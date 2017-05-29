Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

Posted on 11:30 am, May 29, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

301 Responses to Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

1 2
  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394539, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS
    ‘I shot till Monis was no longer a threat’

    Dominica Sanda
    Australian Associated Press
    5:46PM May 29, 2017
    The officer who fired his gun more than 12 times at gunman Man Haron Monis, killing him, during the Sydney siege says he acted appropriately and lawfully.

    In his submission to the Lindt Cafe inquiry, which was released on Monday, Officer A says his actions were based on the belief that Monis was armed with a functional shortened shotgun and an IED in his backpack.

    “At the point of entry, I was 100 per cent certain there was a bomb,” Officer A says in the submission.

    “Obviously, since this incident, I’ve thought about not much else and I’ve gone over it many, many, many times in my head if I could have – if my actions could have been different in relation to Monis and the engagement, and I don’t believe that it could have been done any differently.”

    The December 2014 terror attack claimed the lives of hostages Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson.

    The submission notes no hostages were struck “directly by a police round” and that Ms Dawson died from an “indirect result of police gunfire”.

    When the order was given to storm the cafe, Officer A says he saw Monis standing towards the back of the cafe, holding the shotgun, indicating he was ready to fire.

    At or about the time officers burst through the doors, Monis fired towards the Tactical Operations Unit team and just after this, Officer A started firing, aiming at Monis’ chest.

    This was the first time Officer A had fired his weapon in an operational scenario.

    After Monis fired a second time, Officer A continued firing, moving his aim to Monis’ head.

    It was at this point that Monis started to “go down”

    Breaking new, from the Oz.

  3. Gab
    #2394540, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Same link but not from mobile:

  5. H B Bear
    #2394542, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Q&A have a balanced panel on to talk about Abbo issues.

    I wonder how far S-tan will crank up the tint tonight? Perhaps the regular Snowcone interruption lotto could be replaced by a guess the Pantone colour for S-tan? Prize – a pair of possum skin arseless chaps obviously.

  6. Rev. Archibald
    #2394543, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394539, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm
    NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS
    ‘I shot till Monis was no longer a threat’

    ..
    I hope some of the rounds went through Monis’s cock.

  7. srr
    #2394545, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Of course, some things call for more than two minutes of manufactured hate, but rather, perfect hatred.

    Dinesh D’Souza‏Verified account @DineshDSouza May 27

    The media is hiding the fact
    that a rising Dem star & de Blasio aide
    was caught with kiddie porn
    involving INFANTS

    https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/868503125216206849

  8. Will
    #2394546, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    JC
    #2394494, posted on May 29, 2017 at 5:11 pm
    Thanks Bruce.

    It’s obvious the single payer the left is proposing in the US is nothing like ours. It’s zero co-payment Rolls Royce model.

    this represents true equality where everyone gets to feed at the trough

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394547, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Snoopy
    #2393886, posted on May 28, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    The A.B.C. in Perth repeating the old rubbish about Aborigines not being counted in the census until 1967…..

    How hard is it?

    “Half Casts” etc but not “Full Bloods” were counted from the first census in 1911. Full bloods were first counted in 1961.

    From over on the other thread.

  10. The Beer Whisperer
    #2394550, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    The drift to the left of the Fox News website is very noticeable this last month or so.
    Won’t belong before I’ll be dropping it from my eyeball time.
    Ratings of their cable programs are also plummeting.
    Like ESPN they’ve supped on the crazy juice.

    And the left will still hate them just as much, only with less respect.

  11. Libby Zee
    #2394551, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    So? Is/was Stan Grants father a full blood?

  12. The Beer Whisperer
    #2394552, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I hope some of the rounds went through Monis’s cock.

    Excellent directed anger, reverend.

  13. The Beer Whisperer
    #2394553, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    “Obviously, since this incident, I’ve thought about not much else and I’ve gone over it many, many, many times in my head if I could have – if my actions could have been different in relation to Monis and the engagement, and I don’t believe that it could have been done any differently.”

    The totality of my subsequent thoughts would have been

    “Next”.

  14. Baldrick
    #2394554, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The A.B.C. in Perth repeating the old rubbish about Aborigines not being counted in the census until 1967…..

    Who gives a toss about being counted in a census? Hundreds of thousands of Australian’s weren’t counted last census because the ABS is as useless as an ashtray on a motorbike.

  15. Snoopy
    #2394556, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    So? Is/was Stan Grants father a full blood?

    I very much doubt it.

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2394557, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    17 rounds to bring down Monis. Loser. A feral pig would be still standing.

  18. Gab
    #2394559, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    The A.B.C. in Perth repeating the old rubbish about Aborigines not being counted in the census until 1967…..

    Don’t care. All in the past.

    Next.

  19. cohenite
    #2394560, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Libby Zee

    #2394535, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Can someone ask Stan Grant that, given that Aborigines were counted in the census since 1911, his clam that his father was never counted is bollocks of the first order?

    Full bloods were not counted. Was his father, a Wiradjuri elder, a full blood?

    The census has not always reflected a true picture of the Australian population. Prior to the establishment of Aboriginal reserves in the 1860s, Victorian censuses counted only some Aboriginal people, usually excluding those who were not permanently settled. After the 1860s, most Aboriginal people were living on reserves and were included in census counts.

    As a result of legislation passed in 1901, the official census count only included Aboriginal people if they had some European ancestry. So called ‘full-blooded’ Aboriginal people were excluded. From the 1971 Census onwards, all Australians (apart from some residing overseas) have been officially included in the national census.

  20. srr
    #2394561, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    HIJRAH MOVIE

    View The Trailer
    http://paulnehlen.com/hijrah-movie/

    HIJRAH – RADICAL(FUNDAMENTAL) ISLAM’S GLOBAL INVASION

    Scenes of chaos are unfolding across the globe as millions of Muslim ‘refugees’ make their way out of the Middle East and into the west. Western governments are unprepared for the onslaught of Muslim migrants and world leaders appear completely ignorant of what the underlying mass movement is about. If we’re to believe the words of corporate media, and of course we shouldn’t, it’s all about human rights with virtually no potential for deadly consequences. But is that really what this is all about?

    Refugees?

    Is it all a harmless movement of people fleeing their homeland for hope of a better future in the west? Are the millions of Muslims migrating into the nations of the West willing to integrate into our culture and way of life? The following story should shake you to your core being. Because I’m about to show you truth the media is unwilling to share. I’m about to show you how this mass movement of Muslims is carefully and strategically designed to provide cover for something sinister. I’m Paul Nehlen and this is the story of modern day radical Islamic Hijrah.

    Hijrah immerses viewers deep into the dark underworld of the Muslim refugee crisis. The story provides an extensive background into the origins of Hijrah, the true purpose of the refugee invasion happening across the globe and the shocking reality of how our very own government is fueling its rise.
    ___________

    Rabbi Walker & Paul Nehlen discuss his Documentary “Hijrah”

  21. Baldrick
    #2394562, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Van Badham has a piece up at the Guardian. I’m not going to link to it because you already know the story. Utter tosh.

    Guardian Australia ✔ @GuardianAus
    Schapelle Corby and Cassie Sainsbury: it’s not about drugs, it’s about misogyny | Van Badham

  22. Snoopy
    #2394563, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    From the 1971 Census onwards, all Australians (apart from some residing overseas) have been officially included in the national census.

    That’s a curious statement. Is that when penalties were first imposed for not participating in the census?

  23. srr
    #2394564, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Geoffrey Miller‏Verified account @primalpoly

    ‘If the mob comes for you, the president of your university will probably side with the mob….’

    http://heterodoxacademy.org/2017/05/27/this-weeks-witch-hunt/

  24. Baldrick
    #2394565, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    From the 1971 Census onwards, all Australians (apart from some residing overseas) have been officially included in the national census.

    Catallaxy FactCheck: False.
    They didn’t get me last census.

  25. calli
    #2394566, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Interesting that the “Personal” section of the bio is all about racism.

    No family, achievements, just racism. That sort of stuff shapes the younger generation. Had a quick look at Yvonne Goolagong’s Wiki bio. A remarkable contrast.

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2394567, posted on May 29, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Just now got around to my snail mail.

    Received a letter from a Mr Keith Windschuttle, who mentions that donations to Quadrant are tax deductible.

    Hmmm, I just may do that thing. Having Canberra help support them twerks my fancy.

  27. Winston Smith
    #2394568, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Bruce;

    Can someone ask ‘if we have a referendum on recognition why can’t we have a plebiscite on SSM?’

    Why can’t we have a referendum on both together?

  28. True Aussie
    #2394569, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    A man of “middle eastern or Mediterranean aopearance” tried to abduct a child off a playground in Liverpool. No doubt he is jusy engaging in his cultural practice of bacha bazi and the racist mother refused to let her little boy be culturally enriched.

  29. calli
    #2394570, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Sorry. That should be Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

  30. Notafan
    #2394572, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Maybe racism wasn’t the only issue the Grant family faced.


    Review of ‘Tears of a Stranger’

  31. Nick
    #2394574, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Perhaps Keith can joint the “far queue’, Bruce ?

  32. rickw
    #2394576, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I spent much of the day flying SSMAir and happened to watch Patriots Day, a couple of thoughts:

    Loser #1 getting run over by Loser #2 was very well done, unbelievably realistic.

    Neither in Boston nor in Manchester were these “random” acts of violence, they are incredibly deliberate and personal, these fuckers look around at the people around them and either drop their backpack off or detonate themselves basically saying “these ordinary people around me are going to die or be maimed.”

    The message of the power of love at the end only got a little off track, it’s not about universal and indiscriminate love, which naturally includes these fucking losers, it’s about real love, love of your children, your family, your friends, your city, your countrymen, your country, and caring enough about them to want to do something about it. The day wasn’t won by love, it was won by Mr AR15 and Mr Glock directed by love.

    Government inaction and its bots obsession with concern over “backlash” is placing the good people of western countries in an impossible position. Whilst backlash only exists in the mind of muslim apologists. Sooner or later there will be real backlash, violent, bloody and most likely miss directed.

    When this finally occurs, Government stupidity and indifference will have successfully muddied the moral gulf that exists between Muslims and the people of The West.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2394577, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Why can’t we have a referendum on both together?

    Because the result would be the same as if we had a referendum on both separately.
    Never let the Left blame their faceplant in one thing on another unrelated thing.

  34. True Aussie
    #2394579, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Why we are having referendums why can’t we have one on whether we should reduce immigration?

  35. rickw
    #2394580, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:14 pm


    A man of “middle eastern or Mediterranean aopearance” tried to abduct a child off a playground in Liverpool. No doubt he is jusy engaging in his cultural practice of bacha bazi and the racist mother refused to let her little boy be culturally enriched.

    Playgrounds and petting zoos are now on lockdown.

    (These animals have quite a track record in Victoriastan of slaps on the wrist over these types of cultural “misunderstandings”.)

  36. rickw
    #2394583, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Catallaxy FactCheck: False.
    They didn’t get me last census.

    The last time they got me I was about 9 y/o, not since!

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394584, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Who gives a toss about being counted in a census? Hundreds of thousands of Australian’s weren’t counted last census because the ABS is as useless as an ashtray on a motorbike.

    With all due respect Balders, the myth goes like this –

    Aboriginal people weren’t citizens before 1967. They weren’t even counted in the census – they were part of the flora and fauna of Australia.” to the point where Linda Burney can inform the House that “Australians counted Merino sheep before 1967, but they didn’t count Aboriginals” and “she grew up under the State Fauna act.” My local member’s office didn’t want to get involved, because they didn’t want to “give her a chance to play the race card.”

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2394585, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Perhaps Keith can joint the “far queue’, Bruce ?

    Unfair Nick. Which other editor publishes the work of humble Open Thread Cats?
    Just so as you know I read Dr Martyr, who I esteem, in the last Quadrant and disagreed with her.
    Cats love to disagree with other Cats. 😀

  39. calli
    #2394586, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Interesting, Nota. The horrible family environment is overlooked because handwringing racism.

    Being called names is far worse than the welt of a razor strop.

  40. Tel
    #2394587, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    The last time they got me I was about 9 y/o, not since!

    Living in the back of a ute does have its advantages!

  41. Makka
    #2394588, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Sooner or later there will be real backlash, violent, bloody and most likely miss directed.

    France or Belgium, perhaps UK. The worst violence will be directed by the state on the patriots.

  42. Tel
    #2394589, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Aboriginal people weren’t citizens before 1967. They weren’t even counted in the census – they were part of the flora and fauna of Australia.”

    The census only counts the domesticated portion of the herd.

    If you count ’em before they are properly broken in, that’s outright fraud.

  43. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2394590, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    The day wasn’t won by love, it was won by Mr AR15 and Mr Glock directed by love.

    Liberty quote.

  44. rickw
    #2394591, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    ‘I shot till Monis was no longer a threat’

    There oughta be a song with this line in it!

  45. Nick
    #2394592, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    This English author speaking on Bolt is great and is worth seeing

  46. Baldrick
    #2394593, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    My local member’s office didn’t want to get involved, because they didn’t want to “give her a chance to play the race card.”

    FFS, she’s already playing the race card and will continue to play it whilst ever they keep throwing other people’s money at the alleged problem.

  47. rickw
    #2394594, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Living in the back of a ute does have its advantages!

    Yeah, none of that snobby combi van crap for me!

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2394596, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I see another “Trumble triumph” coming up.
    A week after Trump tells European NATO members to pay their way and do their share, we commit another 30 advisors to Afghanistan.
    OK, that’s a tick.
    730 are touting that they have McCain on tonight who is going to bag the shit out of Putin and no doubt give the Donald a smack on the way through as well.
    All it takes now is a chorus of Plibersek and the Greens agreeing with McCain and Trumble mumbling something half-baked and all that goodwill will be gone.

  49. C.L.
    #2394599, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Policeman shot dead in the Lockyer Valley, the killer loose in a very large, now cordoned-off area.
    Residents are being told to … lock their doors.
    They would have been free to arm themselves to protect their families but that was banned by the Liberal Party.

  50. Libby Zee
    #2394601, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Zulu, are you a racist? Or is there some other reason for your obvious dislike of aborigines?

  51. johanna
    #2394602, posted on May 29, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Fauxfacts again demands that the rest of the community, and business, pays for people’s bad choices:

    Diane’s story is shared by hundreds, if not thousands, of family violence victims who have been thrown into further emotional and financial turmoil because their insurance companies failed to recognise and appropriately handle their fragile situations, advocates say.

    Eight legal and consumer groups, including Consumer Action Law Centre and Financial Counselling Australia, have joined forces to urge the insurance industry to change the structure of policies and establish procedures so that it helps, rather than exacerbates the suffering of, family violence victims.

    They say that abusive partners are burning down jointly owned and jointly insured houses and crashing cars, but victims aren’t able to make a claim because the damage was caused by a co-insured, the policy was cancelled without their knowledge, or they “invited” the perpetrator into the home.

    Apparently insurance companies and contributors who do not hook up with or stay with bashers and smashers are now responsible for paying out to those who do.

    Alexandra Kelly from the Financial Rights Legal Centre said the typical insurance contract didn’t address or have the flexibility to deal with family violence situations.

    She said most of her clients were women, though many cases involved adult children living at home, whether they were the perpetrator or the victim.

    “They are already vulnerable, and the decisions of an insurer – to not pay out in a time of need, to not recognise their situation – can tip them over the edge,” she said.

    I wonder who funds the Financial Rights Legal Centre? Five will get you ten that it’s taxpayers. And, as usual they are not about people’s rights, but about expanding their territory at the expense of people who try to do the right thing.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *