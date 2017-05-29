Liberty Quote
When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- dover_beach on You do the math
- Adam on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- johanna on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Rebel with cause on You do the math
- stackja on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- hzhousewife on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Simon on Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
- stackja on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- vagabond on Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer
- stackja on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Tel on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Shy Ted on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Vicki on You do the math
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- stackja on Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- Notafan on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- dover_beach on You do the math
- srr on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Tel on Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
- David on You do the math
- Shy Ted on Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- Barry 1963 on Why won’t people pay money to read guff?
- Adam on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Notafan on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- You do the math
- Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer
- Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
- Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- CIS event on Industrial Relations Wed 31
- Gratuitous Advertising: HR Nicholls Society Seeks New ED!
- More quality journalism
- Why won’t people pay money to read guff?
- We need to better understand how to defend our own
- Before there was Donald Trump …
- Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Guest Post: Allan Hird Reply to Greg Hunt
- A Land Called Delusionalia
- Whither the Paris Climate Change Agreement?
- Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost* The refrigerator of peace
- Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Aboriginal Recognition
- Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing
- Get angry? Why? Angry at whom?
- Dredd on the nanny state
- Surely this is a form of insanity
- Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- I need some urgent advice
- Friday Forum: May 26, 2017
- Guest Post: Bruce of Newcastle An Oh Shit Moment
- Trump does well media go silent
- Where is the Sex Discrimination Commissioner and the HRC?
- How about a forward lash before we start worrying about a backlash
- Roger Moore – hiding from Blofeld
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien A defence of Roger Franklin
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
519 Responses to Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
Putin says no.
Too much Russian blood expended already on now ethnically cleansed muslim Chechnya.
Gays need to get straight or get out.
Macron wants more muslims but doesn’t get that his gay pop and his mus pop are incompatible.
Absolutely true on any ethical basis. Taking hostages puts your rights directory against your hostages’ rights, and indeed have already violated them. Hence it becomes a “them or me” binary choice. If they’re lucky, they’re given a chance to surrender, but only because there’s risk to the hostages, and only because and when it’s plausible that they might surrender.
Other than that, it’s red mist, baby.
Gee, you’d think non-moslem’s refusal to respect moslems enough to take their declared war seriously, to constantly insult moslems by telling them moslems don’t know what they’re talking about, would incite moslems into bloody war … ahhh, I get it, so it is our fault … 🙄
Margaret Court is bullied because she accepts the biblical definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.
I greatly admire Margaret Court for her stand, but on church doctrine she is a complete hypocrite. The bible and its teachings have always expressly prohibited female pastors.
Zipster the leftoid torturemeister
#2395043, posted on May 30, 2017 at 6:58 am
Western civilisation is in extreme slow motion free fall, demographically, culturally and economically.
Take out “extreme slow motion” and you’re 100% correct,Zippy.
The decline is happening rapidly if you ask me. Frankly unbelievable.
Is it worth saving?
FAKE NEWS
Stefan Molyneux
May 29, 2017
Do fake news “journalists” even understand how biased, manipulative, propagandistic, dishonest and patronizing they are? Stefan Molyneux discusses a comment by a fake news commentator that further illustrates the failure of the mainstream media.
True Adam.
A long time ago Margaret Court was involved in the Catholic Charismatic movement but she wanted to be the boss of her own church.
Still you can be right about one thing and wrong about another.
Nice to expose the hypocrisy of the pro ssmarriage lot in their complete lack of civility and denial of freedom of opinion.
McCain: Russia is a Bigger Threat Than ISIS
What a nutcase.
Had the best sleep last night. Thank you QandA. Then I went to bed.
I think Monty would be the expert there, so I suggest you ask him.
Exactly.
After scoring a few points by committing another 30 advisors to Afghanistan at a time when Trump is smacking down other NATO members for getting a free ride, we piss that all away by felaatring his sworn enemy.
And, FFS, McCain will probably be gone from politucs at the expiry of this term.
I’d be happy if all the little gay boys and girls took their bats and balls home and refused to play.
In fact, why don’t they organise their own separate leagues and tournaments, since they feel so strongly about it.
Ashby secret recording, criminal?
For Cats who like cooking tips minus the pretension and political correctness, I recommend Boys Weekend on SBS (I know, I know.)
It features four of our better known “celebrity chefs” travelling about and partying and cooking. The recipes would put Jamie Oliver and the let’s-all-give-up-fat-and salt-and-booze brigade into paroxysms of futile rage.
They beauty of it is that (a) they behave just like a bunch of lads complete with utterly puerile jokes and behaviour; and (b) they cook wherever they are, on wood fires, campsite barbies, the dreaded electric range, whatever, and produce yummy food. Really yummy food, without fancy equipment or torturing the ingredients till they squeak. Lashings of fat and salt, though.
What’s more, they (this will astonish people in the industry) get on the piss. A few days ago, there was an episode where one was cooking and the other three were splashing around in the nearby river. When he cracked a beer, he dutifully admonished the others about the dangers of drinking and swimming. The bathers, at least three sheets to the wind, laughed uproariously.
I will draw a veil over the episode where they sampled different kinds of Martinis.
But, in between the travelogues and banter, these guys really can cook, and they show how you can do it simply and easily on your Council barbeque or over an open fire, while having a laugh. OK, there is the occasional wander into obscure ingredients, but for the most, if you like good food and a joke and loathe pretension, it is worth a look.
If homosexuals don’t want spectators, cancel tennis tournaments.
And, FFS, McCain will probably be gone from politucs at the expiry of
this term.his old evil black heart.