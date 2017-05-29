We need to better understand how to defend our own

This is in re Roger Franklin. I begin with this modern parable for our times:
Republican body slams reporter. This is how it begins.
The Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat slammed a Guardian reporter to the floor on the eve of the state’s special election, breaking his glasses and shouting, “Get the hell out of here.”
This is how it continues:
A statement by campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon blamed Jacobs for the altercation, saying that he “entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face, and began asking badgering questions”.
“Jacobs was asked to leave,” the statement reads. “After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground.
“It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.”
This is what happened next: Body-slamming a reporter just made Greg Gianforte a whole lot of money:
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte’s congressional campaign has raised $100,000 and counting in the hours since he allegedly “body-slammed” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
And this is how it ended:
Republican businessman Greg Gianforte won Montana’s sole House district in a special election Thursday, keeping a seat in Republican hands despite facing assault charges for allegedly attacking a reporter who’d asked him about the GOP’s health-care bill.In his victory speech, Gianforte admitted to the attack and apologized for it. “I shouldn’t have treated that reporter that way,” he told supporters at his rally here.
And for a complete wrap-up of events, there is now this to be read in full, which adds this special feature that you cannot know from being so far away but is easily imaginable:
All presses were stopped, every other story swept aside for continuous coverage of the story in the hopes that it would bring about the Democratic victory they all so desperately wanted.
The media cannot be trusted to get a single political story right. They are of the left and so everything that is said or written by a journalist (with a handful of exceptions) must be read in that light. They will lie, hide and distort as a matter of course. So let me translate what Roger Franklin said the other day into plain English, not obscured by the satirical intent which the left is too obtuse to follow:
If a bomb had gone off during the taping of Q&A, no one at the ABC would say that such bombs are merely part of modern life and you are more likely to be killed by a falling refrigerator than a terrorist bomb.
No one on our side of the fence makes light of any of this. No one wants to see some teenage theologian blowing up anyone, not here, not there and not at the ABC. We are the ones who take all of this as a genuine problem. We are the ones who are disgusted by anyone else taking these things lightly. We are dealing with a deadly enemy who really will roll us over if they can. What part does the ABC play in defending our way of life? I know the part Quadrant plays. So far as the ABC goes, it is a cypher.
And let me finally say this. Anyone who thinks Quadrant has rolled over because they took down the post doesn’t understand a thing about the world in which we live. I have defended anonymous blogging against Mark Steyn who thinks everyone should do what they do under their own name. We have anonymous bloggers here and our comments are also anonymous, and for good reason. As is plain as day, there are dangers by the bushel-load for anyone on the right putting a hair out of line, and there are few enough ready to defend them. No one at the ABC has ever been fired for a thing they said, but to raise your head above the line for a conservative cause has become almost as dangerous as going to a pop concert filled with teenage girls.
The placement of this article showing the deliberate lies by the media, just below an article showing the same media complaining about falling revenues was perfect.
Pure coincidence.
There is a market for testifiable truth, and even one for consistent, interpretable bias regarding the interpretation and significance of that testimony.
Unfortunately there is also an imposed market for socially acceptable ‘Truths’. Which may or may not be – and increasing are not – highly correlated with the testifiable truths mentioned above.
Thus ‘Fake News’.
Yet so many supposedly of the right insist we continue to limit ourselves to polite discourse with the enemy, lest we “descend to their level”.
The road to victory is not paved with decorum.
If the MSM reports it. It is fake.
I, for one, no longer engage in “polite” discourse with the left. I realised a while back that being “polite” and so on is pretty useless. It is not that I am aggressive however I engage in rigorous debate and I call a spade a spade and my political opponents, in my family, amongst my friends and in my workplace, do not like hearing different viewpoints to their own and I love “triggering” them. Last week Quadrant should have told the ABC to get fucked. However they chose to wimp and kowtow. Apart from Mark Latham and Senator David Leyonhjelm, here in this country we are sorely lacking right-wing warriors similar to Gavin McInness, Ezra Levant, Anne Coulter and so on. I expected more substance from someone like Cater however he has shown, quite clearly, that he values his ABC attention seeking gig more than any conservative, libertarian and right-wing principles. I am sick and tired of wimps.
The main problem is that is someone on the right who hears someone of the left say things they disagree with won’t typically do anything about it, and they almost certainly will not use their position or get assistance from someone else to use their position to punish the person.
The left/progressives ability to ‘other’ someone who doesn’t hold their views is truly off the hook. Once ‘othered’ they consider method of attack on the other is perfectly moral.
Most people I know that have progressive views don’t see any separation between themselves and the political views they hold. So they take any rejection (or just lack of acceptance) of their views as a total rejection of them as a person.
And, of course, the exception to Luke’s rule is Margart Court, who fired off a letter to the editor regarding her decision to avoid Qantas, and has largely been left standing on her own, at least among those who have a ‘name’ in public discourse.
there are dangers by the bushel-load for anyone on the right putting a hair out of line, and there are few enough ready to defend them.
Least of all Kowtow Cater
Not quite right Steve. If I recall, Piers Ackerman was sacked from Insiders for speaking his mind, although he was from the right.
The call to change the name of the Margaret Court stadium because Margaret Court said she doesn’t support gay marriage is so typical of how the left works these days. If you disagree with them you are not merely expressing an opinion you are committing a thought crime that requires immediate punishment. There is no need for them to argue anything but that you have gone beyond the pale.
The problem is that we on the right want to argue the substantive issue. The lefties aren’t smart enough to do that, so they have to resort to declaring argument off-limts.
I think it’s a little more nuanced and deranged.
Collectivists don’t actually have any sense of self. They have identity shackled to tribe. They harp on about self expression, but in practice they waste eons troubling themselves with how best to righteously concede personal preferences to perceived tribal interests.
The inglorious history of this method of mental derangement, in this nation at least, was seeded by the trade union shake down a.k.a. OrganizedSlime®.
The few who run the apparatus are in the business of extorting the fruit of private productive enterprise. The useful idiots are addicted to discounted social insurance. When the spivs tell the proles “Scream: fire! Or the kid gets no gruel” the proles fall into line.
When you reject the false narrative of the spiv, you threaten the sense of security of the useful idiots. A caged animal doesn’t like being poked with a stick, especially when they realise they’re willing slaves in an unsustainable ponzi scheme that has never bested 99c on the $.
The left act en masse; in this they are extremely disciplined; although calling a herd of Lemmings disciplined stretches the meaning to breaking point.
The right are inherently individualistic and disinclined to herd behaviour; this is both their strength but increasingly their weakness. Look, for example at the myriad of small conservative parties: hopeless!
Until the right can adopt this tactic/quality of the left they will present as small, isolated targets, easy to ignore or destroy.
Personally, I prefer if people use their own names and particularly guest authors but then I also accept what you say about the danger of loss of income to some. Thanks to you and others here and elsewhere who don’t use anonymity because as you so succinctly put it
If you’re going to use Greg Gianforte as an example, then “our own” need to understand that getting involved in physical alterations with journalists is an act of astonishing stupidity.
I am always amazed more politicians don’t treat media reporters with the contempt they deserve. Maggie and George Fungus springs to mind. If Abbott ever writes an autobiography, I’m sure his greatest regret will be not decking Mark “Shit happens” Riley when given the chance.