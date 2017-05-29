Liberty Quote
The best revenge is to be unlike him who performed the injury.— Marcus Aurelius
-
Recent Comments
- Siltstone on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Baldrick on Media Watch fudges
- notafan on Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Malcolm on Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer
- Salvatore at the Pub on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- NewChum on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Haidee on Media Watch fudges
- Dr Fred Lenin on Media Watch fudges
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- duncanm on Media Watch fudges
- Nelson Kidd-Fridges on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Lysander on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Media Watch fudges
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Adam on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- [email protected] on Media Watch fudges
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Rob on Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
-
Recent Posts
- Media Watch fudges
- You do the math
- Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer
- Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
- Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- CIS event on Industrial Relations Wed 31
- Gratuitous Advertising: HR Nicholls Society Seeks New ED!
- More quality journalism
- Why won’t people pay money to read guff?
- We need to better understand how to defend our own
- Before there was Donald Trump …
- Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Guest Post: Allan Hird Reply to Greg Hunt
- A Land Called Delusionalia
- Whither the Paris Climate Change Agreement?
- Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost* The refrigerator of peace
- Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Aboriginal Recognition
- Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing
- Get angry? Why? Angry at whom?
- Dredd on the nanny state
- Surely this is a form of insanity
- Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- I need some urgent advice
- Friday Forum: May 26, 2017
- Guest Post: Bruce of Newcastle An Oh Shit Moment
- Trump does well media go silent
- Where is the Sex Discrimination Commissioner and the HRC?
- How about a forward lash before we start worrying about a backlash
- Roger Moore – hiding from Blofeld
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
765 Responses to Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Know how to tie a hangman’s knot. Most fisherman would therefore qualify.
While the drawing bit might be a bit of a drag, I believe hanging can have a lot of suspense.
‘At present ILUAs are a fucking pain to negotiate without a national aboriginal body ffs! ‘
Dunno about despatch in negotiating land use agreements, but the bureaucracy attached to the former ATSIC – the people who were supposed to develop and administer policies and programmes to advance Indigenous Australians – was hopeless, never showed up to meetings, never answered letters or emails, never returned phone calls, and this was when I was involved with ATSIC on important projects meant to help Indigenous Australians.
And it wasn’t just a cultural thing – about 2/3rds of ATSIC staff were whiteys – it was more of an overall sense of entitlement based on moral superiority, which excused them from being efficient.
Yes Des that’s right. That’s why it “lasted.” 🙂
If it were constitutionalised we’d all be fucked.
It does seem a little confused on that front. One radio commentator (on 3AW, I think) said although it’s not her birth name, it was a nickname within the family from since she was a toddler. Hardly worth a hit piece.
Anyhow, someone needs to educate Women’s Day about stage names. Some are even forced to make alterations, such as Michael J. Fox to avoid confusion with other actors, per Screen Actors Guild guidelines.
The biggest problem I have with this Constitutional Aboriginality is how it effects people like me, who occasionally identify as Aboriginal because of race fluidity and/or mental illness.
Also will I get special toilets and a car park and a possum skin coat?
There were a couple of other things I also meant to say about these fuckwit psychs.
Firstly, when it comes to sticky situations like Lindt café, they adopt the most simplistic examples from their Pop Psychology 101 texts, where every situation can inevitably be resolved via negotiation and appealing to the better nature of the ‘subject’. No good ever comes of confrontation in their world. After all, confrontation and conflict only ‘damages relationships’.
Secondly, in matters of bail and parole they have an unshakable (almost religious) belief in the ability of people to repent and redeem themselves, even in the face of the most stark evidence to the contrary and, even if they have doubts, the ‘client’ needs to be afforded every opportunity.
Take the case of Sarah Cafferky, who was murdered in Bacchus Marsh about the same time as Jill Meagher but, for some reason didn’t get as much coverage on the ABC.
She was murdered by Steven Hunter, a paroled murderer who had previously killed a woman who rejected his advances.
He was living in the same block of units with Sarah but residents weren’t told of his record because privacy.
Unbelievably, a prison psych found that Hunter “harboured violent attitudes towards women and was largely unreformed” but didn’t record it on his file because … get this … “it might damage his chances of parole.”
VicPol hadn’t assessed him as a risk because he hadn’t committed an offence in the last ten years.
Well, duh … he had been in the slot you fuckwits.
Interesting that VicPol aren’t interested in the form of someone who committed a murder in 1986, but take a very keen interest in alleged shenanigans in a Ballarat pool in 1972.
You’ll get your own computer room at most Universities…
Get a load of this decision.
Circuit courts manned by leftwing trolls are now wanting to run US foreign policy.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fourth-circuit-joins-the-resistance-1496071859
You need to get your hands on a hangman’s table.
This gives you the appropriate rope length for the weight of your client.
Your want to give a light person a longer drop to ensure a swift breaking of the neck, but you don’t want to give a big tubster a long drop because it might tear their head clean orf.
V messy.
I admit ignorance. When was capital punishment removed ? What was the line fed to people at the time?
Has anyone told Testpattern that the war is over?
Tokio stopped sending his paycheques several decades ago – this may be his clue as to who won.
Has anyone told Testpattern that the war is over?
He’s just another arrogant white man who presumes to know what’s best for Aboriginal people.
Take no notice.
I’ve seen the set of scales, at the old goal in Cork, where the prisoners rations were weighed during the week, and certain, selected prisoners were weighed on Sundays…..
Des Deskperson
+1
ATSIC was a complete disaster, and reacreating something similar is foolish, and won’t help with ILUA’s. Howard starved it of $$ and then buried it. A good model for SBS, ABC…