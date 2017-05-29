More quality journalism

I could have been reading The Age given the level of fake news contained in just one sentence.
Roger Franklin’s future at Quadrant hangs in the balance after the online editor’s despicable column last week about his desire for the Manchester bomber to detonate his explosives at the ABC instead of the Ariana Grande concert.
Here is the Australian’s Code of Conduct:
1.1 Publications should take reasonable steps to ensure reports are accurate and not misleading.
1.5 Try always to tell all sides of the story when reporting on disputes and with such stories, reasonable steps should be taken to contact adversely named parties.
1.6 Journalists should rely only on credible sources.
1.9 Information sourced from social media should be verified for accuracy. Editors should be informed of images sourced from social media sites. Publication and gathering of material from social media should also adhere to News Corp Australia’s Social Media Policy.
The timing could not be worse if it had been deliberately planned, but this morning the postman delivered Mr Windschuttle’s annual letter requesting a tax deductible donation to Quadrant. I always try to give something, but this time I’ll wait and see. Roger goes, I go. Roger stays, the cheque goes.
No on-line comments allowed, and the chances of a critical letter being published is remote.
I’m going to wait and see re my donation to Quadrant.
” His (Franklins) article titled “Climate Clowns on Parade” mocks ABC staffers who “get horizontal with each other” and then advocated gay marriage, but only because “it would see laid bare the extent of nepotism among both ABC heterosexuals and homosexuals”.
And the problem with that is …. what exactly?
Presumably the reference in the items 3rd para to leaving the Herald Sun is correct.
I believe the talk of ‘desire’ for the b0mb to have gone off in ABC instead of the concert goes to the level of defamation, not just misleading.
The writer did not express or imply a desire to see the ABC b0mbed.