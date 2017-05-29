Liberty Quote
If you have an important point to make, don’t try to be subtle or clever. Use the pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time; a tremendous whack.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- classical_hero on Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- stackja on Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- cynical1 on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Eddystone on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- J.H. on More quality journalism
- Makka on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Pedro the Ignorant on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- jupes on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Zipster the leftoid torturemeister on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- jupes on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Pedro the Ignorant on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Super Cynical on Why won’t people pay money to read guff?
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Zipster the leftoid torturemeister on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Delta A on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Entropy on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Entropy on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Zipster the leftoid torturemeister on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- curious george on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- CIS event on Industrial Relations Wed 31
- Gratuitous Advertising: HR Nicholls Society Seeks New ED!
- More quality journalism
- Why won’t people pay money to read guff?
- We need to better understand how to defend our own
- Before there was Donald Trump …
- Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Guest Post: Allan Hird Reply to Greg Hunt
- A Land Called Delusionalia
- Whither the Paris Climate Change Agreement?
- Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost* The refrigerator of peace
- Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Aboriginal Recognition
- Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing
- Get angry? Why? Angry at whom?
- Dredd on the nanny state
- Surely this is a form of insanity
- Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- I need some urgent advice
- Friday Forum: May 26, 2017
- Guest Post: Bruce of Newcastle An Oh Shit Moment
- Trump does well media go silent
- Where is the Sex Discrimination Commissioner and the HRC?
- How about a forward lash before we start worrying about a backlash
- Roger Moore – hiding from Blofeld
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien A defence of Roger Franklin
- Guest Post: The Vengeful Ghost* Calls for Calm After Melbourne Man Provokes Senile Aunt
- Accounting at the ABC
- Identity politics and objective truth clash
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Carpe I expect zero, so I will pick 0 please.
7. I expect a few more.