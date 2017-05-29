Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 29, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

179 Responses to Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2394673, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Noel Pearson, Founder, Cape York Partnership; Pat Anderson, Co-chair Referendum Council and Chairperson of The Lowitja Institute; Megan Davis, UNSW Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous; Nakkiah Lui, Playwright, Performer and Commentator; and Stan Grant, ABC Indigenous Affairs Coverage Editor.

    Carpe I expect zero, so I will pick 0 please.

  2. classical_hero
    #2394674, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    7. I expect a few more.

  3. stackja
    #2394679, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    I might not last too long. Getting sleepy.

  4. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2394690, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Put me down for 5 please.

  5. Pete of Perth
    #2394693, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Will there be a smoking ceremony?

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394694, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Ten, please, Carpe

  7. custard
    #2394697, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    stackja just beat me to it.

    I’ll chance my luck with 10 please Carpe.

    Can’t watch tonight.

  8. stackja
    #2394698, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Pete of Perth
    #2394693, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:12 pm
    Will there be a smoking ceremony?

    Or welcome or acknowledge? Ultimo was ‘owned’ by what tribe?

  10. stackja
    #2394702, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    custard
    #2394697, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:14 pm
    stackja just beat me to it.

    I’ll chance my luck with 10 please Carpe.

    Can’t watch tonight.

    I will probably be in bed soon. Will have to check later to see whether it is 0 or 10?

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394703, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Evening All, bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 10
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard ?

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394705, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 10
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard ?
    Beachside 8

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394708, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Custard, you missed by a bees dick – pick again

  14. Megan
    #2394710, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I shall participate in the lotto with nine but I have already thrown up twice today and do not want to risk a Q&A trifecta. Not to be taken in any way as a threat to the total and utter sooks that run that bullying behemoth. They can dish it out but are too pitifully feeble to take it.
    All strength and honour to the Cat team on duty.

  15. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2394711, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    =(1006-1003.5)-5*101+0.5*3+522

  16. Vic in Prossy
    #2394712, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Jesus don’t be a hostage in N S W.
    may I hace 11 please Carpe?

  17. Entropy
    #2394713, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I reckon Pearson still might get a few, even though he has gone all black supremist to curry favour with the left.

    So 11.

    Also expecting media watch to be entertaining. After the dozen or so researchers needed to put the show together discovered there is a mag called Quadrant.

  18. Megan
    #2394715, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Since I can only find x by being a smart arse I am comfortable telling you that I lost the will to live when I encountered the first zero on GRH’s lovely equation.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394716, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 10
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard ?
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394717, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 10
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 11
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9

  21. Megan
    #2394718, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    So Carpe and Zulu might be sharing the arseless chaps. I’d pay good money to see that.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394720, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Carpe, we both have 10, put me down for 12.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394722, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 11
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9

  24. Vic in Prossy
    #2394723, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Whoops Custard got in first.
    How about 15 ,please Carpe.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394724, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 111

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394725, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    oops – back on track now

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394726, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11

  28. mizaris
    #2394727, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I’m in for 6 please. Complete freshman as far as this goes so please be kind!!!

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394729, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394732, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I should of run a book on how slow pearson can spread it out between words

  31. Dave in Marybrook
    #2394734, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Thirteen please for the lotto Carpe!

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394735, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6
    Dave in Marybrook 13

  33. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394737, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    -3 please Carpe

  34. whyisitso
    #2394739, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Grumpy’s silly equation just needs to be copied and pasted into a cell in Excel. The answer is 21. However Carpe’s is the best response. Just ignore the child.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394741, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6
    Dave in Marybrook 13
    Cpt Seahawks -3

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394742, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6
    Dave in Marybrook 13
    Cpt Seahawks -3
    Vic in Prossy 15

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394743, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6
    Dave in Marybrook 13
    Cpt Seahawks -3
    Vic in Prossy 15
    Grumpy 21

  38. Turtle of WA
    #2394744, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    4 thanks Jugulum.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394745, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6
    Dave in Marybrook 13
    Cpt Seahawks -3
    Vic in Prossy 15
    Grumpy 21
    Turtle of WA 4

  40. Turtle of WA
    #2394747, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Get ready for Noel Pearson’s overdone Charlton Heston Moses in the 10 Commandments mysterious deep voice that fools lefties from Melbourne who’ve never met an Aborigine in their life into thinking he’s “really spiritual” or something.

  41. Snoopy
    #2394751, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    -3 please Carpe

    That’s 3 assists I take it?

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394752, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    he’s “really spiritual” or something.

    At the bar in the green room kind of spiritual?

  43. marcus w
    #2394753, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    ohhhh … I reckon it’s a low scorer tonight so we don’t upset anyone’s cultural sensitivities . 17 if I may Carpe .

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394754, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6
    Dave in Marybrook 13
    Cpt Seahawks -3
    Vic in Prossy 15
    Grumpy 21
    Turtle of WA 4
    Marcus W 17

  45. Roger
    #2394756, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Much diversity on the Q&A panel tonight.

    Pass.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394758, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Ok Troops, it’s that time again so put your brain in neutral, have a vacuous stare and drool uncontrollably and;

    lllleeetttssss get rrrreeeaadddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmmmmmbbbblllleeeee

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394761, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    to open the show we have some dude playing with sticks, he could put an eye out with those.

    Hope he doesn’t run with scissors.

  48. RobK
    #2394762, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Could I have 40 please Carpe.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394763, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I’d like to welcome the traditional owners of my land

    the Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

  50. Andysaurus
    #2394764, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I’m with Roger.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394767, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6
    Dave in Marybrook 13
    Cpt Seahawks -3
    Vic in Prossy 15
    Grumpy 21
    Turtle of WA 4
    Marcus W 17
    Rob K 40

  52. marcus w
    #2394768, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    17 !!!! what was i thinking … just saw the panel …. way way toohigh

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394770, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    White guy complaining about his life as a blackfella

    hahahahahahahahahahahahaha

  54. Spider
    #2394772, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    WTF. First questioner is a black fella. He looks like an Irish priest

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394773, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Note to noel pearson, you are not standing close enough to your razor.

    It looks like you ate a boiled lolly and kissed a cat.

  56. Rich
    #2394774, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Turned it off at the racism

    I’ll vote 1, followed by a grovelling apology for being intolerant

  57. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394775, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    This is too weird.

  58. marcus w
    #2394777, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Wasn’t that Harold from Neighbors Carpe ?

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394778, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    WTF. First questioner is a black fella. He looks like an Irish priest

    Black Irish?

  60. Uh oh
    #2394779, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    As Bruce Ruxton would have said, “if he’s an Aborigine then I’m a Zulu”

  61. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394780, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Get ready for Noel Pearson’s overdone Charlton Heston Moses in the 10 Commandments mysterious deep voice that fools lefties from Melbourne who’ve never met an Aborigine in their life into thinking he’s “really spiritual” or something.

    Turtle, have you ever snorted single malt whisky out through your nose? It’s an experience best avoided..

  62. anonandon
    #2394782, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Surely he is taking the piss?

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394783, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Wasn’t that Harold from Neighbors Carpe ?

    I think it was the bastard son he never wanted.

  64. Spider
    #2394784, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Snowcone. The country party died decades ago.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394785, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Is this a competition to see who can talk the slowest

  66. anonandon
    #2394786, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Actually he is the perfect expression of the absurdity of the aboriginal industry.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394787, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Tan Man Stan joins in the self loathing

  68. BrettW
    #2394789, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Probably not a good idea to have that person ask his questions about white fellas.

    Bolt will be chomping at the bit wanting to comment but has been muzzled by the previous court case.

  69. Uh oh
    #2394790, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Stand Grant seems to be just a pale image of his former self.

  70. Mark A
    #2394792, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    whyisitso
    #2394739, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:36 pm
    Grumpy’s silly equation just needs to be copied and pasted into a cell in Excel. The answer is 21. However Carpe’s is the best response. Just ignore the child.
    ————————-
    No need to use excel you can do it in your head just remember to follow the order of operations.

    Parentheses and Brackets. from the inside out.
    Exponents. of numbers or parentheses.
    Multiplication and Division. in the order they appear.
    Addition and Subtraction. in the order they appear.

    But your advice is the best, ignore him and he will either go away or stop being a smart alec, if he wants to participate.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394793, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 0
    Classical Hero 7
    Nilk 5
    ZK2A 10
    Custard 12
    Beachside 8
    Megan 9
    Entropy 11
    Mizaris 6
    Dave in Marybrook 13
    Cpt Seahawks -3
    Vic in Prossy 15
    Grumpy 21
    Turtle of WA 4
    Marcus W 17
    Rob K 40
    Rich 1

  72. Beliaik
    #2394794, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Opened Catallaxy.
    Switched to QandA.
    Began shouting at the TV.
    All in less than a minute.

  73. Spider
    #2394796, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    I hope the red haired kid in the audience is not going to tell us he’s aboriginal

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394797, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    All in less than a minute.

    Why did it take so long?

  75. BrettW
    #2394798, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Just tell us how much more money you want.

  76. Beliaik
    #2394801, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    At this rate even Snowcone will be calling himself Aboriginal.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394802, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    These are the kind of people that you have over for dinner and then pretend you are dead to make them go home

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394803, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Another white guy complains of racism.

    This is a parody, surely

  79. marcus w
    #2394804, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Carrpe …. your little interruption clicker can be put back in it’s velvet lined dovetailed presentation case until next week I reckon .

  80. Beliaik
    #2394805, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Why did it take so long?

    Slow internet

  81. BrettW
    #2394807, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Note how every tweet is very supportive.

    Probably have Federal Police monitoring the tweets for negative thoughts and a helicopter on standby in case any thoughts crimes.

  82. Beliaik
    #2394808, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I worked in Aboriginal communities across cape York for ten years.
    None of the those people looked like these people.
    Even Pearson is fading.

  83. Beliaik
    #2394811, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Pearson just needs dark glasses to be the light brown Blues Brother.

  84. Noddy
    #2394812, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Bucking Fulls**t …. better off in bed with missus.

  85. Uh oh
    #2394813, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Wow, there’s going to be a racial discrimination prohibition. So no more talk of privileged white males?

  86. Turtle of WA
    #2394815, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Turtle, have you ever snorted single malt whisky out through your nose? It’s an experience best avoided..

    Sorry mate. What a waste.

  87. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394816, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    What language is this? I don’t understand a word.

  88. Pete of Perth
    #2394817, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Deaths in custody gotta get a mention or has it been usurped by the Constitution.

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394818, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I can’t wait to see the next fauxboriginal complaining about the racism they experience.

  90. marcus w
    #2394819, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I worked in Aboriginal communities across cape York for ten years.
    None of the those people looked like these people.
    Even Pearson is fading.

    How dare you remove my right to be racist towards red headed white Aboriginals solely based on the fact that I can’t see the reason I am racist towards them.

  91. Beliaik
    #2394821, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    I seriously can’t see any of these panelists ever been discriminated against on the basis of their race.
    Maybe on their stupidity, but not their race…

  92. Spider
    #2394822, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    I didn’t think it was possible but this is more tedious than last week.

    Good night.

  93. Rich
    #2394823, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Opened Catallaxy.
    Switched to QandA.
    Began shouting at the TV.
    All in less than a minute.

    How are you guys watching this??

    I’m interested in how this rates but I reckon half the viewers are bloody cats with a torture fetish

  95. marcus w
    #2394825, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    How are you guys watching this??

    I’m interested in how this rates but I reckon half the viewers are bloody cats with a torture fetish

    Watching this in my gimp suit has not made it any better .

  97. Beliaik
    #2394829, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    The old lady with the scarf looks a lot like my great-Aunt Bette.
    Aunt Bette never suffered racial discrimination.
    Because she was white.

  98. Mark A
    #2394830, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    watching grass grow is exciting compared to this, whoever tipped 0 interruption will win, although -3 might do well.

  99. Mark A
    #2394832, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    just noticed what’s with the hat already?

  100. anonandon
    #2394834, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    this is so fucking boring. Give them whatever they want.

  101. Turtle of WA
    #2394835, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Yep. He thinks he’s Moses.

  102. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394836, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Did snowy negative interrupt that time?

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394839, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    The old lady with the scarf looks a lot like my great-Aunt Bette.

    She looks a bit like old aunt mabel when she caught her left tit in the magel.

  104. Mark A
    #2394840, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Cpt Seahawks
    #2394836, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Did snowy negative interrupt that time?

    I think he did.

  105. BrettW
    #2394841, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Nothing about the problems on the ground.

    How many members in the group Pearson just mentioned ?

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2394842, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Your voice? Sounds like bureaucrat-speak written in the humanities department.

  107. Uh oh
    #2394843, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Here we go. Apartheid for everyone.

  108. Mark A
    #2394845, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Making laws for themselves is fine by me, on your dime but!

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394848, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Mangle?

    Yep, i blame alcohol.

  112. Beliaik
    #2394850, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Any one of theses people, except Pearson, who turned up unannounced on any Cape York aboriginal community would be assumed to be white by the locals.

    The chunky bird in blue does not have the physical features to enable the casual observer to deduce aboriginality. Any disadvantage she suffers is by her own hand.

  113. Shy Ted
    #2394855, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Just starting in SA. White panelists, white audience. Aborigines out robbing their houses and stealing their cars. First question, yellow tie, red shirt, black waistcoat, white, educated, stolen. This is brilliant. Camera pans to brown man in audience. He must feel very alone.

  114. Beliaik
    #2394857, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    The light-brown Blues Brother copped an apologetic Snowcone interruption live on air.

    Chalk one up for ABC fairness and balance.

    /sarc
    (just in case…)

  115. Uh oh
    #2394860, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    It’s power, it’s the voice, it’s Mabo, it’s the vibe. Yeah it’s the vibe.

  116. Beliaik
    #2394861, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Yep, i blame alcohol

    .

    Yep, ya gotta be drunk to watch this shite.

  117. BrettW
    #2394862, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Beliak beat me to it. Four of the panel obviously city dweller aboriginals. How representative are they ?

  118. Turtle of WA
    #2394865, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    LBJ destroyed the lives of blacks with his policies. Ask Thomas Sowell.

  119. Beliaik
    #2394866, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    The stolen Blues Bro cops a second Snowcone interruption!

    Go the diverzidy!

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394870, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Very representative in Yarragrad, Port Melburnistan, Darlinghurststan and Newtown

  121. Beliaik
    #2394871, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Camera pans out – full house of leftards revealed.

    Where’s that semi full of Frigidaires now?

  122. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394872, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Why is there a tubby white broad on an “aboriginal” panel?

  123. marcus w
    #2394873, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    where is the question from the audience along the lines of ..”you lot cost us at least $100 k a year and yet you are over represented in the crap stats list .

  124. Beliaik
    #2394874, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Another chunky white chick with no features that seem inherited from Aboriginal stock.

    Its a bloody long way from that hall to reality.

  125. Turtle of WA
    #2394875, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    This young one is way out of her depth.

  126. Beliaik
    #2394876, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    where is the question from the audience along the lines of ..”you lot cost us at least $100 k a year and yet you are over represented in the crap stats list .

    Good one, Marcus W!

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394877, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    “The constitution is based on racism and on genocide” you have got to be taking the piss you bloated white girl.

  128. Beliaik
    #2394878, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Fat audience chick looks like she may be part Indian.

  129. BrettW
    #2394880, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    This must be rating well in Alice Springs and Arakun.

  130. marcus w
    #2394882, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Is there a Cat “hall of fame”… for all those that watched the whole show ?

  131. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394883, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    This must be rating well in Alice Springs and Arakun.

    Yep it will be ‘must watch’ viewing in the town camps full of drunks.

  132. Beliaik
    #2394884, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    It’s time I started identifying as an attack helicopter.

    And signing on for QandA audiences.

    With a full load of refrigerators.

  133. marcus w
    #2394888, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Yep it will be ‘must watch’ viewing in the town camps full of drunks.

    They are disadvantaged by not having NBN at the river camp so they cam make the show bearable via.the cat

  134. Beliaik
    #2394889, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    “First Nations”

    Stolen from the Canadians, iirc.

  135. Turtle of WA
    #2394890, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Let’s have a referendum. It’ll go down like a lead balloon. Then sensible people can forget about it and the lefties can point at their own country and shout ‘racist’.

  136. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394891, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    I hear the 2/21st Westinghouse are mustered out the front of the studio, ably backed by the 4th Kelvinators who fought so bravely at the Alamo

  137. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394892, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Those incapable of consensus really do tie themselves in knots. It’s getting amusing.

  138. Turtle of WA
    #2394893, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    “The constitution is based on racism and on genocide” you have got to be taking the piss you bloated white girl.

    Upholding.

  139. Uh oh
    #2394895, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Good question; how many tribes, how many treaties? You won’t get any sensible answer from this lot.

  140. marcus w
    #2394896, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    If I promise not to ever watch the ABC ever again , could I get a discount on my taxes ?

  141. BrettW
    #2394897, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Uni lady can’t even answer the question.

    How many “nations” will the treaties be made with ?

  142. Beliaik
    #2394898, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    “An eminent umpire”

    Fuck me

  143. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394900, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    “First Nations”

    Nothing says ‘Nation’ like a bunch of stone age hunter gatherers who beat their women and died young.

  144. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394901, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I wonder what the life expectancy change has been since whitey.

  145. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394903, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Why is there a tubby white broad on an “aboriginal” panel?

    Go and bang your head on the floor, until you are forgiven, Carpe. She identifies as “Aboriginal” it’s all it takes.

    For what it’s worth, I’ve listened to a full blood – he was a gun shearer, who’d rung my shed, to the tune of over two hundred sheep a day, and I’ll take my hat off to anyone who can do that, to two roustabouts, claiming Aboriginal heritage – “Where’s your mob from? Where did you take the law? I can show where I did, where did you?”

  146. Beliaik
    #2394905, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    If I promise not to ever watch the ABC ever again , could I get a discount on my taxes ?

    Sorry MW – not the lefty way.

  147. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394907, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    How many “nations” will the treaties be made with ?

    Five hundred was the count, last time.

  148. Turtle of WA
    #2394911, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I’ve said this before.

    Until the aborigines are recognised as the ruling landed aristocratic elite of this country, they won’t be happy.

  149. BrettW
    #2394912, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Exactly, he could have met some and not known it.

    Blue lady likes to mention invasion and genocide. It probably results in more ABC appearances.

  150. Beliaik
    #2394913, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    If the the skinny Asian audience kid wants to meet a real aboriginal he’ll need to leave that hall.

  151. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394914, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Go and bang your head on the floor, until you are forgiven, Carpe. She identifies as “Aboriginal” it’s all it takes.

    Forgive me, for i am a wretch, i am not fit to walk amongst the good clean people.

    Unless they identify as Thomas the Tank Engine

  152. Turtle of WA
    #2394915, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Physicalize the other.

    WTF?

  153. Beliaik
    #2394917, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Canada is not an example anyone but a complete leftard would hang their dilly bag on.

  154. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394918, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Oh come on! This is getting too good.

  155. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394919, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    A clearly anglo child proclaims herself as one of the few aboriginal school captains.

    Shit, i have photocopy paper darker than her.

  156. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394920, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    #Fauxboriginals

  157. Beliaik
    #2394922, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Shit, i have photocopy paper darker than her.

    Thank you, Carpe.
    I was lost for words…

  158. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394924, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Snowy “you’re obviously black” to Snow White.

  159. Beliaik
    #2394925, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Girls Chunky Blue’s age on missions don’t have all their teeth.

    Just sayin’…

  160. Beliaik
    #2394928, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Fuck me.

    Sack them all, burn it down, salt the earth.

  161. Cpt Seahawks
    #2394929, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Ohhhh it’s finished. I’m watching it again. So good.

  162. Turtle of WA
    #2394930, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Their just trolling Bolta.

  163. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394931, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Well that was an hour i’ll never get back

  164. BrettW
    #2394932, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    The cameraman has so far failed to find a full blooded Aboriginal.

    This audience is the more privileged city dweller version.

    What does the “truth telling” involve ? Lots of massacre stories etc in some very expensive commission. Meanwhile nothing changes in more remote communities.

    Pure propaganda by the ABC.

  165. Turtle of WA
    #2394933, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Sorry,

    They’re just trolling Bolta.

  166. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394934, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Blue lady likes to mention invasion and genocide. It probably results in more ABC appearances.

    I’ve got a problem with “invasion.” The High Court has found, twice, that Australia was “settled” and NOT “invaded.” “Invasion” would have nullified “Native title” and “land rights” and I’m seeing a mindset that wants the legal benefits of settlement, and the moral high ground of invasion..

  167. Beliaik
    #2394935, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    There can’t be a word for “diet” in the city-aboriginal dialect…

  169. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394937, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Well Troops i’ll be generous tonight and call the interruptions at 3.

    So you are all shit out of luck and the arseless chaps keep on Jackpotting.

  170. Turtle of WA
    #2394938, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Why are they all so fat?

  171. Turtle of WA
    #2394939, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    [Rhetorical question]

  172. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394940, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    I’m done, Oyasumi Nasai All

  173. RobK
    #2394941, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Do Jackpotted chaps increase or decrease in value?

  174. Turtle of WA
    #2394942, posted on May 29, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Thanks Jugulum.

  175. Carpe Jugulum
    #2394943, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Do Jackpotted chaps increase or decrease in value?

    Every time they jackpot we add a few more tassels and rhinestones.

  176. Uh oh
    #2394944, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    And that will be a big ‘no’ from me.

  178. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2394946, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Why are they all so fat?

    “White man’s tucker, and white man’s Toyota’s.”

    The speaker was an elder of the ” Noongar nation” I went to school with…

  179. Beliaik
    #2394947, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    The speaker was an elder of the ” Noongar nation” I went to school with…

    Yet your typeface looks much older…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *