Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

  1. Notafan
    #2395107, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Putin says no.

    Too much Russian blood expended already on now ethnically cleansed muslim Chechnya.

    Gays need to get straight or get out.

    Macron wants more muslims but doesn’t get that his gay pop and his mus pop are incompatible.

  2. The Beer Whisperer
    #2395108, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Once you take hostages wielding a gun, you forfeit all rights.

    Absolutely true on any ethical basis. Taking hostages puts your rights directory against your hostages’ rights, and indeed have already violated them. Hence it becomes a “them or me” binary choice. If they’re lucky, they’re given a chance to surrender, but only because there’s risk to the hostages, and only because and when it’s plausible that they might surrender.

    Other than that, it’s red mist, baby.

  3. srr
    #2395109, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2395091, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Once you take hostages wielding a gun, you forfeit all rights.

    Moslems should forfeit all rights by being part of a declared war on non-moslems.

    Gee, you’d think non-moslem’s refusal to respect moslems enough to take their declared war seriously, to constantly insult moslems by telling them moslems don’t know what they’re talking about, would incite moslems into bloody war … ahhh, I get it, so it is our fault … 🙄

  4. Adam
    #2395110, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Margaret Court is bullied because she accepts the biblical definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.

    I greatly admire Margaret Court for her stand, but on church doctrine she is a complete hypocrite. The bible and its teachings have always expressly prohibited female pastors.

  5. Tailgunner
    #2395115, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
    #2395043, posted on May 30, 2017 at 6:58 am
    Western civilisation is in extreme slow motion free fall, demographically, culturally and economically.

    Take out “extreme slow motion” and you’re 100% correct,Zippy.
    The decline is happening rapidly if you ask me. Frankly unbelievable.
    Is it worth saving?

  6. srr
    #2395116, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:35 am

    FAKE NEWS
    Stefan Molyneux

    May 29, 2017
    Do fake news “journalists” even understand how biased, manipulative, propagandistic, dishonest and patronizing they are? Stefan Molyneux discusses a comment by a fake news commentator that further illustrates the failure of the mainstream media.

  7. Notafan
    #2395118, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:37 am

    True Adam.

    A long time ago Margaret Court was involved in the Catholic Charismatic movement but she wanted to be the boss of her own church.

    Still you can be right about one thing and wrong about another.

    Nice to expose the hypocrisy of the pro ssmarriage lot in their complete lack of civility and denial of freedom of opinion.

  9. Shy Ted
    #2395122, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Had the best sleep last night. Thank you QandA. Then I went to bed.

  10. stackja
    #2395123, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Mark Latham: Leftist media trying to bring Donald Trump down, and failing
    Mark Latham, The Daily Telegraph
    May 30, 2017 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    There is nothing rational about Trump Derangement Syndrome.

    The elites can’t live with the idea of a knock-around guy, a white straight man, occupying the office held by their hero Barack Obama and, up until November 8, seemingly gifted to their heroine Hillary Clinton.

    Obama was a lacklustre president, but at least the inner-city luvvies could console themselves that he was black.

    Clinton would have been no more effective, but the Madonna types would have idolised her solely for her gender.

    This is what left-wing identity ­politics has become today: a vacuous jamboree cheering on skin colour and genitalia.

    At least in Trump, a real-life personality holds the presidency — complex, multi-layered and endlessly interesting.

    For years, journalists have been ­attacking politicians for being too scripted and too predictable — too white bread.

    Then a non-politician came along, a whirling dervish of New York brashness and pragmatism, and they ­attacked him even more.

    Last week the ABC’s Media Watch presenter Paul Barry tweeted of how the “Trump impeachment process (might have) begun”.

    He cited a US website claiming the Supreme Court had notified the President about “the formal process of a case of impeachment”.

    The US Supreme Court has no role in initiating any such process.

    This is not journalism, but a form of group therapy.

    The same Trump haters who misled their readers for 18 months about his chances of becoming president are trying to justify their errors by pretending he won’t last 18 months into his new elected role.

    Don’t believe a word they say.

  11. Tel
    #2395124, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Do fake news “journalists” even understand how biased, manipulative, propagandistic, dishonest and patronizing they are?

    I think Monty would be the expert there, so I suggest you ask him.

  12. stackja
    #2395125, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Liberty Quote
    Government does not solve problems; it subsidizes them.

    — Ronald Reagan

  13. stackja
    #2395127, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Tel
    #2395124, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:45 am
    Do fake news “journalists” even understand how biased, manipulative, propagandistic, dishonest and patronizing they are?

    I think Monty would be the expert there, so I suggest you ask him.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #2395129, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:53 am

    john constantine
    #2395084, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:57 am
    Conga line of Suckholes get in a queue to shake the hand that mc cain uses to stab Trumps back.

    That will get Trump to take the undocumented migrants off Australias hands

    Exactly.
    After scoring a few points by committing another 30 advisors to Afghanistan at a time when Trump is smacking down other NATO members for getting a free ride, we piss that all away by felaatring his sworn enemy.
    And, FFS, McCain will probably be gone from politucs at the expiry of this term.

  15. hzhousewife
    #2395130, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Grand slam champion Samantha Stosur has hinted that tennis stars may try to boycott Margaret Court Arena at next year’s Australian Open.

    I’d be happy if all the little gay boys and girls took their bats and balls home and refused to play.
    In fact, why don’t they organise their own separate leagues and tournaments, since they feel so strongly about it.

  16. stackja
    #2395131, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Ashby secret recording, criminal?

  17. johanna
    #2395133, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:00 am

    For Cats who like cooking tips minus the pretension and political correctness, I recommend Boys Weekend on SBS (I know, I know.)

    It features four of our better known “celebrity chefs” travelling about and partying and cooking. The recipes would put Jamie Oliver and the let’s-all-give-up-fat-and salt-and-booze brigade into paroxysms of futile rage.

    They beauty of it is that (a) they behave just like a bunch of lads complete with utterly puerile jokes and behaviour; and (b) they cook wherever they are, on wood fires, campsite barbies, the dreaded electric range, whatever, and produce yummy food. Really yummy food, without fancy equipment or torturing the ingredients till they squeak. Lashings of fat and salt, though.

    What’s more, they (this will astonish people in the industry) get on the piss. A few days ago, there was an episode where one was cooking and the other three were splashing around in the nearby river. When he cracked a beer, he dutifully admonished the others about the dangers of drinking and swimming. The bathers, at least three sheets to the wind, laughed uproariously.

    I will draw a veil over the episode where they sampled different kinds of Martinis.

    But, in between the travelogues and banter, these guys really can cook, and they show how you can do it simply and easily on your Council barbeque or over an open fire, while having a laugh. OK, there is the occasional wander into obscure ingredients, but for the most, if you like good food and a joke and loathe pretension, it is worth a look.

  18. stackja
    #2395134, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:01 am

    If homosexuals don’t want spectators, cancel tennis tournaments.

  19. Adam
    #2395135, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:02 am

    And, FFS, McCain will probably be gone from politucs at the expiry of this term. his old evil black heart.

