Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
Just testing for Dover:
https://youtu.be/XvGmOZ5T6_Y
Breaking new, from the Oz.
Same link but not from mobile:
There ya go, Dover.
I wonder how far S-tan will crank up the tint tonight? Perhaps the regular Snowcone interruption lotto could be replaced by a guess the Pantone colour for S-tan? Prize – a pair of possum skin arseless chaps obviously.
..
I hope some of the rounds went through Monis’s cock.
Of course, some things call for more than two minutes of manufactured hate, but rather, perfect hatred.
Dinesh D’SouzaVerified account @DineshDSouza May 27
The media is hiding the fact
that a rising Dem star & de Blasio aide
was caught with kiddie porn
involving INFANTS
https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/868503125216206849
this represents true equality where everyone gets to feed at the trough
From over on the other thread.
And the left will still hate them just as much, only with less respect.
So? Is/was Stan Grants father a full blood?
Excellent directed anger, reverend.
The totality of my subsequent thoughts would have been
“Next”.
Who gives a toss about being counted in a census? Hundreds of thousands of Australian’s weren’t counted last census because the ABS is as useless as an ashtray on a motorbike.
I very much doubt it.
17 rounds to bring down Monis. Loser. A feral pig would be still standing.
I though you knew how to Google Grigory
Don’t care. All in the past.
Next.
HIJRAH MOVIE
View The Trailer
http://paulnehlen.com/hijrah-movie/
HIJRAH – RADICAL(FUNDAMENTAL) ISLAM’S GLOBAL INVASION
Scenes of chaos are unfolding across the globe as millions of Muslim ‘refugees’ make their way out of the Middle East and into the west. Western governments are unprepared for the onslaught of Muslim migrants and world leaders appear completely ignorant of what the underlying mass movement is about. If we’re to believe the words of corporate media, and of course we shouldn’t, it’s all about human rights with virtually no potential for deadly consequences. But is that really what this is all about?
Is it all a harmless movement of people fleeing their homeland for hope of a better future in the west? Are the millions of Muslims migrating into the nations of the West willing to integrate into our culture and way of life? The following story should shake you to your core being. Because I’m about to show you truth the media is unwilling to share. I’m about to show you how this mass movement of Muslims is carefully and strategically designed to provide cover for something sinister. I’m Paul Nehlen and this is the story of modern day radical Islamic Hijrah.
Hijrah immerses viewers deep into the dark underworld of the Muslim refugee crisis. The story provides an extensive background into the origins of Hijrah, the true purpose of the refugee invasion happening across the globe and the shocking reality of how our very own government is fueling its rise.
___________
Rabbi Walker & Paul Nehlen discuss his Documentary “Hijrah”
Van Badham has a piece up at the Guardian. I’m not going to link to it because you already know the story. Utter tosh.
That’s a curious statement. Is that when penalties were first imposed for not participating in the census?
Geoffrey MillerVerified account @primalpoly
‘If the mob comes for you, the president of your university will probably side with the mob….’
http://heterodoxacademy.org/2017/05/27/this-weeks-witch-hunt/
Catallaxy FactCheck: False.
They didn’t get me last census.
Interesting that the “Personal” section of the bio is all about racism.
No family, achievements, just racism. That sort of stuff shapes the younger generation. Had a quick look at Yvonne Goolagong’s Wiki bio. A remarkable contrast.
Just now got around to my snail mail.
Received a letter from a Mr Keith Windschuttle, who mentions that donations to Quadrant are tax deductible.
Hmmm, I just may do that thing. Having Canberra help support them twerks my fancy.
Bruce;
Why can’t we have a referendum on both together?
A man of “middle eastern or Mediterranean aopearance” tried to abduct a child off a playground in Liverpool. No doubt he is jusy engaging in his cultural practice of bacha bazi and the racist mother refused to let her little boy be culturally enriched.
Sorry. That should be Evonne Goolagong Cawley.
Maybe racism wasn’t the only issue the Grant family faced.
Review of ‘Tears of a Stranger’
Perhaps Keith can joint the “far queue’, Bruce ?
I spent much of the day flying SSMAir and happened to watch Patriots Day, a couple of thoughts:
Loser #1 getting run over by Loser #2 was very well done, unbelievably realistic.
Neither in Boston nor in Manchester were these “random” acts of violence, they are incredibly deliberate and personal, these fuckers look around at the people around them and either drop their backpack off or detonate themselves basically saying “these ordinary people around me are going to die or be maimed.”
The message of the power of love at the end only got a little off track, it’s not about universal and indiscriminate love, which naturally includes these fucking losers, it’s about real love, love of your children, your family, your friends, your city, your countrymen, your country, and caring enough about them to want to do something about it. The day wasn’t won by love, it was won by Mr AR15 and Mr Glock directed by love.
Government inaction and its bots obsession with concern over “backlash” is placing the good people of western countries in an impossible position. Whilst backlash only exists in the mind of muslim apologists. Sooner or later there will be real backlash, violent, bloody and most likely miss directed.
When this finally occurs, Government stupidity and indifference will have successfully muddied the moral gulf that exists between Muslims and the people of The West.
Because the result would be the same as if we had a referendum on both separately.
Never let the Left blame their faceplant in one thing on another unrelated thing.
Why we are having referendums why can’t we have one on whether we should reduce immigration?
A man of “middle eastern or Mediterranean aopearance” tried to abduct a child off a playground in Liverpool. No doubt he is jusy engaging in his cultural practice of bacha bazi and the racist mother refused to let her little boy be culturally enriched.
Playgrounds and petting zoos are now on lockdown.
(These animals have quite a track record in Victoriastan of slaps on the wrist over these types of cultural “misunderstandings”.)
Catallaxy FactCheck: False.
They didn’t get me last census.
The last time they got me I was about 9 y/o, not since!
With all due respect Balders, the myth goes like this –
Aboriginal people weren’t citizens before 1967. They weren’t even counted in the census – they were part of the flora and fauna of Australia.” to the point where Linda Burney can inform the House that “Australians counted Merino sheep before 1967, but they didn’t count Aboriginals” and “she grew up under the State Fauna act.” My local member’s office didn’t want to get involved, because they didn’t want to “give her a chance to play the race card.”
Unfair Nick. Which other editor publishes the work of humble Open Thread Cats?
Just so as you know I read Dr Martyr, who I esteem, in the last Quadrant and disagreed with her.
Cats love to disagree with other Cats. 😀
Interesting, Nota. The horrible family environment is overlooked because handwringing racism.
Being called names is far worse than the welt of a razor strop.
Living in the back of a ute does have its advantages!
Sooner or later there will be real backlash, violent, bloody and most likely miss directed.
France or Belgium, perhaps UK. The worst violence will be directed by the state on the patriots.
The census only counts the domesticated portion of the herd.
If you count ’em before they are properly broken in, that’s outright fraud.
Liberty quote.
‘I shot till Monis was no longer a threat’
There oughta be a song with this line in it!
This English author speaking on Bolt is great and is worth seeing
FFS, she’s already playing the race card and will continue to play it whilst ever they keep throwing other people’s money at the alleged problem.
Living in the back of a ute does have its advantages!
Yeah, none of that snobby combi van crap for me!
I see another “Trumble triumph” coming up.
A week after Trump tells European NATO members to pay their way and do their share, we commit another 30 advisors to Afghanistan.
OK, that’s a tick.
730 are touting that they have McCain on tonight who is going to bag the shit out of Putin and no doubt give the Donald a smack on the way through as well.
All it takes now is a chorus of Plibersek and the Greens agreeing with McCain and Trumble mumbling something half-baked and all that goodwill will be gone.
Policeman shot dead in the Lockyer Valley, the killer loose in a very large, now cordoned-off area.
Residents are being told to … lock their doors.
They would have been free to arm themselves to protect their families but that was banned by the Liberal Party.
Zulu, are you a racist? Or is there some other reason for your obvious dislike of aborigines?
Fauxfacts again demands that the rest of the community, and business, pays for people’s bad choices:
Apparently insurance companies and contributors who do not hook up with or stay with bashers and smashers are now responsible for paying out to those who do.
I wonder who funds the Financial Rights Legal Centre? Five will get you ten that it’s taxpayers. And, as usual they are not about people’s rights, but about expanding their territory at the expense of people who try to do the right thing.