Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 29, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2394673, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Noel Pearson, Founder, Cape York Partnership; Pat Anderson, Co-chair Referendum Council and Chairperson of The Lowitja Institute; Megan Davis, UNSW Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous; Nakkiah Lui, Playwright, Performer and Commentator; and Stan Grant, ABC Indigenous Affairs Coverage Editor.

    Carpe I expect zero, so I will pick 0 please.

  2. classical_hero
    #2394674, posted on May 29, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    7. I expect a few more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *