reports that Manchester Police have arrested the 14th lone wolf connected to the attack.

  105. dover_beach
    #2394341, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I do but it doesn’t appear. Should you see it in the draft that appears below before posting?

  106. Viva
    #2394346, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Get ready for a rerun of An Inconvenient Truth in a cinema near you. I watched a trailer of same, interspersed by shots of Trump poo pooing climate change, at the movies last Saturday night. Seems with the advent of Trump, they think we all need a booster shot of fear and alarm

  107. Mark A
    #2394350, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    mh
    #2394266, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    The BBC is like the ABC, but much better.

    I was listening to BBC radio recently and the host was haranguing a member of the Hungarian government on his government’s views on George Soros. The BBC host was pronouncing Soros as SHoroSH.

    I’m afraid that is how it should be pronounced, it means next in line BTW.
    He made it up himself, His real name is George Schwartz.

  108. Oh come on
    #2394351, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Mike Moore needs to develop as a filmmaker. He just does the same old crap in every new docco. Even if you were fully down with MM’s politics, I don’t know how you wouldn’t find his style really boring and repetitive.

  109. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2394354, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    FMD. QT is held up to await the arrival of John McCain onto the floor of the House. Now the Waffler is giving him an almighty tongue bath, slaver, slobber, drool.

  110. notafan
    #2394355, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Rev Bill Crew has apparently ‘rebuked’ Margaret Court in an interview with Kerryn Phelps.

    I bet Bill didn’t ‘rebuke’ Yammie Yammie

    Bill is an acceptable Christian with just the right kind of theology of course.

    He obviously has a particularly inspired theological tradition that allows him to hold unique and novel understandings of Christ’s message to the world

    How convenient.

  111. C.L.
    #2394356, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I do but it doesn’t appear. Should you see it in the draft that appears below before posting?

    No.

  112. Mark A
    #2394357, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Oh come on
    #2394302, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Oh, and they also have these absurd-looking ‘TV detector vans‘ which they allege are able to pinpoint a TV signal from a precise spot in a room in an apartment block, but they haven’t ever released details of the top-secret technology that allows them to do this. And there has never been a single prosecution that has resulted from the influence of these vans on an investigation.

    ————————

    Not a secret OCO let alone top secret.
    In those days they used CRTs that required deflection coils on the neck of the pic.tube.
    Two deflection currents were needed, horizontal and vertical at decent power.
    They were listening for the horizontal frequency, there was a considerable leakage despite the metal cage the transformer was housed in. Relatively easy to pick up from the street.

  113. Oh come on
    #2394359, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    FMD. QT is held up to await the arrival of John McCain onto the floor of the House.

    What is he doing in Australia?! Talk about yesterday’s man.

  114. C.L.
    #2394360, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    The woman in the video talking about dismembering babies is a psychopath. As I’ve said before, there is a point at which these people are legitimate targets. They are mass murderers.

  115. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2394362, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    McCain in Canberra. I bet the Donald is thinking, not far enough; but its good you’re somewhere other than here in the US.

  116. John64
    #2394363, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Now the Waffler is giving him an almighty tongue bath, slaver, slobber, drool.

    Tits Peanuthead follows Lord Waffleworth with an equally drooling and nauseating contribution.

    McCain might drown in saliva.

  117. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2394364, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Overcome with curiosity re OCO’s post (12.52pm above) re British TV detector vans.

    I ran an Electromagnetic Radiation Tester instrument over my ancient plasma flatscreen TV. It measured a negligible 12.5 at point blank range and zero at 50cm distance.

    By way of contrast the equally ancient microwave oven cranked out 34.7 at zero range, 13.2 at 20cm and zero at 50cm.
    There may have been a case for detecting old cathode ray tube TV’s that emit some minimal X Ray radiation, but more modern LED and plasmas do not emit X Rays.

    I call bulldust on these vans being able to detect operating TVs through walls.

    PR confidence trick.

  118. C.L.
    #2394365, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    “Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, a former senior intelligence analyst turned whistleblower, said the war in Afghanistan was lost long ago.”

    Let’s re-write that for truth:

    Left-wing MP Andrew Wilkie, the former DSO desk jockey implicated in the bastardisation of boys and the honoring of Adolf Hitler at Duntroon who argued Saddam Hussein had WMD and later pretended he hadn’t, said the war in Afghanistan was lost long ago.

  120. Roger
    #2394367, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Rev Bill Crew has apparently ‘rebuked’ Margaret Court in an interview with Kerryn Phelps

    The Reverend Crews belongs to the “Uniting Church”, a former Christian sect which has long since eschewed orthodoxy for a social gospel that resembles noting so much as The Green’s manifesto.

    The gerund in their name refers to their original intention, when formed in 1977, to be the catalyst for uniting the various churches in Australia. As they have tumbled ever outward from the centre of orthodoxy, however, they have only succeeded in spawning a number of new independent church bodies who, while they may not be sure what moral or doctrinal orthodoxy, is, certainly know what it isn’t: the Uniting Church.

  121. Mark A
    #2394368, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant
    #2394364, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Flat screen TVs operate differently, doubt if you could detect them from any distance.

    With those old TVs, believe me, they noisy buggers, as far as electromagnetic radiation was concerned.
    Some were so bad that the harmonics played havoc with cheap radio receivers.

  122. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2394370, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    PR confidence trick.

    Surely they’d be better off jamming the boradcast signal and checking who came out to check if anything happened with the neighbors?

  123. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2394371, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Addendum; the numbers in my post above refer to “microtesla”, a unit of measurement of electromagnetic radiation fields.

    I couldn’t work out how to write the Greek symbol (mu) for “micro” . Doh!

  124. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394372, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    “Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, a former senior intelligence analyst turned whistleblower, said the war in Afghanistan was lost long ago.”

    Didn’t he get discharged under the “up or out” scheme? (If you don’t get promoted by a certain time, you’re discharged.)

  125. Roger
    #2394373, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    The Reverened Bill Crews – for a reverend he is – is a favourite on The Dumb, where his contributions are entirely predictable and delivered with much faux righteous bluster. But hey, at least The Dumb can claim they have a Christian clergyman on and are thus “inclusive”.

    To her credit Julia Baird does invite the thoughtful conservative Anglican clergyman Michael Jesen on occasionally, whom she must know from their student days at Moore College.

  127. feelthebern
    #2394377, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Paul McG. About to accept a redundancy from Fairfax.

  128. Baldrick
    #2394379, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    notafan
    #2394325, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:26 pm
    Lol Baldrick
    I just scrolled up
    it’s a copy and paste of the same response I got

    Haha nota, answering complaints by copy and paste. How very ABC.

  129. dover_beach
    #2394380, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Rev Bill Crew has apparently ‘rebuked’ Margaret Court in an interview with Kerryn Phelps

    https://youtu.be/XvGmOZ5T6_Y

  131. stackja
    #2394382, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Rev Bill Crew has form on politics.
    The Loaves and Fishes Restaurant in Ashfield serves a healthy and free meals every day of the year.
    Does serve a purpose.

  132. C.L.
    #2394383, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    the “Uniting Church”

    LOL.

  133. Roger
    #2394385, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Does serve a purpose.

    Cover?

  134. stackja
    #2394386, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    McCain arrives minus Trump handshake
    Pat Griffiths, Australian Associated Press
    an hour ago

    The senator will present a lecture at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney as part of the Alliance 21 series.

  135. Marcus Classis
    #2394387, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    The world seems like a horribly sick place today. I am going to the gym to push some iron

    See this in media anywhere?

    Black daycare worker tortures 8-month old white baby to death in cold blood.

    http://narrative-collapse.com/2017/05/28/police-say-daycare-worker-tortured-baby-to-death-on-camera/

  136. H B Bear
    #2394388, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Paul McG. About to accept a redundancy from Fairfax.

    Getting near the bottom of the barrel then. Will there be anyone around for the private equity guys to sack?

  137. stackja
    #2394389, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Marcus Classis
    #2394387, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm
    The world seems like a horribly sick place today. I am going to the gym to push some iron

    See this in media anywhere?

    Black daycare worker tortures 8-month old white baby to death in cold blood.

    http://narrative-collapse.com/2017/05/28/police-say-daycare-worker-tortured-baby-to-death-on-camera/

    Day care worker arrested for ‘torturing’ 8-month-old to death
    BY MINYVONNE BURKE
    NEW YORK DAILY NEWS Thursday, May 25, 2017, 2:05 PM

  138. Baldrick
    #2394390, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Johannes Leak – his dad would’ve been proud.

  139. stackja
    #2394391, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Tax office works with Plutus clients
    Paul Osborne, AAP Senior Political Writer, Australian Associated Press
    18 minutes ago
    The tax office has given workers and employers caught up in the Plutus Payroll scandal some leeway in lodging their returns.

  140. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2394393, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Isn’t Phelps one of Sydney’s high strutting Lezzos? Hardly likely to interview anyone outside the echo chamber.

  141. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2394394, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Drudge reports that Manchester Police have arrested the 14th lone wolf connected to the attack.

    More than made it for Rugby League then, just one more & there’ll be enough for a Rugby Union team.

    I’ve a feeling there’ll be an Aussie Rules team by the time the “Lone” wolfys have all been rounded up – possibly even enough for a cricket match (2 x teams + umpires).

  142. stackja
    #2394396, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Baldrick
    #2394390, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:30 pm
    Johannes Leak – his dad would’ve been proud.

    Yes!

  143. stackja
    #2394397, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Salvatore at the Pub
    #2394394, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:32 pm
    Drudge reports that Manchester Police have arrested the 14th lone wolf connected to the attack.

    More than made it for Rugby League then, just one more & there’ll be enough for a Rugby Union team.

    I’ve a feeling there’ll be an Aussie Rules team by the time the “Lone” wolfys have all been rounded up – possibly even enough for a cricket match (2 x teams + umpires).

    Wolf pack grows.

  144. Oh come on
    #2394398, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I dunno if this guy stayed in the Liberal Party or whether he became in any way influential in policy making – he’d probably be 70 by now – but his attitude may help explain the roots – no pun intended – of what some might describe as the party’s current policy and intellectual poverty

    When I was at uni in the early 2000s, Young Liberal recruiters on O-day would simply hand out membership forms to anyone who would take them and say “this is a ticket to free booze”.

  145. stackja
    #2394399, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    H B Bear
    #2394388, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm
    Paul McG. About to accept a redundancy from Fairfax.

    Getting near the bottom of the barrel then. Will there be anyone around for the private equity guys to sack?

    Fitzy?

  146. stackja
    #2394400, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Marcus Classis
    #2394387, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Probably not ABC!

  147. Roger
    #2394401, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Johannes Leak – his dad would’ve been proud.

    Yes!

    He’s inherited the gift, but with his own style. Good for him!

  148. Oh come on
    #2394402, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    I call bulldust on these vans being able to detect operating TVs through walls.

    PR confidence trick.

    Yep, and as I said, ‘evidence’ they have gathered has never been submitted as part of a prosecution for not paying one’s licence fee.

  149. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2394403, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Drudge reports that Manchester Police have arrested the 14th lone wolf connected to the attack.

    Looks like the Wolfschanze (Wolf’s Lair) has had a good dust-down and make over. Or maybe it’s just a B&B these days, for those passing through.

  151. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2394405, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Wolf pack grows.

    The Lone Wolves of Manchester” seems to have a larger membership than some Rotary Clubs.

    Seriously, how long can this “Lone” Wolf fiction be kept up?

  152. Henry2
    #2394409, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    M C at 12.38

    That is absolutely gross. And they are all women. Evil.

  153. val majkus
    #2394411, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    the latest on that accord:

    Here’s a leak only the left will get upset about: President Trump is ready to scrap the Paris Climate Accord. From Axios:

    President Trump has privately told multiple people, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave the Paris agreement on climate change, according to three sources with direct knowledge.

    Publicly, Trump’s position is that he has not made up his mind and when we asked the White House about these private comments, Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks said, “I think his tweet was clear. He will make a decision this week.”

    Declining to endorse the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, signed by 147 nations to enact greenhouse gas reductions, the left has fallen into hysteria, claiming the world will now blow up. Get a load of the overwrought predictions:

    Scientists said it would worsen an already bad problem and make it far more difficult to prevent crossing a dangerous global temperature threshold.

    Calculations suggest it could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide in the air a year. When it adds up year after year, scientists said that is enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.

    “If we lag, the noose tightens,” said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer, co-editor of the peer-reviewed journal Climatic Change.

    It’s pure baloney.

    For one thing, global warming is not happening.

    Scare headlines about disappearing arctic ice are similarly being shown as overblown if not outright false. The Danish Meteorological Institute reports that since December Arctic temperatures have pretty much been below -20 degrees Celsius. Arctic ice and the Greenland ice cap are both expanding, not shrinking.

    For another, the U.S. is bringing down its CO2 emissions very well without a European United Nations agency to police them. The fracking revolution and natural gas production can take a bow for that, not the global bureaucrats. From Investor’s Business Daily:

    As we noted recently, since the 1997 Kyoto Accord, U.S. output of greenhouse gases has plummeted 7.3%, despite U.S. GDP growing by 52% during that time. Our greenhouse gas footprint is shrinking, not growing.

    The real purpose of the accord, of course, is to exert control. Socialism, in fact,, if United Nations officials are to be believed. It’s also about killing American jobs, such as coal mining, which the left doesn’t believe should be permitted to exist, while turning a blind eye to third world countries that are still in their industrial stages of development – and which would like to see the U.S. slow down so they can surpass us. Plus it’s a tax on Americans, for us alone to bear. Stephen Moore writes:

    Our Heritage Foundation colleague Nick Loris estimates that, over the next decade, the agreement will cost Americans an extra $30,000 per family of four in higher energy prices) and some 400,000 lost jobs (200,000 in manufacturing alone). He likens the Paris Agreement to a $2.5 trillion global tax on American production. So the costs to America would be anything but “symbolic.”

    And it’s a vehicle for corruption as well.

    The fact is, greenhouse gases come down naturally when an economy develops and environmental standards are naturally put into place as the public demands. If you have doubts on this, fly a plane over the U.S. border with Mexico at the San Diego-Tijuana point. On one side you will see clean air and green hills. On the other, a lot of cement, barren hills, trash dumps and smog. Hong Kong and Shenzhen present similar pictures.

    The U.S. in fact is a world leader at keeping greenhouse gas emissions down, topping its quotas set in the Kyoto Protocol. Europe, by contrast, isn’t so terribly good at it, just as it isn’t good at fulfilling its European Union monetary quotas or its NATO dues quotas. According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – the Bonn, Germany-based agency that is out there to monitor the Paris accord, Germany is going to have a bad time fulfiling its voluntary quota of dropping greenhouse gas emissions 40%. The reason isn’t hard to understand, either. In scrapping its clean nuclear energy for ‘green’ reasons, it has since turned to other ‘green’ devices such as electrical cars – which require vast amounts of coal to supply the electricity. Good luck with that strategy on bringing down greenhouse gases. It shows the essential unseriousness about climate change as an environmental issue. Yet Europe still thinks it has a right to regulate us (and that’s who is going to be doing it) through the Paris accord.

    is there any good reason to remain in this fraudy, job-killing, junk science accord? There really isn’t. That’s why President Trump’s decision, if true, is so welcome. He ran on this as a campaign promise and if it’s a promise fulfilled, it’ll be a great thing to see his poll numbers rise as a result.

    Oh and one last thing: The world won’t come crashing down, either. Maybe the left will, but not the world.

  154. Tom
    #2394412, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Paul McG. About to accept a redundancy from Fairfax.

    If Fakefacts was an actual news reporting organisation, it would send him an invoice for the damage done to the company’s bottom line (vis., the collapse in its circulation) by the disinformational gibberish he has written and his utterly incompetent “coverage” of the 2016 US presidential election, which he said Trump had no chance of winning.

  155. John64
    #2394413, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Bananaby gets up to answer a Dorothy-Dixer on Adani. 3 ALP members including Turtlehead Bowen punted before he can get half way through his answer.

    Tony Burqa demands Bananaby apologises for his remarks earlier in the day about Shorten, Beaconsfield and Adani. Bananaby tells him to get stuffed.

  156. .
    #2394414, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Oh come on
    #2394311, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:04 pm
    30 soldiers…yep I see why America keeps us under its NMD and nuke AEGIS…

    There are also small matters like Pine Gap. Again, the cost of keeping Australia under the US’s security umbrella probably isn’t all that high – the US wants a presence in the region so much of it would be sunk costs anyhow.

    Australia has value in that it will pretty much always accompany the US into a conflict if requested. Often, the US won’t even need to request – we’ll be offering before they even pick up the phone. And we have strategic defence assets that are of genuine value to the US, such as the SAS.

    Interesting. You seem to be agreeing that the moral support is more important. Interesting to see what cost our rock ribbed loyalty has. I’m not arguing that it is too great, it would be interesting to see if reliable sources have evaluated this.

  157. .
    #2394415, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    OCO

    Would it not be prudent to accept some sunk costs and guard against an isolationist left wing President like Sanders or the US running out of money? These things can’t be made right with writing cheques. It requires writing cheques and waiting a few years.

  158. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2394416, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Thwe Waffler seems unusually animated and shouty today. Wonder if he and McCain have been into Lucy’s cooking sherry.

  159. Baldrick
    #2394418, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2394416, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:56 pm
    Thwe Waffler seems unusually animated and shouty today. Wonder if he and McCain have been into Lucy’s cooking sherry.

    The Three Amigos Milksops.

  160. Faye
    #2394420, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Today’s Hse of Reps Question Time… there was Turnbull looking flushed with expectation. Senator McCain (the biggest inside Republican enemy of Trump) had arrived in the House and was sitting yonder for all to gaze at. Well the PM was positively beside himself with excitement as he rose to welcome him. And the greatest suck-up in the history of suck-ups followed. It was so un-Australian.
    Love McCain – hate Trump. That was the message.

  161. Northshore Redneck
    #2394421, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    I call bulldust on these vans being able to detect operating TVs through walls.

    PR confidence trick.

    It’s not that crazy actually. It’s been well known for years that CRT screens can be read from hundreds of meters away.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tempest_(codename)

  162. Dr Faustus
    #2394422, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    He called on Mr Joyce to stand up in parliament and apologise to the family of Larry Knight, the miner who died at Beaconsfield in April 2006.

    “(They) didn’t need this whole thing dragged up again by the thoughtless comments of the deputy prime minister of Australia.”

    But I expect they were simply gagging for Bill Shorten to deliberately drag them into the political fray. The degenerate creature built his political career on Beaconsfield – and the death of Larry Knight.

  163. Mark A
    #2394423, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Believe it or not these are actually available in some European countries without a permit.
    Gas revolver shoots rubber bullets.

  164. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2394424, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Baldrick. I think the hostess in the middle is telling Her Man to ask McCain if there have been any changes to The Trumpinator’s telephone number.

  165. Atoms for Peace
    #2394425, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Just wondering how the fridges are going to remember the 1967 6 day war ?
    Be careful out there people..

  166. Baldrick
    #2394426, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Baldrick. I think the hostess in the middle is telling Her Man to ask McCain if there have been any changes to The Trumpinator’s telephone number.

    Either that GM, or she’s telling McCain she’ll happily serve as his Deputy for any party led by his good self.

  167. Oh come on
    #2394427, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Dot, I suspect we already maintain a credible enough defence force to deter all but the most aggressive of conventional invaders. That’s without US help. If we were suddenly abandoned by the US, there would be a period in which we could conceivably be vulnerable to, say, a determined Chinese invasion that’s willing to suffer significant casualties. It would, as you mentioned, take a few years to bolster our defences so that they become capable of repelling such a force. I guess our defence planners view such a scenario as highly unlikely, and so haven’t gone to much effort in planning for such a contingency. I don’t blame them for that.

  168. Oh come on
    #2394428, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Mark A, that sounds a bit like the weapon that the psycho assassin played by Javier Bardem uses in No Country For Old Men .

    That’s a great movie, BTW.

  169. Fisky
    #2394429, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    China would only need to cut off our sealanes, they wouldn’t bother with a land invasion.

  170. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2394430, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I actually thought fridges were disarmed around 1967 when they lost the locking door catch. My Mum’s single door Westinghouse does not have an interlock, just the rubber seal with an inbuilt magnetic strip; whereas my grandmothers’ old fridges (British General Eelectric, I think) had a handle that was connected to a latch and would not open from the inside. That damned light did nothing to help, either.

  171. val majkus
    #2394431, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    No Country For Old Men

    agree it’s a great movie and in black and white too

  173. Armadillo
    #2394434, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Gas revolver shoots rubber bullets

    Got one of those. They also shoot flares and tear gas. A friendly local would be robber a couple of years back wandering my backyard at midnight can attest to the noise it makes (sounds like a shotgun). If fence jumping were an Olympic sport, the guy would have been a definate gold medalist.

    FIL bought it in America for MIL when the Iranian revolution started. No idea how he got it through customs, but like most other things, possibly under his pilots cap. That’s how he smuggled a heap of travelers checks out of Iran and into the UK for Jewish friends. The MIL presented them at a bank in London and the teller made her sign them all, which she dutifully did with the signature “Rod Stewart”. LOL.

  174. Lysander
    #2394435, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    When I was at uni in the early 2000s, Young Liberal recruiters on O-day would simply hand out membership forms to anyone who would take them and say “this is a ticket to free booze”.

    Yes OCO. Maybe that’s where the Libs problems began? “Free booze” paid for by your membership. Sounds like Turnbull’s latest budget: Lotsa free stuff woohoo (paid for by you).

  175. John64
    #2394436, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    China would only need to cut off our sealanes, they wouldn’t bother with a land invasion.

    We’d run out of fuel within a fortnight.

  176. Mark A
    #2394439, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Oh come on
    #2394428, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Mark A, that sounds a bit like the weapon that the psycho assassin played by Javier Bardem uses in

    Yes it does.
    My attention was called to FB page and I was stunned that quite genuine looking pistols are freely available and free to carry for self protection. Some spray a noxious gas only, but some shoot rubber bullets, effective for up to ten meters.

    Try anything even remotely like that here!

  177. Dr Faustus
    #2394440, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    New world order? Angela Merkel signals doubt about global partnerships

    So “dissatisfying” were her encounters with the US President at the G7 Summit, that a clearly dispirited Chancellor is now using her voice as Europe’s pre-eminent leader, to circle the wagons for a future where US and British support may no longer be assumed as a given.

    Finely-tuned antennae at work…

  178. Armadillo
    #2394441, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Lost in moderation. Try again.

    Gas revolver shoots rubber bullets

    Got one of those. They also shoot flares and tear gas. A friendly local would be robber a couple of years back wandering my backyard at midnight can attest to the noise it makes (sounds like a shotgun). If fence jumping were an Olympic sport, the guy would have been a definate gold medalist.

    FIL bought it in America for MIL when the Iranian revolution started. No idea how he got it through customs, but like most other things, possibly under his pilots cap. That’s how he smuggled a heap of travelers checks out of Iran and into the UK for J3w1sh friends. The MIL presented them at a bank in London and the teller made her sign them all, which she dutifully did with the signature “Rod Stewart”. LOL.

  179. Adam
    #2394442, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    We’d run out of fuel within a fortnight.

    And thus food too.

  180. Hydra
    #2394443, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    What the fuck is that reporting? 14 people arrested over one attack and they are all lone wolves?

  181. Oh come on
    #2394445, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    We’d get plenty of warning of an impending Chinese invasion. They’d have to diversify away from Australian LNG – that’d be a big red flag for us right there.

  182. Mark A
    #2394446, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Adam
    #2394442, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    We’d run out of fuel within a fortnight.

    And thus food too.

    Quick conversion to LPG would save us as far as food goes.

  183. Sparkx
    #2394448, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Thwe Waffler seems unusually animated and shouty today. Wonder if he and McCain have been into Lucy’s cooking sherry.

    They would have had to be bloody quick to beat Lucy to it.

  184. Oh come on
    #2394449, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Aren’t we in the process of building a strategic oil reserve?

    Anyway, we still refine oil in Kwinana. In a tight spot this could be diverted exclusively for military purposes. Civilian automobile use will take a hit, though!

  185. Dr Faustus
    #2394450, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Queensland Deputy Premier, the undead Jackie Trad, has been given the Gypsy’s Warning that the Greens will no longer give her the preferences she needs to hold onto her seat – because coal.

    Adani coal mine in doubt over Queensland Government refusal to facilitate federal loan

    In a press conference held on Saturday morning, the Deputy Premier Jackie Trad also announced that the Government would not facilitate any loan funds from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

    Government confirms ‘middleman’ role in possible Adani loan after Deputy Premier sparks confusion

    The Queensland Government has confirmed it would fulfil its “middleman” role in any federal loan to Adani for a rail line from its planned Carmichael mine.

    This is how we roll in Queensland…

  186. Adam
    #2394451, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Quick conversion to LPG would save us as far as food goes.

    I’m talking about harvesting. Good luck with a quick LPG conversion there.

  187. Oh come on
    #2394452, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    And if China blocked our LNG exports, it’d find itself at war with Japan and South Korea pretty quickly. These countries rely on a steady supply of Australian LNG to keep the lights on.

  188. Mother Lode
    #2394453, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    a future where US and British support may no longer be assumed as a given.

    Some of the greatest, most inspiring, moments in British and American history have been when not supporting Germany in its goals.

    In fact, quite to the contrary.

  189. Mark A
    #2394454, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Adam
    #2394451, posted on May 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Quick conversion to LPG would save us as far as food goes.

    I’m talking about harvesting. Good luck with a quick LPG conversion there.

    Just watch how quickly biodiesel production starts when peeps get hungry.
    Last WW many unlikely factories were converted to military productions within weeks.

  190. cohenite
    #2394455, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    It’s a miracle Trump did not use a baseball bat on most of the NATO leaders, excluding May, who has a bit of ticker. They got off light with a shove and some crunching hand-shakes.

  191. Oh come on
    #2394457, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Anyway, an unlikely scenario. China has no need to build a Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere.

  192. calli
    #2394459, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Rev Bill Crew has apparently ‘rebuked’ Margaret Court in an interview with Kerryn Phelps.

    And that’s why I worship with the Pressbuttons. (Not to be confused with the splodey ones)

  193. Jessie
    #2394461, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    siltstone wrote 2 comments in the thread Helen: Letter to Keith Windschuttle.

    The link didn’t work for me, and assuming siltstone is referring to this:
    https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2013/09/what-charles-copeman-achieved-at-robe-river/

    The management of the Robe River mine, at the time Charles came on the scene, in fact implemented absurd union requirements. When the Robe River power station shut down during a strike at the end of May 1986 and stopped power to the town, a member of staff, who flicked the switch back on—in the absence of the workers, who were on strike—was officially reprimanded by the management and suspended for two days without pay. In her 1995 book, Strategic Choices: A Study of the Interaction of Industrial Relations and Corporate Strategy in the Pilbara Iron Ore Industry, Pam Swain notes, “The management sent a letter of apology to the union.” She adds:

    The incident was no different to hundreds over the life of the project, but it appears to have acted as a catalyst for Charles Copeman to decide that the project management philosophy was incompatible with the types of approach required.

    It behoves CFers to read the entire Q article posted by siltstone.
    And in remembrance of a few extraordinary, and decent Australians.

    If the link doesn’t work use a search engine with the ‘Quadrant + article title’ instead.

  194. JC
    #2394462, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    How the American left sees single payer for healthcare.

    Many on the left championed single-payer in lieu of ObamaCare’s regulations and subsidies, but in 2010 it lacked enough support among Democrats in Congress. But with premiums soaring and insurers fleeing the Affordable Care Act exchanges, progressives are now trying to pivot to achieve their longtime dream.

    California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, the frontrunner to succeed Jerry Brown as Governor next year, is running on single-payer, which shows the idea is going mainstream. At the state Democratic convention last weekend, protesters shouted down speakers who dared to ask about paying for it. The state Senate Appropriations Committee passed a single-payer bill this week, and it has a fair chance of getting to Mr. Brown’s desk.

    The bill reflects the left’s Platonic ideal, with the promise of free care for everyone for everything. Patients would be entitled to an essentially unlimited list of benefits including acupuncture and chiropractic care as well as “all medical care determined to be medically appropriate by the member’s health care provider.” They could see any specialist without a referral. Co-pays and deductibles and charging premiums would be prohibited.

    There would thus be no restraint on health-care utilization and costs. Patients could get treated for virtually any malady by any physician at no cost. This is probably what kids educated at California’s pre-eminent universities envision when politicians and professors promote single-payer: an efficient, free, munificent socialist paradise.

    The cost? Another US$200 in addition to the $200 billion of federal grants already in place.

    But even paradise has a price. The Senate committee pegged its bill’s cost at $400 billion a year, which is likely conservative since analysts assume utilization rates close to those for Medicaid in which patients lack access to many specialists. About $200 billion could be re-allocated from other government health-care programs including Medicaid and Medicare, though this would require federal waivers. The rest would require higher taxes.

    A $200 billion tax hike would be equivalent to a 15% payroll tax, which would come on top of the current 15.3% federal payroll tax. The Senate staff analysis estimates that “between 25% and 50% of the payroll tax revenues would represent a new tax on employees, not likely to be offset by higher wages.” The report dryly concludes that “the state-wide economic impacts of such an overall tax increase on employment is beyond the scope of this analysis.”

    Democrats could as usual try to soak the rich with higher income taxes, but the wealthy in California already pay a 13.3% top marginal rate. The state would have to confiscate nearly all the income of all of its millionaires to pay for it.

  195. Top Ender
    #2394463, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Debate on nuclear submarines going on over at The Australia.

    Is it time to begin a discussion on nuclear-powered submarines (known as SSNs) for the Royal Australian Navy?

    Link

  196. The Beer Whisperer
    #2394464, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    “I remember Mr Shorten – didn’t he stand outside a gold mine down in Tasmania … he put on the hi-vis shirt and the bomber jacket, told us all how he was with the working man,” Mr Joyce told reporters.

    “Well, he is not with them now. He has left them for dead.”

    Mr Shorten labelled the Nationals party leader a “disgrace” on Twitter before taking to the floor of parliament to respond.

    “This is not a random comment from a Twitter troll, this is the person who is meant to be the deputy prime minister of Australia,” he told MPs.

    He called on Mr Joyce to stand up in parliament and apologise to the family of Larry Knight, the miner who died at Beaconsfield in April 2006.

    Hang on, Barnaby didn’t invoke the dead miner!

    YOU did, Peanut Head!

    “(They) didn’t need this whole thing dragged up again by the thoughtless comments of the deputy prime minister of Australia.”

    Is this another refuge often Shorten scoundrel? How many of these refuges does he have?

    So there you have it. Shorten runs and hides behind a dead miner to avoid answering questions about jobs for miners, then dogwhistles to permanently enraged leftists.

  197. Oh come on
    #2394465, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Cali is boned. I wonder if the Mexicans will have it back.

  198. Des Deskperson
    #2394466, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    “Didn’t he get discharged under the “up or out” scheme? (If you don’t get promoted by a certain time, you’re discharged.)”

    That is certainly my understanding, KK2A

    And while I don’t know about Wilkie himself, it used to be standard – though certainly not official – practice for civilian intelligence agencies – and other areas of Defence – to recruit ADF officers who had been forced to retire because they had reached a certain age without reaching a certain rank. This had very little to do with ability and experience, it was a scam to help a mate supplement his pension. Someone who had gone down the same route previously would rig the selection criteria, stack the selection panel.

    Of course, by no means everyone who joined the APS after leaving the ADF were in on this racket – they were concentrated in particular areas, procurement as well as intelligence – but as a perversion of the merit principle, it was far more blatant, widespread and dangerous that any ‘diversity’ program I’ve ever encountered.

    As for Wilkie, as I commented earlier, I have never understood how such a mediocre middle level ONA desk officer with at least three levels of hierarchy above him managed to became such a key player. I’m told that for years after in ONA he was still widely despised as a vain little grandstander.

  201. Adam
    #2394471, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Is it time to begin a discussion on nuclear-powered submarines (known as SSNs) for the Royal Australian Navy?

    Oh lordy. Let me guess; the Froggies will build em for us.

  202. stackja
    #2394473, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    cohenite
    #2394469, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:25 pm
    Cop shot dead in regional Queensland

    No description of offender

    Queensland Police‏Verified account @QPSmedia 35 minutes ago
    An emergent situation has been declared following a police incident in the Lockyer Valley https://goo.gl/vpPq3H

  203. Oh come on
    #2394474, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Er, Mexico. Hi. Yeah we’ve been thinking about that whole Mexican-American War thing and we’ve decided we just aren’t comfortable with how it all worked out for you guys. So we were kind of thinking about giving some territory back. Look, it’s got a thriving film industry, a tech hub that’s second to none AND the best part is most of its residents are already your nationals!

  204. stackja
    #2394476, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Update: Police incident, Seventeen Mile
    QPS Media on May 29, 2017 @ 3:54pm
    An emergent situation has been declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act following a police incident in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon where an officer has been injured.

    A PSPA was declared at 3.40pm with an exclusion zone in place for the area of Fords Rd, Forestry Road West, Sandy Creek Road, Gerard Lane, 17 Mile, Wallers Road and Forest Road.

    Initial information suggests shots were fired at police in Seventeen Mile, and a police vehicle has been involved in a traffic incident.

    An armed man remains outstanding and specialist police are responding.

    Members of the public and the media are being advised to avoid the area.

    Local residents are being advised to remain inside.

  205. stackja
    #2394477, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Police officer shot dead in Lockyer Valley
    Kate Kyriacou, The Courier-Mail
    6 minutes ago
    A POLICE officer has died after a man opened fire when he was pulled over in a car in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon.

    An emergency situation has been declared, with the gunman still on the run.

    It’s believed the police officer was shot at Seventeen Mile, just east of Toowoomba and 115km west of Brisbane, about 2.20pm.
    Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident happened after police were responding to calls regarding a known offender, before a police pursuit during which the man fired at officers.

    It is understood one of the police cars involved rolled during the incident.

    It’s believed the gunman also fired shots at a police helicopter sent to the scene.
    A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman earlier said paramedics were treating one person suffering gunshot wounds and that paramedics were assessing a “number of individuals” at the scene.
    A rescue helicopter has since landed in Gatton.

    Police have advised the public to avoid Wallers, Forestry, Ringwood and Fords roads in the area and for locals to stay inside.

    Police declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act at 3.40pm.

    An exclusion zone is in place for the area of Fords Rd, Forestry Road West, Sandy Creek Road, Gerard Lane, 17 Mile, Wallers Road and Forest Road.

    The Special Emergency Response Team was believed to be en route.

    “An armed man remains outstanding and specialist police are responding,” police said.
    More to come …

  206. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2394479, posted on May 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    How the American left sees single payer for healthcare.

    JC – Just so that you know what Trump is up against:

    …And Now For The Bad News (Saturday)

    In fairness I’m always happy to see any government cutting spending.

    But before uncorking the champagne bottles it’s important to understand some basic realities:

    The [US Federal] budget slashes $3.6 trillion in spending through 2028 while proposing zero cuts to Defense, Social Security, and Medicare.

    And that’s the entire point: just between those three programs, plus paying interest on the debt, the US government already spends MORE than it collects in tax revenue.

    In 2016, for example, the government spent $2.87 trillion on Defense, Social Security, and Medicare, plus an additional $433 billion paying interest on the debt.

    That totals over $3.3 trillion, which is more than they collected in tax revenue.

    In other words, they could cut EVERYTHING ELSE in government: Homeland Security, national parks, funding for the arts, the Department of Energy. Everything.

    And there would still be a budget deficit.

    This is the most important thing to understand about US federal government spending: the built-in costs are so extreme that they can’t possibly make ends meet.

    And the problem becomes worse each year.

    It’s actually a good thing that Governor Moonbeam is moving to a single payer model, because that means California has to pay for it. Which will be fun, but at least Trump can burn him off and let Cali sink under their own stupidity without spending federal dollars he doesn’t have.

    Moving health expenditure out to the states is probably the only way he has a chance to balance the budget.

  207. Woolfe
    #2394484, posted on May 29, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Twitter is advising me to follow Mark Colvin. Has he returned? Can Twitter now access the other side?

  208. Shy Ted
    #2394485, posted on May 29, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    All out of fridge jokes. Time to move onto swales. Name that tune…
    Farmer Turnbull had a coal mine
    EIEIO
    And on that mine he had a swale
    EIEIO
    With a swale drain here
    And a swale drain there
    Here a swale, there a swale
    Everywhere a swale drain
    Farmer Turnbull had a swale
    And saved the Barrier Reef.

