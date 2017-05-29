Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

Posted on 11:30 am, May 29, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

  1. Peewhit
    #2394175, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Just while no one’s watching

  2. mh
    #2394177, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Make it a Corby-free zone.

  5. Mark from Melbourne
    #2394183, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Top five!

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394187, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:36 am

    First ten?

  8. stackja
    #2394189, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Remember the Manchester massacre.

  9. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2394191, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Gotta be quick…

  10. Bill Thompson
    #2394195, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Their ABC News has been giving blanket coverage on the alleged police failures referred to in the Lindt Café Inquest – I should have been more careful when I deployed my nose cam when I chatted with Virginia Trioli this morning but I think the message is more important than my dignity…

    https://youtu.be/hBAzZ4fIjEw

  12. Oh come on
    #2394198, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Form a line for your lemon and coriander rice right over here by the urn, folks. BYO cup and straw.

  13. Baldrick
    #2394200, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Remember the Manchester massacre.

    … and remember how quickly Quadrant folded in the face of Leftard hand-wringing.

  14. Mother Lode
    #2394206, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I was only 14…

  15. stackja
    #2394208, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Baldrick
    #2394200, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:44 am
    Remember the Manchester massacre.

    … and remember how quickly Quadrant folded in the face of Leftard hand-wringing.

    And MSM in general.

  16. Oh come on
    #2394209, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:46 am

    And sorry to disappoint but we’re out of salmon. The Pal factory just called and said they’re short of pink meat.

  17. stackja
    #2394211, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Police operation shuts down Parramatta CBD
    The Sydney Morning Herald-15 minutes ago
    A large police operation is under way in the Parramatta CBD on Monday morning, with officers blocking access to the Westfield shopping …

  18. Snoopy
    #2394213, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Another great victory for moochers.

    If you haven’t heard the news, the government backed down and has killed the Bill to double the hourly advertising limit on SBS.￼

    In a Save Our SBS web campaign with former SBS World News Australia presenter Mary Kostakidis, thousands of people emailed their MP and Senators opposing the Bill.

    If we had not acted, the government and SBS would have persisted to put even more ads on SBS.

  19. Tim Neilson
    #2394214, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Remember the Manchester massacre.

    Fake news. Couldn’t really have happened. A whole lot of enlightened progressive intellectuals on Q&A told me so.

  20. Baldrick
    #2394215, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:49 am

    What are the odds?

    Libby Zee
    #2354346, posted on April 14, 2017 at 7:46 pm
    I do like Lady Gaga

    Grigory M
    #2286627, posted on February 6, 2017 at 12:29 pm
    Gaga – oo la la – she is amazing. Excellent Half Time Show.

  21. herodotus
    #2394216, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Sometimes I wake in the early hours and wonder whether I’m in bizarro world.

    Charlie Sykes, a former conservative radio host who’s now a Never Trumper, was on Amanda Vanstone’s little ABC radio show called Counterpoint at 1am to inform us that Trump is bad, and that the vast right wing media machine in the USA steps in and protects him every time he does something wrong. The thing has become tribal, he said, with torrents of right wing trolldom stepping up. Amanda appeared to agree.

    This is the reverse of the world as we know it. The torrent of abuse and misinformation is largely that of the left. There, like here, they outnumber the conservatives in the mainstream media by a long chalk. He went on to say that all the right wing audience were doing was looking for confirmation of their bias, and wanted the counter argument to whatever the latest issue was to be spoon fed to them. In fact, what many of us did was look for more detail, more information, more truthful reporting than we were getting from the MSM.

    Counterpoint used to be a good show when run by characters with some conservative tendencies and an awareness of the various issues running week to week. The ABC sometimes tries to point to it as an example of how “not biased” they are, a show run for and by conservatives. Back in the days and early mornings when it was properly structured and hosted (the late Paul Comrie-Thomson, and Michael Duffy) they hamstrung it by giving it the worst timeslots, never an early evening spot. Those prime time spots will be forever dominated by their array of book shows and assorted ABC wankology.

    Now that it is poor in content and hosted by a very uninspiring Amanda Vanstone, it deserves those hard-to-find spots.

  22. Oh come on
    #2394217, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Damn, those fridges are at it again.

  23. .
    #2394218, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Oh come on
    #2394193, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:40 am
    We aren’t, dot. We pay our way. You’ll notice Australian forces beside US forces in every conflict that the US is involved in and in need of some multilateral support.

    Now compare our contribution to Poland or Spain for example in the Second Gulf War.

    America would be within their rights to cut us off.

    The view that “Australia doesn’t need nuclear weapons” is not in itself false but it is a highly qualified statement.

    Perhaps the US values moral support more highly than I’ve contemplated.

  24. Top Ender
    #2394219, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Then again, they did do it to themselves.

    Maybe he should have said: “We made ourselves look like idiots.”

    Today show host Karl Stefanovic has this morning attacked the frenzied media coverage of Schapelle Corby’s return to Australia after 13 years.

    Interestingly, he included his own network in the impassioned tirade, which has surely left Nine News executives fuming.

    “I realise there’s interest but why oh why oh why?” Stefanovic ranted. “Schapelle Corby — rightly or wrongly — has been convicted of drug smuggling. She’s done her time and has the right to live her life in relative peace, if that’s what she wants. Maybe she wants mayhem. Whatever. I don’t care.

    “There are far more important things in life than pursuing and losing Schapelle Corby. We in the media have a responsibility to inform but I reckon we were all made to look like idiots yesterday — and to what end?

    “Where Schapelle is, what she looks like … come on. We know. And you know what? It ain’t that interesting. Move along, please.”

    Link

  25. Oh come on
    #2394220, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Or the cost of us remaining under the US security umbrella is lower than you calculated, dot. I’d say each side gets decent value from the arrangement.

  26. Baldrick
    #2394221, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Police operation shuts down Parramatta CBD

    It’s ok, just a Killvinator fridge left out for council roadside pick-up. Police jumping the shark.

  27. john constantine
    #2394222, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

    As their abc have breathlessly revealed, mandy vanfilth is a mafia godfather, so she has to tack left twice as hard as insider lefties to be half as tolerated in their abc staffroom.

  28. mh
    #2394223, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I was listening to the British Broadcasting Caliphate last night – yes, that’s my fault – and the reporter/commentator was talking about the Macron handshake with Trump at G7. He started waxing lyrical about how France appears to have found itself another great leader in Macron, one more in a long line of great French leaders. He went on to say how Macron’s performance has really endeared him to the French public. The radio program host pushed the political commentator further on what Macron had done exactly, and once again he described Macron’s handshake with Trump and how Macron would not release Trump’s hand. This was showing Trump that he wouldn’t take a backward step.

    The first thing Theresa May should be doing following her election win is examining the funding model of it’s national broadcaster. The BBC is a joke.

  29. H B Bear
    #2394224, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:56 am

    The Socialist Broadcasting Service desperately fighting any further commercialisation because either it proves it can’t raise revenue or succeeds and gets pulled off the taxpayer tit.

  30. H B Bear
    #2394226, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:58 am

    The first thing Theresa May should be doing following her election win is examining the funding model of it’s national broadcaster. The BBC is a joke.

    Still not as hive minded as the ALPBC staff co-op.

  31. Bruce in WA
    #2394227, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Morning all from Montreal. Still 10.00 pm dimanche here. Quebec tomorrow. Can not believe the organised, concerted anti-Trump movement here. Fucking unbelievable and, in fact, downright scary! They are threatened!!

  32. stackja
    #2394229, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

    herodotus
    #2394216, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 am

    ABC overnight? I would prefer Michael McLaren.

  34. Lysander
    #2394231, posted on May 29, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Re: Parramatta lockdown…

    If police are on the scene it is usually nothing to worry about as they are slow and usually arrive post-explosion. I’m sorry but it’s sad but true.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *