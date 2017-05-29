Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

Posted on 11:30 am, May 29, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,017 Responses to Monday Forum: May 29, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Zyconoclast
    #2395857, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Meanwhile, Brandis blows 20k on air travel in ONE day.

    It’s just another thing he likes to blow.

  2. Zyconoclast
    #2395858, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    First on page 5!

  3. MsDolittle
    #2395859, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    The federal government still has “race power”, can your believe it? There will be those that say we still need this power. But it’s undesirable. Barton wanted to organise the crapper out of everything. Stupid nowadays. Only constitutional lawyers will understand all this. Copts are copts. And it’s never been about race.

  4. Top Ender
    #2395860, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Hey but hey but hey but….

    SEX creep taxi driver Jagdeep Singh is finally being kicked out of Australia.

    Several Australian Border Force officers grabbed him at his Lalor home and put him in detention prior to his deportation back to India.

    The Administrative Appeals Tribunal foiled Immigration Minister Peter Dutton’s first attempt to get rid of Singh after he pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a female passenger in December 2015.

    Singh appealed against the visa cancellation decision made by a delegate for Mr Dutton.

    AAT senior member Miriam Holmes then overturned the delegate’s deportation decision in November last year and reinstated Singh’s visa.

    She did so despite making a formal finding that Singh committed “a significant sexual offence involving a vulnerable member of the public while the applicant was engaged as a taxi driver”.

    Mr Dutton tonight exercised his power to overrule the AAT and ordered that Singh be detained by Australian Border Force officers and deported.

    A spokesman for Mr Dutton confirmed to the Herald Sun that Singh’s visa had been cancelled again.

    Ms Holmes gave Singh, 34, his visa back in November last year, despite finding “it was apparent to the Tribunal that the applicant showed no remorse in relation to the criminal offence”.

    In her written decision outlining why she overturned the deportation decision of Mr Dutton’s delegate, Ms Holmes said the cancellation of the visa had adversely affected Singh’s ability to manage his psychological condition with his treating psychologist.

    She also said Singh’s wife had demonstrated depressive symptoms require anti-depression medication and would suffer emotional hardship if her husband’s visa was cancelled.

    The decision noted that if Singh’s visa were cancelled he would become an “unlawful noncitizen” and might be liable for detention and possible removal from Australia.

    Singh arrived in Australia from India in 2008 on a student visa as a dependent of his wife and started work as a taxi driver in Melbourne in 2011.

    Singh’s victim hailed his cab outside Crown casino and asked Singh to driver her home to Clayton.

    She asked him to start the cab meter, but Singh replied for her not to worry and that something could be worked out later.

    While Singh was driving he used his left hand to reach behind him to grab her leg and touch her hand.

    She repeatedly said “no” to Singh before eventually succeeding in pushing his hand away.

    When Singh drove into the driveway of her home she put money on the centre console and got out of the taxi.

    Singh jumped out of the cab and put his arms around the woman and hugged her close to his body.

    He told her he didn’t want her money and said “please, let’s work something out”.

    She told him “no” and that he should take the money, at which point he kissed her on the neck.

    The woman twisted her body to get away from Singh, but as she got to the gate he grabbed her from behind and pressed himself up against her.

    She managed to get away for him again, told him to get back in the cab and leave her alone.

    As she opened her front door he pushed her inside against a staircase and tried to kiss her neck and face.

    Singh ran off after her screams alerted her housemate to the sexual attack.

    He was caught and pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting the woman and was given an 18-month community corrections order in December 2015 requiring him to do 150 hours of unpaid community service.

    Herald Sun paywalled

  5. memoryvault
    #2395861, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    That’s very unusual and not very nice, is it?

    The absolute worst, MsDolittle. Back in my dissolute youth I was once kidnapped by two crazy chicks and spirited away to a house in Whyalla. For six weeks I was forced to live on bbq’d prime steak and fish, consume copious amounts of alcohol, dabble in drugs whose name I couldn’t even spell, partake in sexual acts – usually threesomes – that would boggle your mind, and play indoor cricket in the passageway while recuperating.

    To this day the horrific memory is seared into my brain.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2395863, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    I suspect that this is just speculative trolling by Richo but it will do Waffleworth’s head in.
    How does it feel Mr Trumble?
    To sit in the big chair wearing the big target on your chest and have anonymous sources leaking against you … just like you did you prick.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2395864, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Travel ban on child sex offenders: AAT deserves to be stripped of power

    The Australian
    8:30PM, 30/5/2017

    The announcement today that Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will be vested with power to stop a registered child-sex offender travelling overseas is a triumph of common sense, justice and sound policy.

    There are about 20,000 registered child-sex offenders in Australia who, having served their time, are subject to supervision and reporting obligations because they remain a risk. They must also be stopped from fuelling the child-sex tourism trade overseas.

    A decision by the Foreign Minister to cancel, deny or refuse a passport to a registered child-sex offender will not be reviewable on its merits by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. The decision can be appealed, on a matter of law, only to the Federal Court.

    This critical change shouldn’t surprise the decision-makers at the AAT. That tribunal — already under fire for making dreadful decisions to reinstate protection visas for asylum-seekers who have lied and committed serious crimes in Australia — is also responsible for shocking decisions that potentially have added to child-sex tourism.

    Consider this 2007 case: convicted child-sex offender ‘‘A’’ was convicted more than 50 times in 25 years for indecent assaults on a child, indecent dealing with a child, and wilful indecent exposure to children. After escaping custody, he reoffended against a child before being recaptured. He travelled to Bali and was deported for alleged assaults on children in Bali. After another custodial sentence in Australia, he travelled to Thailand in breach of his conditions. The Foreign Minister refused A a passport, only for the AAT to set aside that refusal. The AAT acknowledged that, “except when he was in prison, (A) tended to be committing offences”. The AAT concluded federal police could not reasonably suspect that A was likely to reoffend in the future.

    read more
    Sex offenders to lose passports

    And this 2010 case: when ‘‘B’’ returned from The Philippines, he was found with photographs of Filipina girls, condoms and Vaseline. When B returned from South America, he was found with child-sex toys, articles about child-sex tourism and child prostitution, sexual games, photographs of children and falsified travel documents. Police executed a search warrant on B’s storage shed, finding printouts about child-sex tourism, child-sex toys and photographs of foreign children.

    The Foreign Minister cancelled B’s passport. The AAT overturned the cancellation. The AAT considered the evidence gathered by police demonstrated only that B had a “general interest” in children, and that his chance of offending against children overseas was “only a remote possibility”.

    If the AAT continues to make repugnant decisions, it shouldn’t be surprised if its powers are further curtailed.

    From the Oz. I’ll play your silly game. If known child sex offenders can be prevented from traveling overseas, why can’t known Jihadists?

  8. DrBeauGan
    #2395865, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    To this day the horrific memory is seared into my brain.

    You poor devil. Our hearts bleed for you.

  9. C.L.
    #2395866, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Nothing escapes Canberra’s best and brightest.
    In the year 2017 they decided to ban child molesters from travelling abroad.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2395867, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    That could seriously curtail any leader that had raped anyone at a young Labor conference.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2395868, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    To this day the horrific memory is seared into my brain.

    M.V., I presume that, when you write your memoirs, all the juicy details will be revealed? I’ll book a signed copy now, thank you.

  12. NewChum
    #2395870, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Soon we’ll have people only flights with baggage following on a separate plane.

    Profiling – how long until they wake up.

    The irony is that AI systems can now easily learn what makes a terrorist without you even having to tell it what to look for. Feed them a bunch of passenger data (and there is a ton of data) and it will figure out which markers combine to make a high probability of terrorist. These algorithms are employed for everything from recommending movies you might like to which ads are most likely to get your interest and clicks. They were used extensively by Obamas campaign to figure out which houses in a neihbourhood were worthwhile of a door knock.

    Yet same algorithms – despite repeated and proven ability to predict all manner of things – have not been deployed to pull people out of a queue for special screening. Funny that. Because that would be racist – even though a computer only works in facts and figures.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2395871, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Trump has removed his communications director – leaker confirmed and exiled?

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2395873, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    To this day the horrific memory is seared into my brain.

    Back in the day, there was a brief but flaming affair that ended abruptly when the lady concerned found out that I’d been discussing comparative anatomy with her younger sister. In my defence I would point out that there was no family resemblance, and I didn’t know their last names..

  15. memoryvault
    #2395875, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    M.V., I presume that, when you write your memoirs,
    all the juicy details will be revealed?

    Zulu, truth be told, it wasn’t the food, or the booze, or the drugs, or the girls, or the sex, or even the indoor cricket. It was the car.

    They had a Mini Panel Van, tricked out to full blown Cooper ‘S’ level. Blue-printed block, taken out to 1375cc’s, increased compression, lumpy cam, two dual throat Webers, tuned exhaust, beefed up suspension and brakes, and eight inches of rubber on the road in each corner, on Maglite rims.

    Heaven takes many forms . . .

  16. JC
    #2395876, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Trump has removed his communications director – leaker confirmed and exiled?

    Doesn’t appear to have made much of a difference. He’s back on twitter like he never went on hols.

    Amid the shakeup in the communications team, Mr. Trump’s Twitter statements showed little sign of change Tuesday. He started the day off with two morning tweets, one going after ally Germany over military spending and trade, and the other calling the probe of Russia’s influence on the U.S. election “fake news.”

    “We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Very bad for U.S. This will change.”

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2395878, posted on May 31, 2017 at 12:00 am

    They had a Mini Panel Van, tricked out to full blown Cooper ‘S’ level. Blue-printed block, taken out to 1375cc’s, increased compression, lumpy cam, two dual throat Webers, tuned exhaust, beefed up suspension and brakes, and eight inches of rubber on the road in each corner, on Maglite rims.

    Why am I reminded of Bob Hudson, doing “The Newcastle Song?”

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *