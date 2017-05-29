More quality journalism

I could have been reading The Age given the level of fake news contained in just one sentence.

Roger Franklin’s future at Quadrant hangs in the balance after the online editor’s despicable column last week about his desire for the Manchester bomber to detonate his explosives at the ABC instead of the Ariana Grande concert.

Here is the Australian’s Code of Conduct:

1.1 Publications should take reasonable steps to ensure reports are accurate and not misleading.

1.5 Try always to tell all sides of the story when reporting on disputes and with such stories, reasonable steps should be taken to contact adversely named parties.

1.6 Journalists should rely only on credible sources.

1.9 Information sourced from social media should be verified for accuracy. Editors should be informed of images sourced from social media sites. Publication and gathering of material from social media should also adhere to News Corp Australia’s Social Media Policy.

