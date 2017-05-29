Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

  1. incoherent rambler
    #2395456, posted on May 30, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    What qualifications would the hangman, sorry, hangperson, have to have?

    Know how to tie a hangman’s knot. Most fisherman would therefore qualify.

  2. Mother Lode
    #2395458, posted on May 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Not sure it’s worth going to pieces over.

    While the drawing bit might be a bit of a drag, I believe hanging can have a lot of suspense.

  3. Des Deskperson
    #2395459, posted on May 30, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    ‘At present ILUAs are a fucking pain to negotiate without a national aboriginal body ffs! ‘

    Dunno about despatch in negotiating land use agreements, but the bureaucracy attached to the former ATSIC – the people who were supposed to develop and administer policies and programmes to advance Indigenous Australians – was hopeless, never showed up to meetings, never answered letters or emails, never returned phone calls, and this was when I was involved with ATSIC on important projects meant to help Indigenous Australians.

    And it wasn’t just a cultural thing – about 2/3rds of ATSIC staff were whiteys – it was more of an overall sense of entitlement based on moral superiority, which excused them from being efficient.

  4. Lysander
    #2395460, posted on May 30, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Yes Des that’s right. That’s why it “lasted.” 🙂

    If it were constitutionalised we’d all be fucked.

  5. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2395461, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Her real name is Rebel by the way.

    It does seem a little confused on that front. One radio commentator (on 3AW, I think) said although it’s not her birth name, it was a nickname within the family from since she was a toddler. Hardly worth a hit piece.

    Anyhow, someone needs to educate Women’s Day about stage names. Some are even forced to make alterations, such as Michael J. Fox to avoid confusion with other actors, per Screen Actors Guild guidelines.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2395464, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    The biggest problem I have with this Constitutional Aboriginality is how it effects people like me, who occasionally identify as Aboriginal because of race fluidity and/or mental illness.
    Also will I get special toilets and a car park and a possum skin coat?

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #2395465, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    jupes

    #2395391, posted on May 30, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    ….
    So after the recent and glaring example of the uselessness the psychiatrist during the Lindt Cafe seige, the NSW Police double down on the stupid and employ several psychiatrists to help … what … to stop Muslims killing us without having to arrest them? Is that it …

    There were a couple of other things I also meant to say about these fuckwit psychs.
    Firstly, when it comes to sticky situations like Lindt café, they adopt the most simplistic examples from their Pop Psychology 101 texts, where every situation can inevitably be resolved via negotiation and appealing to the better nature of the ‘subject’. No good ever comes of confrontation in their world. After all, confrontation and conflict only ‘damages relationships’.
    Secondly, in matters of bail and parole they have an unshakable (almost religious) belief in the ability of people to repent and redeem themselves, even in the face of the most stark evidence to the contrary and, even if they have doubts, the ‘client’ needs to be afforded every opportunity.
    Take the case of Sarah Cafferky, who was murdered in Bacchus Marsh about the same time as Jill Meagher but, for some reason didn’t get as much coverage on the ABC.
    She was murdered by Steven Hunter, a paroled murderer who had previously killed a woman who rejected his advances.
    He was living in the same block of units with Sarah but residents weren’t told of his record because privacy.
    Unbelievably, a prison psych found that Hunter “harboured violent attitudes towards women and was largely unreformed” but didn’t record it on his file because … get this … “it might damage his chances of parole.”
    VicPol hadn’t assessed him as a risk because he hadn’t committed an offence in the last ten years.
    Well, duh … he had been in the slot you fuckwits.
    Interesting that VicPol aren’t interested in the form of someone who committed a murder in 1986, but take a very keen interest in alleged shenanigans in a Ballarat pool in 1972.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2395467, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Also will I get special toilets and a car park and a possum skin coat?

    You’ll get your own computer room at most Universities…

  9. JC
    #2395468, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Get a load of this decision.

    Another court has weighed in against President Trump’s executive order temporarily limiting entry to the U.S. of aliens from six terrorist hotspot countries in Africa and the Middle East. In ruling against the order last week, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals defied Supreme Court precedent and engaged the judicial branch in areas of policy that the Constitution plainly reserves to the president and Congress. The high court should reverse the decision.

    In International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump, the Fourth Circuit affirmed a Maryland district judge’s nationwide injunction halting enforcement of the president’s order. Chief Judge Roger Gregory, writing for the 10-3 majority, acknowledged that the “stated national security interest is, on its face, a valid reason” for the order. But he went on to conclude that the administration acted in bad faith based on, among other things, “then-candidate Trump’s numerous campaign statements expressing animus towards the Islamic faith.”

    Whatever one may think of that conclusion as a political matter, as a legal matter the judges overstepped their bounds. The controlling case is Kleindienst v. Mandel (1972), in which the Supreme Court rejected a petition from American scholars seeking admission to the country on behalf of a foreign colleague who had been kept out because he advocated communism. The plaintiffs argued that the government’s refusal to admit their colleague on account of his views violated their First Amendment rights. The justices upheld his exclusion and made three things clear: first, aliens have no constitutional right to enter the U.S.; second, American citizens have no constitutional right to demand entry for aliens; and third, the decision to deny admission to an alien must be upheld if it is based on “a facially legitimate and bona fide reason.”

    Circuit courts manned by leftwing trolls are now wanting to run US foreign policy.
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fourth-circuit-joins-the-resistance-1496071859

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2395469, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    What qualifications would the hangman, sorry, hangperson, have to have?

    You need to get your hands on a hangman’s table.
    This gives you the appropriate rope length for the weight of your client.
    Your want to give a light person a longer drop to ensure a swift breaking of the neck, but you don’t want to give a big tubster a long drop because it might tear their head clean orf.
    V messy.

  11. NewChum
    #2395472, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    I admit ignorance. When was capital punishment removed ? What was the line fed to people at the time?

  12. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2395473, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Has anyone told Testpattern that the war is over?
    Tokio stopped sending his paycheques several decades ago – this may be his clue as to who won.

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2395475, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Has anyone told Testpattern that the war is over?

    He’s just another arrogant white man who presumes to know what’s best for Aboriginal people.
    Take no notice.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2395478, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Your want to give a light person a longer drop to ensure a swift breaking of the neck, but you don’t want to give a big tubster a long drop because it might tear their head clean orf.

    I’ve seen the set of scales, at the old goal in Cork, where the prisoners rations were weighed during the week, and certain, selected prisoners were weighed on Sundays…..

  15. Siltstone
    #2395479, posted on May 30, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Des Deskperson
    +1
    ATSIC was a complete disaster, and reacreating something similar is foolish, and won’t help with ILUA’s. Howard starved it of $$ and then buried it. A good model for SBS, ABC…

