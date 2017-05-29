Liberty Quote
All property and all forms of wealth are produced by man’s mind and labor. As you cannot have effects without causes, so you cannot have wealth without its source: without intelligence. You cannot force intelligence to work: those who’re able to think, will not work under compulsion; those who will, won’t produce much more than the price of the whip needed to keep them enslaved.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
Carpe I expect zero, so I will pick 0 please.
7. I expect a few more.
I might not last too long. Getting sleepy.
Put me down for 5 please.
Will there be a smoking ceremony?
Ten, please, Carpe
stackja just beat me to it.
I’ll chance my luck with 10 please Carpe.
Can’t watch tonight.
Or welcome or acknowledge? Ultimo was ‘owned’ by what tribe?
8 please Carpe
I will probably be in bed soon. Will have to check later to see whether it is 0 or 10?
Evening All, bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 10
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard ?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 10
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard ?
Beachside 8
Custard, you missed by a bees dick – pick again
I shall participate in the lotto with nine but I have already thrown up twice today and do not want to risk a Q&A trifecta. Not to be taken in any way as a threat to the total and utter sooks that run that bullying behemoth. They can dish it out but are too pitifully feeble to take it.
All strength and honour to the Cat team on duty.
=(1006-1003.5)-5*101+0.5*3+522
Jesus don’t be a hostage in N S W.
may I hace 11 please Carpe?
I reckon Pearson still might get a few, even though he has gone all black supremist to curry favour with the left.
So 11.
Also expecting media watch to be entertaining. After the dozen or so researchers needed to put the show together discovered there is a mag called Quadrant.
Since I can only find x by being a smart arse I am comfortable telling you that I lost the will to live when I encountered the first zero on GRH’s lovely equation.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 10
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard ?
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 10
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 11
Beachside 8
Megan 9
So Carpe and Zulu might be sharing the arseless chaps. I’d pay good money to see that.
Carpe, we both have 10, put me down for 12.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 11
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Whoops Custard got in first.
How about 15 ,please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 111
oops – back on track now
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
I’m in for 6 please. Complete freshman as far as this goes so please be kind!!!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
I should of run a book on how slow pearson can spread it out between words
Thirteen please for the lotto Carpe!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
Dave in Marybrook 13
-3 please Carpe
Grumpy’s silly equation just needs to be copied and pasted into a cell in Excel. The answer is 21. However Carpe’s is the best response. Just ignore the child.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
Dave in Marybrook 13
Cpt Seahawks -3
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
Dave in Marybrook 13
Cpt Seahawks -3
Vic in Prossy 15
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
Dave in Marybrook 13
Cpt Seahawks -3
Vic in Prossy 15
Grumpy 21
4 thanks Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
Dave in Marybrook 13
Cpt Seahawks -3
Vic in Prossy 15
Grumpy 21
Turtle of WA 4
Get ready for Noel Pearson’s overdone Charlton Heston Moses in the 10 Commandments mysterious deep voice that fools lefties from Melbourne who’ve never met an Aborigine in their life into thinking he’s “really spiritual” or something.
That’s 3 assists I take it?
At the bar in the green room kind of spiritual?
ohhhh … I reckon it’s a low scorer tonight so we don’t upset anyone’s cultural sensitivities . 17 if I may Carpe .
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
Dave in Marybrook 13
Cpt Seahawks -3
Vic in Prossy 15
Grumpy 21
Turtle of WA 4
Marcus W 17
Much diversity on the Q&A panel tonight.
Pass.
Ok Troops, it’s that time again so put your brain in neutral, have a vacuous stare and drool uncontrollably and;
lllleeetttssss get rrrreeeaadddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmmmmmbbbblllleeeee
to open the show we have some dude playing with sticks, he could put an eye out with those.
Hope he doesn’t run with scissors.
Could I have 40 please Carpe.
I’d like to welcome the traditional owners of my land
the Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
I’m with Roger.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
Dave in Marybrook 13
Cpt Seahawks -3
Vic in Prossy 15
Grumpy 21
Turtle of WA 4
Marcus W 17
Rob K 40
17 !!!! what was i thinking … just saw the panel …. way way toohigh
White guy complaining about his life as a blackfella
hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
WTF. First questioner is a black fella. He looks like an Irish priest
Note to noel pearson, you are not standing close enough to your razor.
It looks like you ate a boiled lolly and kissed a cat.
Turned it off at the racism
I’ll vote 1, followed by a grovelling apology for being intolerant
This is too weird.
Wasn’t that Harold from Neighbors Carpe ?
Black Irish?
As Bruce Ruxton would have said, “if he’s an Aborigine then I’m a Zulu”
Turtle, have you ever snorted single malt whisky out through your nose? It’s an experience best avoided..
Surely he is taking the piss?
I think it was the bastard son he never wanted.
Snowcone. The country party died decades ago.
Is this a competition to see who can talk the slowest
Actually he is the perfect expression of the absurdity of the aboriginal industry.
Tan Man Stan joins in the self loathing
Probably not a good idea to have that person ask his questions about white fellas.
Bolt will be chomping at the bit wanting to comment but has been muzzled by the previous court case.
Stand Grant seems to be just a pale image of his former self.
whyisitso
#2394739, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:36 pm
Grumpy’s silly equation just needs to be copied and pasted into a cell in Excel. The answer is 21. However Carpe’s is the best response. Just ignore the child.
————————-
No need to use excel you can do it in your head just remember to follow the order of operations.
Parentheses and Brackets. from the inside out.
Exponents. of numbers or parentheses.
Multiplication and Division. in the order they appear.
Addition and Subtraction. in the order they appear.
But your advice is the best, ignore him and he will either go away or stop being a smart alec, if he wants to participate.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 0
Classical Hero 7
Nilk 5
ZK2A 10
Custard 12
Beachside 8
Megan 9
Entropy 11
Mizaris 6
Dave in Marybrook 13
Cpt Seahawks -3
Vic in Prossy 15
Grumpy 21
Turtle of WA 4
Marcus W 17
Rob K 40
Rich 1
Opened Catallaxy.
Switched to QandA.
Began shouting at the TV.
All in less than a minute.
I hope the red haired kid in the audience is not going to tell us he’s aboriginal
Why did it take so long?
Just tell us how much more money you want.
At this rate even Snowcone will be calling himself Aboriginal.
These are the kind of people that you have over for dinner and then pretend you are dead to make them go home
Another white guy complains of racism.
This is a parody, surely
Carrpe …. your little interruption clicker can be put back in it’s velvet lined dovetailed presentation case until next week I reckon .
Slow internet
Note how every tweet is very supportive.
Probably have Federal Police monitoring the tweets for negative thoughts and a helicopter on standby in case any thoughts crimes.
I worked in Aboriginal communities across cape York for ten years.
None of the those people looked like these people.
Even Pearson is fading.
Pearson just needs dark glasses to be the light brown Blues Brother.
Bucking Fulls**t …. better off in bed with missus.
Wow, there’s going to be a racial discrimination prohibition. So no more talk of privileged white males?
Sorry mate. What a waste.
What language is this? I don’t understand a word.
Deaths in custody gotta get a mention or has it been usurped by the Constitution.
I can’t wait to see the next fauxboriginal complaining about the racism they experience.
…
How dare you remove my right to be racist towards red headed white Aboriginals solely based on the fact that I can’t see the reason I am racist towards them.
I seriously can’t see any of these panelists ever been discriminated against on the basis of their race.
Maybe on their stupidity, but not their race…
I didn’t think it was possible but this is more tedious than last week.
Good night.
How are you guys watching this??
I’m interested in how this rates but I reckon half the viewers are bloody cats with a torture fetish
being
Watching this in my gimp suit has not made it any better .
Power.
The old lady with the scarf looks a lot like my great-Aunt Bette.
Aunt Bette never suffered racial discrimination.
Because she was white.
watching grass grow is exciting compared to this, whoever tipped 0 interruption will win, although -3 might do well.
just noticed what’s with the hat already?
this is so fucking boring. Give them whatever they want.
Yep. He thinks he’s Moses.
Did snowy negative interrupt that time?
She looks a bit like old aunt mabel when she caught her left tit in the magel.
Cpt Seahawks
#2394836, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:19 pm
Did snowy negative interrupt that time?
I think he did.
Nothing about the problems on the ground.
How many members in the group Pearson just mentioned ?
Your voice? Sounds like bureaucrat-speak written in the humanities department.
Here we go. Apartheid for everyone.
Making laws for themselves is fine by me, on your dime but!
Mangle?
Yep, i blame alcohol.
mangle
Any one of theses people, except Pearson, who turned up unannounced on any Cape York aboriginal community would be assumed to be white by the locals.
The chunky bird in blue does not have the physical features to enable the casual observer to deduce aboriginality. Any disadvantage she suffers is by her own hand.
Just starting in SA. White panelists, white audience. Aborigines out robbing their houses and stealing their cars. First question, yellow tie, red shirt, black waistcoat, white, educated, stolen. This is brilliant. Camera pans to brown man in audience. He must feel very alone.
The light-brown Blues Brother copped an apologetic Snowcone interruption live on air.
Chalk one up for ABC fairness and balance.
/sarc
(just in case…)
It’s power, it’s the voice, it’s Mabo, it’s the vibe. Yeah it’s the vibe.
.
Yep, ya gotta be drunk to watch this shite.
Beliak beat me to it. Four of the panel obviously city dweller aboriginals. How representative are they ?
LBJ destroyed the lives of blacks with his policies. Ask Thomas Sowell.
The stolen Blues Bro cops a second Snowcone interruption!
Go the diverzidy!
Very representative in Yarragrad, Port Melburnistan, Darlinghurststan and Newtown
Camera pans out – full house of leftards revealed.
Where’s that semi full of Frigidaires now?
Why is there a tubby white broad on an “aboriginal” panel?
where is the question from the audience along the lines of ..”you lot cost us at least $100 k a year and yet you are over represented in the crap stats list .
Another chunky white chick with no features that seem inherited from Aboriginal stock.
Its a bloody long way from that hall to reality.
This young one is way out of her depth.
Good one, Marcus W!
“The constitution is based on racism and on genocide” you have got to be taking the piss you bloated white girl.
Fat audience chick looks like she may be part Indian.
This must be rating well in Alice Springs and Arakun.
Is there a Cat “hall of fame”… for all those that watched the whole show ?
Yep it will be ‘must watch’ viewing in the town camps full of drunks.
It’s time I started identifying as an attack helicopter.
And signing on for QandA audiences.
With a full load of refrigerators.
They are disadvantaged by not having NBN at the river camp so they cam make the show bearable via.the cat
“First Nations”
Stolen from the Canadians, iirc.
Let’s have a referendum. It’ll go down like a lead balloon. Then sensible people can forget about it and the lefties can point at their own country and shout ‘racist’.
I hear the 2/21st Westinghouse are mustered out the front of the studio, ably backed by the 4th Kelvinators who fought so bravely at the Alamo
Those incapable of consensus really do tie themselves in knots. It’s getting amusing.
Upholding.
Good question; how many tribes, how many treaties? You won’t get any sensible answer from this lot.
If I promise not to ever watch the ABC ever again , could I get a discount on my taxes ?
Uni lady can’t even answer the question.
How many “nations” will the treaties be made with ?
“An eminent umpire”
Fuck me
Nothing says ‘Nation’ like a bunch of stone age hunter gatherers who beat their women and died young.
I wonder what the life expectancy change has been since whitey.
Go and bang your head on the floor, until you are forgiven, Carpe. She identifies as “Aboriginal” it’s all it takes.
For what it’s worth, I’ve listened to a full blood – he was a gun shearer, who’d rung my shed, to the tune of over two hundred sheep a day, and I’ll take my hat off to anyone who can do that, to two roustabouts, claiming Aboriginal heritage – “Where’s your mob from? Where did you take the law? I can show where I did, where did you?”
Sorry MW – not the lefty way.
Five hundred was the count, last time.
I’ve said this before.
Until the aborigines are recognised as the ruling landed aristocratic elite of this country, they won’t be happy.
Exactly, he could have met some and not known it.
Blue lady likes to mention invasion and genocide. It probably results in more ABC appearances.
If the the skinny Asian audience kid wants to meet a real aboriginal he’ll need to leave that hall.
Forgive me, for i am a wretch, i am not fit to walk amongst the good clean people.
Unless they identify as Thomas the Tank Engine
Physicalize the other.
WTF?
Canada is not an example anyone but a complete leftard would hang their dilly bag on.
Oh come on! This is getting too good.
A clearly anglo child proclaims herself as one of the few aboriginal school captains.
Shit, i have photocopy paper darker than her.
#Fauxboriginals
Thank you, Carpe.
I was lost for words…
Snowy “you’re obviously black” to Snow White.
Girls Chunky Blue’s age on missions don’t have all their teeth.
Just sayin’…
Fuck me.
Sack them all, burn it down, salt the earth.
Ohhhh it’s finished. I’m watching it again. So good.
Their just trolling Bolta.
Well that was an hour i’ll never get back
The cameraman has so far failed to find a full blooded Aboriginal.
This audience is the more privileged city dweller version.
What does the “truth telling” involve ? Lots of massacre stories etc in some very expensive commission. Meanwhile nothing changes in more remote communities.
Pure propaganda by the ABC.
Sorry,
They’re just trolling Bolta.
I’ve got a problem with “invasion.” The High Court has found, twice, that Australia was “settled” and NOT “invaded.” “Invasion” would have nullified “Native title” and “land rights” and I’m seeing a mindset that wants the legal benefits of settlement, and the moral high ground of invasion..
There can’t be a word for “diet” in the city-aboriginal dialect…
Such passion.
Well Troops i’ll be generous tonight and call the interruptions at 3.
So you are all shit out of luck and the arseless chaps keep on Jackpotting.
Why are they all so fat?
[Rhetorical question]
I’m done, Oyasumi Nasai All
Do Jackpotted chaps increase or decrease in value?
Thanks Jugulum.
Every time they jackpot we add a few more tassels and rhinestones.
And that will be a big ‘no’ from me.
Bonus, thanks Carpe.
“White man’s tucker, and white man’s Toyota’s.”
The speaker was an elder of the ” Noongar nation” I went to school with…
Yet your typeface looks much older…